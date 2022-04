Just what your morning cup of coffee has been waiting for, a Glazed Streusel Muffin with a rich cinnamon filling! The best part and pleasant surprise: no one would ever guess these delicious muffins are gluten-free!

Calling all cinnamon lovers, help yourself to a delicious treat to start the day. . .

A mini cinnamon coffee cake in the form of a streusel-topped

muffin with a sweet confectioners’ sugar glaze!

I’ve had several requests for gluten-free recipes.

I’ve read a lot of good reviews about

King Arthur Gluten-Free Measure for Measure Flour,

which makes it easy to convert your favorite recipes to gluten-free versions

without modifications or special ingredients.

You can directly swap your all-purpose flour with the same amount

of KA Measure for Measure GF Flour to make delicious muffins, cookies,

cakes, brownies, pancakes, and other non-yeasted treats.

I purchased a 1 lb. bag to try and it did not disappoint!

KA GF Measure for Measure Ingredients:

Rice flour, whole grain brown rice flour, whole sorghum flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, cellulose, xanthan gum, vitamin and mineral blend

You can enjoy your favorite recipe with this easy substitution if you’re trying to

reduce your gluten intake or eating gluten-free for health reasons.

Gluten is found in certain grains. . . mainly wheat, barley, and rye.

If you’re on a strict gluten-free diet, you’ll need to consider your other ingredients beyond your flour.

Ingredients that are naturally gluten-free, may come in contact with gluten during processing

or packaging. If you’re just reducing the amount of gluten in your diet,

you can most likely use these products in your baking without worrying

about trace amounts of gluten.

A hidden source of gluten made be in your vanilla extract or flavoring.

Make your own vanilla, HERE, with Smirnoff 90 Proof Vodka, certified gluten-free.

Oats, which are often grown, harvested, and/or processed alongside wheat may be a

potential sources of gluten, along with baking chips, baking powder

or even confectioners’ sugar if they’re processed on shared equipment.

For those managing signs and symptoms of celiac disease and other medical conditions

associated with gluten, it’s important to use only ingredients that

are certified gluten-free, verified by the manufacturer.

This recipe is adapted from King Arthur Flour and yields 12 muffins.

I got 14 muffins with careful scooping. . . 2 more delicious muffins to enjoy!

If gluten is not a concern, feel free to use all-purpose flour for these muffins.

There are four parts to this recipe:

Streusel topping

Cinnamon filling

Batter and

Glaze

or enjoy the streusel topping without a glaze.

Start by mixing your cinnamon filling, allowing it to stand and thicken for 5 – 10 minutes

then assemble your streusel topping and set aside.

Scoop your batter into a cupcake liner in a standard muffin tin.

For easier filling, use a 1 tablespoon cookie scoop (#60) for your batter.

Top with a couple of teaspoons of cinnamon filling,

consisting of melted butter, brown sugar and cinnamon,

then add another scoop of batter on top of the filling.

The streusel topping is a irresistible mixture of chopped pecans, oats, flour, cinnamon,

softened butter and brown sugar.

Place a heaping scoop of streusel on top of your batter and lightly press down to adhere.

Bake at 400 degrees for 20 – 25 minutes until tops are golden and muffins test done.

Allow muffins to cool 5 minutes in the pan before transferring them to a wire rack to finish cooling.

When cool, drizzle with a confectioners’ sugar glaze if desired.

Happy Gluten-Free Baking!

