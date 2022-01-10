A Twinkling Winter Tree for the Cold Winter Months and Cozy Nesting

Extend the twinkle season with a Winter Nesting-themed Tree, ideal for the cold, gray winter months; decorated with bird ornaments, glittery nests, snowflakes, icy branches and pine cones.
Happy Monday! I hope you’re staying warm and cozy!
It’s been a cold, blustery and rainy week with a 50 degree drop in temperatures, a
shock to the system after unseasonably warm weather and balmy 75 degree days!
It’s the perfect weather to stay indoors with a good book and a mug of something warm
to drink and enjoy a little winter nesting!
Our Winter Nesting Tree is a tradition started six years ago to extend the twinkle season
for the months of January and February when it’s cold and gray outside.
The twinkling lights of the tree help make the transition from Christmas
to winter and keep the house a little cozier and brighter.
It’s good for my mental health to turn the tree on in the mornings and evenings
and enjoy the twinkle and glow of the lights.
Our Winter Tree is decorated with bird ornaments and nests,
snowflakes, icy branches, snowy white bands of sparkling ribbon
and pine cones.
Bird ornaments collected over the years, flocked to the tree
looking for a cozy place to nest for winter.
There’s a Titmouse. . .
A Nuthatch. . .
And some Chickadees.
And some unidentified bird varieties. . .
A parliament of owls have gathered on the tree. . .
Most of the owl ornaments came from at Hobby Lobby over the years. . .
Hobby Lobby’s Christmas ornaments are 50% off starting in October
and they sell out quickly!
Whooooo would have guessed there are some many variety of owls? :)
I added a few more sparkling white picks to the tree this year,
found on clearance for 75% off at Michaels.
I used my hubby’s bolt cutters to cut the thick wire stems
to make more individual branches to add to the tree.
And I added some ornament cones to hang from the branches for the birds to nest in this year!
These ornament cones are a fun, affordable and easy craft project using scrapbook paper that
you can find in single sheets or in paper pads at the craft store.
You can find the DIY details to make them, HERE.
I filled the ornament cones with some paper shred for the bird ornaments to ‘nest’ in.
These cones come together quickly using the same method as in
Valentine Candy Cones and Easter Treat Candy Cones.
I was hoping for snow last week like the NC mountains received, but it was only rain for us.
I’m keeping my fingers crossed for snow later this winter
while I enjoy the sparkling snowflakes on the tree.
❄️❄️❄️
Do you have a tree you decorate and enjoy seasonally other than at Christmas?
Hope you’re staying warm and cozy in your nest this winter. ♥
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Mary, your bird tree is magical. I decorated a small tree last January with our bird ornaments. This year I have decorated our den mantel with a snowman, a bird and wintery birdhouse, a glittery nest, twinkling lights and delicate artificial greenery. It definitely lifts our spirits for the winter season. High of 33 here tomorrow in coastal Virginia~
Don’t decorate another tree…but love seeing yours! And next year, I’m adding more birds to my tree,,,I have seen and bought some beautiful ones just this year…after buying them, I have to find a place to store them…that’s the problem…hope YOU are staying warm & cozy! 3 months until SPRING!! 🕊🕊🕊🕊
Magical
I love seeing your winter tree Mary. You have so many great bird ornaments. I’d be tempted to replace having a Christmas tree for this one! We got 10″ of snow this past Friday, and then over an inch of rain yesterday. It’s a mess outside! People’s yards look like swamps. Here’s to the start of a new, dry week!
Your winter bird tree is gorgeous! I had not seen such a thing before – what a wonderful idea! I have collected a few bird ornaments over the years but now have an impetus to do more. We always leave our tree(s) up until after Epiphany but next year, I think instead of taking down, I’ll “re-decorate”. I agree I appreciate turning those twinkling lights on in the morning (so dark in the winter!) and then enjoying them all and again especially in the dark of evening!
Thanks for sharing your beautiful tree! Blessings!
Wonderful idea and your display is sure inspiring!
Mary I just adore your nesting tree. I had planned on doing this same sort of tree in our home after Christmas but right now am sick as can be in bed since New Year’s Day with that dreaded Covid ~ and I tried valiantly to keep from getting it. Hoping I get strong enough to still be able to do the tree but there’s always next year ! ❄️🦉🪶🐿
Oh Dorinda, I’m so sorry to hear you’re sick. Thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery winging your way! ♥