Christmas in July Craft: Snowy Owls and Sparkling Nest Ornaments

Happy Friday!

I’m sharing a Christmas in July craft project for those of you who want to escape

heat and humidity outside and retreat to a whimsical snowy setting!

These winter nests and snowy owls are an addition our Winter Nesting Tree.

Our ‘Winter Nesting Tree’ is a wintry mix of icy branches, snowflakes, birds, glittery nests and pine cones.

It became a tradition several years ago to extend the twinkle season after the

Christmas ornaments and decorations were packed away.

The twinkling lights of the tree help make the transition

from Christmas to winter easier and the house

a little cozier and brighter.

It’s also good for my mental health when it’s dark and gray in January and February!

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

I decided the tree could use a few more nests.

I found some nests that also came with eggs and a bit of moss (I decided not to use the moss).

I added some white with craft paint to mimic snow,

lightly brushing the nests and

leaving the natural color of the twigs visible.

Next, I brushed some Mod Podge over the nests and sprinkled some faux snow and

crystal glitter over the nests to adhere the wet Mod Podge.

After the nests were dry, I sprayed them with a couple of coats of clear gloss sealer,

to seal the glitter and snow in place and minimize potential ‘snow flurries’. :)

I picked up some white sparkly picks from Hobby Lobby and cut them apart. . . .

And glued some of the pieces to the nests with a hot glue gun.

Rather than gluing the eggs in place, I decided to leave them loose so I could arrange

them how they would best fit if I decided to add a bird to the nest.

I also picked up a pair of snowy owls and white glittery pine cone picks

at Hobby Lobby on sale last year.

I cut the pine cone pick apart. . .

Arranging them and gluing them to the owls for sparkling wings.

For a finishing touch, I added a pair of pine cone pieces to mimic owl ear tufts!

Here is one of the owls sitting in her nest. . .

The other owl is perched on a branch.

She’s wearing the top of the pine cone as a hat,

ala Vicki Sawyer-style!

Did you ever wonder about the origins of Christmas in July?

Here’s a fun bit of trivia I learned:

Christmas in July was started in July of 1933 by Miss Fannie Holt

at a girls’ camp called Keystone Camp

in Brevard, North Carolina.

You can read more about the origins, HERE.

These nests and owls were a fun craft project you can do in the comfort

of your air conditioning when it’s sweltering outside.

I was in Hobby Lobby this week and saw all the ‘elves’ were busy stocking Christmas merchandise.

My apologies to those who can not think about Christmas so early. :)

🎄 ❄️ 🎄

Hope you’re finding ways to beat the heat and stay cool. ♥

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: