Valentine’s Day Tablescape and Centerpiece Round Up

Find Valentine’s Day table and centerpiece inspiration for celebrating with your sweetheart, family or friends. You’ll find tips for creating edible centerpieces, candy vase floral arrangements, rose petal ice cubes, an Alice in Wonderland-inspired tea party and more.
I *heart* putting together a table or centerpiece to add some fun and whimsy to celebrate the holidays and Valentine’s Day is no exception! With Valentine’s Day around the corner, I’m sharing some table inspiration for celebrating the holiday with your loved ones. While we’re not entertaining as in previous years, I hope you can find some inspiration for celebrating with your family at home.
Click on the links highlighted in red, for to see the complete post and for table sources.
A Cozy Nest and Romantic Table for Valentine’s Day
DIY candy vase and flower arranging hack and easy strawberry and pound cake skewers!
Tea with Alice and a Wonderland-inspired Table for Valentine’s Day
Tea and whimsy served with rose frosted cupcakes, rose meringues and hearts galore!
*Bee* inspired with tabletop fun in the Potting Shed for Valentine’s Day
Edible Centerpiece and Soft and Romantic Table for Valentine’s Day
An edible centerpiece and add some romance to your champagne chiller with DIY Rose Petal Floral Ice Cubes
Love’s Greeting Valentine Table
Table inspiration from a vintage Valentine
Valentine’s Greetings Tablescape
Vintage-Inspired Pails filled with Sweet Treats
Single stem roses in an assortment of vases, scattered rose petals and candles provide a little romance for the table
Floating pontoon picnic and cruise
Valentine Greetings with Transferware and Flowers
Vintage-inspired Valentine greetings, transferware and flowers for a blooming vignette in the Potting Shed
Valentine’s Tea Party and Tablescape
A tea-themed flower arrangement and centerpiece for Valentine’s Day as well as table inspiration and sweet treats!
Special Delivery of Hearts and Flowers for Valentine’s Day
A Christmas truck centerpiece gets a makeover, delivering ‘farm fresh’ flowers for Valentine’s Day
Hot Cocoa & Marshmallows Valentine’s Day Tablescape
A whimsical Valentine’s Day table and centerpiece inspired by “We go together like Hot Cocoa & Marshmallows” kitchen towels
You can find 14+ Sweets & Treats for your Valentine’s Day celebration, HERE.
I’m happy to be part of a Valentine’s Tablescape Blog Hop on February 2nd. I hope to see you then. ♥
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
♥ ♥ ♥
Such beauty and a visual treat for the eyes! Did you make the pop up card? I love it!
Thank you Donna! No I purchased it :) 🐝
I always enjoy looking at your table scapes and the potting shed and of course the dogs. I liked how you dressed up the Love Boat! So creative!
Lots of beautiful inspirations. Thanks for sharing.
I am really in the Valentine mood this week and plan on setting a Valentine table today, so your post is perfect inspiration! Valentine’s Day is such a happy holiday full of hearts, candy and flowers, all your photos make me smile!
Jenna
I swear you must have a warehouse on your property to hold all of your gorgeous dishes and linens! LOL Always love your posts. Everything is so beautiful.
I love reading and seeing your posts! Always brings smiles and a delightful respite from everyday goings on!