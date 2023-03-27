Floral and Table Inspiration from Victoria’s The Art of Beautiful Tables + Giveaway

Calling all tablescapers and entertaining enthusiasts: Enjoy a sneak peek and delight in the pages of The Art of Beautiful Tables, the latest new book from the editors of Victoria Magazine. You’ll find table and floral inspiration for all seasons and occasions to raise a glass or teacup in celebration.

Happy Monday!

Welcome to a special edition of Monday Morning Blooms!

Lidy, Pam and I are excited to share some flower therapy today in the form

of a beautiful new book from the editors of Victoria Magazine:

* The Art of Beautiful Tables

A treasury of inspiration and ideas for anyone who loves gracious entertaining.

In The Art of Beautiful Tables, table settings that span the spectrum from casual to formal affairs are showcased. Crystal goblets catching the glimmer of candlelight, polished-to-perfection sterling silver placed precisely beside delicately patterned English bone china, a snow-white linen cloth edged in the finest Bruges lace—together these elements form the foundation for an elegant table setting.

The leadoff chapter, “Elements of Style,” delves into the components that are the essence of any tablescape and then spotlights those little extras, such as menus and favors, that lend grace notes to the scene.

“Alfresco Gatherings” paints the prettiest images for outdoor meals, while “Lovely Settings” brims with milieus for every season or reason.

Highlighting a favorite subject throughout Victoria’s history, “Teatime Occasions” demonstrates that this beloved ritual can be enjoyed in a mélange of surroundings, from a springtime garden to a cozy fireside.

In “Holiday Celebrations,” you’ll journey through the calendar, with a bevy of inspiration for commemorating each special day . . .

Whether it’s honoring a dear mother or sharing harvest abundance.

Feast your eyes on the floriferous and beautiful tables. . .

All these beautiful table settings make my heart beat just a little faster!

There is no shortage of stunning table inspiration in this book,

making it a wonderful addition to your library, or gift for a

table stylist, entertaining enthusiast or flower lover!

With Easter on its way, I pulled out some dishes to join the bunnies

in the “Easter on the Lawn” setting in this book. . .

Dine with the bunnies and hop over to find Easter table inspiration, HERE.

It comes as no surprise to Pam or myself, that our

Monday Morning Blooms’ friend, Lidy, is featured as

a tastemaker in Victoria’s The Art of Beautiful Tables!

Showcasing her signature style with with not just one, but two, of her settings

featuring her curated collections and FrenchGardenHouse antiques.

Long time readers know that I’m a confessed dish-aholic . . .

I’m swooning over this collection of Sèvres-inspired porcelain plates

and teacups with their beautiful floral borders!

Inspiring me to dish up some blooms and

play along, enjoying some flower therapy.

🌸 🌹 🌷

Victoria magazine has long served as a treasury of gracious living, offering endless inspiration for curating welcoming interiors and entertaining for every occasion. You’re invited you to peruse each captivating page to gather an inspiring cache of ideas for creating your own unforgettable tableaux.

