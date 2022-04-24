Weekend Waterview: Azaleas in Bloom

Happy Sunday!
Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
It’s been the perfect weather to sit outdoors with low humidity and sunshine!
And a beautiful, warm spring week in North Carolina!
We’re looking at temps in the mid 80s on Monday.
The azaleas have been beautiful and are peaking in color. . .
Their two week ‘swan song’ as the foliage is less than spectacular
the other 50 weeks of the year. :)
The pink blooms seem shockingly bright!
The snowball viburnum blooms are waning, some already
petal confetti after a blustery few days.
Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful spring weather where you are!
Happy Sunday ♥
Our snowballs and azaleas are at the same phase as yours (central Va). Thanks for sharing your flowers. Yesterday, I saw my first hummingbird in my blossoming beauty berry
Beautiful photos, I love the weekend waterview posts.
May I ask a very cheeky, off topic question? I used to follow a blog called Romancing the Home. The lady blogging had a business somewhere (Chicago?) then built a home in I think North Carolina and then – nothing. Does anyone know why she stopped blogging. I still read and re-read her posts.
Beautiful pictures. I just added snowball viburnum to my list to plant…heading to nursery tomorrow to find one! My azalea is beautiful too! Just thinking I should go take a picture to have to look at this winter! Missed seeing your sweet puppies! Peace
Mary, your azaleas are beautiful. Our have almost completed their swan song as well as the snowball viburnums. Happy Sunday!
What a lovely way to start a Sunday morning! Thank you!
Hi Mary ~ just beautiful ! So nice to see all the colors of spring. Here in New England we have daffodils and , if they are in a sunny spot, tulips. Our spring so far has been bordering on winter. Can you send up some warm spring weather ? Hugs, Dorinda
Sadly, our azaleas are beginning to fade, but their colors were brilliant. I think they liked the cooler spring. Our mountain laurel is beginning to bloom and that brings another array of color. (coastal VA). Thank you for sharing your view with us.
It is lovely to see all the spring flowers! I live in Oregon and it has been raining. Really a lot. We’ve had more rain in the weeks of April than all of the last six months. Our flowers are finally starting to bloom, although we are weeks behind your state. By looking at yours, I can see what nature has in store for us soon.
Stunning photos Mary! Wonderful weather right now!!
Beautiful photos Mary! Our azaleas are blooming too. We’ve hit 80 with humidity. I love the rare days of low humidity or no humidity. Lake Norman looks so inviting. Your viburnum is so pretty. They’re in bloom here too and I’m so tempted to buy one but the deer make it challenging! Happy Sunday! Clara ❤️