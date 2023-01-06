Potting Shed and Potting Bench 2022 Year in Review & A Garden Giveaway

Happy Friday!

I’m sharing a look back at how I puttered, played and planted

around the Potting Shed this past year,

but first a ‘thank you’ for all your visits and comments in 2022!

I’m still surprised and humbled that you find the time

to visit my little blog and Potting Shed.

My Potting Shed turned 10 years old in September. . .how time flies!

We built it in 2012 before I’d ever heard of the concept or term, ‘She Shed’.

You see that first post, HERE.

Regular readers know I don’t actually do any ‘potting’ inside my shed,

but it’s my happy place and where my creativity blooms.

This is a photo heavy post, so grab a mug of something warm to drink!

Click on the links below if you’d like to see the complete post or more details.

I’m also sharing some garden love with a little giveaway at the bottom of this post.

Potting Shed Winter Porch and DIY Grapevine Wreath Garden Girl

The Potting Shed back porch got a little winter love with foraged greenery

and trio of grapevine wreaths to make a DIY garden wreath girl

Blue and White Transferware in the Potting Shed

A blooming vignette of blue and white transferware,

Snowball Viburnum and Lenten Roses from the garden,

paired with grocery store hydrangeas and tulips

Building a Potting Bench with Reclaimed Barn Wood and Chippy Porch Columns

I was thrilled to have my handy hubby build a potting bench for me this past spring!

It was built as a roomy work bench for planting and projects, as well a place

to display garden collectibles. We used reclaimed barn wood and added some vintage charm

with chippy porch columns and repurposed pressed tin roof tiles.

Tabletop Gardening with Peter Rabbit and Friends

Hopping down the bunny trail with Peter Rabbit and friends

for some tabletop gardening fun in the Potting Shed!

May Garden Flowers Around the Potting Shed

The first flush of blooms in our zone 7b garden is when flowers look their best,

and when the roses, clematis, peonies, wisteria and salvia are in bloom.

Pretty in Pink Peonies and Ball Jar Bouquets

Celebrating the short but sweet peony season with

Ball jar bouquets and blue and white transferware on a window shelf.

Tabletop Gardening and Garden Bouquets in the Potting Shed

Garden bouquets of Coleus, Speedwell (Veronica), Lantana and Cleome join daylilies, hydrangeas

and hosta leaves in mason jars and watering cans.

Flower pot napkin rings and garden gloves hold flatware for table top gardening with

Johnson Brothers Windsor Ware ‘Garden Bouquet’ and ‘Sheraton’ joining the mix.

Nesting Season and Nest Feathering on the Potting Bench

Celebrating nesting season on the Potting Bench and every bird is welcome!

Blooming Watering Cans, Bunnies and Roses on the Potting Bench

Earth Angel, Tea Clipper, Charles Darwin, Popcorn Drift and Pink Double Knock Out Roses

fill watering cans and join bunnies, both real and faux.

Window Boxes and Garden Blooms

Window boxes planted with an assortment of sun-loving annuals,

featuring Endless Summer Hydrangeas and daylilies in bloom.

Celebrating National Pollinator Month and Buzzing with Bees

Celebrating National Pollinator Month with tabletop fu; garden blooms fill vintage honey tins

with a reminder to *bee* kind. Find out what you can do to help pollinators.

Summer Garden Blooms Around the Potting Shed

Butterflies and bees buzz around the Limelight Hydrangeas, Butterfly Bush,

Cleome, Vitex and battling the dreaded Japanese Beetle.

How to Grow Fragrant Climber, Prolific Bloomer and Over Achiever: Sweet Autumn Clematis

Oh boy…the garden police wanted to arrest me for singing the praises of Sweet Autumn Clematis.

It is considered invasive in some areas, so plant according to your zone. . . or don’t. ;)

Prune after blooming to prevent reseeding.

Celebrating the Cusp of Fall with Woodland Friends

A little whimsy and tabletop fun with a few woodland friends to celebrate the cusp of fall.

Upcycled Gable Vent and Pediment Addition for The Potting Bench

An upcycled copper gable vent adds an architectural element and pediment for the Potting Bench

A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench

Welcoming October with a harvest of pumpkins, leaves, Indian corn,

mums and limelight hydrangeas.

Black Cat Trading Company and Halloween Tablescape

Halloween fun in the Potting Shed, aka, Black Cat Trading Company

🏡❄️🐝🌸🐰🌼🦋🍂🎃🐈‍⬛

Now for a little garden love giveaway!

I’m giving away an aluminum garden sign to one reader with a favorite quote/poem.

“The kiss of the sun for pardon,

The song of the birds for mirth,

One is nearer God’s heart in a garden

Than anywhere else on earth.”

~ Dorothy Frances Gurney

🌸 To enter the giveaway and a chance to win, leave a comment telling me your favorite garden flower.

🌸 Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.

Subscribe by email and let me know by comment.

🌸 For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post and leave an additional comment telling me so.

(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo)

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight January 13th.

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.







Thank you for your visit, sharing with: