Christmas Table with Red Birds & Red Trucks + Fresh Evergreens One-Day Giveaway

Feather your nest and ‘spruce up’ your home with fragrant and fresh evergreens for the holidays. You’ll find Christmas table inspiration with Cardinals, red trucks delivering Christmas trees, a merry plaid, and cozy nesting details by the twinkling lights of the tree.

Happy Thursday!

Are you busy decking the halls?

I’m joining my Monday Morning Blooms friends to kick off the Christmas season

with a giveaway to help you ‘spruce up’ your home for the holidays!

You’ll find the giveaway details with additional giveaway opportunities from Pam and Lidy at the bottom of this post.

One of my favorite ways to the deck the halls or the table is to use evergreens

to add a bit of ‘freshness’ and nature for the holidays!

Freshly-cut evergreens are the smell of Christmas and makes the house so fragrant,

especially if you’re using an artificial tree.

We are excited to collaborate with Lynch Creek Farm again this year for the holiday season.

Lynch Creek Farm is a small family owned company, dedicated to producing sustainable evergreen products,

procured from the forests in their backyard of the great Pacific Northwest.

Evergreen boughs are cultivated by trimming the lower branches of younger,

coniferous trees in healthy and robustly forested areas, along the foothills of the Cascade Mountains.

Once a tree matures to 15 – 20 years in age, it is no longer trimmed,

prolonging the lifespan of the woodlands, ensuring they will continue to grow

and thrive for decades to come.

I received the *Mountain Adventures Centerpiece from Lynch Creek Farm.

A bed of forest green noble fir, cedar, and white pine is adorned with

frosted pinecones, red berries and red ball ornaments.

It features a red lantern with a red truck carrying a Christmas tree home

in the snow with Cardinals perched in the tree branches.

The water-filled lantern functions as a illuminated snow globe with an optional timer,

to light up with a wintery snow flurry.

Treat your Lynch Creek Farm centerpiece as you would a potted plant:

After receiving your centerpiece, add 1/2 cup of water to the center of the oasis foam.

Mist with water and add another 1/2 cup water every 2-3 days to enhance the fragrance.

Place your centerpiece in a cool location, out of direct sunlight.

With proper care, your centerpiece should last at least 3 weeks.

I’ve had centerpieces from Lynch Creek Farm that remained fresh through the end of January!

I placed my centerpiece in a bowl on a tree slice charger on my table. . .

I added some loops of Cardinal wire-edge ribbon with floral picks,

inserting them into the foam among the greenery in the centerpiece. . .

And set a table by the tree to enjoy the twinkle of the lights

for some cozy holiday nesting!

A red and green plaid throw provides a tablecloth,

adding a merry and cozy foundation . . .

Plates and red truck ornaments are delivering some holiday cheer,

as well as Christmas trees on the table . . .

I foraged for some greenery to make a natural runner of evergreens . . .

cypress, cedar and magnolia leaves . . .

sprinkled down the center of the table, along with pine cones.

And red birds, aka, Northern Cardinals, have flown in to the table,

joining red mercury glass votives, for some sparkle, adding add a warm glow.

Cardinals are alight on napkin rings, while twig flatware

adds a woodland note at the table.

🐦 🐦 🐦

Table Details:

Red Truck Tree Plates / Maxcera, HomeGoods

Plaid Throw / Target, several years ago

Twig Flatware / Pier 1, several years ago

Ruby Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Napkins / Pier1 & HomeGoods, several years ago

Napkin Rings / HomeGoods

Rattan Chargers / World Market, several years ago

Red Truck with Tree Ornaments, Cardinal Ribbon / Hobby Lobby

Cardinals, collected over the years

