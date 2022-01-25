‘Owl’ Be Your Valentine Whimsical Table and Valentine’s Day Tablescape Blog Hop

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a whimsical owl-themed tablescape and ‘Owl Be Your Valentine’ cookies! You’ll find additional Valentine’s Day table and centerpiece inspiration for celebrating with your sweetheart, family or friends.
In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, I’m part of a Valentine’s Day Tablescape Blog Hop!
You’ll find romantic as well as whimsical-themed table inspiration
for Valentine’s Day from 20 table stylists at the bottom of this post.
I love creating a table or centerpiece to add some fun and whimsy to celebrate
the holidays and Valentine’s Day is no exception!
You can find a round up previous Valentine tablescapes and centerpieces, HERE.
Previous Valentine-themed tables over the years include a
Tea with Alice and Wonderland-inspired Table,
*Bee* Mine Table in the Potting Shed,
Special Delivery of Hearts and Flowers for Valentine’s Day,
Candy Vase Floral Centerpiece + Table and a Valentine’s Tea Party.
After 12 years of blogging, it’s a challenge to come up with an original tablescape
or theme for Valentine’s Day!
Valentine table inspiration this year came from our
Winter Nesting Tree and a parliament of owls!
Our Winter Nesting Tree is decorated to extend the *twinkle* season beyond Christmas. . .
It’s filled with bird ornaments and nests, sparking snowflakes, icy branches,
snowy white bands of glittery ribbon and frosty pine cones.
It makes the house cheerier and brighter for winter months when it’s cold and gray outside!
You can see more of the tree, HERE.
Owls flew to the table with hearts in their eyes to celebrate Valentine’s Day!
Whooooo doesn’t love a holiday that’s an excuse to enjoy some chocolate or a sweet treat?
Owl plates are framed by my hubby’s grandmother’s Crown Ducal Bristol Pink plates.
The pretty-in-pink scalloped borders of the plates offer up flowers for Valentine’s Day.
Help yourself to an ‘Owl Be Your Valentine’ Cookie, a hoot to make!
Find the easy DIY cookie details, HERE.
More owls flew to the table, perching in glittery nests, filled with Hershey’s Hugs Kisses.
Sugared candy hearts, Cupid’s candy corn and Valentine’s M&Ms
fill a vase, topped with snowy white picks. . .
And a snowy white owl found the perfect winter camouflage, nestled in a cake pedestal,
offering more ‘Owl Be Your Valentine’ Cookies.
Red beaded placemats provide some festive sparkle for Valentine’s Day. . .
While red mercury glass votives add a soft and shimmery glow to the table.
A faux fur throw provides a tablecloth and a warm, cozy layer for winter nesting. . .
And twig flatware lends a woodland note to the table, joining owl napkin rings.
Help yourself to a foil-wrapped chocolate heart or two. . .
Owl jars serve as glasses with pink and floral straws for sipping.
🦉🦉🦉
Table Details:
Owl Plates / Better Homes and Gardens, Walmart, several years ago, used HERE
Vintage Pink Transferware / Bristol Pink by Crown Ducal, used HERE
Red Beaded Placemats / Kohls, several years ago
Owl Cake Pedestal, Twig Flatware, Napkins / Pier 1, several years ago
Faux Fur Throw, Owl Napkin Rings / HomeGoods, several years ago
Owl Jars / TJ Maxx, couple of years ago
Owl Christmas ornaments / collected over the years
While not traditional, I hope this whimsical ‘Owl’ Be Your Valentine Table
inspires you to surround yourself with things you love
on Valentine’s Day and every day.
♥ ♥ ♥
Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing this Valentine’s Day Tablescape Blog Hop!
Find more Valentine table inspiration from my blogging friends at the links below:
Life and Linda – Love Is in The Air!
Debbee’s Buzz – Puttin’ on the Ritz for Romantic Table
My Hubbard Home – Valentine’s Day Sweet Rustic Table Setting
Me and My Captain – Be My Valentine
Everyday Living – Reservations for 2 at the Sunshine Cottage
Home is Where the Boat Is – ‘Owl’ Be Your Valentine
Panoply – I Only Have ‘Ice’ for You, Valentine
Karins Kottage – Easy Valentine Table Decor Tips
The Little Yellow Corner Store – Having a Big Heart for Plaid
Thrifting Wonderland – Valentine’s Day Tea
My Thrift Store Addiction – Home is Where the Heart Is Whimsical Valentine Tablescape
Hyacinths for the Soul – Bee Mine, Valentine!
Dinner at Eight – A Little Romance for Valentine’s Day
The Painted Apron – Hugs & Kisses & Valentine Wishes
Bleu Belle Interiors – La vie en Rose
The Bookish Dilettante – Valentine’s Day Tradition
Zucchini Sisters – Hugs and Kisses Valentine Tablescape
Pandora’s Box – Valentine Table for Two
Red Cottage Chronicles – A Romantic Table Setting for Valentine’s Day
Corner of Plaid and Paisley – Plant One on Me
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Mary, your winter nesting tree and parliament of owls brings such delight to your readers. I am amazed that after all of your years of blogging, your tables are fresh and creative. The adorable owl cupcakes with hearts in their eyes and cookies carry out your theme perfectly. The plate stack and the sparkle of the red beaded placemats are beautiful. I love your “owl” whimsical table! Your attention to detail is stunning. It is always a pleasure to join you at one of your amazing tables♥️
Good morning Mary, as usual your post gives me such inspiration! I had received a soft pink throw as a gift and didn’t know where to use it in my house. Seeing your post, I now will use it as a table cover for my Valentine table! Woo hoo, thank you! I so enjoy reading your blog. You always put together just the right pieces to make such lovely settings!
I adore owls and this was delightful, you have me craving to many things to early in my day! Love your owl glass mugs, extra darling find!
Mary, I am completely smitten with your adorable owl theme from the cookies to the plates and glasses to the elegant twiggy flatware–swoon! Your beautiful tablescapes truly inspire! Pinned! Blessings, Cecilia @My Thrift Store Addiction
Mary, you mention it’s hard to come up with new ideas after all these years, yet here you are, with another brilliant interpretation of the occasion for love! ‘Owl’ be your valentine was a perfect theme for your winter nesting tree! Of course that really cool owl pedestal came from Pier 1 (sigh), And those owl plates from WM were a real clutch! What really makes my heart go pitter patter here, though, are those Crown Ducal Bristol Pink plates that carry the provenance of having been hubby’s grandmother’s. That’s extra special. But that certainly doesn’t diminish the beauty and special qualities of all the other elements, though. I love that you’re growing and using your collection of owl and other bird ornaments each year. This table is full of so many details, both for the eyes and the sweet tooth. You totally captivate my senses in looking it all over. Mary, thank you for bringing your unique style and design ability to the table among us! ♥
What a hoot Mary! I love your owl collection, and they have certainly won my heart! Love the sweet candy and cookie centerpiece and all the adorable owl faces peeking out everywhere. The twig flatware is perfect and I can’t believe you found owl jars! The red beaded placemats are beautiful. Wonderful whimsical Valentine table!
Jenna
What a fun table – you certainly have some cute owl table decor! The cookies are so adorable, the twig flatware is perfect for this theme and your drinking glasses were a big surprise to me! You certainly have a flair for themed tables! Have a Happy Valentines Day!
Mary, your tables, centerpieces, decorations are always beautifully done, always clever and never ever dull or done half way. I love seeing your imagine come to life. I so appreciate your time, work and wonderful photography that makes me feel like I am visiting your table in person!
Mary, good morning, I know you are ahead of me in time. Your owl table is delightful. So many fun details. Love your nesting tree, yummy desserts and so much more. you are always creative, I still want to shop with you. You always manage to find the perfect accessories.The twig flatware is perfect. You have an amazing collections of darling owls. The Bristol Pink by Crown Ducal are gorgeous! I could spend all day here looking at everywhere. Always a pleasure to hop along with you.
You’ve thought of everything for your owl themed ❤️ table, Mary. The plates, flatware, napkin rings, glass drinking goblets, and your cake pedestal add perfect accents. Thanks for the amazing beauty!
All these colors make me smile esp. during these frigid days. Your husband’s family transferware is so beautiful. I made your owl cookies last holiday season and they were very good. These cookies have personality!!! I agree with other comments. Your table settings are top-notch, very, very wonderful for those of us viewing from far away.
Mary, your ‘re attention to detail when creating a table is impressive. The owl collection was put to good use for this themed table. Loved all the layers of color and addition of the pretty cookies, white frosted pinecones and branches!
Happy Valentine’s Day,
Rachelle
Mary, Your owl table is gorgeous! I love all the extra touches and attention to detail. You have such a lovely collection of owls and winter elements. Love the white pine cones! The cookies are adorable. You may find it challenging to come up with new ideas after 12 years but you never disappoint! Your tables are always fresh and inspirational! We know it takes time but you make it look effortless! Enjoy your week. Clara ❤️
Thank you Mary for your never ending inspiration and yet another lovely table. Years ago, I collected owls and had them all over the house and on the walls. Now, I have an owl cookie jar, salt and pepper shakers and a few owl plates which I believe are all that is left from my collection….so I really enjoyed looking at your collection. It brought back many memories and even though I am dating myself…it made me remember my macrame’ owl plant hanger and philodendron that I struggled to grow back in the Midwest! What is really amusing, is here in Florida…philodendron grow like/and are weeds in my Secret Garden! It reminds me of that old saying…one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. LOL
Have a great Valentine’s Day!
Kari @ Me and My Captain
My my, Mary! You have brought out all the owls delightfully. I love the sparkly owls placed in a nest surrounded by chocolate kisses. Your ornament owl collection is wonderful. And the owl cookies are darling. How nice to round up all your Valentine posts. You always manage to create a new post regardless of how many you have done.
I will pin so many of your photos. Your creativity is endless.
You never disappoint and are one of my favorite bloggers. You have an endless supply of creativity which is always inspiring. Love the owl table and the little heart eyes on the plates are my favorite touch.
What a cute theme Mary. Love how you incorporated the hearts into the owls eyes and the whole centerpiece. It’s yummy and whimsical!
You never cease to AMAZE!!! Your table-scapes are beyond Fabulous!!!
Mary, such a clever title for your fun and fabulous tablescape! I’ve always loved those owl ornaments of yours and would love to have them nest in my peacock and bird theme Christmas tree. My dapper owl would feel right at home with friends at your place. I struggle to style a new table after only 4 years blogging — don’t know how you do it? “Owl’ bet is having loads of talent and creativity! In addition to the ornaments, you have some adorable owl tableware like those awesome glasses and plates. And oh so adorable and clever are those cupcakes!
Your browser suggestion is a good one, but I already use Chrome. They’ve had me check, try, record/share a million things but are still stumped.
I like your punny title for this post! I love what you did with the plates and the cupcakes. Very creative! I also love the owl jars utilized as glasses. You are so creative and clever! Cute tablescape as always, Mary!
Happy Valentine’s Day!
XO,
Ricki Jill
I don’t remember seeing the owl mason jars Mary, very cool:@)
Mary, your whimsical owl themed Valentine’s table is absolutely precious! Everything looks just beautiful! Those sweet treats look pretty and delicious as well. I have a couple of owls that I hear in the early morning hours, and my little poodle, Ruby, always starts barking back. It is so funny! I adore your winter nesting tree. It is gorgeous! Maybe, I’ll try something similar. It would definitely brighten these cold winter days. Enjoy your week!
Mary, I always admire your winter nesting tree, and owls are favorites here for this Chi O girl. You have gathered a fantastic flock. The cake stand is clever, and oh, how many times have I regretted that I didn’t buy the twig flatware! Ha! Like I need another set of flatware! Your cookies are an adorable idea and I’ve already shared it with my sister and friends. Thanks for all the inspiration. Always fun to hop with you, talented friend. Thanks for the inspiration and Happy Valentines!