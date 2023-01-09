A Sparkling Winter Tree with Birds for Cozy Winter Nesting

Decorate a tree for winter to inspire cozy winter nesting. This bird-themed tree adds some sparkle and twinkle beyond Christmas for the cold, gray winter months; decorated with bird ornaments, glittery nests, snowflakes, icy branches and pine cones.
Happy Monday, I hope you’re staying warm and cozy!
We enjoying some milder January weather after an Arctic blast of
single digit temperatures the week of Christmas. . . brrrrrrrr….
I’m continuing the tradition of our winter tree this year,
which makes for cozy winter nesting!
Our Winter Nesting Tree is a tradition that started several years ago to extend the twinkle season
into the months of January and February, when it’s cold and gray outside.
The sparkling lights of the tree help make the transition from Christmas
to winter and keep the house a little cozier and brighter.
It’s good for my mental health to turn the tree on in the mornings and evenings
and enjoy the twinkle and glow of the lights, especially when it’s dark and dreary
and has rained for what seems like weeks on end!
My joy of winter birding extends indoors to our Winter Nesting Tree,
decorated with bird ornaments, as well as glittery nests,
snowflakes, icy branches, snowy white bands of sparkling ribbon
and pine cones.
Bird ornaments collected over the years, flock to the tree
looking for a cozy place to nest for winter.
Other than the addition of a new bird ornament or snowflake,
our tree doesn’t vary much from year to year. . .
There’s a Black-capped Chickadee. . .
A Nuthatch. . .
A Cardinal. . .
A Downy Woodpecker . . .
And a Titmouse.
Along with some unidentified bird varieties
and gifts from family and friends. . .
A parliament of owls have gathered on the tree. . .
See them gathered at an ‘Owl’ Be Your Valentine Whimsical Table, HERE.
Most of the owl ornaments came from at Hobby Lobby over the years. . .
their Christmas ornaments are 50% off starting in October
and sell out quickly!
Whoooooo would have guessed there are some many variety of owls? 🦉
Do you have a tree you decorate and enjoy seasonally other than at Christmas?
Hope you’re staying warm and cozy in your nest. ♥
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
LOVE this tree!!!
Sooooo gorgeous! ❤️
Love all the different owls! YES, who knew there are sooo many different species! No, I don’t have another tree that I decorate…at age 77, I’m doing really good decorating just one 7.5 ft. Tree for Christmas! Although, I would if I could but it took me 5 days to put up all the decor & tree just for Christmas…I’ll just enjoy yours! Thanks for sharing it!! 🎄❤️🦉
Your winter tree is magnificent Mary! I love it! Your ornaments are so delicate and pretty. A twinkling tree does lift the spirits on dreary days. I put a smaller 5 ft tree on a table in our bedroom to enjoy in the evening after seeing yours. It’s a great idea to beat the winter blues! Thank you! Enjoy your day. Clara ❤️
I love your continuing Nesting Tree tradition….it’s a wonderful way to chase away some of the dreariness of the winter months! It’s so beautiful! ❤️🌲
I also leave some small trees with the twinkling lights up through February. All the “Christmasy” things are put away, but I enjoy a winter theme with some twinkle. I absolutely love your bird tree! I may have to start collecting bird ornaments. They are beautiful! Thank you for the inspiration!
your brighten my day with delight
Wow Mary this winter tree is spectacular ❄️
This is SO INCREDIBLY BEAUTIFUL…I can’t say in words how much I love it!!! franki
So pretty Mary, and such a good tradition for the dreary winter months. I like to decorate with snowmen and snowy things in January. You have so many beautiful bird ornaments! Enjoy the sparkle!
This tree makes me so happy. I hope to have one next year!
Such a great idea! Love your winter tree!
Your winter nesting tree is so pretty, and I LOVE the owl ornaments. My favorite ornament is the cardinal: I love cardinals! We feed two cardinal pairs with a special cardinal seed blend. They must like it because they hang around often!
Many of the birds on your tree are on my feeder right now! Cardinals, nuthatch, chickadee. It’s so fun to watch them. Keeping some twinkling lights around in the winter is pretty much mandatory around here. Until this morning, we have received 0% sunshine since the first of the year. Quite gray, to say the least. Thank you for this beautiful post. You did a great job photographing your gorgeous ornaments.
Your nesting tree is lovely. I love the idea of keeping a tree up and decorating it with bird ornaments. Bringing nature indoors is wonderful. The dreary days of winter is brightened up by your beautiful tree, twinkle lights and cute bird themed decor.
Where did you find the white swirl garland?
I do a “woodland” tree too–with clip on birds, mushrooms; I love the addition of the icy twigs, snowflakes and curly white ribbon; will have to try that out next year. Love your tree.
Your tree is just beautiful as usual!!!!! It makes me so happy to see it. Thank you for brightening the day for so many of us!!!!
Sooo beautiful Mary. I agree about how it helps our mental outlook turning on a sparkly tree in the morning especially with the gray and rainy days of January. I had a small table top tree decorated with a woodland theme and now I’m thinking I want to do more of that this next Christmas. Also enjoyed seeing a bit of your home inside. Happy week!
Gorgeous! Winter can be so colorless and gloomy, but your decorated tree just sparkles.
Love the idea of a “nesting tree”. The bird ornaments are beautiful! I pinned a few owl ornaments on my Pinterest board for my wall. Thank you for sharing.
Mary this is just delightful and your collection of bird ornaments is quite stunning! Thank you for sharing this charming tree as we enjoy ALL of your creations. YOU are so gifted and talented with creativity. Blessings for the coming year.
warm hugs,
Alda
Ohhhh Mary, I love the tradition of your sparkling nesting tree and look forward to it every year! It brings such joy and many smiles! I too enjoy turning the sparkling lights on first thing in the morning and adding a sparkle in the evening…
Thank you for sharing with us❣
💕🦉💛🕊💚💕
How lovely and inspirational. Thank you for sharing!