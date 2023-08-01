Dishes, DIY, Flowers, Tablescape

Sunflower Love: DIYs, Flower Centerpieces and Table Inspiration

Find DIYs, flower centerpieces and table inspiration using sunflowers to transition for summer into fall.

Sunflower with bee | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #bee

Happy August!

Who doesn’t love sunflowers?

These cheery flowers are instant ‘mood-lifters’ and never fail to make me smile.

Fresh floral table runner DIY with sunflowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #fall #DIY

Sunflowers are the perfect flower to transition from summer to fall

with their sunny yellow rays and warm brown centers!

Sunflowers convey warmth and symbolize adoration, loyalty and longevity. | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower

Sunflowers convey warmth and symbolize adoration, loyalty and longevity.

Watering can with sunflowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #fall

 I’m sharing a little sunflower love today from the archives.

Click on the highlighted links below if you’d like to see tutorial details

or for table sources.

Dining with Sunflowers on dock of lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #lake #alfresco

Dining with Sunflowers on the Dock

A farmhouse plaid tablecloth provides a colorful foundation for dockside dining with sunflowers

Bees, Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Arrangement and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #DIY

Bees, Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Arrangement +Tablescape

An embossed bee and honeycomb pot provides a vase for an arrangement

with sunflowers and hydrangeas and dining with bees

Lakeside Table with Sunflowers and Black and White Buffalo Check | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #alfresco

Lakeside Table with Sunflowers and Black and White Buffalo Check

Celebrating summer with black and white buffalo check and cheery sunflowers.

A DIY flower arrangement incorporating with fruit and veggies in a reproduction biscuit tin #sunflowers #flowerarrangement #diy #porch #summerintofall #roosters ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A Sunny Transition Flower Arrangement + Crowing with Delight

A DIY flower arrangement incorporating with fruit and veggies in a reproduction biscuit tin

Add a touch of fall to your home with this easy craft and pillow embellishing project #diy #sunflowers #craft #pillow #pumpkins #fall #porch ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Hello Fall: DIY Quick and Easy Embellished Pillow Covers

Add a touch of fall to your home with this easy craft and pillow embellishing project.

Sunflowers and Apples Transitional Arrangement and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #fall #DIY

Sunflowers and Apples Transitional Tablescape

DIY floral arrangement incorporating sunflowers with apples.

No flower arranging skills required for this easy flower arranging method!

Sunflowers on the porch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #fall

Sunflowers on the Porch

Celebrating with sunflowers on the porch and a ‘Fleur du Soleil’ watering can

Sunshine on a Stem and Buzzing with Bees Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #DIY

Sunshine on a Stem & Buzzing with Bees

DIY fresh floral table runner centerpiece with an eco-friendly tool, chicken wire.

Post includes flower longevity tips and additional floral inspiration.

Woodland Friends Fall Table and DIY Floral Runner wit Sunflowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #fall #DIY

Woodland Friends Fall Table + DIY Floral Runner

DIY blooming table runner using fresh flowers.

You’ll also find additional fall table inspiration.

Dress up your napkins with DIY Sunflower Napkin Rings, a blooming addition to your table and easy craft project! #diy #napkinrings #easy #craft #sunflowers ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Dress up your napkins with DIY Sunflower Napkin Rings,

a blooming addition to your table and easy craft project!

Cheery Sunflower Tablescape and Easy Flower Arranging Method #tablescape #sunflowers #diy ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Cheery Sunflower Tablescape and Easy Flower Arranging Method

Welcoming September with a cheery sunflower table

Transitional Flower Arrangement with Sunflowers and Upcycled Flower Frog Hack | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #fall #DIY

A Sunny Transitional Flower Arrangement and Upcycled Flower Frog

Flower arranging hack and upcycle, using a garden center plant tray as a flower frog.

Sunflowers and Apples Arrangement on the Porch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #fall #DIY

Sunflowers and Apples Arrangement on the Porch

DIY floral arrangement with sunflowers and apples and “fall” on a tray.

DIY Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut and Alfresco Fall Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #fall #DIY

How to Make a Blooming Pumpkin Using a Shortcut + Alfresco Fall Table

Create a blooming pumpkin centerpiece for your fall or Thanksgiving table with this easy shortcut!

Flower arrangement on tray with sunflowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #tablescape #fall #DIY

I hope you’ll come back on Monday, August 7th

when when my Monday Morning Blooms’ friends

and I share more sunflower love!

Advice from a sunflower:

Be bright, sunny and positive.

Spread seeds of happiness.

Rise, shine, and hold your head high.

Advice from a sunflower: Be bright, sunny and positive. Spread seeds of happiness. Rise, shine, and hold your head high. | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunflower #quote

🌻🌻🌻

Sunflower Love: DIYs, floral centerpieces and tablescape inspiration #sunflower #tablescape #centerpieces #fall #DIY #porch #alfresco | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

  9 comments for “Sunflower Love: DIYs, Flower Centerpieces and Table Inspiration

  1. Cindi
    August 1, 2023 at 6:35 am

    Oh Mary…your sunflowers brought a smile to my heart. For the second year the squirrels ate the tiny sunflowers as they sprouted so my second planting this year is still small. Need to figure out some netting for next year! Peace.

    Reply
  2. Kimberly Jorgenson
    August 1, 2023 at 7:26 am

    Your flower bouquet creations and beautiful tablescapes always take my breath away!🌻💜

    Reply
  3. Kathy Menold
    August 1, 2023 at 7:37 am

    Just sitting out on our front porch trying to decide what to put in the basket on our front door. Took out the faux Hydrangeas and lilies and now know I will make a pretty arrangement of Sunflowers to replace them for August and Sept. Thanks Mary for your beautiful ideas. A beautiful cool clear morning here in N.C.. Enjoy it.

    Reply
  4. Nancy
    August 1, 2023 at 7:52 am

    Such a remarkable roundup of your breathtaking displays, tables, and other sunflower creations!
    Thank you always, Mary, for your beautiful photography and inspiration!

    Reply
  5. franki Parde
    August 1, 2023 at 8:02 am

    Waiting for rhe “rings” to arrive…the little “sunflower brooches” are darling!! Glue, etc. ready to roll… TY for “heads up!!” franki

    Reply
  6. Ellen
    August 1, 2023 at 8:43 am

    YES!! Time for the Sunflower to take center stage!!! I have them coming up everywhere thanks to the birds! BEAUTIFUL arrangements too!! 🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻

    Reply
  7. Pam
    August 1, 2023 at 9:02 am

    Mary, I have always loved sunflowers and your tables, arrangements, and DIY’s are all fabulous. Every photo makes me smile, sunflowers are definitely a happy flower with their large yellow-gold faces. I enjoy seeing them in my garden, however most have bowed their heads and the birds are feasting on them. Happy Tuesday 🌻🌻🌻

    Reply
  8. Kitty
    August 1, 2023 at 9:07 am

    Thank you for sharing all the sunflower 🌻 love from your archives, Mary! Sunflower decor makes me happy, too. I just picked up a tray from FB Marketplace yesterday with sunflowers on it. 😊🌻😊

    Reply
  9. Jenna
    August 1, 2023 at 9:23 am

    I adore sunflowers for August and as we transition into Fall, and wow Mary, there is so much to love from your sunflower round up! I did buy some sunflower plates recently, time for a tablescape!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

