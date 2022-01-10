Winter

A Twinkling Winter Tree for the Cold Winter Months and Cozy Nesting

8 Comments

Extend the twinkle season with a Winter Nesting-themed Tree, ideal for the cold, gray winter months; decorated with bird ornaments, glittery nests, snowflakes, icy branches and pine cones.

Birdhouse ornament on winter nesting tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Happy Monday! I hope you’re staying warm and cozy!

It’s been a cold, blustery and rainy week with a 50 degree drop in temperatures, a

 shock to the system after unseasonably warm weather and balmy 75 degree days!

Bird ornaments on winter nesting tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

It’s the perfect weather to stay indoors with a good book and a mug of something warm

to drink and enjoy a little winter nesting!

Bird ornament on winter nesting tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Our Winter Nesting Tree is a tradition started six years ago to extend the twinkle season

for the months of January and February when it’s cold and gray outside.

The twinkling lights of the tree help make the transition from Christmas

to winter and keep the house a little cozier and brighter.

Bird ornament on winter nesting tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

It’s good for my mental health to turn the tree on in the mornings and evenings

and enjoy the twinkle and glow of the lights.

Winter Nesting Tree with birds, snowflakes and icy branches | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Our Winter Tree is decorated with bird ornaments and nests,

snowflakes, icy branches, snowy white bands of sparkling ribbon

and pine cones.

Bird ornament on winter nesting tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Bird ornaments collected over the years, flocked to the tree

looking for a cozy place to nest for winter.

Titmouse bird ornament on winter tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

There’s a Titmouse. . .

Nuthatch bird ornament on winter tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

A Nuthatch. . .

Chickadee ornament on winter tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

And some Chickadees.

Chickadee ornament on winter tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

And some unidentified bird varieties. . .

Bird ornaments on winter tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Bird ornaments on winter tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Bird ornaments on winter tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

A parliament of owls have gathered on the tree. . .

Owl ornament on winter tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Owl and bird ornaments on winter tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Most of the owl ornaments came from at Hobby Lobby over the years. . .

Owl and bird ornaments on winter tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Hobby Lobby’s Christmas ornaments are 50% off starting in October

and they sell out quickly!

Owl ornaments on winter tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Whooooo would have guessed there are some many variety of owls? :)

Owl ornaments on winter tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Owl ornaments on winter tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Owl ornaments on winter tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Owl ornaments on winter tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Pine cone ornament on winter nesting tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

I added a few more sparkling white picks to the tree this year,

 found on clearance for 75% off at Michaels.

Bolt cutters and white glittery floral picks for winter tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

I used my hubby’s bolt cutters to cut the thick wire stems

to make more individual branches to add to the tree.

Winter Nesting Tree with birds, snowflakes and icy branches | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

And I added some ornament cones to hang from the branches for the birds to nest in this year!

DIY Christmas Tree Ornament Cones with birds | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #christmas #craft #ornament #birds #winter

These ornament cones are a fun, affordable and easy craft project using scrapbook paper that

you can find in single sheets or in paper pads at the craft store.

You can find the DIY details to make them, HERE.

DIY Christmas Tree Ornament Cones with birds | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #christmas #craft #ornament #birds #winter

I filled the ornament cones with some paper shred for the bird ornaments to ‘nest’ in.

DIY Christmas Tree Ornament Cones with birds | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #christmas #craft #ornament #birds #winter

These cones come together quickly using the same method as in

Valentine Candy Cones and Easter Treat Candy Cones.

DIY Christmas Tree Ornament Cones with birds | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #christmas #craft #ornament #birds #winter

I was hoping for snow last week like the NC mountains received, but it was only rain for us.

I’m keeping my fingers crossed for snow later this winter

while I enjoy the sparkling snowflakes on the tree.

Winter tree with snowflake ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

❄️❄️❄️

Winter nesting tree with bird ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Do you have a tree you decorate and enjoy seasonally other than at Christmas?

Winter Nesting Tree with birds, snowflakes, pine cones and icy branches | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Winter nesting tree with bird ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Hope you’re staying warm and cozy in your nest this winter. ♥

Winter Nesting Tree with birds, snowflakes, pine cones and icy branches | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Winter Nesting Tree with birds, snowflakes, pine cones and icy branches | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

  8 comments for “A Twinkling Winter Tree for the Cold Winter Months and Cozy Nesting

  1. Ann Woleben
    January 10, 2022 at 6:28 am

    Mary, your bird tree is magical. I decorated a small tree last January with our bird ornaments. This year I have decorated our den mantel with a snowman, a bird and wintery birdhouse, a glittery nest, twinkling lights and delicate artificial greenery. It definitely lifts our spirits for the winter season. High of 33 here tomorrow in coastal Virginia~

    Reply
  2. Ellen
    January 10, 2022 at 6:36 am

    Don’t decorate another tree…but love seeing yours! And next year, I’m adding more birds to my tree,,,I have seen and bought some beautiful ones just this year…after buying them, I have to find a place to store them…that’s the problem…hope YOU are staying warm & cozy! 3 months until SPRING!! 🕊🕊🕊🕊

    Reply
  3. Gail
    January 10, 2022 at 6:46 am

    Magical

    Reply
  4. Rita C.
    January 10, 2022 at 6:48 am

    I love seeing your winter tree Mary. You have so many great bird ornaments. I’d be tempted to replace having a Christmas tree for this one! We got 10″ of snow this past Friday, and then over an inch of rain yesterday. It’s a mess outside! People’s yards look like swamps. Here’s to the start of a new, dry week!

    Reply
  5. Cathy
    January 10, 2022 at 6:53 am

    Your winter bird tree is gorgeous! I had not seen such a thing before – what a wonderful idea! I have collected a few bird ornaments over the years but now have an impetus to do more. We always leave our tree(s) up until after Epiphany but next year, I think instead of taking down, I’ll “re-decorate”. I agree I appreciate turning those twinkling lights on in the morning (so dark in the winter!) and then enjoying them all and again especially in the dark of evening!

    Thanks for sharing your beautiful tree! Blessings!

    Reply
  6. Susan Martin
    January 10, 2022 at 7:13 am

    Wonderful idea and your display is sure inspiring!

    Reply
  7. Dorinda Selke
    January 10, 2022 at 7:31 am

    Mary I just adore your nesting tree. I had planned on doing this same sort of tree in our home after Christmas but right now am sick as can be in bed since New Year’s Day with that dreaded Covid ~ and I tried valiantly to keep from getting it. Hoping I get strong enough to still be able to do the tree but there’s always next year ! ❄️🦉🪶🐿

    Reply
    • Mary
      January 10, 2022 at 7:34 am

      Oh Dorinda, I’m so sorry to hear you’re sick. Thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery winging your way! ♥

      Reply

