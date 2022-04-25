Dishes, Potting Shed, Tablescape

Tabletop Gardening in the Potting Shed with Peter Rabbit and Friends

I’m hopping down the bunny trail with Peter Rabbit and friends

 for some tabletop gardening fun in The Potting Shed!

I’m a big fan of Beatrix Potter and her charmed world of Peter Rabbit,

Jemima Puddle-Duck, Tom Kitten and Benjamin Bunny.

Map of Beatrix Potter's World

Peter Rabbit and friends hopped to the counter for a

little tabletop fun to welcome gardening season!

 Source: Beatrix Potter’s Gardening Life

Cabbage leaf plates accompany Peter and friends. . .

A Gardener Bunny is holding a floral garden fork. . .

Peter Rabbit plates hopped home with me from Pottery Barn several years ago

and are still available. . .

As irresistible to me as Mr. McGregor’s garden is to Peter Rabbit. 🥕🥬🐰

Beatrix Potter is one of the world’s best-loved children’s authors

with more than two million books sold every year.

The story of Peter Rabbit in Mr. McGregor’s garden first appeared in a picture letter Beatrix Potter

wrote to the young son of her former governess in 1893. Encouraged by her success after having

some greetings cards published, Beatrix Potter expanded into a little picture book

with black and white illustrations seven years later.

Initially rejected by several publishers, Beatrix Potter had it printed herself to give to family and friends.

Frederick Warne agreed to publish the tale if she supplied color photos for the book,

which became an instant success in 1903.

From Beatrix Potter’s Gardening Life:

Beatrix Potter was a late bloomer, gardening-wise. By the time she saw the first growing season progress through her garden at Hill Top she would be forty years old. In spite of a somewhat late start, the seeds of Potter’s gardening interests were planted early on.

Beatrix Potter at a garden gate about 1871

(Beatrix Potter at a garden gate about 1871)

Jardin de Legumes and le lapin provides a veggie backdrop

and a tasty lure for Peter Rabbit and friends.

Butterflies have arrived for spring, alighting on glasses. . .

And on plates.

Rae Dunn ‘grow’ and ‘dig’ garden tools flank Peter Rabbit plates for gardening season. . .

Along with vintage-inspired garden seed packet postcards.

Snowball Viburnum blooms | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #flowers

 Snowball Viburnum has been blooming for a couple of weeks. . .

Snowball Viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #flowers

I cut come blooms resembling white bunny cottontails, to sprout from small pots.

Snowball Viburnum blooms | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #flowers

Help yourself to everybunny’s favorite, Carrot Zucchini Muffins. . .

Deliciously moist muffins that sneak in some veggies, with the addition of apple and coconut!

Hop over for the recipe HERE.

Details: Large Bunny / Gardener’s Supply Co, several years ago

Jardin de Legumes / Pier 1, several years ago

Peter Rabbit Salad Plates / Pottery Barn

White Chargers and Green Napkins / Pier 1, several years ago

Pot Napkin Rings / HomeGoods, several years ago

Dig and Grow Garden Tools / Rae Dunn, HomeGoods, last year

Cabbage leaf plates / Bordallo Pinheiro

Garden gloves / Target, several years ago

La Rochere Butterfly Glasses/ HomeGoods, several years ago

Peter Rabbit Watering Can / HomeGoods

Veggie Postcards / Cavallini & Co

  18 comments for “Tabletop Gardening in the Potting Shed with Peter Rabbit and Friends

  1. Gail
    April 25, 2022 at 6:42 am

    All these rabbits, real and faux, made me smile and *hoppy*

    Reply
  2. Ellen
    April 25, 2022 at 7:20 am

    Always love your Beatrix Potter posts! Every year I see something new!! Those dishes are to die for! I have a dish fetish too and now it includes rabbits!! 🐰🐰🐰🐰🐰

    Reply
  3. thelday
    April 25, 2022 at 8:22 am

    Beautiful blog post. thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  4. Cindi
    April 25, 2022 at 8:42 am

    Oh Peter Rabbit is so adorable. I just love Beatrix Potter too! As I read your post and saw the Gardening Journal I hopped right over to eBay and found a copy. I have looked at that book many times so today I ordered it. I have several other of her books and always buy Peter Rabbit books for the newest additions to our family. Thank you so much for brightening my day! Peace

    Reply
    • Nancy Combow
      April 25, 2022 at 12:39 pm

      I have her Journal and I love looking through it.

      Reply
  5. Jacki
    April 25, 2022 at 8:42 am

    SO CUTE!!! Love all your posts, but adore them when they’re everybody’s favorite bunny!

    Reply
  6. Mary Anne
    April 25, 2022 at 8:46 am

    Thank you for the continued joy and inspiration you bring to so many each week. You are truly my Happy Place!!! OMG..I made the asparagus / strawberry salad on Easter…Fabulous! who would have every thought such a combo……delicious! you are A M A Z I N G!!!!

    Reply
  7. Donna
    April 25, 2022 at 8:49 am

    I adore Beatrix Potter stories, many of them are on Youtube, so sweet. What values she stood for, such a strong person who persisted when no one else believed in here. Would love to visit Hilltop farm, I hope that it is really preserved. Thanks for this delightful post, so well put together. Those plates are keepers.

    Reply
  8. Patricia
    April 25, 2022 at 9:00 am

    I have been following you for quite so time and love your post and have used many recipes that you have posted. I just love Peter Rabbit- it was the theme in my son’s nursery 36 years ago and my daughter-in-law used it in her son’s nursery, too! Where did you get the map of the garden? I thought maybe I missed it in Marta McDowell’s book but couldn’t find it. I have to share that Marta teaches at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx, NY. I have taken several (at least 4) classes with her. She is a fabulous teacher. Her classes are changeling but so much fun and learn so much.

    Reply
    • Mary
      April 25, 2022 at 9:24 am

      Oh what fun to have taken Marta McDowell’s classes Patricia! I’ve always loved Beatrix Potter and Peter Rabbit, and thought it would a wonderful baby shower theme or fun nursery! The map is in Beatrix Potter the Complete Tales. :)

      Reply
      • Patricia
        April 25, 2022 at 10:34 am

        Thanks so much. I will order that book and it was the baby shower theme for my Daughter-in-law as well as the decor for the baby’s room. .

  9. Patricia
    April 25, 2022 at 9:12 am

    How charming! I’d love to eat lunch at that lovely table.

    Reply
  10. Pam
    April 25, 2022 at 9:27 am

    Your posts always make me smile….Great way to start the day!

    Reply
  11. Shirley Graham
    April 25, 2022 at 10:14 am

    A Monday morning smile for sure!!! Thank you so much. Have always loved Peter Rabbit & your plates and rabbits are so sweet.

    Reply
    • Clara
      April 25, 2022 at 10:56 am

      Your potting shed is beautiful Mary! So many cute bunnies which brings a smile to my face. Your viburnum is gorgeous! Happy Monday! Clara❤️

      Reply
  12. Terry Wallace
    April 25, 2022 at 10:50 am

    What a wonderful memory down of my childhood. Always a fan of anything furry with long ears and a cottontail. Bunnies in any fashion always make me smile.

    Reply
  13. Andree Dampier
    April 25, 2022 at 12:25 pm

    You have brought a bug smile to my face. Have loved Peter Rabbit since a little girl. Thank you for your delightful posts and ideas.

    Reply
  14. jeri
    April 25, 2022 at 1:49 pm

    Very very Beautiful Nancy! I’m very impressed with the entire set-up and will certainly be using your affiliate links for some of these items. Jeri

    Reply

Leave a Reply

