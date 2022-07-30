Weekend Waterview: North Carolina’s 12 Seasons, Heron, Dogs and Sunset

Happy Saturday!
Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
We’re in our typical July weather pattern of 90+ degree days,
humidity and pop-up thunderstorms. I’m out the door walking the dogs at 6:30
in the morning and we try to get all our outdoor activities and chores
completed before noon when possible.
It was 95 on Thursday with the heat index of 105 at 88% humidity. . .
the kind of humidity that requires two showers a day if you’re outdoors!
I created a graphic of North Carolina’s 12 Seasons.
We’re currently in the ‘Hell’s Front Porch’ season which
typically lasts until the end of September.
Winter – 30 days
Fool’s Spring – 15 days
Second Winter -15 days
Spring of Deception -15 days
Third Winter – 15 days
The Pollening – 40 days
Spring – 30 days
Summer – 90 days
Hell’s Front Porch – 60 days <- we are here
False Fall – 20 days
Second Summer – 25 days
Actual Fall – 10 days . . .my favorite and shortest season. . .*sniff*
The photo above was taken on a 70 degree morning with 60% humidity. . .
not only can you tell a difference in the moisture in air,
you can tell a difference in photos!
And this photo taken on a pore-cleansing 80% humidity day.
The heat and humidity don’t seem to bother our resident Great Blue Heron. . .
Herons have a 6-foot wing span, allowing them to cruise at 20 to 30 miles an hour.
They hunt and fish alone, but gather in colonies or “heronries”
and build stick nests high in the tops of trees.
We’re approaching Sophie’s anniversary of coming to live with us.
Here’s a flashback photo of Lola and Sophie
when we brought Sophie home 3 years ago. . .
There’s nothing like those sweet puppy days but we don’t miss those puppy teeth. :)
Sophie and Lola say it’s hot in their fur coats. . .
Lola’s favorite spot these days is plopped on top of the AC vent.
I’ll leave with you a couple of sunset photos. . .
We have a brief reprieve from the heat with temps dropping to the 80s this weekend,
making HFP tolerable. :)
Hope you’re finding a way to stay cool and beat the heat. ♥
Happy Weekend 🐾🐾
Ha, thanks for the humor in your seasons. I would have to think a bit before categorizing our Houston weather. We will have at least 5 months of hot summer this year with triple digits. The temps should drop around late September. We don’t get much pretty fall foliage and then the leaves fall off for winter! Winter and spring don’t stay long.
Thank you for the lovely views and always enjoyed pictures of Lola and Sophie. I love the 12 seasons too!
Haha, very funny. We live on Florida’s Treasure coast so only 2 seasons, Dry and Wet. 10 minutes of Fall and 48 hours of Winter though not always consecutive hours. And the grass and weeds grow year round. 😂 But we are blessed with a constant ocean breeze.
I laughed out loud at your NC seasons list! Living in the mountains of western NC, I might have to stretch out those winter days a bit longer, and even the upper 80’s is intolerable to us mountaineers since we also have abundant humidity sometimes, but I want to thank you for the most entertaining reading and best laugh I’ve had all day! My friends in other states who hear me moan about the NC weather on occasion will enjoy reading it, too. Love your adorable doggies and your beautiful pictures…to say nothing of your wonderful recipes. Your blog is my absolute favorite.
I just flew in from Davidson and your beautiful lake last night. I am totally smitten by your little town— and lake. My nephew goes to college there and starts football next week. He gets to live in a condo this year, so his mom (my sister) and I were in Davidson for four days helping him get set up. I can’t wait to go back. We’re from Oklahoma where it has been over 105 for 20 days in a row! You can imagine what we call that! Love all your wonderful posts. Now I’ll be able to picture things in my head too. Stay cool. Lori Lucas
Hi Lori, Isn’t Davidson a wonderful town? We love their Farmers Market and cute main street. I can’t imagine extended days of triple digit temperatures like you in Oklahoma or my friends in Texas have had. I would have spend the summers in Maine. :) Thank you for your visit and comment, Happy Weekend. ♥
I can so relate to your 12 seasons, we have a similar pattern in Birmingham…we are approaching hurricane season on the coastal, and that can definitely be H**L!! Your lake is always beautiful no matter what the season, and I love your blue heron photos…we miss our blue heron Freddy, haven’t seen him since Hurricane Sally in 2020…Love the throwback puppy photos…3 years has gone by so fast! Keep cool!
I always enjoy the photos of your lovely surroundings and of course, of the girls~
Now it’s clear why you love Fall/Halloween so much: it’s a welcome relief from Hell’s Front Porch! With fresh crisp air, sipping pumpkin spice lattes, and digging out our favorite sweater, what’s not to love? We can finally bake cookies and pies without worrying about heating up the house/kitchen and enjoy quiet evenings at home snuggling in front of the fireplace! Oh, and don’t forget football!
Your chart is so correct and is perfect for SC as well!
Mary, I laughed at the 12 seasons description. How true for west TN also. We finally got some rain yesterday and it broke the heat wave for a few days! I’m so thankful. We’ll be back to HFP in a few days after the rain passes. This was the first morning that I got outside and the humidity wasn’t terrible. I forgot what it was like. I would love to live in east TN; my husband dreads the move if it ever happens. I think I could live with snow better than months of endless heat and humidity. Love the water shots. Your sweet pups are always a delight to see. I can’t believe 3 years have passed. Hopefully you’ll get the 2-3 day respite we’re promised. Happy Saturday! Loved seeing your beautiful lake! Clara❤️
Loved your calendar of the seasons this morning! So made me giggle….lived in NC for 20+ years and now in SC….it was the perfect laugh to start the weekend!!
Beautiful! I always enjoy your blog! Hoping for that drop in humidity here in the Florida panhandle soon!
Mary, having lived in North Carolina for years I understand. But living back in Vermont, our humidity has been unbelievable and feels more south than North! But we can’t complain because we have way more winter “seasons” than we sometimes want! Love your seasonal rundown by days!
So fun to see the pups and to see a baby picture of Sophie. Our hot weather hasn’t hit yet here on the southern California coast, but I know it’s coming. When you are enjoying your short autumn, we will be sweltering and wishing for crisp fall air. Thank you for sharing your beautiful pictures. Yours is the only blog I follow these days.
3 years has flown by! Such cute photos!!! Sadie highly recommends AC vents!!! Early morning and evening walks too. I carry her till we have grassy spaces with shade. I don’t let her walk on the pavement. Like you, fall is a favorite time for me. I’m beginning to wonder if we will have fall this year. Our spring quickly turned to triple digits! I’m ready for relief. Happy Weekend!
You are so lucky to live on a lake, no matter what the weather, it always looks enviable! So many GORGEOUS shots, heavy sigh of contentment watching your watery views…
BEAUTIFUL calm waters!!! Thanks for the view!