A Twinkling Winter Tree for the Cold Winter Months and Cozy Nesting

Extend the twinkle season with a Winter Nesting-themed Tree, ideal for the cold, gray winter months; decorated with bird ornaments, glittery nests, snowflakes, icy branches and pine cones.

Happy Monday! I hope you’re staying warm and cozy!

It’s been a cold, blustery and rainy week with a 50 degree drop in temperatures, a

shock to the system after unseasonably warm weather and balmy 75 degree days!

It’s the perfect weather to stay indoors with a good book and a mug of something warm

to drink and enjoy a little winter nesting!

Our Winter Nesting Tree is a tradition started six years ago to extend the twinkle season

for the months of January and February when it’s cold and gray outside.

The twinkling lights of the tree help make the transition from Christmas

to winter and keep the house a little cozier and brighter.

It’s good for my mental health to turn the tree on in the mornings and evenings

and enjoy the twinkle and glow of the lights.

Our Winter Tree is decorated with bird ornaments and nests,

snowflakes, icy branches, snowy white bands of sparkling ribbon

and pine cones.

Bird ornaments collected over the years, flocked to the tree

looking for a cozy place to nest for winter.

There’s a Titmouse. . .

A Nuthatch. . .

And some Chickadees.

And some unidentified bird varieties. . .

A parliament of owls have gathered on the tree. . .

Most of the owl ornaments came from at Hobby Lobby over the years. . .

Hobby Lobby’s Christmas ornaments are 50% off starting in October

and they sell out quickly!

Whooooo would have guessed there are some many variety of owls? :)

I added a few more sparkling white picks to the tree this year,

found on clearance for 75% off at Michaels.

I used my hubby’s bolt cutters to cut the thick wire stems

to make more individual branches to add to the tree.

And I added some ornament cones to hang from the branches for the birds to nest in this year!

These ornament cones are a fun, affordable and easy craft project using scrapbook paper that

you can find in single sheets or in paper pads at the craft store.

You can find the DIY details to make them, HERE.

I filled the ornament cones with some paper shred for the bird ornaments to ‘nest’ in.

These cones come together quickly using the same method as in

Valentine Candy Cones and Easter Treat Candy Cones.

I was hoping for snow last week like the NC mountains received, but it was only rain for us.

I’m keeping my fingers crossed for snow later this winter

while I enjoy the sparkling snowflakes on the tree.

❄️❄️❄️

Do you have a tree you decorate and enjoy seasonally other than at Christmas?

Hope you’re staying warm and cozy in your nest this winter. ♥

