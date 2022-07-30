Weekend Waterview: North Carolina’s 12 Seasons, Heron, Dogs and Sunset

Happy Saturday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

We’re in our typical July weather pattern of 90+ degree days,

humidity and pop-up thunderstorms. I’m out the door walking the dogs at 6:30

in the morning and we try to get all our outdoor activities and chores

completed before noon when possible.

It was 95 on Thursday with the heat index of 105 at 88% humidity. . .

the kind of humidity that requires two showers a day if you’re outdoors!

I created a graphic of North Carolina’s 12 Seasons.

We’re currently in the ‘Hell’s Front Porch’ season which

typically lasts until the end of September.

Winter – 30 days

Fool’s Spring – 15 days

Second Winter -15 days

Spring of Deception -15 days

Third Winter – 15 days

The Pollening – 40 days

Spring – 30 days

Summer – 90 days

Hell’s Front Porch – 60 days <- we are here

False Fall – 20 days

Second Summer – 25 days

Actual Fall – 10 days . . .my favorite and shortest season. . .*sniff*

The photo above was taken on a 70 degree morning with 60% humidity. . .

not only can you tell a difference in the moisture in air,

you can tell a difference in photos!

And this photo taken on a pore-cleansing 80% humidity day.

The heat and humidity don’t seem to bother our resident Great Blue Heron. . .

Herons have a 6-foot wing span, allowing them to cruise at 20 to 30 miles an hour.

They hunt and fish alone, but gather in colonies or “heronries”

and build stick nests high in the tops of trees.

We’re approaching Sophie’s anniversary of coming to live with us.

Here’s a flashback photo of Lola and Sophie

when we brought Sophie home 3 years ago. . .

There’s nothing like those sweet puppy days but we don’t miss those puppy teeth. :)

Sophie and Lola say it’s hot in their fur coats. . .

Lola’s favorite spot these days is plopped on top of the AC vent.

I’ll leave with you a couple of sunset photos. . .

We have a brief reprieve from the heat with temps dropping to the 80s this weekend,

making HFP tolerable. :)

Hope you’re finding a way to stay cool and beat the heat. ♥

Happy Weekend 🐾🐾