Sweet Bunny Treats and Eggs Under a Cloche + Easter Tablescape

Hop over to find Easter table inspiration using classic white plates, sweet treats and an unexpected find to add a little whimsy.

Happy Wednesday!

Easter is around the corner and I’m sharing a table to get you hopping! 🐇

Regular readers know I love to create a table or centerpiece to

celebrate the holidays and Easter is no exception.

I received an email from a reader, Deb, who asked if I would create an Easter table

using white dishes, as opposed to Easter or bunny-themed plates.

My pleasure, Deb, white dishes are a blank canvas for any holiday, season or celebration!

I pulled out my Fitz & Floyd Classique d’Or White and wedding pattern, circa 1984.

It’s white pattern with a ribbed rim and gold band, makes it a classic, hence the name. ;)

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

Whenever I’m in Target, I always check out the Dollar Spot, aka, Bullseye’s Playground. . .

you never know what goodies you might find!

When I spied these mini birdcage / cloches, I thought they would make a fun addition

to a spring table, with a bird nest tucked under the wire cloche,

but these bunnies beat the birds to it . . .

🐰 🐇 🐰 🐇

I removed the wood base, tied some coordinating pastel plaid ribbon to the top,

and added a few sweet treats underneath the cloche. . .

A Lindt Easter Floral Gold Bunny and mini La Suissa Chocolate Eggs,

nesting on some paper shred. . .

Sweet treats for your guests and Easter celebration!

Other bunnies hopped to the table, dressed in their pastel foil Easter finery,

resembling chocolate, but calorie-free.

Hydrangeas were recycled from my Cottontail Farms Tabletop Fun

and join tulips for a centerpiece for the table.

To create my flower arrangement and centerpiece for the table,

I started with a favorite tool, chicken wire,

to support the flower stems for easy arranging.

Chicken wire is an eco-friendly alternative to wet floral foam as it is reusable.

Cut your chicken wire at least 4-inches wider than the opening of your container,

so you have some excess wire to bend and hold against the walls of your container.

I like to use a coated / painted chicken wire which is rust-resistant after repeated uses.

I purchased a white painted chicken wire several years ago which has since tripled in price,

but this green coated wire is available and would blend with floral stems.

If needed, you can use waterproof floral tape across the opening of your container

to keep the chicken wire from lifting as your arrange your stems.

Tip: Use a Lazy Susan Turntable for flower arranging and

easy viewing of all sides of your arrangement while working!

I tucked in some decorative eggs among the flowers

in the arrangement for a nod to Easter.

It was 80 degrees the day I was photographing my table and I watched

these tulips open up in a matter of minutes with the warm weather!

Heat and direct sunlight will shorten the vase life of your flowers and

spring bulb flowers, like tulips, daffodils and hyacinths, prefer cold water.

I brought the arrangement back inside after I finished photographing,

adding some ice cubes to the water to cool them

down and help extend their vase life.

Tip: Always remove the outer leaf of tulips which are usually tattered and wilted.

Cut tulips will continue to grow in the vase, gaining an inch or more in height, so

I cut them a little shorter with that in mind when adding them to an arrangement.

Vase life for cut tulips is 3-10 days, depending on variety, care and maturity.

I hope this table inspires you (and Deb ;) to create a table for spring or Easter

using something that you already have, but in a new or different way.

Table Details:

Plates / Fitz and Floyd Classique d’Or

Flatware / Mikasa Cameo Gold

Tablecloth & Runner / HomeGoods, several years ago

Bunnies / Hobby Lobby, HomeGoods, several years ago

Lindt Floral Chocolate Bunnies / Target

La Suissa Chocolate Eggs / HomeGoods

Napkins / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Chargers / Deartis

Wire Cloches / Target Dollar Spot

Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

White all-weather wicker placemats / Bunny Williams 🐰 for Ballard Designs

Hop over to find more floral centerpieces and table inspiration

for Easter and Spring, HERE.

You’ll find tips for using spring flowering bulbs, blooming branches, a blooming cabbage vase,

easy 5-minute centerpieces and more!

Find more table inspiration from Victoria’s The Art of Beautiful Tables & Giveaway, HERE.

The winners will be announced Monday, April 3rd,

for our Easter-theme edition of Monday Morning Blooms.

