Weekend Waterview: Azaleas in Bloom

Lake in April | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lakenorman #spring #LKN

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Chairs by lake and Japanese Maple | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lakenorman #spring #LKN

It’s been the perfect weather to sit outdoors with low humidity and sunshine!

Weather Lake Norman Week of April 23rd

 And a beautiful, warm spring week in North Carolina!

We’re looking at temps in the mid 80s on Monday.

Azaleas by lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lakenorman #spring #LKN

The azaleas have been beautiful and are peaking in color. . .

Azaleas and birdhouse by lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lakenorman #spring #LKN

Their two week ‘swan song’ as the foliage is less than spectacular

the other 50 weeks of the year. :)

Azaleas by lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lakenorman #spring #LKN

The pink blooms seem shockingly bright!

Snowball viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lakenorman #spring #LKN

The snowball viburnum blooms are waning, some already

 petal confetti after a blustery few days.

Snowball viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lakenorman #spring #LKN

Azaleas by lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lakenorman #spring #LKN

Azaleas and birdhouse by lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lakenorman #spring #LKN

Azaleas and birdhouse by lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lakenorman #spring #LKN

Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful spring weather where you are!

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lakenorman #spring #LKN

Happy Sunday ♥

Weekend Waterview: Azaleas and birdhouse by lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lakenorman #spring #LKN

Thank you for your visit!

  Weekend Waterview: Azaleas in Bloom

  1. Gail
    April 24, 2022 at 6:31 am

    Our snowballs and azaleas are at the same phase as yours (central Va). Thanks for sharing your flowers. Yesterday, I saw my first hummingbird in my blossoming beauty berry

    Reply
  2. Margaret
    April 24, 2022 at 6:36 am

    Beautiful photos, I love the weekend waterview posts.

    May I ask a very cheeky, off topic question? I used to follow a blog called Romancing the Home. The lady blogging had a business somewhere (Chicago?) then built a home in I think North Carolina and then – nothing. Does anyone know why she stopped blogging. I still read and re-read her posts.

    Reply
  3. Cindi
    April 24, 2022 at 7:01 am

    Beautiful pictures. I just added snowball viburnum to my list to plant…heading to nursery tomorrow to find one! My azalea is beautiful too! Just thinking I should go take a picture to have to look at this winter! Missed seeing your sweet puppies! Peace

    Reply
  4. Everyday Living
    April 24, 2022 at 7:27 am

    Mary, your azaleas are beautiful. Our have almost completed their swan song as well as the snowball viburnums. Happy Sunday!

    Reply
  5. Karen
    April 24, 2022 at 8:54 am

    What a lovely way to start a Sunday morning! Thank you!

    Reply
  6. Dorinda Selke
    April 24, 2022 at 8:59 am

    Hi Mary ~ just beautiful ! So nice to see all the colors of spring. Here in New England we have daffodils and , if they are in a sunny spot, tulips. Our spring so far has been bordering on winter. Can you send up some warm spring weather ? Hugs, Dorinda

    Reply
  7. Ann Woleben
    April 24, 2022 at 9:15 am

    Sadly, our azaleas are beginning to fade, but their colors were brilliant. I think they liked the cooler spring. Our mountain laurel is beginning to bloom and that brings another array of color. (coastal VA). Thank you for sharing your view with us.

    Reply
  8. Lynne A Johnson
    April 24, 2022 at 9:48 am

    It is lovely to see all the spring flowers! I live in Oregon and it has been raining. Really a lot. We’ve had more rain in the weeks of April than all of the last six months. Our flowers are finally starting to bloom, although we are weeks behind your state. By looking at yours, I can see what nature has in store for us soon.

    Reply
  9. the Painted Apron
    April 24, 2022 at 10:03 am

    Stunning photos Mary! Wonderful weather right now!!

    Reply
  10. Clara
    April 24, 2022 at 10:16 am

    Beautiful photos Mary! Our azaleas are blooming too. We’ve hit 80 with humidity. I love the rare days of low humidity or no humidity. Lake Norman looks so inviting. Your viburnum is so pretty. They’re in bloom here too and I’m so tempted to buy one but the deer make it challenging! Happy Sunday! Clara ❤️

    Reply

