A Whimsical Setting Celebrating the Cusp of Fall with Woodland Friends

Happy Tuesday!

In anticipation of fall’s arrival, I’m part of a ‘Welcome Fall’ Tablescape Blog Hop.

Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing this hop!

You can find additional fall table inspiration from 19 table stylists at the bottom of this post.

Fall is my favorite season and as far as I’m concerned,

there are two times of the year:

Autumn and Waiting for Autumn.

🍂🍁🍂

My Woodland Friends have gathered outdoors on

The Potting Bench to celebrate September’s arrival.

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

Fanciful portraits of animals provided the inspiration for this whimsical

‘cusp of fall’ setting and vignette, on plates and on

Hester and Cook Paper Placemats featuring the art of Vicki Sawyer.

Woodland friends are wearing their best party hats to celebrate

September and in anticipation of fall!

Clover, the bunny, decided to join the fun . . .

She’s donning a crown of vitex and crapemyrtle seed pods,

loropetalum foliage and an acorn.

Limelight Hydrangea blooms are making transition from summer to fall, turning

from white to green, before acquiring a pinkish / bronzy hue

over the next month.

I cut some hydrangeas to fill some DIY Tree Bark Flower Vases . . .

And added some gold and bronze coleus, cut from a garden planter.

Our zone 7b garden is still pushing blooms with our summer temperatures,

so I added some late blooming zinnias for color, to sprinkle in the mix.

Monarchs and fritillary butterflies are latecomers, adding

some welcome fall color to the garden in September!

Assorted harvest plaid plates add some warm fall color and pattern . . .

While tree slice chargers and twig flatware add a woodland note.

A wise owl trio are sporting flowers as bonnets. . .

Owl stemmed glasses were purchased last year,

fun for a woodland gathering . . .

And to celebrate Happy Owl-oween or for a table set for the Owl-idays.

Chipmunks are chattering about the latest fall fashion and pine cone hats. . .

And the bumper crop of acorns beginning to ripen,

ready to be harvested in a month for their winter stores.

Fanciful portraits of animals by Vicki Sawyer provide some whimsy as well as smiles. . .

Artist Vicki Sawyer was inspired by an idea she had one day while walking–

“If birds can build nests, then they can make hats”.

Vicki Sawyer’s art was inspired by the natural world:

“I grew up in a charming 1850 home we shared with my grandparents near Pittsburgh, PA.

My grandfather, who farmed the land and raised chickens,

taught me how to identify plants on our hikes together.”

“My mother’s joy in painting and the arts taught me to be visually aware,

and my father’s love for birds kick-started a lifelong curiosity

for the expansive beauty of the bird and animal world.”

“My works are seriously painted, but whimsical.”

With over 2,500 paintings of birds and other animals wearing natural hats,

Vicki Sawyer has perfected the art of serious whimsy!

Squirreling Away in a Watering Can:

Meet Dover, Nesco, Haws and Wheeling

Details:

Hester and Cook Paper Placemats

‘Woodsy and Wise’ and ‘Forest Festivities’ Appetizer Plates / Paperproducts Designs, several years ago

Tree Slice Chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

Napkins and Runner / Pier 1 & Pottery Barn, several years ago

Godinger Owl Stemmed Glasses Goblets

Tree Bark Vases

Whooooooo else besides me is ready for fall?

🦉🦉🦉

I took some liberties as I’m outside the norm of a true tablescape for this blog hop. I hope my fellow stylists and readers will forgive me. :) You can find a harvest of more tradional fall tablescapes, HERE.

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. Thank you for your visit, sharing with: Between Naps on the Porch