Valentine’s Day Tablescape and Centerpiece Round Up

Find Valentine’s Day table and centerpiece inspiration for celebrating with your sweetheart, family or friends. You’ll find tips for creating edible centerpieces, candy vase floral arrangements, rose petal ice cubes, an Alice in Wonderland-inspired tea party and more.

I *heart* putting together a table or centerpiece to add some fun and whimsy to celebrate the holidays and Valentine’s Day is no exception! With Valentine’s Day around the corner, I’m sharing some table inspiration for celebrating the holiday with your loved ones. While we’re not entertaining as in previous years, I hope you can find some inspiration for celebrating with your family at home.

Click on the links highlighted in red, for to see the complete post and for table sources.

A Cozy Nest and Romantic Table for Valentine’s Day

DIY candy vase and flower arranging hack and  easy strawberry and pound cake skewers!

Alice in Wonderland inspired tea and table for Valentine's Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #party #tablescape #valentinesday #aliceinwonderland

Tea with Alice and a Wonderland-inspired Table for Valentine’s Day

Tea and whimsy served with rose frosted cupcakes, rose meringues and hearts galore!

Alice in Wonderland inspired table for Valentine's Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #valentinesday #tablescapes #teaparty

*Bee* Mine

*Bee* inspired with tabletop fun in the Potting Shed for Valentine’s Day

Edible centerpiece and romantic table for Valentine's Day with rose petals and floral ice cubes for champagne | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #ValentinesDay #tablescape #centerpiece

Edible Centerpiece and Soft and Romantic Table for Valentine’s Day 

An edible centerpiece and add some romance to your champagne chiller with DIY Rose Petal Floral Ice Cubes

Love’s Greeting Valentine Table

Table inspiration from a vintage Valentine

Valentine’s Greetings Tablescape 

Vintage-Inspired Pails filled with Sweet Treats

Let Romance Bloom

Single stem roses in an assortment of vases, scattered rose petals and candles provide a little romance for the table

Valentine's Day Love Boat Pontoon Picnic | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The Love Boat

Floating pontoon picnic and cruise

Valentine Greetings with Transferware and Flowers

 Vintage-inspired Valentine greetings, transferware and flowers for a blooming vignette in the Potting Shed

Valentine’s Tea Party and Tablescape

A tea-themed flower arrangement and centerpiece for Valentine’s Day as well as table inspiration and sweet treats!

Special Delivery of Hearts and Flowers for Valentine’s Day Red Truck Centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #valentinesday

Special Delivery of Hearts and Flowers for Valentine’s Day

A Christmas truck centerpiece gets a makeover, delivering ‘farm fresh’ flowers for Valentine’s Day

Hot Cocoa & Marshmallows Valentine’s Day Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #valentinesday

Hot Cocoa & Marshmallows Valentine’s Day Tablescape

  A whimsical Valentine’s Day table and centerpiece inspired by “We go together like Hot Cocoa & Marshmallows” kitchen towels

14+ Valentine's Day recipes to make your celebration extra sweet! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #ValentinesDay #recipes #nobake #cocktail #handpie #truffle

You can find 14+ Sweets & Treats for your Valentine’s Day celebration, HERE.

Plate stack with teacup for Valentine's Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #ValentinesDay #tablescapes

I’m happy to be part of a Valentine’s Tablescape Blog Hop on February 2nd. I hope to see you then. ♥

Hot Cocoa & Marshmallows Whimsical Valentine’s Day Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #valentinesday #cocoa

*Bee* Mine table for Valentine's Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #ValentinesDay #bee #tablescapes

