Welcome Spring with Garden DIYs, projects and hacks. You’ll find tutorials and details to make Hand Stamped Garden Markers, Mosaic Flower Pots, a Garden Hose Wreath, Gardener’s Sugar Scrub and more!

15 DIYs, Projects and Hacks for the Gardener to Welcome Spring | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #diy #hack

Happy Friday!

Whether you’re still waiting for spring to arrive in your neck of the woods,

or spring has “sprung”, I have a round up of garden DIYs

to help you welcome spring!

Click on the highlighted links to revisit the post and more details.

Create hand stamped garden markers for plant identification or to add a little garden whimsy! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #plantmarker #diy #spring

DIY Hand Stamped Garden Markers

Create hand stamped garden markers for plant identification

or to add a little garden whimsy!

When life gives you fallen trees, make Tree Bark Flower Vases!  An affordable and easy craft project you can do in under an hour | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #diy #spring #craft #easy #bark #vase

DIY Tree Bark Flower Vases

When life gives you fallen trees, make Tree Bark Flower Vases!

  An affordable and easy craft project you can do in under an hour.

When life gives you fallen trees, make Tree Bark Flower Vases!  An affordable and easy craft project you can do in under an hour | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #diy #spring #craft #easy #bark #vase

How to Make a Garden Hose Wreath with Blooming Wellies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #wreath #pottingshed #spring #wellies #flowers #garden

Garden Hose Wreath with Blooming Wellies

Welcome Spring and gardening season with a blooming wreath

 using a garden hose, wellies and garden tools.

Give a watering can a sprinkle of blooms and butterflies using napkins with decoupage! This easy and fun technique works on any surface that you want to refresh and give a spring or blooming makeover. #modpodge #spring #wateringcans #napkins

DIY Watering Can Makeover with Decoupage and Napkins

Give a watering can a sprinkle of blooms and butterflies using napkins with decoupage!

This easy and fun technique works on any surface that you want to refresh

to give a spring or blooming makeover.

Let your creativity bloom with DIY Mosaic Flower Pots! Upcycle your broken dishes or thrift store finds with this trash-to-treasure craft and create one-of-a-kind flower pots for your garden or for gifts. #garden #diy #mosaic #upcycle #flowerpot

How to Make Mosaic Flower Pots

Let your creativity bloom with DIY Mosaic Flower Pots!

Upcycle your broken dishes or thrift store finds with this trash-to-treasure craft

and create one-of-a-kind flower pots for your garden or for gifts

Potting Bench with mosaic flowers pots and plants | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #garden #flowers

Building a Potting Bench with Reclaimed Barn Wood and Chippy Porch Columns

I was thrilled to have my handy hubby build a potting bench for me last year.

It’s a roomy work bench for planting and projects, as well a place

 to display garden collectibles.

Build a potting bench and add some vintage charm with upcycled chippy porch columns, reclaimed barn wood and pressed tin roof tiles #pottingbench #buildit #diy #upcycled #reclaimed #barnwood

If you’re considering building a potting bench,

I recommend looking for barn wood or reclaimed materials

to save money and add some vintage charm too!

“Grow” flowers from metal wall art to plant a little whimsy with flower garden stakes! An easy DIY to add instant blooms to your garden | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #art #flowers #diy

DIY Flower Garden Stakes

“Grow” flowers from metal wall art to plant a little whimsy with flower garden stakes!

An easy DIY to add instant blooms to your garden.

“Grow” flowers from metal wall art to plant a little whimsy with flower garden stakes! An easy DIY to add instant blooms to your garden | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #art #flowers #diy

Find the easy steps to make a sugar scrub that’s fragrant and pretty. Your dry skin will thank you and appreciate a little TLC from this moisturizing and exfoliating sugar scrub after a long winter! Ideal for gardeners, Mother's Day, or hostess gifts, ready to use in just five minutes! #easy #gift #craft #sugarscrub #mothersday #gardener #teachergift

DIY Gardener’s Sugar Scrub

Find the easy steps to make a sugar scrub that’s fragrant and pretty too.

Your dry skin will thank you and appreciate a little TLC from

 this moisturizing and exfoliating sugar scrub after a long winter!

Ideal for gardeners, Mother’s Day, or hostess gifts, ready to use or gift in just five minutes!

Find the easy steps to make a sugar scrub that’s fragrant and pretty. Your dry skin will thank you and appreciate a little TLC from this moisturizing and exfoliating sugar scrub after a long winter! Ideal for gardeners, Mother's Day, or hostess gifts, ready to use in just five minutes! #easy #gift #craft #sugarscrub #mothersday #gardener #teachergift

Repurposed drawer upcycled as a planter for spring with bulbs, eggs, moss and bunny! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #upcycled #repurposed #planter #pottingshed #Easter

Repurposed Drawer Planter and Spring in a Drawer

Repurpose and upcycle an old drawer as a planter and add a touch of spring

Create a wreath to welcome spring along with an easy technique to make a multi-ribbon bow, no bow-tying skills required! #garden #wreath #hyacinths #wellies #shed #spring #diy #flowers

A Blooming Spring Wreath and Easy Bow Making Technique

Create a blooming wreath to welcome spring along with an easy technique

to make a multi-ribbon bow, no bow-tying skills required!

How to Make a Safe and Easy Bee Watering Station for Pollinators | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #bees #garden #flowers

How to Make a Safe and Easy Bee Watering Station for Pollinators

Provide a safe water source for the bees and other pollinators in garden with a DIY watering station.

It’s easy, can serve as a focal point and decorative garden ornament or *bee* as simple as you like!

DIY ‘Bee Happy’ Wreath on Potting Shed door | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #craft #wreath #bees #earthday

DIY ‘Bee Happy’ Wreath

Create a ‘Bee Happy’ Wreath to celebrate gardening season and in honor of Earth Day.

You can also find what you can do to keep the bees and other pollinators happy.

“The hum of bees is the voice of the garden.” – Elizabeth Lawrence | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #sunflowers #bees

 🐝 🐝 🐝

Favorite garden hack for a climbing vine: Use a Slinky as a trellis in the garden! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #hack #slinky #trellis #vine

Slinky Garden Hack and Trellis for a Favorite Flowering Vine

A garden hack for a favorite climbing vine:

Use a Slinky as a trellis in the garden!

Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #hack #slinky #trellis #vine

Prop up drooping flowers and keep your flower beds and borders tidy with this easy tutorial and tomato cage hack | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #hack #tomatocage

DIY Flower Supports from a Tomato Cage

Inspired by pricey Jardin Half-Round Plant Supports from a popular garden catalog,

prop up drooping flowers and keep your flower beds and borders tidy

with this easy tomato cage garden hack.

Prop up drooping flowers and keep your flower beds and borders tidy with this easy tutorial and tomato cage hack | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #hack #tomatocage #zinnias

Refresh a Tired Feeder to Attract Hummingbirds | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #hummingbirds #tips #DIY

Refresh a Tired Feeder to Attract Hummingbirds

You’ll also find an easy nectar recipe to slow down spoilage

and the best way to clean your feeders.

Learn how to create a habitat garden to attract birds, butterflies, and other neighborhood wildlife. It’s fun, makes a positive difference and easier than you might think. | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #wildlife #pollinators #bees #butterflies #flowers

Create a Wildlife Habitat in Your Backyard

Learn how to create a habitat garden to attract birds, bees, butterflies, and other neighborhood wildlife.

It’s fun, makes a positive difference and easier than you might think!

Spring in Bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #gardens #flowers #spring #tulips

If you need a little flower therapy, tiptoe through the tulips and

enjoy spring in bloom at The Butchart Gardens, HERE.

“Despite the forecast, live like it’s spring.” -Lilly Pulitzer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #quote

“Despite the forecast, live like it’s spring.”

-Lilly Pulitzer

15 DIYs, Projects and Hacks for the Gardener to Welcome Spring | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #diy #hack

