Fans of Hot Pepper Jelly will love this easy freezer jam. Made with just 4 ingredients in less than 30 minutes, no canning required!

Are you a fan of Hot Pepper Jelly?

We enjoy it over cream cheese for a crowd-pleasing appetizer,

as an easy glaze for cocktail meatballs or wings for game day,

mixed in to add some sweet heat and kick to a vinaigrette or syrup,

or paired with pimento cheese on a cracker!

Are you familiar with freezer jams?

Instead of being processed in a water bath that keeps traditional jams and jellies shelf-stable,

‘freezer jam’ as the name suggests, is kept in the freezer for long-term storage.

It will keep in the freezer for up to a year and in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.

This recipe makes 8 half-pint jars, for about the price of one jar of hot pepper / jalapeno jelly

at a specialty food store, and with much more flavor!

To make it you’ll need some peppers:

8 jalapenos and an assortment of mini sweet peppers (about three fourths of 16 oz. bag).

Jalapenos vary in heat, as a general rule if they have striations (as in the photo below),

they will be hotter than smoother, even-colored peppers.

You can adjust this jelly to your heat tolerance and preference,

removing seeds and ribs for a minimal heat or leave them for more of a kick.

Bump up the heat further by substituting a serrano or a cayenne pepper or two for jalapeno.

This is a low-sugar jelly, so it’s important to use a less or no sugar needed pectin

for it to set up properly and jell. You’ll want the pink box of Sure Jell.

I found mine at Publix.

In addition to your pectin, you’ll need 3 cups of sugar and 2 cups of apple cider vinegar.

Coarsely chop your peppers, then add them to a bowl of your food processor or mini chopper

and pulse until they are finely diced.

You may need to do this in batches so as not to overcrowd bowl of processor.

Place your peppers in a medium sized heavy bottom pot

and add your vinegar and sugar and stir to combine.

Bring the pot to a boil, then add the low sugar pectin. Boil, stirring, for one minute.

The short cook time keeps your peppers fresh tasting and bright in color!

Ladle the hot liquid into clean freezer safe jars, leaving 1-inch head space for expansion.

Allow to cool completely before capping and refrigerating or freezing.

If your pepper bits float to the top, you can give the jelly an occasional stir

as it cools to help distribute them more evenly.

When the jelly is cool, cap and refrigerate or freeze jars.

To use frozen jam, allow it to thaw in refrigerator overnight.

This would make a tasty addition to a cheese board or easy appetizer

served a block of cream cheese or goat cheese:

If you are a fan a Hot Pepper or Jalapeno Pepper Jelly,

I hope you’ll try this easy and money-saving recipe.

I’ve made two batches of Hot Pepper Jelly since last summer

and ready to make a third!

Print Recipe Easy Freezer Hot Pepper Jelly Makes 8 half pint (8 oz.) jars Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 10 mins Total Time 25 mins Servings: 7 half pint jars Equipment freezer safe mason jars

food processor or mini chopper Ingredients 8 jalapeño peppers

12 oz. mini sweet peppers (I used 3/4 of a 16 oz. bag of sweet mini peppers)

2 cups apple cider vinegar

3 cups sugar

1.75 ounce box no sugar needed pectin (Sure Jell pink box) Instructions Wash jalapenos and remove stem ends (for milder jelly, remove seeds.) Give peppers a rough chop and then pulse in the food processor until they are finely minced. Transfer peppers into a medium heavy bottomed pot.

Wash and trim remaining peppers. Give them a rough chop and pulse them in a food processor until finely minced. You may need to do this in batches so as not to overcrowd bowl of processor and get more even chop.

Add the peppers to pot with the jalapenos.

Add the vinegar and sugar to pot and stir to combine. Bring the pot to a boil, and then add the pectin. Boil, stirring, for one minute.

Ladle the hot liquid into clean freezer safe jars, leaving 1-inch head space for expansion. Allow to cool before capping and refrigerating or freezing.

If your pepper bits float to the top while cooling, give the jelly an occasional stir to distribute them more evenly.

When the jelly is cool, cap and refrigerate or freeze jars. Notes This particular recipe is meant for the refrigerator/freezer because the acidity has not been tested for safe canning.

Jalapenos vary in heat, as a general rule if they have striations, they will be hotter than smoother even colored peppers. Adjust this recipe to your heat tolerance and preference, removing seeds and ribs for a minimal heat; leave them for more heat or bump up the heat by substituting serrano or cayenne peppers.

Important: This is a low-sugar jelly so make sure you use a less or no sugar needed pectin for it to set up and jell. (Sure Jell the pink box)

Make sure to wash your hands well after working with hot peppers.

Jelly will thicken as it cools, and even more as it chills.

Store in refrigerator for up to 3 weeks or in freezer for up to one year. To use frozen jam, allow it to thaw in refrigerator overnight

Serve over cream cheese with crackers for an easy appetizer, with Pimento Cheese Drop Biscuits, in Thumbprint Cheese Wafers with Pecans, use to make Pepper Jelly Syrup for Mini Chicken and Waffles Party Bites or in Pepper Jelly Vinaigrette.

