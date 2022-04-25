Tabletop Gardening in the Potting Shed with Peter Rabbit and Friends

I’m hopping down the bunny trail with Peter Rabbit and friends
for some tabletop gardening fun in The Potting Shed!
I’m a big fan of Beatrix Potter and her charmed world of Peter Rabbit,
Jemima Puddle-Duck, Tom Kitten and Benjamin Bunny.
Peter Rabbit and friends hopped to the counter for a
little tabletop fun to welcome gardening season!
Source: Beatrix Potter’s Gardening Life
Cabbage leaf plates accompany Peter and friends. . .
A Gardener Bunny is holding a floral garden fork. . .
Peter Rabbit plates hopped home with me from Pottery Barn several years ago
and are still available. . .
As irresistible to me as Mr. McGregor’s garden is to Peter Rabbit. 🥕🥬🐰
Beatrix Potter is one of the world’s best-loved children’s authors
with more than two million books sold every year.
The story of Peter Rabbit in Mr. McGregor’s garden first appeared in a picture letter Beatrix Potter
wrote to the young son of her former governess in 1893. Encouraged by her success after having
some greetings cards published, Beatrix Potter expanded into a little picture book
with black and white illustrations seven years later.
Initially rejected by several publishers, Beatrix Potter had it printed herself to give to family and friends.
Frederick Warne agreed to publish the tale if she supplied color photos for the book,
which became an instant success in 1903.
From Beatrix Potter’s Gardening Life:
Beatrix Potter was a late bloomer, gardening-wise. By the time she saw the first growing season progress through her garden at Hill Top she would be forty years old. In spite of a somewhat late start, the seeds of Potter’s gardening interests were planted early on.
(Beatrix Potter at a garden gate about 1871)
Jardin de Legumes and le lapin provides a veggie backdrop
and a tasty lure for Peter Rabbit and friends.
Butterflies have arrived for spring, alighting on glasses. . .
And on plates.
Rae Dunn ‘grow’ and ‘dig’ garden tools flank Peter Rabbit plates for gardening season. . .
Along with vintage-inspired garden seed packet postcards.
Snowball Viburnum has been blooming for a couple of weeks. . .
I cut come blooms resembling white bunny cottontails, to sprout from small pots.
Help yourself to everybunny’s favorite, Carrot Zucchini Muffins. . .
Deliciously moist muffins that sneak in some veggies, with the addition of apple and coconut!
Hop over for the recipe HERE.
Details: Large Bunny / Gardener’s Supply Co, several years ago
Jardin de Legumes / Pier 1, several years ago
Peter Rabbit Salad Plates / Pottery Barn
White Chargers and Green Napkins / Pier 1, several years ago
Pot Napkin Rings / HomeGoods, several years ago
Dig and Grow Garden Tools / Rae Dunn, HomeGoods, last year
Cabbage leaf plates / Bordallo Pinheiro
Garden gloves / Target, several years ago
La Rochere Butterfly Glasses/ HomeGoods, several years ago
Peter Rabbit Watering Can / HomeGoods
Veggie Postcards / Cavallini & Co
🐰🐰🐰
All these rabbits, real and faux, made me smile and *hoppy*
