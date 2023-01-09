Winter

A Sparkling Winter Tree with Birds for Cozy Winter Nesting

by  • 24 Comments

Decorate a tree for winter to inspire cozy winter nesting. This bird-themed tree adds some sparkle and twinkle beyond Christmas for the cold, gray winter months; decorated with bird ornaments, glittery nests, snowflakes, icy branches and pine cones.

Sparkling Winter Nesting Tree with birds ornaments, snowflakes, glittery nests, pine cones and icy branches | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Happy Monday, I hope you’re staying warm and cozy!

We enjoying some milder January weather after an Arctic blast of

single digit temperatures the week of Christmas. . . brrrrrrrr….

Sparkling Winter Nesting Tree with birds ornaments, snowflakes, glittery nests, pine cones and icy branches | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

I’m continuing the tradition of our winter tree this year,

which makes for cozy winter nesting!

Sparkling Winter Nesting Tree with birds ornaments, snowflakes, glittery nests, pine cones and icy branches | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Our Winter Nesting Tree is a tradition that started several years ago to extend the twinkle season

into the months of January and February, when it’s cold and gray outside.

Sparkling Winter Nesting Tree with birds ornaments, snowflakes, glittery nests, pine cones and icy branches | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

The sparkling lights of the tree help make the transition from Christmas

to winter and keep the house a little cozier and brighter.

Sparkling Winter Nesting Tree with birds ornaments, snowflakes, glittery nests, pine cones and icy branches | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

It’s good for my mental health to turn the tree on in the mornings and evenings

and enjoy the twinkle and glow of the lights, especially when it’s dark and dreary

and has rained for what seems like weeks on end!

Sparkling Winter Nesting Tree with birds ornaments, snowflakes, glittery nests, pine cones and icy branches | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

My joy of winter birding extends indoors to our Winter Nesting Tree,

 decorated with bird ornaments, as well as glittery nests,

 snowflakes, icy branches, snowy white bands of sparkling ribbon

and pine cones.

Clip on bird ornament on Winter Nesting Tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Bird ornaments collected over the years, flock to the tree

looking for a cozy place to nest for winter.

Snowflake ornament on Winter Nesting Tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Other than the addition of a new bird ornament or snowflake,

our tree doesn’t vary much from year to year. . .

Chickadee ornament on Winter Nesting Tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

There’s a Black-capped Chickadee. . .

Nuthatch ornament on Winter Nesting Tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

A Nuthatch. . .

Cardinal in pinecone ornament on Winter Nesting Tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

A Cardinal. . .

Woodpecker ornament on Winter Nesting Tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

A Downy Woodpecker . . .

Titmouse ornament on Winter Nesting Tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

And a Titmouse.

Bird ornament, snowflake and pinecone on Winter Nesting Tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Along with some unidentified bird varieties

and gifts from family and friends. . .

Bird ornament on Winter Nesting Tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Bird ornament on Winter Nesting Tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

parliament of owls have gathered on the tree. . .

Owl ornament on Winter Nesting Tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Owl ornament on Winter Nesting Tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

See them gathered at an ‘Owl’ Be Your Valentine Whimsical Table, HERE.

Owl ornament on Winter Nesting Tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Owl ornament on Winter Nesting Tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Owl ornament on Winter Nesting Tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Most of the owl ornaments came from at Hobby Lobby over the years. . .

their Christmas ornaments are 50% off starting in October

and sell out quickly!

Owl ornament on Winter Nesting Tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Whoooooo would have guessed there are some many variety of owls? 🦉

Owl ornament on Winter Nesting Tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Do you have a tree you decorate and enjoy seasonally other than at Christmas?

Sparkling Winter Nesting Tree with birds ornaments, snowflakes, glittery nests, pine cones and icy branches | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Sparkling Winter Nesting Tree with birds ornaments, snowflakes, glittery nests, pine cones and icy branches | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Sparkling Winter Nesting Tree with birds ornaments, snowflakes, glittery nests, pine cones and icy branches | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Hope you’re staying warm and cozy in your nest. ♥

Sparkling Winter Nesting Tree with birds ornaments, snowflakes, glittery nests, pine cones and icy branches | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Winter Nesting Tree with birds ornaments, snowflakes, glittery nests, pine cones and icy branches | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

Between Naps on the Porch

  24 comments for “A Sparkling Winter Tree with Birds for Cozy Winter Nesting

  1. Donna
    January 9, 2023 at 6:30 am

    LOVE this tree!!!

    Reply
  2. Carolyn Price
    January 9, 2023 at 6:36 am

    Sooooo gorgeous! ❤️

    Reply
  3. Ellen
    January 9, 2023 at 7:18 am

    Love all the different owls! YES, who knew there are sooo many different species! No, I don’t have another tree that I decorate…at age 77, I’m doing really good decorating just one 7.5 ft. Tree for Christmas! Although, I would if I could but it took me 5 days to put up all the decor & tree just for Christmas…I’ll just enjoy yours! Thanks for sharing it!! 🎄❤️🦉

    Reply
    • Clara
      January 9, 2023 at 8:59 am

      Your winter tree is magnificent Mary! I love it! Your ornaments are so delicate and pretty. A twinkling tree does lift the spirits on dreary days. I put a smaller 5 ft tree on a table in our bedroom to enjoy in the evening after seeing yours. It’s a great idea to beat the winter blues! Thank you! Enjoy your day. Clara ❤️

      Reply
  4. Kathi
    January 9, 2023 at 7:24 am

    I love your continuing Nesting Tree tradition….it’s a wonderful way to chase away some of the dreariness of the winter months! It’s so beautiful! ❤️🌲

    Reply
  5. Melisha Kreppein
    January 9, 2023 at 7:56 am

    I also leave some small trees with the twinkling lights up through February. All the “Christmasy” things are put away, but I enjoy a winter theme with some twinkle. I absolutely love your bird tree! I may have to start collecting bird ornaments. They are beautiful! Thank you for the inspiration!

    Reply
  6. Barbara Zuleski
    January 9, 2023 at 8:20 am

    your brighten my day with delight

    Reply
    • Dorinda Selke
      January 9, 2023 at 8:33 am

      Wow Mary this winter tree is spectacular ❄️

      Reply
  7. franki
    January 9, 2023 at 8:52 am

    This is SO INCREDIBLY BEAUTIFUL…I can’t say in words how much I love it!!! franki

    Reply
  8. Jenna
    January 9, 2023 at 8:53 am

    So pretty Mary, and such a good tradition for the dreary winter months. I like to decorate with snowmen and snowy things in January. You have so many beautiful bird ornaments! Enjoy the sparkle!

    Reply
  9. Susan
    January 9, 2023 at 9:22 am

    This tree makes me so happy. I hope to have one next year!

    Reply
  10. Donna C
    January 9, 2023 at 9:25 am

    Such a great idea! Love your winter tree!

    Reply
  11. Ricki Treleaven
    January 9, 2023 at 9:26 am

    Your winter nesting tree is so pretty, and I LOVE the owl ornaments. My favorite ornament is the cardinal: I love cardinals! We feed two cardinal pairs with a special cardinal seed blend. They must like it because they hang around often!

    Reply
  12. Sami's Aunt Nancy
    January 9, 2023 at 10:06 am

    Many of the birds on your tree are on my feeder right now! Cardinals, nuthatch, chickadee. It’s so fun to watch them. Keeping some twinkling lights around in the winter is pretty much mandatory around here. Until this morning, we have received 0% sunshine since the first of the year. Quite gray, to say the least. Thank you for this beautiful post. You did a great job photographing your gorgeous ornaments.

    Reply
  13. Linda Primmer
    January 9, 2023 at 10:13 am

    Your nesting tree is lovely. I love the idea of keeping a tree up and decorating it with bird ornaments. Bringing nature indoors is wonderful. The dreary days of winter is brightened up by your beautiful tree, twinkle lights and cute bird themed decor.

    Reply
  14. Cindy Gillespie-Lena
    January 9, 2023 at 10:28 am

    Where did you find the white swirl garland?

    Reply
  15. Barbara Mundall
    January 9, 2023 at 10:59 am

    I do a “woodland” tree too–with clip on birds, mushrooms; I love the addition of the icy twigs, snowflakes and curly white ribbon; will have to try that out next year. Love your tree.

    Reply
  16. Marilyn the Nurse
    January 9, 2023 at 11:00 am

    Your tree is just beautiful as usual!!!!! It makes me so happy to see it. Thank you for brightening the day for so many of us!!!!

    Reply
  17. debracommonground
    January 9, 2023 at 11:23 am

    Sooo beautiful Mary. I agree about how it helps our mental outlook turning on a sparkly tree in the morning especially with the gray and rainy days of January. I had a small table top tree decorated with a woodland theme and now I’m thinking I want to do more of that this next Christmas. Also enjoyed seeing a bit of your home inside. Happy week!

    Reply
  18. Marilyn in Dallas
    January 9, 2023 at 12:32 pm

    Gorgeous! Winter can be so colorless and gloomy, but your decorated tree just sparkles.

    Reply
  19. Jo
    January 9, 2023 at 1:20 pm

    Love the idea of a “nesting tree”. The bird ornaments are beautiful! I pinned a few owl ornaments on my Pinterest board for my wall. Thank you for sharing.

    Reply
  20. aldasmagnoliahill
    January 9, 2023 at 1:46 pm

    Mary this is just delightful and your collection of bird ornaments is quite stunning! Thank you for sharing this charming tree as we enjoy ALL of your creations. YOU are so gifted and talented with creativity. Blessings for the coming year.
    warm hugs,
    Alda

    Reply
  21. Sue
    January 9, 2023 at 2:18 pm

    Ohhhh Mary, I love the tradition of your sparkling nesting tree and look forward to it every year! It brings such joy and many smiles! I too enjoy turning the sparkling lights on first thing in the morning and adding a sparkle in the evening…
    Thank you for sharing with us❣
    💕🦉💛🕊💚💕

    Reply
  22. Nannette Miller
    January 9, 2023 at 3:09 pm

    How lovely and inspirational. Thank you for sharing!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: