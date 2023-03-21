Cottontail Farms Tabletop Fun in The Potting Shed and Hopping into Spring

Hop to the table and celebrate Spring with a whimsical bunny-themed table. Additionally, you’ll find Spring and Easter tablescape and centerpiece inspiration from 19 table stylists and bloggers.
Happy or more appropriately, ‘Hoppy’ Tuesday! 🐇
I’m hopping down the bunny trail for a Spring Tablescape Blog Hop.
You’ll find Spring and Easter table inspiration from 19 table stylists at the bottom of this post.
Spring’s arrival brings bunnies, bunnies and more bunnies!
The Potting Shed is home to lots of bunnies.
I feel a little like Mrs. McGregor trying to keep Peter Rabbit and friends
away from the tender emerging perennials . . .
it’s often a losing proposition!
Word spreads quickly through the rabbit grapevine
about the all-you-can-eat buffet. . .
And bunnies multiply as they tend to do. . .
I finally decided, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em!
🐇 🐇 🐇
Welcome to Cottontail Farms. . .
Open Daily
Specializing in Bunnies 🐇 Carrots 🥕 Chocolate 🐇
More specifically, Lindt Chocolate Carrots!
Everybunny is welcome!
Bunnies have gathered in the Potting Shed for a little tabletop fun,
in celebration of spring’s arrival and with Easter on its way!
Did you know a group of group of wild rabbits is called a ‘fluffle’?
Let me introduce to some of my ‘fluffle’ and favorite bunny friends. . .
“Poppy”
“Petunia”
“Lily”
And “Violet”.
“Clover” is happy to be out of her bunny hutch and
gathered some flowers to celebrate Spring’s arrival!
“Pansy” is offering up tulips, her second favorite flower for spring . . .
And “Flora” is delivering some Lisianthus in the basket on her back.
Bunny Bouquet paper placemats by Hester & Cook hopped to the table. . .
And burlap and beaded bunny ear napkin rings pair with a jute runner,
providing some warm texture and
marrying a bunny napkin with a floral print.
Ball jar bouquets of white tulips, stock, hydrangeas and spikes of gooseneck loosestrife
provide some flower therapy to welcome Spring,
with cottontail ribbon adorning the jars.
And fluffy chrysanthemums are sprinkled on the tabletop
and Cottontails Farm sign, to mimic bunny “cottontails”.
Lindt Milk Chocolate Mini Gold Bunnies are nestled
in paper shred, tucked in a bunny egg cup. . .
And join playful pansy bunny salt and pepper shakers,
frolicking in celebration of Spring.
Cottontail Farms Table Details:
Cottontail Farms Sign / Amazon
Bunny Bouquet Paper Placemats / Hester & Cook
Floral Bunny Plates / Pottery Barn, several years ago, used HERE
Assorted Bunny Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago
Cabbage Leaf Plates / Bordallo Pinheiro
Bunny Basket Egg Cups, Blue Bunny Goblets / HomeGoods
Flatware / Portmeirion Botanic Garden
Bunny Vases with Baskets / HomeGoods, several years ago
Bunny Ear Napkin Rings / Pier 1, several years ago
Napkins / Pottery Barn & HomeGoods
Pansy Bunny Pitcher, Salt & Pepper / Corner Ruby, HomeGoods, several years ago
Bunny Plant Picks / Target, several years ago
🐇 🐇 🐇
Help yourself to a sweet treat to welcome Spring:
Or an Easter Basket Cupcake, as fun
to make as they are to eat!
Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing
this Spring and Easter Tablescape Blog Hop!
Mary, I am loving your potting shed tablescapes, and this one is no exception! It is just bursting with colour and so many adorable bunnies! Those place mats are perfect, and the little bunny ear napkin rings are adorable. The Lindt chocolate carrots are calling my name! Those rascally rabbits in your yard are adorable, but a bit of a nuisance too! We have them in our yard, and we also have golden retrievers. The bunnies are so bold, we have to go out and scoot them from the yard before we let the dogs out. They have no fear! Happy Spring :)
Oh Mary…you are so innovative and I look forward every blog hop to see just what new and different ways you put it all together. I love the placemats and napkin rings. (I have the rings too) and I have wished for a potting shed but our “city” has so many rules and regs that it makes it almost an act of congress. It is always a pleasure to blog hop with you. Have a great day.
I am smiling, Mary! what a delight to enjoy all the bunnies and flowers and cute candy this morning. I did not know a group of wild rabbits are called a fluffle! You have a wonderful collection of cute bunnies. The Lindt chocolate carrot is an adorable accent.
You are the queen of charming detail. The bunny ribbon is so pretty on the bell jars and your selection of flowers couldn’t be better. There is so much to take in at Cottontail Farms. Thank you for sharing your talent today! I enjoyed myself viewing.
Incredible details…and wit, which was most welcome this morning with my coffee! I apologize, but those bunnies in your garden – inside the cages – just crack me up. I shouldn’t laugh, as I’ve had the same issues in the past (they used my teak slatted lounge chair as a pergola where they gathered beneath). The details on this tablescape are so great. I love it when you double your napkins, and the Hester & Cook paper goods are so wonderfully detailed….
Your flower arrangements are a presentation themselves, completely outside of the tablescaping! And all the extras – the egg cups, the s&p, the glassware – an all around feast for the eyes. It’s like going through an Easter basket, savoring all the goodies. Thank you, Mary, for participating to the max! Happy Spring!
Mary, it is a welcome sight to visit your potting shed filled with bunnies and flowers! The Lindt chocolate bunny with carrot is adorable and I am sure delicious. I must find those for the grands. Unfortunately the fluffle of bunnies have been visiting my garden! Hester and Cook design the cutest placemats and they are perfect for your potting shed table as they rest on the jute runner. I have always admired your floral bunny plates with their cute names. You assembled some lovely blooms for your tabletop, I love lisianthus. Cottontail Farms delivers a perfect welcome to spring and the Easter season. I always enjoy your tables and being invited inside your perfect Potting Shed. Thank you for always inspiring, Mary!
Delightful, refreshing and totally Spring filled joy, thank you Mary.
Seeing bunnies throughout your festive tablescape is lovely. But it’s a bit of a dichotomy because seeing them in my yard is never a good thing as they feast on the loveliest flowers/plants first. Thankfully, we have wildlife critters to keep our bunny population in check: bobcats, foxes and coyotes. (never poison!) Mary, it must be a little bit maddening to see bunnies in your beautiful garden. What do you do (or have in place) to keep your bunny population down?
Oh Mary, I so enjoyed my visit to Cottontail Farms and it’s fluffle of bunnies! I sure would love a chocolate carrot umbrella! So much bunny love and cuteness, there are bunnies everywhere! The cabbage plates and bounty of Spring flowers makes your table feel like I’m outside in the garden 🌷 The pansy bunny pitcher is adorable, and with so many cute bunny faces you can’t help but smile 😊 The H&C placemats don’t look like paper, so pretty! Bunny salt and peppers, there is bunny everything!! Happy Spring Mary 🥕🐇🥕
Fluffed heaven Mary! You’ve inspired me to use my F&F bunny teapot and pitcher as vases for tulips. I adore those wonderful paper placemats, a fabulous find! Happy spring and Easter to you.
So appropriate to name your bunnies after flowers. Although bunnies eat new plants it’s still fun to glimpse them in the garden. So many sweet bunnies to enjoy on your table. The placemats are great and don’t look at all like paper. I enjoyed seeing all your accessories and would love to try the chocolate umbrella. Happy Spring!
Mary, The potting shed bunny fluffle is fabulous (the real ones are cute little trouble makers too)! The paper placemats immediately caught my eye. They are so colorful and I love the way you paired them with your other placemats. Your sign is so cute and the potting shed just beams with happiness! It’s so well adorned with so many adorable bunnies. The spring flowers and cute bunny names makes my heart smile. Great job! Clara❤️
Mary, a feast for our eyes with your potting shed vignette. The beautiful florals with those cabbage plates and topped with super cute bunnies. Bunnies galore. Love the if you can’t beat them, join them. The bunny ear napkin rings look darling with your doubled bunny and floral napkins. The Lindt carrot chocolates are a sweet addition. Pansy and Flora are so cute. Love the Hester & Cook paper napkins. They make such pretty paper placemats. The bunny ear cupcakes are so adorable along with the Easter basket ones. No stone left unturned in your bunny festive tablescape. So sorry about the bunnies eating your garden. We have the very same issue with squirrels. I could not participate on this Easter tablescape blog hop, due to traveling to Kauai.|
Thank-you for sharing your “fluffles” with us, especially the real ones! Posts featuring your little potting shed bring me joy. I love how you’ve styled it with the bunnies, and you even have the most adorable bunny ear napkin rings! Your cute Cottontail Farms sign is so cute and appropriate. I also appreciate your reference to Peter Rabbit. I was recently gifted with a thick book entitled Beatrix Potter’s Gardening Life. Your post looks like it leaped from the pages of her book…the photos and artwork are incredible! Thanks for sharing your creativity with us, Mary. Happy Spring!
Mary, your table setting is simply darling. I love all the bunnies and your charming window display–pinned! Blessings, Cecilia @My Thrift Store Addiction
Happy spring, Mary! You have such a talent for creating the most beautiful settings. Everything looks gorgeous in your potting shed all set for the spring season. I enjoyed meeting your fluffle of bunnies and seeing your pretty bouquets of flowers. My grandmother adored rabbits and collected many pretty “bunny” themed items. I now have several of these pretties. I do believe she passed down her love of rabbits to me. I seem to get mad at the deer for eating my plants but seem to never get irritated at the bunnies. They are just too cute! I hope that your spring is filled with lots of happiness and many blessings!
Thank you for your “hoppy” bunny display, Mary! Those placemats are so pretty and I’m particularly loving the aqua and pink embossed bunny plates. I’d go for a chocolate carrot anytime! Happy Spring! 🌷 🐰 🌷
So much cuteness here, always a treat to visit! Decorated the greenhouse for Easter in our constant rainy days, so yearn for sunny days to get out and play! With dogs I never see bunnies…
I like all your bunnies – real and faux
Oh, Mary, my bunny loving heart is singing loudly. Can you hear it? Of course you make thoughtful accomodations for the bunny residents. They are so cute! We don’t normally see bunnies here, but occasionally Sadie and I see one on our morning or evening walks. It’s always all alone, so I wonder where it lives. I think it needs a fluffle!
Poppy, Petunia, Lily, Violet, Clover, Pansy, Flora are each one adorable. They certainly live in the perfect home! I love when you stage your potting shed table. It’s such a fun playhouse!
All the flowers are gorgeous, and the cabbage ware is a favorite for me. I need to find more of my pink bunny pattern.
Thanks for the joy! Happy Spring!
I loved the tour of your Easter Table in the Potting Shed. I am in awe! It’s breathtaking! The bunnies and all their names are nothing but perfect! Thanks so much for the gorgeous photography today! I am going to scroll through again to see all the cuteness one more time. Maybe two more times. Happy Spring!
Oh my goodness Mary. Bunnies, bunnies everywhere and I love it all! I’m sorry the real bunnies are such a nuisance in your garden but your photos of them are adorable. Dare I say that the Cottontail Farms sign is perfect. The table display is so cute with your Pottery Barn bunny plates on the BP cabbage plates. The napkins and placemats are so pretty and you have an amazing fluffle collection, all of it beautiful. Your tables are always amazing! Wishing you a very happy Easter!