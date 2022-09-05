Cheery Sunflower Tablescape for September and Easy Flower Arranging Method

Happy Monday and Labor Day!

I’m happy to be joining my Monday Morning Blooms friends

for a little flower therapy and to welcome September’s arrival!

We’re excited to have Bonnie at Living With Thanksgiving, joining us as a Guest ‘Bloomer’ today!

Our common theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms was sunflowers!

🌻🌻🌻

Sunflowers are the perfect flower to transition from summer to fall with their

sunny yellow rays and warm brown centers!

Who doesn’t feel instantly cheered when they see a sunflower?

For quick and easy flower arranging and to create my sunflower centerpiece,

I used acrylic cups as mini vases, adding them to a burnished copper container.

Plastic grocery bags help keep the cups from shifting and in place

once they’re filled with water, floral food and flowers.

I cut some coleus from a garden planter to add some golden

and bronze foliage for the foundation of the arrangement.

Alstroemeria from the grocery store, in shades of peach and red, were added next,

followed by some Chaste tree (Vitex) seed pods,

snipped from the tree, to add some welcome texture.

The multi-bloom stems of the alstroemeria and foliage of the coleus provide some

camouflage and help to conceal the cups within the container.

Last but least, sunflowers were added,

a ‘buy one get one free bundle’ and happy surprise

at the grocery store!

The individual cups in the container make it easy to change your water and replace faded flowers

so you can get more life out of your arrangement.

Another way to get more life from your flowers, is to use Crowning Glory,

an anti-transpirant spray that seals in moisture!

It dries clear and is safe to use on all flower types.

When I bring my flowers home, I trim the stems, place them in a bucket of water mixed

with floral preservative and spray them with Crowning Glory.

After I arrange them in my container, I give the completed arrangement

another spray. I’ve had flowers last easily two weeks!

Note: Wait to spray roses after they are open with Crowning Glory

as it will prohibit them from opening further.

A sunflower table runner was freshly picked from HomeGoods!

It blends with a farmhouse plaid tablecloth I’ve had for a number of years.

It’s a favorite tablecloth with the brighter color palette,

fitting for our 80 – 90 degree fall weather temperatures.

Sun Garden 6″ Canape/Luncheon Plates sit atop square

Pfaltzgraff Country Cupboard plates.

Bright hammered copper flatware joins burnished copper napkin rings

for a blending of the seasons. . .

Napkin rings marry a sunflower print with a farmhouse plaid.

And sunflower goblets are blooming in assorted colors.

Sunflowers convey warmth and symbolize adoration, loyalty and longevity.

They have a cheery sun-like appearance with their open faces

framed by yellow petals, also known as “rays”.

Sunflowers make up the genus ‘Helianthus’ which contains almost 70 different species

and are made of hundreds of tiny flowers clustered together called the disk,

with both male and female components that produce seeds after pollination.

As sunflowers grow, they track the sun’s movement in the sky from east to west.

This is caused by the growth pattern of the sunflower, with one side of the stem

elongating during the day, followed by the other side elongating during the night.

The growth is driven by genes that respond to light and the plant’s circadian rhythm.

As the sunflower matures and growth slows as the flower opens up,

they stop their daylight tracking movement and face east.

🌻🌻🌻

Advice from a sunflower:

Be bright, sunny and positive.

Spread seeds of happiness.

Rise, shine, and hold your head high.

🌻🌻🌻

