Floral and Table Inspiration from Victoria’s The Art of Beautiful Tables + Giveaway

Calling all tablescapers and entertaining enthusiasts:  Enjoy a sneak peek and delight in the pages of The Art of Beautiful Tables, the latest new book from the editors of Victoria Magazine. You’ll find table and floral inspiration for all seasons and occasions to raise a glass or teacup in celebration.

The Art of Beautiful Tables, from the editors of Victoria

Happy Monday!

Welcome to a special edition of Monday Morning Blooms!

Lidy, Pam and I are excited to share some flower therapy today in the form

of a beautiful new book from the editors of Victoria Magazine:

* The Art of Beautiful Tables

A treasury of inspiration and ideas for anyone who loves gracious entertaining.

The Art of Beautiful Tables, from the editors of Victoria

In The Art of Beautiful Tables, table settings that span the spectrum from casual to formal affairs are showcased. Crystal goblets catching the glimmer of candlelight, polished-to-perfection sterling silver placed precisely beside delicately patterned English bone china, a snow-white linen cloth edged in the finest Bruges lace—together these elements form the foundation for an elegant table setting.

The Art of Beautiful Tables, from the editors of Victoria

The leadoff chapter, “Elements of Style,” delves into the components that are the essence of any tablescape and then spotlights those little extras, such as menus and favors, that lend grace notes to the scene.

The Art of Beautiful Tables, from the editors of Victoria

“Alfresco Gatherings” paints the prettiest images for outdoor meals, while “Lovely Settings” brims with milieus for every season or reason.

The Art of Beautiful Tables, from the editors of Victoria

Highlighting a favorite subject throughout Victoria’s history, “Teatime Occasions” demonstrates that this beloved ritual can be enjoyed in a mélange of surroundings, from a springtime garden to a cozy fireside.

The Art of Beautiful Tables, from the editors of Victoria

In “Holiday Celebrations,” you’ll journey through the calendar, with a bevy of inspiration for commemorating each special day . . .

Holiday Celebrations from The Art of Beautiful Tables, from the editors of Victoria

 Whether it’s honoring a dear mother or sharing harvest abundance.

The abundance of harvest from The Art of Beautiful Tables, from the editors of Victoria

Feast your eyes on the floriferous and beautiful tables. . .

The Art of Beautiful Tables, from the editors of Victoria

All these beautiful table settings make my heart beat just a little faster!

Beautiful blue and white from The Art of Beautiful Tables, from the editors of Victoria

There is no shortage of stunning table inspiration in this book,

making it a wonderful addition to your library, or gift for a

 table stylist, entertaining enthusiast or flower lover!

The Art of Beautiful Tables with red transferware dishes and vintage silver flatware

With Easter on its way, I pulled out some dishes to join the bunnies

in the “Easter on the Lawn” setting in this book. . .

Easter table inspiration from The Art of Beautiful tables with bunny plate, napkins and egg cups

Dine with the bunnies and hop over to find Easter table inspiration, HERE.

Tastemaker Tables from The Art of Beautiful Tables, from the editors of Victoria

It comes as no surprise to Pam or myself, that our

Monday Morning Blooms’ friend, Lidy, is featured as

 a tastemaker in Victoria’s The Art of Beautiful Tables!

Tastemaker Tables with Lidy Baars from The Art of Beautiful Tables, from the editors of Victoria

Showcasing her signature style with with not just one, but two, of her settings

featuring her curated collections and FrenchGardenHouse antiques.

Tastemaker Tables with Lidy Baars from The Art of Beautiful Tables, from the editors of Victoria

Long time readers know that I’m a confessed dish-aholic . . .

The Art of Beautiful Tables, from the editors of Victoria, a treasury of inspiration and ideas for anyone who loves gracious entertaining

I’m swooning over this collection of Sèvres-inspired porcelain plates

and teacups with their beautiful floral borders!

The Art of Beautiful Tables with Spode, Crown Ducal, Wedgwood and Limoges floral plates

Inspiring me to dish up some blooms and

play along, enjoying some flower therapy.

🌸 🌹 🌷

The Art of Beautiful Tables with floral plates, cups and saucers

In celebration of Spring, Victoria / Hoffman Media has provided

each of us with a book to give away to one reader!

The Art of Beautiful Tables, from the editors of Victoria, treasury of inspiration and ideas for anyone who loves gracious entertaining

The Art of Beautiful Tables with floral plates, cups and saucers

The Art of Beautiful Tables, from the editors of Victoria, treasury of inspiration and ideas for anyone who loves gracious entertaining

Victoria magazine has long served as a treasury of gracious living, offering endless inspiration for curating welcoming interiors and entertaining for every occasion. You’re invited you to peruse each captivating page to gather an inspiring cache of ideas for creating your own unforgettable tableaux.

The Art of Beautiful Tables and Woods & Sons English Scenery plate with Crown Ducal Bristol and Grace Tea Ware cup and saucer

Woods & Sons English Scenery plate with Crown Ducal Bristol and Grace Tea Ware cup and saucer

Spode Botanical plate, Grace Tea Ware cup and saucer, vintage silver floral spoon

The Art of Beautiful Tables, from the editors of Victoria, treasury of inspiration and ideas for anyone who loves gracious entertaining

