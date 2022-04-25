Tabletop Gardening in the Potting Shed with Peter Rabbit and Friends

I’m hopping down the bunny trail with Peter Rabbit and friends

for some tabletop gardening fun in The Potting Shed!

I’m a big fan of Beatrix Potter and her charmed world of Peter Rabbit,

Jemima Puddle-Duck, Tom Kitten and Benjamin Bunny.

Peter Rabbit and friends hopped to the counter for a

little tabletop fun to welcome gardening season!

Cabbage leaf plates accompany Peter and friends. . .

A Gardener Bunny is holding a floral garden fork. . .

Peter Rabbit plates hopped home with me from Pottery Barn several years ago

and are still available. . .

As irresistible to me as Mr. McGregor’s garden is to Peter Rabbit. 🥕🥬🐰 Beatrix Potter is one of the world’s best-loved children’s authors with more than two million books sold every year.

The story of Peter Rabbit in Mr. McGregor’s garden first appeared in a picture letter Beatrix Potter

wrote to the young son of her former governess in 1893. Encouraged by her success after having

some greetings cards published, Beatrix Potter expanded into a little picture book

with black and white illustrations seven years later.

Initially rejected by several publishers, Beatrix Potter had it printed herself to give to family and friends.

Frederick Warne agreed to publish the tale if she supplied color photos for the book,

which became an instant success in 1903.

From Beatrix Potter’s Gardening Life:

Beatrix Potter was a late bloomer, gardening-wise. By the time she saw the first growing season progress through her garden at Hill Top she would be forty years old. In spite of a somewhat late start, the seeds of Potter’s gardening interests were planted early on.

(Beatrix Potter at a garden gate about 1871)

Jardin de Legumes and le lapin provides a veggie backdrop

and a tasty lure for Peter Rabbit and friends.

Butterflies have arrived for spring, alighting on glasses. . .

And on plates.

Rae Dunn ‘grow’ and ‘dig’ garden tools flank Peter Rabbit plates for gardening season. . .

Along with vintage-inspired garden seed packet postcards.

Snowball Viburnum has been blooming for a couple of weeks. . .

I cut come blooms resembling white bunny cottontails, to sprout from small pots.

Help yourself to everybunny’s favorite, Carrot Zucchini Muffins. . .

Deliciously moist muffins that sneak in some veggies, with the addition of apple and coconut!

Hop over for the recipe HERE.

Details: Large Bunny / Gardener’s Supply Co, several years ago

Jardin de Legumes / Pier 1, several years ago

Peter Rabbit Salad Plates / Pottery Barn

White Chargers and Green Napkins / Pier 1, several years ago

Pot Napkin Rings / HomeGoods, several years ago

Dig and Grow Garden Tools / Rae Dunn, HomeGoods, last year

Cabbage leaf plates / Bordallo Pinheiro

Garden gloves / Target, several years ago

La Rochere Butterfly Glasses/ HomeGoods, several years ago

Peter Rabbit Watering Can / HomeGoods

Veggie Postcards / Cavallini & Co

