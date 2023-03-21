Cottontail Farms Tabletop Fun in The Potting Shed and Hopping into Spring

Hop to the table and celebrate Spring with a whimsical bunny-themed table. Additionally, you’ll find Spring and Easter tablescape and centerpiece inspiration from 19 table stylists and bloggers.

Happy or more appropriately, ‘Hoppy’ Tuesday! 🐇

I’m hopping down the bunny trail for a Spring Tablescape Blog Hop.

You’ll find Spring and Easter table inspiration from 19 table stylists at the bottom of this post.

Spring’s arrival brings bunnies, bunnies and more bunnies!

The Potting Shed is home to lots of bunnies.

I feel a little like Mrs. McGregor trying to keep Peter Rabbit and friends

away from the tender emerging perennials . . .

it’s often a losing proposition!

Word spreads quickly through the rabbit grapevine

about the all-you-can-eat buffet. . .

And bunnies multiply as they tend to do. . .

I finally decided, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em!

🐇 🐇 🐇

Welcome to Cottontail Farms. . .

Open Daily

Specializing in Bunnies 🐇 Carrots 🥕 Chocolate 🐇

More specifically, Lindt Chocolate Carrots!

Everybunny is welcome!

Bunnies have gathered in the Potting Shed for a little tabletop fun,

in celebration of spring’s arrival and with Easter on its way!

Did you know a group of group of wild rabbits is called a ‘fluffle’?

Let me introduce to some of my ‘fluffle’ and favorite bunny friends. . .

“Poppy”

“Petunia”

“Lily”

And “Violet”.

“Clover” is happy to be out of her bunny hutch and

gathered some flowers to celebrate Spring’s arrival!

“Pansy” is offering up tulips, her second favorite flower for spring . . .

And “Flora” is delivering some Lisianthus in the basket on her back.

Bunny Bouquet paper placemats by Hester & Cook hopped to the table. . .

And burlap and beaded bunny ear napkin rings pair with a jute runner,

providing some warm texture and

marrying a bunny napkin with a floral print.

Ball jar bouquets of white tulips, stock, hydrangeas and spikes of gooseneck loosestrife

provide some flower therapy to welcome Spring,

with cottontail ribbon adorning the jars.

And fluffy chrysanthemums are sprinkled on the tabletop

and Cottontails Farm sign, to mimic bunny “cottontails”.

Lindt Milk Chocolate Mini Gold Bunnies are nestled

in paper shred, tucked in a bunny egg cup. . .

And join playful pansy bunny salt and pepper shakers,

frolicking in celebration of Spring.

Cottontail Farms Table Details:

Cottontail Farms Sign / Amazon

Bunny Bouquet Paper Placemats / Hester & Cook

Floral Bunny Plates / Pottery Barn, several years ago, used HERE

Assorted Bunny Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago

Cabbage Leaf Plates / Bordallo Pinheiro

Bunny Basket Egg Cups, Blue Bunny Goblets / HomeGoods

Flatware / Portmeirion Botanic Garden

Bunny Vases with Baskets / HomeGoods, several years ago

Bunny Ear Napkin Rings / Pier 1, several years ago

Napkins / Pottery Barn & HomeGoods

Pansy Bunny Pitcher, Salt & Pepper / Corner Ruby, HomeGoods, several years ago

Bunny Plant Picks / Target, several years ago

🐇 🐇 🐇

Help yourself to a sweet treat to welcome Spring:

a Blooming Bunny Ear Cupcake!

Or an Easter Basket Cupcake, as fun

to make as they are to eat!

Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing

this Spring and Easter Tablescape Blog Hop!

Hop over to find more Spring table inspiration from my blogging friends at the links below:

