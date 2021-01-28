Valentine’s Day DIY Candy Cones

Share the love this Valentine’s Day with DIY Candy Cones. Affordable and fun to make with scrapbook paper, filled with sweet treats!

Happy Thursday! With Valentine’s Day around the corner, I have a fun and affordable DIY and craft to share, Valentine Candy Cones!

While they make great party favors, they would also make a sweet surprise as a doorstep delivery, filled with treats for someone who needs some love during these uncertain times while we’re staying at home!

These candy cones are fun to assemble and go together quickly once you have gathered all your supplies!

I’ve made them for Easter, Halloween and most recently, Thanksgiving as Cone-ucoias!

You’ll start with some Valentine-themed scrapbook paper. I picked up a scrapbook paper pad at Michaels but you can also buy single sheets of scrapbook paper in every pattern imaginable at Michaels and Hobby Lobby. These cones are fun to create for any holiday, birthday or celebration. I’ve included some affiliate links at the bottom of this post for your convenience if you’d rather shop from home.

Most scrapbook paper and pads comes in 12 inch sheets. I cut the paper into 8 x 8 inch squares, which are the rolled part of the cone.

I like some pattern on the inside of the top of cone when it’s rolled so the white back of the paper isn’t visible, so I glued a 4 x 8 inch piece of paper to the back of the 8 x 8 piece of paper. I used a glue stick so the paper would stay nice and flat when glued. This step is optional. If you can find double-sided scrapbook paper, you’ll save this step.

You can get one cone out of 12 x 12 sheet of scrapbook paper. I like to mix and match patterns so if you’re assembling 4 or more cones you can swap out the different papers easily without any waste. From one 12 x 12 sheet, cut an 8 x 8 square, a 4 x 8 rectangle and (2) 2 x 12 strips. I only used 1 strip per cone, so you’ll have an extra strip and pattern to play with.

After gluing your 4 x 8 inch rectangle to the back of the paper, roll your 8″ square into a cone, overlapping the edges. I used a binder clip to help the cones keep their shape while gluing, using a glue gun as it dries quickly.

After the cones were glued together, I glued some ribbon and silver tinsel to the front of the cones to cover the seam. It adds a decorative touch and helps conceal any unsightly glue that shows on the seam of your cone. Use the ribbon, decorative braid, rickrack or trim of your choice.

I accordion pleated the 2 inch strips of paper from my trimmed scrapbook sheets, gluing a pleated paper ‘cuff’ along the top of the cones.

Use a hole punch on the sides of your cone and thread your chenille stems through the holes, wrapping the ends to secure it.

I used two to three chenille stems twisted together on the cones.

I found Valentine stickers on the scrapbook aisle at Michaels. Download their mobile app to your smartphone so you have their weekly coupon when you shop.

Fill your cones with some paper shred and assorted Valentine’s Day candy and treats!

This is a fun craft you can do in an afternoon. They come together quickly if you work in an assembly-line fashion, cutting your paper, gluing your cones and tying on the handles before decorating. Make sure you have a fresh or new glue stick to glue your paper together as an older ones tend to lose their ‘stick’.

