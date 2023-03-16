Hopping into Spring: Spring and Easter Centerpiece and Table Inspiration

Find a round up of floral centerpieces and table inspiration for Spring and Easter. You’ll find tips for using spring flowering bulbs, blooming branches, a blooming cabbage vase, easy 5 minute centerpieces and more!
Spring arrives next week for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere (at least by the calendar anyway ;)
and Easter is a hop, skip and a jump away in less than a month!
🐇 🌸 🐰 🌷 🐣
To help put you in a Spring and Easter-state-of-mind,
I’m sharing a round-up of Spring and Easter centerpieces and table inspiration!
Click on the links in red for the complete post or for the DIY details,
table sources and inspiration.
Create a Fresh Floral Table Runner for Spring or Easter
DIY blooming table runner with fresh flowers for an Easter or spring table! Snowball viburnum blooms join hydrangeas and decorative eggs in a runner down the length of the table.
Spring Table by the Azaleas
Alfresco table with a blooming watering can, butterflies and bunny and chick with eggs for spring or Easter.
Blooming Branch Centerpiece DIY
Create an easy centerpiece, using the ‘vase within a vase’ method! The walls of the vase are filled with jelly beans that look like speckled eggs. The inner vase holds spring blooming dogwood branches and plum tree blossoms, with a few decorative eggs tucked among the blooms.
Bunnies, Eggs, Birds and Blooms
A three-tiered server/cupcake stand provides a quick and easy Easter centerpiece for the table.
Pastels, Eggs and a Fluffle of Bunnies
White chocolate bunnies from Dollar Tree are nesting in colorful paper shred “grass” alongside blooming hyacinths, in a tureen and a bunny cabbage vase.
Easter’s on its Way Table: Plaid, Bunnies, Eggs and Tulips!
Tulips fill a vase of jelly beans as a centerpiece for the table with colorful plaid, tulip dinnerware, bunnies and eggs
Blooming Easter Basket Centerpiece DIY
Tips and tricks to create an easy blooming basket centerpiece the EASY WAY for Easter
Blooming Cabbage Flower Arrangement
A fun DIY spring or Easter arrangement using a cabbage, along with a wheelbarrow-toting bunny and tablescape with Hilltop Garden friends!
Floral Meadow Easter Table and Blooming Bunnies
Bunnies blooming with spring tulips, hyacinths, sprigs of forsythia and eggs on a favorite floral tablecloth.
Welcome Spring Grandiflora Arrangement and Tablescape
Create a Blooming Centerpiece for Easter
This easy blooming centerpiece uses pots of bulbs from the garden center that can be planted in the garden after the blooms fade. You can see it used as a centerpiece for the table, here.
Cottontail Confectionery Tablescape
Bunnies offering sweet confections, nested in pastel paper shred “grass”
Bunnies and Blossoms Tablescape
Bunny cottontail-white hydrangea join pink alstroemeria and Charmelia for a centerpiece.
Black and White with Bunnies All Over’ Tablescape
A black and white table and departure from a pastel palette for Easter. Green Spanish moss provides a decorative layer over pots of muscari to nestle and ‘hide’ eggs. Lindt mini milk chocolate chicks and bunnies provide an edible treat tucked in among the blooms.
DIY Carrot Flower Arrangement + Cottontails and Carrots Tablescape
Create an easy blooming carrot arrangement for your Spring or Easter table that everybunny will love.
Easy 5-Minute Easter Centerpiece
No flower arranging skills required when you drop in some potted flowering bulbs (paper-covered pot and all!) into your bowl, basket or tureen. Use small pots of azaleas, Easter Lilies and flowering bulbs available at the grocery store or garden center. Top with colorful Easter grass or paper shred, tuck in a few colorful eggs and add a vintage postcard for an Easter greeting.
I’m hopping down the bunny trail and part of a Spring Tablescape Blog Hop next Tuesday.
I hope you’ll stop back by to find Spring and Easter table inspiration from 20 table stylists!
Good morning Mary, your tablescapes always provide such inspiration with each one better than the next! Can’t wait to see next weeks blog hop table. 💕
Hard to choose just one as a favorite!! Several years ago I made a floral Easter Basket and it turned out just exactly like I wanted. Therefore, I’ve kept it and made sure after Easter, that I cover it! HOPPY EASTER! Thanks for some lovely ideas!!
Love love love your Easter ideas! Hoping Spring really does come next week….it was 28 degrees when I went outside this morning here in Virginia! Think this might be the year I buy bunny plates for Easter! Thanks for all the beauty you share! Peace.
Always my pleasure opening your blog in the quiet of dawn…well, except for birds reminding us to “fill those feeders!!” franki
Beautiful Easter tablescapes. I now know how to use my collection of egg cups and will look for some cute chocolate bunnies to place in them with some faux grass. Also the flower arrangements are lovely. Now if we could get back to more springlike temps here in N.C I could use my own flowering shrubs and cut some of my tulips.
Oh my, it would be so hard to choose a favorite here, you have so many gorgeous plates, table textiles and floral arrangements. But, I must say, the bright purples, yellows and pinks in the florals totally grab my attention right away. Such fabulous tables, all of them! And that lakeside setting is supreme!
Hi Mary ~ sitting here with my coffee as I look out my window on a foot of snow, your blog and pictures are just what I needed to dream ahead and start thinking of some new ideas for my table and vignettes for Spring 2023. Thanks and Happy Spring, Hugs, Dorinda
Oh Mary, your blog is my ray of sunshine every morning. I just want to sit myself down at your table by the lake and talk with you about flowers and birds. Have a glorious weekend. LoisAnn
Always stunning, incredible and so inspirational. Your site is absolutely amazing!!
Mary, Your Easter roundup is a feast for the eyes! I do so enjoy the beautiful linens, pretty floral arrangements, and gorgeous dishes. The dogwood centerpiece steals the show. I love the idea of using the potted plants and adding the eggs, chicks, and bunnies. The wheelbarrow bunny with the cabbage vase is adorable. Thank you for providing such wonderful inspiration. Looking forward to the blog hop. Happy Thursday! Clara ❤️
You always inspire, Mary, and I know where to look to get ideas. I’d livestock’s try the jelly bean one or maybe the carrot one. Thank you for rounding everything up for us. Happy St. Patrick’s Day 💚☘️💚
I meant love to, but somehow my iPhone changed it to livestock…..OMGoodness!!!
Mary, I love each table and centerpiece. I could never choose a favorite. Are you expecting the freeze over the weekend? I have been able to enjoy my Bridal Wreath Spirea, but the snowballs will probably be zapped!
Thank you for all the fabulous inspiration💚
Your tables are spectacular! Would love to see how you store all of it . Please consider showing us how to store all your beautiful dishes,etc
What a feast for the senses! You tables are without doubt filled with inspiring details. All this along side a beautiful garden and lakeside views. Guess I better start hopping about to create a table of my own. Happy Spring!
I’m going to pin everything. You are inspiring!