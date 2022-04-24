Weekend Waterview: Azaleas in Bloom

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

It’s been the perfect weather to sit outdoors with low humidity and sunshine!

And a beautiful, warm spring week in North Carolina!

We’re looking at temps in the mid 80s on Monday.

The azaleas have been beautiful and are peaking in color. . .

Their two week ‘swan song’ as the foliage is less than spectacular

the other 50 weeks of the year. :)

The pink blooms seem shockingly bright!

The snowball viburnum blooms are waning, some already

petal confetti after a blustery few days.

Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful spring weather where you are!

Happy Sunday ♥

Thank you for your visit!