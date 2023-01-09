A Sparkling Winter Tree with Birds for Cozy Winter Nesting

Decorate a tree for winter to inspire cozy winter nesting. This bird-themed tree adds some sparkle and twinkle beyond Christmas for the cold, gray winter months; decorated with bird ornaments, glittery nests, snowflakes, icy branches and pine cones.

Happy Monday, I hope you’re staying warm and cozy!

We enjoying some milder January weather after an Arctic blast of

single digit temperatures the week of Christmas. . . brrrrrrrr….

I’m continuing the tradition of our winter tree this year,

which makes for cozy winter nesting!

Our Winter Nesting Tree is a tradition that started several years ago to extend the twinkle season

into the months of January and February, when it’s cold and gray outside.

The sparkling lights of the tree help make the transition from Christmas

to winter and keep the house a little cozier and brighter.

It’s good for my mental health to turn the tree on in the mornings and evenings

and enjoy the twinkle and glow of the lights, especially when it’s dark and dreary

and has rained for what seems like weeks on end!

My joy of winter birding extends indoors to our Winter Nesting Tree,

decorated with bird ornaments, as well as glittery nests,

snowflakes, icy branches, snowy white bands of sparkling ribbon

and pine cones.

Bird ornaments collected over the years, flock to the tree

looking for a cozy place to nest for winter.

Other than the addition of a new bird ornament or snowflake,

our tree doesn’t vary much from year to year. . .

There’s a Black-capped Chickadee. . .

A Nuthatch. . .

A Cardinal. . .

A Downy Woodpecker . . .

And a Titmouse.

Along with some unidentified bird varieties

and gifts from family and friends. . .

A parliament of owls have gathered on the tree. . .

See them gathered at an ‘Owl’ Be Your Valentine Whimsical Table, HERE.

Most of the owl ornaments came from at Hobby Lobby over the years. . .

their Christmas ornaments are 50% off starting in October

and sell out quickly!

Whoooooo would have guessed there are some many variety of owls? 🦉

Do you have a tree you decorate and enjoy seasonally other than at Christmas?

Hope you’re staying warm and cozy in your nest. ♥

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

