Sunflower Love: DIYs, Flower Centerpieces and Table Inspiration

Find DIYs, flower centerpieces and table inspiration using sunflowers to transition for summer into fall.
Happy August!
Who doesn’t love sunflowers?
These cheery flowers are instant ‘mood-lifters’ and never fail to make me smile.
Sunflowers are the perfect flower to transition from summer to fall
with their sunny yellow rays and warm brown centers!
Sunflowers convey warmth and symbolize adoration, loyalty and longevity.
I’m sharing a little sunflower love today from the archives.
Click on the highlighted links below if you’d like to see tutorial details
or for table sources.
Dining with Sunflowers on the Dock
A farmhouse plaid tablecloth provides a colorful foundation for dockside dining with sunflowers
Bees, Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Arrangement +Tablescape
An embossed bee and honeycomb pot provides a vase for an arrangement
with sunflowers and hydrangeas and dining with bees
Lakeside Table with Sunflowers and Black and White Buffalo Check
Celebrating summer with black and white buffalo check and cheery sunflowers.
A Sunny Transition Flower Arrangement + Crowing with Delight
A DIY flower arrangement incorporating with fruit and veggies in a reproduction biscuit tin
Hello Fall: DIY Quick and Easy Embellished Pillow Covers
Add a touch of fall to your home with this easy craft and pillow embellishing project.
Sunflowers and Apples Transitional Tablescape
DIY floral arrangement incorporating sunflowers with apples.
No flower arranging skills required for this easy flower arranging method!
Celebrating with sunflowers on the porch and a ‘Fleur du Soleil’ watering can
Sunshine on a Stem & Buzzing with Bees
DIY fresh floral table runner centerpiece with an eco-friendly tool, chicken wire.
Post includes flower longevity tips and additional floral inspiration.
Woodland Friends Fall Table + DIY Floral Runner
DIY blooming table runner using fresh flowers.
You’ll also find additional fall table inspiration.
Dress up your napkins with DIY Sunflower Napkin Rings,
a blooming addition to your table and easy craft project!
Cheery Sunflower Tablescape and Easy Flower Arranging Method
Welcoming September with a cheery sunflower table
A Sunny Transitional Flower Arrangement and Upcycled Flower Frog
Flower arranging hack and upcycle, using a garden center plant tray as a flower frog.
Sunflowers and Apples Arrangement on the Porch
DIY floral arrangement with sunflowers and apples and “fall” on a tray.
How to Make a Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut + Alfresco Fall Table
Create a blooming pumpkin centerpiece for your fall or Thanksgiving table with this easy shortcut!
I hope you’ll come back on Monday, August 7th
when when my Monday Morning Blooms’ friends
and I share more sunflower love!
Advice from a sunflower:
Be bright, sunny and positive.
Spread seeds of happiness.
Rise, shine, and hold your head high.
🌻🌻🌻
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Oh Mary…your sunflowers brought a smile to my heart. For the second year the squirrels ate the tiny sunflowers as they sprouted so my second planting this year is still small. Need to figure out some netting for next year! Peace.
Your flower bouquet creations and beautiful tablescapes always take my breath away!🌻💜
Just sitting out on our front porch trying to decide what to put in the basket on our front door. Took out the faux Hydrangeas and lilies and now know I will make a pretty arrangement of Sunflowers to replace them for August and Sept. Thanks Mary for your beautiful ideas. A beautiful cool clear morning here in N.C.. Enjoy it.
Such a remarkable roundup of your breathtaking displays, tables, and other sunflower creations!
Thank you always, Mary, for your beautiful photography and inspiration!
Waiting for rhe “rings” to arrive…the little “sunflower brooches” are darling!! Glue, etc. ready to roll… TY for “heads up!!” franki
YES!! Time for the Sunflower to take center stage!!! I have them coming up everywhere thanks to the birds! BEAUTIFUL arrangements too!! 🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻
Mary, I have always loved sunflowers and your tables, arrangements, and DIY’s are all fabulous. Every photo makes me smile, sunflowers are definitely a happy flower with their large yellow-gold faces. I enjoy seeing them in my garden, however most have bowed their heads and the birds are feasting on them. Happy Tuesday 🌻🌻🌻
Thank you for sharing all the sunflower 🌻 love from your archives, Mary! Sunflower decor makes me happy, too. I just picked up a tray from FB Marketplace yesterday with sunflowers on it. 😊🌻😊
I adore sunflowers for August and as we transition into Fall, and wow Mary, there is so much to love from your sunflower round up! I did buy some sunflower plates recently, time for a tablescape!