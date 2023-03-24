15 DIYs, Projects and Hacks for the Gardener to Welcome Spring

Welcome Spring with Garden DIYs, projects and hacks. You’ll find tutorials and details to make Hand Stamped Garden Markers, Mosaic Flower Pots, a Garden Hose Wreath, Gardener’s Sugar Scrub and more!
Happy Friday!
Whether you’re still waiting for spring to arrive in your neck of the woods,
or spring has “sprung”, I have a round up of garden DIYs
to help you welcome spring!
Click on the highlighted links to revisit the post and more details.
DIY Hand Stamped Garden Markers
Create hand stamped garden markers for plant identification
or to add a little garden whimsy!
When life gives you fallen trees, make Tree Bark Flower Vases!
An affordable and easy craft project you can do in under an hour.
Garden Hose Wreath with Blooming Wellies
Welcome Spring and gardening season with a blooming wreath
using a garden hose, wellies and garden tools.
DIY Watering Can Makeover with Decoupage and Napkins
Give a watering can a sprinkle of blooms and butterflies using napkins with decoupage!
This easy and fun technique works on any surface that you want to refresh
to give a spring or blooming makeover.
How to Make Mosaic Flower Pots
Let your creativity bloom with DIY Mosaic Flower Pots!
Upcycle your broken dishes or thrift store finds with this trash-to-treasure craft
and create one-of-a-kind flower pots for your garden or for gifts
Building a Potting Bench with Reclaimed Barn Wood and Chippy Porch Columns
I was thrilled to have my handy hubby build a potting bench for me last year.
It’s a roomy work bench for planting and projects, as well a place
to display garden collectibles.
If you’re considering building a potting bench,
I recommend looking for barn wood or reclaimed materials
to save money and add some vintage charm too!
“Grow” flowers from metal wall art to plant a little whimsy with flower garden stakes!
An easy DIY to add instant blooms to your garden.
Find the easy steps to make a sugar scrub that’s fragrant and pretty too.
Your dry skin will thank you and appreciate a little TLC from
this moisturizing and exfoliating sugar scrub after a long winter!
Ideal for gardeners, Mother’s Day, or hostess gifts, ready to use or gift in just five minutes!
Repurposed Drawer Planter and Spring in a Drawer
Repurpose and upcycle an old drawer as a planter and add a touch of spring
A Blooming Spring Wreath and Easy Bow Making Technique
Create a blooming wreath to welcome spring along with an easy technique
to make a multi-ribbon bow, no bow-tying skills required!
How to Make a Safe and Easy Bee Watering Station for Pollinators
Provide a safe water source for the bees and other pollinators in garden with a DIY watering station.
It’s easy, can serve as a focal point and decorative garden ornament or *bee* as simple as you like!
Create a ‘Bee Happy’ Wreath to celebrate gardening season and in honor of Earth Day.
You can also find what you can do to keep the bees and other pollinators happy.
🐝 🐝 🐝
Slinky Garden Hack and Trellis for a Favorite Flowering Vine
A garden hack for a favorite climbing vine:
Use a Slinky as a trellis in the garden!
DIY Flower Supports from a Tomato Cage
Inspired by pricey Jardin Half-Round Plant Supports from a popular garden catalog,
prop up drooping flowers and keep your flower beds and borders tidy
with this easy tomato cage garden hack.
Refresh a Tired Feeder to Attract Hummingbirds
You’ll also find an easy nectar recipe to slow down spoilage
and the best way to clean your feeders.
Create a Wildlife Habitat in Your Backyard
Learn how to create a habitat garden to attract birds, bees, butterflies, and other neighborhood wildlife.
It’s fun, makes a positive difference and easier than you might think!
If you need a little flower therapy, tiptoe through the tulips and
enjoy spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens, HERE.
“Despite the forecast, live like it’s spring.”
-Lilly Pulitzer
