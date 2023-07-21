Christmas, DIY, Winter

Christmas in July Craft: Snowy Owls and Sparkling Nest Ornaments

DIY Snowy Owls and Sparkling Nest Ornaments #diy #christmas #ornaments #owls #nests #christmastree #craft #winter #christmasinjuly

Happy Friday!

I’m sharing a Christmas in July craft project for those of you who want to escape

heat and humidity outside and retreat to a whimsical snowy setting!

DIY Snowy Nest Ornaments #diy #christmas #ornaments #owls #nests #christmastree #craft #winter #christmasinjuly #birds

These winter nests and snowy owls are an addition our Winter Nesting Tree.

Extend the twinkle season after Christmas with a Winter Nesting Tree to make the house cozier and brighter #diy #christmas #ornaments #owls #nests #christmastree #craft #winter

Our ‘Winter Nesting Tree’ is a wintry mix of icy branches, snowflakes, birds, glittery nests and pine cones.

It became a tradition several years ago to extend the twinkle season after the

Christmas ornaments and decorations were packed away.

Bird ornament, pinecones and sparkling snowflakes on Winter Nesting Tree #diy #christmas #ornaments #owls #nests #christmastree #craft #winter

The twinkling lights of the tree help make the transition

from Christmas to winter easier and the house

a little cozier and brighter.

It’s also good for my mental health when it’s dark and gray in January and February!

DIY Snowy Nest Ornaments #diy #christmas #ornaments #owls #nests #christmastree #craft #winter #christmasinjuly #birds

I decided the tree could use a few more nests.

I found some nests that also came with eggs and a bit of moss (I decided not to use the moss).

DIY Snowy Nest Ornaments #diy #christmas #ornaments #owls #nests #christmastree #craft #winter #christmasinjuly #birds

I added some white with craft paint to mimic snow,

lightly brushing the nests and

leaving the natural color of the twigs visible.

DIY Snowy Nest Ornaments #diy #christmas #ornaments #owls #nests #christmastree #craft #winter #christmasinjuly #birds

Next, I brushed some Mod Podge over the nests and sprinkled some faux snow and

crystal glitter over the nests to adhere the wet Mod Podge.

DIY Snowy Nest Ornaments #diy #christmas #ornaments #owls #nests #christmastree #craft #winter #christmasinjuly #birds

After the nests were dry, I sprayed them with a couple of coats of clear gloss sealer,

to seal the glitter and snow in place and minimize potential ‘snow flurries’. :)

Snowy poinsettia pick cut apart for winter nests ornaments #diy #christmas #ornaments #owls #nests #christmastree #craft #winter #christmasinjuly

I picked up some white sparkly picks from Hobby Lobby and cut them apart. . . .

DIY Snowy Nest Ornaments #diy #christmas #ornaments #owls #nests #christmastree #craft #winter #christmasinjuly #birds

And glued some of the pieces to the nests with a hot glue gun.

DIY Snowy Nest Ornaments #diy #christmas #ornaments #owls #nests #christmastree #craft #winter #christmasinjuly #birds

Rather than gluing the eggs in place, I decided to leave them loose so I could arrange

them how they would best fit if I decided to add a bird to the nest.

DIY Snowy Nest Ornaments on 'Winter Nesting Tree' #diy #christmas #ornaments #owls #nests #christmastree #craft #winter #christmasinjuly #birds

I also picked up a pair of snowy owls and white glittery pine cone picks

at Hobby Lobby on sale last year.

Owl and pinecone Christmas picks to make DIY Snowy Owl Ornament #diy #christmas #ornaments #owls #nests #christmastree #craft #winter #christmasinjuly

I cut the pine cone pick apart. . .

Glittery pinecone Christmas pick cut apart to embellish owl ornament #diy #christmas #ornaments #owls #nests #christmastree #craft #winter #christmasinjuly #birds

Arranging them and gluing them to the owls for sparkling wings.

DIY Snowy Owl Christmas Ornament #diy #christmas #ornaments #owls #nests #christmastree #craft #winter #christmasinjuly

For a finishing touch, I added a pair of pine cone pieces to mimic owl ear tufts!

DIY Snowy Owls and Sparkling Nest Ornaments #diy #christmas #ornaments #owls #nests #christmastree #craft #winter #christmasinjuly

Here is one of the owls sitting in her nest. . .

DIY Snowy Owl Ornament on Winter Nesting Tree #diy #christmas #ornaments #owls #nests #christmastree #craft #winter #christmasinjuly

The other owl is perched on a branch.

DIY Snowy Owl Ornament on Winter Nesting Tree #diy #christmas #ornaments #owls #nests #christmastree #craft #winter #christmasinjuly

She’s wearing the top of the pine cone as a hat,

ala Vicki Sawyer-style!

DIY Snowy Nest Ornament with bird on 'Winter Nesting Tree' #diy #christmas #ornaments #owls #nests #christmastree #craft #winter #christmasinjuly #birds

Did you ever wonder about the origins of Christmas in July?

Here’s a fun bit of trivia I learned:

Christmas in July was started in July of 1933 by Miss Fannie Holt

at a girls’ camp called Keystone Camp

in Brevard, North Carolina.

You can read more about the origins, HERE.

DIY Snowy Owl Ornament and Nest on Winter Nesting Tree #diy #christmas #ornaments #owls #nests #christmastree #craft #winter #christmasinjuly

These nests and owls were a fun craft project you can do in the comfort

of your air conditioning when it’s sweltering outside.

I was in Hobby Lobby this week and saw all the ‘elves’ were busy stocking Christmas merchandise.

My apologies to those who can not think about Christmas so early. :)

🎄 ❄️ 🎄

DIY Snowy Nest Ornaments #diy #christmas #ornaments #owls #nests #christmastree #craft #winter #christmasinjuly #birds

Hope you’re finding ways to beat the heat and stay cool. ♥

DIY Snowy Owls and Sparkling Nest Ornaments #diy #christmas #ornaments #owls #nests #christmastree #craft #winter #christmasinjuly

  6 comments for “Christmas in July Craft: Snowy Owls and Sparkling Nest Ornaments

  1. Rita C.
    July 21, 2023 at 6:31 am

    So cute! I especially love hiw you sealed the glitter and faux snow, as I have a definite phobia of that stuff getting all over everything. The Vicki Sawyer style owl is my favorite!

    Reply
  2. Nancy
    July 21, 2023 at 7:26 am

    Darling nests with darling little owls! I am with Rita… the Vicki Sawyer owl is my favorite!

    Reply
  3. Pam
    July 21, 2023 at 7:42 am

    Mary, this a fun project that my girls would enjoy. They love to craft. I must agree with Rita and Nancy, the Vicki Sawyer owl is my favorite.

    It hit 100 degrees yesterday afternoon! Last night brought another wind storm, but no rain. The garden needs weeding, but it will wait. It is torture to stay outside. Happy Friday and stay cool! 💛

    Reply
  4. Patricia
    July 21, 2023 at 7:48 am

    Perfect timing… dreary rainy day today here on Long Island
    It’s a pleasure to see your owl project and tree ideas
    Thanks for the inspiration. I’m ordering supplies immediately (I adore anything owl )

    Reply
  5. Ellen
    July 21, 2023 at 7:53 am

    What a wonderful craft! I have several snowy owls…now I know what I can do with them! Thank you!!!

    Reply
  6. Christie
    July 21, 2023 at 8:03 am

    Thank you for always teaching us new ways of DIYING; if that’s a word! I am never sure on how to use certain sprays, paints , etc. And your wisdom is always so helpful. And I love the snowy nests.

    Reply

