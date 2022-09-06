A Whimsical Setting Celebrating the Cusp of Fall with Woodland Friends

Celebrate fall’s arrival with tablescape inspiration from 20 table stylists and bloggers. You’ll find cozy and whimsical autumn tablesettings with all the hallmarks of fall…apples, leaves, mums, pumpkins and more.
Happy Tuesday!
In anticipation of fall’s arrival, I’m part of a ‘Welcome Fall’ Tablescape Blog Hop.
Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing this hop!
You can find additional fall table inspiration from 19 table stylists at the bottom of this post.
Fall is my favorite season and as far as I’m concerned,
there are two times of the year:
Autumn and Waiting for Autumn.
🍂🍁🍂
My Woodland Friends have gathered outdoors on
The Potting Bench to celebrate September’s arrival.
Fanciful portraits of animals provided the inspiration for this whimsical
‘cusp of fall’ setting and vignette, on plates and on
Hester and Cook Paper Placemats featuring the art of Vicki Sawyer.
Woodland friends are wearing their best party hats to celebrate
September and in anticipation of fall!
Clover, the bunny, decided to join the fun . . .
She’s donning a crown of vitex and crapemyrtle seed pods,
loropetalum foliage and an acorn.
Limelight Hydrangea blooms are making transition from summer to fall, turning
from white to green, before acquiring a pinkish / bronzy hue
over the next month.
I cut some hydrangeas to fill some DIY Tree Bark Flower Vases . . .
And added some gold and bronze coleus, cut from a garden planter.
Our zone 7b garden is still pushing blooms with our summer temperatures,
so I added some late blooming zinnias for color, to sprinkle in the mix.
Monarchs and fritillary butterflies are latecomers, adding
some welcome fall color to the garden in September!
Assorted harvest plaid plates add some warm fall color and pattern . . .
While tree slice chargers and twig flatware add a woodland note.
A wise owl trio are sporting flowers as bonnets. . .
Owl stemmed glasses were purchased last year,
fun for a woodland gathering . . .
And to celebrate Happy Owl-oween or for a table set for the Owl-idays.
Chipmunks are chattering about the latest fall fashion and pine cone hats. . .
And the bumper crop of acorns beginning to ripen,
ready to be harvested in a month for their winter stores.
Fanciful portraits of animals by Vicki Sawyer provide some whimsy as well as smiles. . .
Artist Vicki Sawyer was inspired by an idea she had one day while walking–
“If birds can build nests, then they can make hats”.
Vicki Sawyer’s art was inspired by the natural world:
“I grew up in a charming 1850 home we shared with my grandparents near Pittsburgh, PA.
My grandfather, who farmed the land and raised chickens,
taught me how to identify plants on our hikes together.”
“My mother’s joy in painting and the arts taught me to be visually aware,
and my father’s love for birds kick-started a lifelong curiosity
for the expansive beauty of the bird and animal world.”
“My works are seriously painted, but whimsical.”
With over 2,500 paintings of birds and other animals wearing natural hats,
Vicki Sawyer has perfected the art of serious whimsy!
Squirreling Away in a Watering Can:
Meet Dover, Nesco, Haws and Wheeling
Details:
Hester and Cook Paper Placemats
‘Woodsy and Wise’ and ‘Forest Festivities’ Appetizer Plates / Paperproducts Designs, several years ago
Tree Slice Chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago
Napkins and Runner / Pier 1 & Pottery Barn, several years ago
Godinger Owl Stemmed Glasses Goblets
Whooooooo else besides me is ready for fall?
🦉🦉🦉
I took some liberties as I’m outside the norm of a true tablescape for this blog hop.
I hope my fellow stylists and readers will forgive me. :)
You can find a harvest of more tradional fall tablescapes, HERE.
Love, Love this display! The woodland animals are so cute and the flowers are gorgeous!
Stunning and creative post! Just adorable!
Dover, Nesco, Haws and Wheeling…..I believe I’ve met them all, lol! Oh Mary, you taken Vicki Sawyer and elevated her serious whimsy (love how she’s described her work) and elevated it as it should be! I have a couple sets of these fabulous plates, but adding the Hester & Cook placemats gives them the portrait quality they each deserve. They’re such great works, all of them. I love how you’ve incorporated real life butterflies into the photos, and your Own Clover and owls. The garden florals look amazing with the more dramatic light of fall. I can almost smell that wonderful autumn clematis, love it. That bunch of acorns is huge! Gorgeous mix of autumn plaids and the owl stems and twig utensils. Thanks so much for joining this blog hop. You inspire me want to always try to be better at tablescaping.
What adorable, whimsical plates! Lovely flowers and I really like the addition of the plaid for a fall feel.
Wow, Mary. What a delightful post! I love Vicki Sawyer’s artwork! And adding the Hester and Cook placemats was perfect. Your outdoor potting bench with limelights that have acquired that lovely pinkish bronze hue with fall acorn leaves is so attractive! Clover, the bunny, centerstage is so cute with her creative crown.evidence that you provide every detail.
Now, I must tell you your baby squirrels are very cute but this year squirrels have destroyed my porch pillows from Pottery Barn, seeking the stuffing to feather their nests. I have not been happy about that.
I do love seeing your butterflies. Yesterday, I was delighted to see a Giant Swallowtail in my garden. I have fond memories of my cousins visiting me in 2017, taking refuge from Hurricane Urma when we saw one and had to look up what it was. They are rather large.It was about the same time of year.
I could go on and on. Thanks for your lovely post.
Good morning, Mary. I am so glad you used your potting bench for the whimsical setting you have created. Hester and Cook paper placemats featuring Vicki Sawyer’s art are perfectly paired with your woodland friends wearing their party hats. Clover is adorable with her crown of vitex and crape myrtle seed pods. I remember the first time I saw your DIY tree bark flower vases. I love seeing them filled with autumn’s foliage and blooms. The shot of the monarch on the clematis is beautiful. We don’t usually see monarchs until October. This is such a fun autumn vignette. It is always a pleasure to hop with you!
Autumn and waiting for autumn are my two favorite seasons too! Wow, Mary, I don’t know how you do it! I want to to put on my party hat and fly right into this charming, whimsical setting. You know whimsy delights my heart, but this post has every inch of my being soaking in the endless details. Vicky Sawyer and her art have long been favorites since I first say her work decades ago in Nashville. She takes whimsy to a whole new level, as do you with the wonderful photos mixing the antics of real critters scurrying about the potting shed garden. This is one of those posts that I’ll return to time and again, soaking in each and every detail. I may need to order some of the Godinger owl goblets. Love the rich amber color and embossed details. As for being “out of the norm for true tablescaping”, or you kidding? This post is pure genius! I want to publish it as a book so I can reach down and savor it again and again. Clover has never looked as lovely as she is does in that crown of vitex and crapemyrtle seed pods,
loropetalum foliage, and an acorn. You are truly an artist, Mary! Happy Autumn, my friend! Our favorite season will soon be here!
Bumper crop of acorns…holie molie…it’s crazy!!! Course, we hear it all night…from the branch, hit the roof, bumpx3, hit the metal dining table, bounce to metal chair, hit the deckxMANY, MANY times…yep, CRAZY!! franki
Oh, your dishes and stemware made me smile – all of the critters and wildlife in your setting are so adorable! The whole setting for this table is so unique and clever! You have so many interesting elements and i am heading back for another peek – thanks for sharing!
Oh my gosh! I had to stop and tell you how adorable this setting is. Thank you for sharing it!
Good morning Mary. Such a fun and whimsical post. I love meeting Meet Dover, Nesco, Haws and Wheeling and your very own Clover. How sweet Vicky Sawyer’s art is. Your potting bench looks so cute dressed for fall. I love that you are a child at heart. A truly lovely post to welcome fall. Always a pleasure to hop along with you.
Oh Mary, I just don’t know where to begin — I’m overwhelmed by the gorgeous photography, fabulous tableware, florals, and styling. Keep going back to savor each picture and all the details. The squirrel shot is remarkable! Those owl glasses and whimsical woodland animals in hats are absolutely wonderful — and so you! I can’t believe I didn’t know that Vicki not only grew up 15 minutes from our home, but also went to my alma mater Penn State! Her family’s farmhouse is one I’ve also admired and was thrilled to watch be restored on the Ford’s home improvement show, When the boys were growing up, we’d go to the family’s adjacent miniature golf course set under the trees. Come visit and we can play golf there! Oh wow, I may now have a new collection addiction!
This whole post is “over the top” amazing and your work/displays and Vicki Sawyer are the bomb. I adore these lovely characters and appreciate your giving us the background. The plates would sell out in a minute, I did order some napkins but love, love your plates and how you add to the whimsy. I will investigate more of the Sawyer work later when time allows. How I would love to be at this table. (And that says quite a bit since rabbits and squirrels and chipmunks are really having a heyday in my yard and the gardens. I guess they were here before my time and I need to get along peacefully with them.) Keep providing us with your joyful displays. It really cheers me.
Mary, what can I say that hasn’t already been expressed regarding your lovely potting bench. I love these benches and have two, although one has got to visit the recycling center as the Florida weather can be devastating on wooden furniture; the wood literally rots in record time. It is a 24-7, 365 day dilemma. Metal furniture isn’t much better as it too succumbs to the humidity by rusting which requires additional work. However as in all things, one must take the bad with the good as a small price to pay for living in paradise. Having said that, your zone 7b planting season producing late blooming zinnias, has me encouraged…. as my zone 10a planting zone should be producing a crop of colorful zinnias any time now. In SW Florida, the season never really ends. Always a pleasure to blog hop with you.
This post has made me smile so hard my face is hurting! First of all, I love Vicki Sawyer’s art. How can you not smile looking at the birds decked-out in their fancy floral hats? So cute. The plates are amazing…..I do love them, as I love all the other features that compliment your woodland theme. Your potting bench is so pretty, and I like how you decorated it rather than a table for the hop. You’re inspiring me to consider alternatives next time, perhaps! I am so ready for autumn…thanks for your inspiring post!
LOVE the tablesetting. The Vicki Sawyer items are perfect. I love her work. AND the bunny with the floral ring around his ears :) I’m in Tx and still waiting for Fall. Thank you for your post.
Happy almost autumn, Mary! As always, your garden looks absolutely stunning and I adore your whimsical woodland plates. So many beautiful accents to usher in the season–pinning! Blessings, Cecilia @My Thrift Store Addiction
Such a fun and whimsical setting. The animals accents and fall colour bring the perfect combination of fall comfort and the fun and adventure. Beautifully done.