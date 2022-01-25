‘Owl’ Be Your Valentine Whimsical Table and Valentine’s Day Tablescape Blog Hop

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a whimsical owl-themed tablescape and ‘Owl Be Your Valentine’ cookies! You’ll find additional Valentine’s Day table and centerpiece inspiration for celebrating with your sweetheart, family or friends.

In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, I’m part of a Valentine’s Day Tablescape Blog Hop!

You’ll find romantic as well as whimsical-themed table inspiration

for Valentine’s Day from 20 table stylists at the bottom of this post.

I love creating a table or centerpiece to add some fun and whimsy to celebrate

the holidays and Valentine’s Day is no exception!

You can find a round up previous Valentine tablescapes and centerpieces, HERE.

Previous Valentine-themed tables over the years include a

Tea with Alice and Wonderland-inspired Table,

*Bee* Mine Table in the Potting Shed,

Special Delivery of Hearts and Flowers for Valentine’s Day,

Candy Vase Floral Centerpiece + Table and a Valentine’s Tea Party.

After 12 years of blogging, it’s a challenge to come up with an original tablescape

or theme for Valentine’s Day!

Valentine table inspiration this year came from our

Winter Nesting Tree and a parliament of owls!

Our Winter Nesting Tree is decorated to extend the *twinkle* season beyond Christmas. . .

It’s filled with bird ornaments and nests, sparking snowflakes, icy branches,

snowy white bands of glittery ribbon and frosty pine cones.

It makes the house cheerier and brighter for winter months when it’s cold and gray outside!

You can see more of the tree, HERE.

Owls flew to the table with hearts in their eyes to celebrate Valentine’s Day!

Whooooo doesn’t love a holiday that’s an excuse to enjoy some chocolate or a sweet treat?

Owl plates are framed by my hubby’s grandmother’s Crown Ducal Bristol Pink plates.

The pretty-in-pink scalloped borders of the plates offer up flowers for Valentine’s Day.

Help yourself to an ‘Owl Be Your Valentine’ Cookie, a hoot to make!

Find the easy DIY cookie details, HERE.

More owls flew to the table, perching in glittery nests, filled with Hershey’s Hugs Kisses.

Sugared candy hearts, Cupid’s candy corn and Valentine’s M&Ms

fill a vase, topped with snowy white picks. . .

And a snowy white owl found the perfect winter camouflage, nestled in a cake pedestal,

offering more ‘Owl Be Your Valentine’ Cookies.

Red beaded placemats provide some festive sparkle for Valentine’s Day. . .

While red mercury glass votives add a soft and shimmery glow to the table.

A faux fur throw provides a tablecloth and a warm, cozy layer for winter nesting. . .

And twig flatware lends a woodland note to the table, joining owl napkin rings.

Help yourself to a foil-wrapped chocolate heart or two. . .

Owl jars serve as glasses with pink and floral straws for sipping.

🦉🦉🦉

Table Details:

Owl Plates / Better Homes and Gardens, Walmart, several years ago, used HERE

Vintage Pink Transferware / Bristol Pink by Crown Ducal, used HERE

Red Beaded Placemats / Kohls, several years ago

Owl Cake Pedestal, Twig Flatware, Napkins / Pier 1, several years ago

Faux Fur Throw, Owl Napkin Rings / HomeGoods, several years ago

Owl Jars / TJ Maxx, couple of years ago

Owl Christmas ornaments / collected over the years

While not traditional, I hope this whimsical ‘Owl’ Be Your Valentine Table

inspires you to surround yourself with things you love

on Valentine’s Day and every day.

♥ ♥ ♥

Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing this Valentine’s Day Tablescape Blog Hop!

Find more Valentine table inspiration from my blogging friends at the links below:

