Sweet Bunny Treats and Eggs Under a Cloche + Easter Tablescape

Hop over to find Easter table inspiration using classic white plates, sweet treats and an unexpected find to add a little whimsy.
Happy Wednesday!
Easter is around the corner and I’m sharing a table to get you hopping! 🐇
Regular readers know I love to create a table or centerpiece to
celebrate the holidays and Easter is no exception.
I received an email from a reader, Deb, who asked if I would create an Easter table
using white dishes, as opposed to Easter or bunny-themed plates.
My pleasure, Deb, white dishes are a blank canvas for any holiday, season or celebration!
I pulled out my Fitz & Floyd Classique d’Or White and wedding pattern, circa 1984.
It’s white pattern with a ribbed rim and gold band, makes it a classic, hence the name. ;)
Whenever I’m in Target, I always check out the Dollar Spot, aka, Bullseye’s Playground. . .
you never know what goodies you might find!
When I spied these mini birdcage / cloches, I thought they would make a fun addition
to a spring table, with a bird nest tucked under the wire cloche,
but these bunnies beat the birds to it . . .
🐰 🐇 🐰 🐇
I removed the wood base, tied some coordinating pastel plaid ribbon to the top,
and added a few sweet treats underneath the cloche. . .
A Lindt Easter Floral Gold Bunny and mini La Suissa Chocolate Eggs,
nesting on some paper shred. . .
Sweet treats for your guests and Easter celebration!
Other bunnies hopped to the table, dressed in their pastel foil Easter finery,
resembling chocolate, but calorie-free.
Hydrangeas were recycled from my Cottontail Farms Tabletop Fun
and join tulips for a centerpiece for the table.
To create my flower arrangement and centerpiece for the table,
I started with a favorite tool, chicken wire,
to support the flower stems for easy arranging.
Chicken wire is an eco-friendly alternative to wet floral foam as it is reusable.
Cut your chicken wire at least 4-inches wider than the opening of your container,
so you have some excess wire to bend and hold against the walls of your container.
I like to use a coated / painted chicken wire which is rust-resistant after repeated uses.
I purchased a white painted chicken wire several years ago which has since tripled in price,
but this green coated wire is available and would blend with floral stems.
If needed, you can use waterproof floral tape across the opening of your container
to keep the chicken wire from lifting as your arrange your stems.
Tip: Use a Lazy Susan Turntable for flower arranging and
easy viewing of all sides of your arrangement while working!
I tucked in some decorative eggs among the flowers
in the arrangement for a nod to Easter.
It was 80 degrees the day I was photographing my table and I watched
these tulips open up in a matter of minutes with the warm weather!
Heat and direct sunlight will shorten the vase life of your flowers and
spring bulb flowers, like tulips, daffodils and hyacinths, prefer cold water.
I brought the arrangement back inside after I finished photographing,
adding some ice cubes to the water to cool them
down and help extend their vase life.
Tip: Always remove the outer leaf of tulips which are usually tattered and wilted.
Cut tulips will continue to grow in the vase, gaining an inch or more in height, so
I cut them a little shorter with that in mind when adding them to an arrangement.
Vase life for cut tulips is 3-10 days, depending on variety, care and maturity.
I hope this table inspires you (and Deb ;) to create a table for spring or Easter
using something that you already have, but in a new or different way.
Table Details:
Plates / Fitz and Floyd Classique d’Or
Flatware / Mikasa Cameo Gold
Tablecloth & Runner / HomeGoods, several years ago
Bunnies / Hobby Lobby, HomeGoods, several years ago
Lindt Floral Chocolate Bunnies / Target
La Suissa Chocolate Eggs / HomeGoods
Napkins / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Chargers / Deartis
Wire Cloches / Target Dollar Spot
Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
White all-weather wicker placemats / Bunny Williams 🐰 for Ballard Designs
Hop over to find more floral centerpieces and table inspiration
for Easter and Spring, HERE.
You’ll find tips for using spring flowering bulbs, blooming branches, a blooming cabbage vase,
easy 5-minute centerpieces and more!
Find more table inspiration from Victoria’s The Art of Beautiful Tables & Giveaway, HERE.
The winners will be announced Monday, April 3rd,
for our Easter-theme edition of Monday Morning Blooms.
where are you finding the faux foil wrapped bunnies? Thanks
I found them at Hobby Lobby amd HomeGoods several years ago. 🐇
Thanks, I will be on the look out for them. I have searched everywhere!!.
That was adoreable…children & adults alike!!! Luv those bunnies dressed in finery!! franki
Mary, your table is beautiful!! I love the eggs you tucked into the arrangement along with the bunnies. Wishing you a very happy & blessed Easter!
You certainly rose to the suggested challenge, Mary! Great table, and a nice focus on the centerpiece and place favors. Those faux foil bunnies could’ve fooled me!
I love that you are taking on challenges now! Freaked out that you are 80 degrees, snow and below freezing in California, I can’t stand it, 65 mph winds toppled my heavily laden greenhouse table yesterday. Glad the rest of the country is enjoying spring, very much winter here which was once a sunny California! Good thing those are faux bunnies or I would devour them right through the screen!
Mary, Your table is beautiful as usual. The cloches are an adorable addition. The centerpiece is gorgeous! The foil bunnies are so cute. Thanks for the ideas. Clara❤️
Mary, you definitely rise to the challenge. Love the Fitz and Floyd Classique d’Orn dishware. The wire cloches look so pretty decked out with Lindt chocolate bunnies and eggs. So wonderful to recycle the flowers and use again. Always a pleasure to see your creativity.
I love the dollar spot at Target Mary, the bird cages are a great find and look so cute styled with bunnies and chocolate on each plate stack. The flowers are beautiful and great tip about cutting the tulips a little shorter because they will grow…I love tulips, you just never know what they’re going to do! I can’t believe Easter is right around the corner, I need to get hopping!
Mary, I’m in love with your wedding china! Ours is also white, but has a gold and chocolate brown rim. It’s still a favorite, and I’d select it again in a heartbeat! I love the darling bird cage cloche. I need to pop into Target more often! I’m off to Trader Joe’s for flowers this morning. Your tulip tips are excellent advice. I love to watch tulips dance within the vase and arrangement. I also enjoy my potted tulips and adore the way the leaves begin to fold out as the mature. Never do they look sad to me! I let them completely fall off the stem before tossing the stems. Love your faux chocolate bunnies. So adorable!