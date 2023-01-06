Dishes, Flowers, Garden, Potting Bench, Potting Shed, Tablescape

Potting Shed and Potting Bench 2022 Year in Review & A Garden Giveaway

Window boxes and summer garden flowers around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #hydrangeas #windowboxes

Happy Friday!

I’m sharing a look back at how I puttered, played and planted

around the Potting Shed this past year,

but first a ‘thank you’ for all your visits and comments in 2022!

I’m still surprised and humbled that you find the time

to visit my little blog and Potting Shed.

Potting Shed Year in Review | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #shed

My Potting Shed turned 10 years old in September. . .how time flies!

We built it in 2012 before I’d ever heard of the concept or term, ‘She Shed’.

You see that first post, HERE.

Snowball Viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

Regular readers know I don’t actually do any ‘potting’ inside my shed,

but it’s my happy place and where my creativity blooms.

Blue and White transferware with hydrangeas, tulips and snowball viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #transferware #tablescape #blueandwhite

This is a photo heavy post, so grab a mug of something warm to drink!

Click on the links below if you’d like to see the complete post or more details.

I’m also sharing some garden love with a little giveaway at the bottom of this post.

Potting Shed Winter Porch and DIY Grapevine Wreath Garden Girl | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #garden #pottingshed #porch #greenery #DIY

Potting Shed Winter Porch and DIY Grapevine Wreath Garden Girl

The Potting Shed back porch got a little winter love with foraged greenery

and trio of grapevine wreaths to make a DIY garden wreath girl

Blue and White transferware with hydrangeas, tulips and snowball viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #transferware #tablescape #blueandwhite

Blue and White Transferware in the Potting Shed

A blooming vignette of blue and white transferware,

Snowball Viburnum and Lenten Roses from the garden,

paired with grocery store hydrangeas and tulips

Building a Potting Bench with Reclaimed Materials and Barn Wood | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #pottingtable #upcycle #diy #salvage

Building a Potting Bench with Reclaimed Barn Wood and Chippy Porch Columns

I was thrilled to have my handy hubby build a potting bench for me this past spring!

It was built as a roomy work bench for planting and projects, as well a place

 to display garden collectibles. We used reclaimed barn wood and added some vintage charm

with chippy porch columns and repurposed pressed tin roof tiles.

Tabletop Gardening in the Potting Shed with Peter Rabbit and Friends #garden #peterrabbit #tablescape #beatrixpotter #shed

Tabletop Gardening with Peter Rabbit and Friends

Hopping down the bunny trail with Peter Rabbit and friends

 for some tabletop gardening fun in the Potting Shed!

Peter Rabbit plates and tabletop gardening in the Potting Shed #garden #peterrabbit #tablescape #beatrixpotter #shed

May Garden Flowers Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #shed #flowers #spring #roses #peonies #bee

May Garden Flowers Around the Potting Shed

The first flush of blooms in our zone 7b garden is when flowers look their best,

and when the roses, clematis, peonies, wisteria and salvia are in bloom.

Pretty in pink peonies, Ball jars and blue and white transferware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #peonies #flowers #masonjars #blueandwhite #transferware

Pretty in Pink Peonies and Ball Jar Bouquets 

Celebrating the short but sweet peony season with

Ball jar bouquets and blue and white transferware on a window shelf.

Sarah Bernhardt Peony in obelisk | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #peony #garden #flowers

Fresh Flower Market and Garden Bouquets in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #hydrangeas #tablescape #masonjars #wateringcans

Tabletop Gardening and Garden Bouquets in the Potting Shed

Garden bouquets of Coleus, Speedwell (Veronica), Lantana and Cleome join daylilies, hydrangeas

and hosta leaves in mason jars and watering cans.

Flower pot napkin rings and garden gloves hold flatware for table top gardening with

Johnson Brothers Windsor Ware ‘Garden Bouquet’ and ‘Sheraton’ joining the mix.

Tabletop Gardening and Garden Bouquets in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #hydrangeas #tablescape #transferware #wateringcans

Welcome Bird plaque and birdhouse on Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #birdhouse

Nesting Season and Nest Feathering on the Potting Bench

Celebrating nesting season on the Potting Bench and every bird is welcome!

Nesting with birdhouses on Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #bird

Watering Cans with Roses and Bunnies on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #roses #wateringcan #pottingbench

Blooming Watering Cans, Bunnies and Roses on the Potting Bench

Earth Angel, Tea Clipper, Charles Darwin, Popcorn Drift and Pink Double Knock Out Roses

fill watering cans and join bunnies, both real and faux.

Tea Clipper Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #shed #flowers #spring #roses

Window Boxes and Summer Garden Blooms Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #summer #hydrangeas #windowboxes

Window Boxes and Garden Blooms 

Window boxes planted with an assortment of sun-loving annuals,

featuring Endless Summer Hydrangeas and daylilies in bloom.

Celebrating National Pollinator Month and Buzzing with Bees on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bee #nationalpollinatormonth

Celebrating National Pollinator Month and Buzzing with Bees

Celebrating National Pollinator Month with tabletop fu; garden blooms fill vintage honey tins

with a reminder to *bee* kind. Find out what you can do to help pollinators.

Bee Kind and find out what you can do to help pollinators | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #nationalpollinatorweek #bees

Summer Garden Blooms Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #summer #garden #flowers #shed #hydrangeas #butterfly #bee

Summer Garden Blooms Around the Potting Shed

Butterflies and bees buzz around the Limelight Hydrangeas, Butterfly Bush,

Cleome, Vitex and battling the dreaded Japanese Beetle.

Late Summer Flowers by The Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed #butterfly

How to Grow Fragrant Climber, Prolific Bloomer and Over Achiever: Sweet Autumn Clematis

Oh boy…the garden police wanted to arrest me for singing the praises of Sweet Autumn Clematis.

It is considered invasive in some areas, so plant according to your zone. . . or don’t. ;)

Prune after blooming to prevent reseeding.

Fragrant Climber Sweet Autumn Clematis by Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed #butterfly

A Whimsical Setting Celebrating the Cusp of Fall with Woodland Friends | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape

Celebrating the Cusp of Fall with Woodland Friends

A little whimsy and tabletop fun with a few woodland friends to celebrate the cusp of fall.

DIY pediment addition for The Potting Bench using a copper gable vent | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #pottingbench #upcycle #repurpose

Upcycled Gable Vent and Pediment Addition for The Potting Bench

An upcycled copper gable vent adds an architectural element and pediment for the Potting Bench

Potting Bench addition with upcycled copper gable vent, before and after | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #upcycle #repurpose #pottingbench

Hello October: A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves

A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench

Welcoming October with a harvest of pumpkins, leaves, Indian corn,

mums and limelight hydrangeas.

Hello October: A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #autumn #pumpkin #harvest #mums #indiancorn #leaves #wateringcans

Black Cat Trading Company Halloween Tablescape and Vignette | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat

Black Cat Trading Company and Halloween Tablescape

Halloween fun in the Potting Shed, aka, Black Cat Trading Company

Black Cat Trading Company Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #blackcat

🏡❄️🐝🌸🐰🌼🦋🍂🎃🐈‍⬛

Salvia ‘May Night’ and Clematis | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring

Now for a little garden love giveaway!

I’m giving away an aluminum garden sign to one reader with a favorite quote/poem.

“The kiss of the sun for pardon, The song of the birds for mirth, One is nearer God’s heart in a garden Than anywhere else on earth.”

“The kiss of the sun for pardon,

The song of the birds for mirth,

One is nearer God’s heart in a garden

Than anywhere else on earth.”

~ Dorothy Frances Gurney

The kiss of the sun for pardon, the song of the birds for mirth, one is nearer God’s heart in a garden, than anywhere else on earth. | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #roses

🌸 To enter the giveaway and a chance to win, leave a comment telling me your favorite garden flower.

🌸 Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.

 Subscribe by email and let me know by comment.

🌸 For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post and leave an additional comment telling me so.

(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo)

Bluebird on birdhouse and Snowball Viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #flowers #garden

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight January 13th.

Birdhouse with wisteria | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

Potting Shed and Potting Bench 2022 Year in Review | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #hydrangeas #windowboxes #roses #peonies #pumpkins #bunnies

  8 comments for “Potting Shed and Potting Bench 2022 Year in Review & A Garden Giveaway

  1. Mary M
    January 6, 2023 at 6:05 am

    Beautiful!

    Reply
  2. Gail TF
    January 6, 2023 at 6:09 am

    So obvious that it is your “happy place”. Your spirit and creativity in each photo is apparent. I just blessed that you choose to share.

    Reply
  3. Carol Burger
    January 6, 2023 at 6:30 am

    I have so enjoyed seeing your blog all year! It has truly motivated me. My favorite flower is the hydrangea, Annabella!
    Carol Burger

    Reply
  4. Margaret.
    January 6, 2023 at 6:33 am

    I adore the photos of in and around your Potting Shed. I would dearly love to have your green fingers, mine are more the fingers of death. I can’t believe the potting shed is ten years old, where has the time gone. I have to say that I am also overawed at the never seen storage space you must have for all the wonderful dishes etc you’ve collected over the years. There is always something beautiful for every season and celebration. Looking forward to all your future posts including the views from the lake.

    Reply
  5. Debi
    January 6, 2023 at 6:39 am

    How can I pick a favorite!!? I love all flowers and have a hard time leaving a garden center without a full cart! Love the saying on the garden sign

    Reply
  6. Ruthie Miller
    January 6, 2023 at 7:03 am

    I have been following your for years but I must have started just after the building or my memory is fuzzy. I don’t remember seeing it being built. I am amazed. It looks like a seasoned, weathered, treasured building and yet it is fairly new. Love that. Also loved the upcycled pediment and gable being put on your potting shelf. That was absolutely brilliant! I love all the paint choices you made on the outside-the green and red, the stained glass windows, the twig window treatment and that front door-oh my!
    I keep going back to look again as I write and I was so excited to find the link to the building of it. Thank you for sharing. I am usually so busy looking at the dishes or flowers that I missed some of the beauty of the darling Potting Shed. Happy New Year,
    Pinned lots-Peter Rabbit, the making of the shed, the transferware plates, different angle so the shed and more.

    Reply
  7. Brenda
    January 6, 2023 at 7:05 am

    My Favorite flower is the peony! Wishing you a fantastic Flower-filled new year!

    Reply
  8. Carolyn Sweetman
    January 6, 2023 at 7:14 am

    It is hard to pick a favorite, but I am going with Lavender. Happy New Year to you!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

