Christmas Cardinals Tea with Santa and Tartan Tablescape

Welcome to the December edition of Tea on Tuesdays,

a celebration of tea on the third Tuesday of every month!

Can you believe is Christmas is less than a week away?

Me neither!

This is a busy week for most of us with last minute shopping, baking and traveling for the holidays.

Pam and I are honored you're taking time out of your busy schedule

to join us today!

You can find Pam's invitation to tea at the bottom of this post.

Join me for tea by the twinkling lights of the tree . . .

Cardinals have flocked to the table for some Merry Christmas nesting.

We’re sippng on Harney & Sons Holiday Heritage Colonial Williamsburg Blend

It’s described as a classic holiday tea with hints of citrus, cinnamon and a dash of nostalgia!

Harney & Sons Colonial Williamsburg Tea supports the research, preservation, and educational programs

of the non-profit Colonial Willamsburg Foundation.

Each sachet contains enough tea to brew 2 cups and contains black tea,

orange peel, cinnamon flavor, ground cinnamon, apple flavor,

apple pieces, cinnamon pieces, and ground cloves.

More Cardinals are alight on teacups and spoons, as well as our teapot. . .

A tartan throw serves as a tablecoth,

adding a warm and cozy plaid layer for our table,

to pair with tartan plaid rimmed plates. . .

While Cardinal napkin rings marry plaid napkins with black and white checks

to pair with black and white checked placemats.

And Wallace Gold Accent Corsica Flatware

adds more plaid details to the table.

I tweaked my Lynch Creek Farm Centerpiece,

replacing the lantern, with Santa. . . .

I also switched out the white pine cones for natural ones, added some tartan ribbon

and tucked in a Cardinal ornament to perch in the greenery.

St. Nick is bird and animal lover, just like me!

Help yourself to some sweet treats for teatime. . .

A tartan plate wreaths a 3-tier stand server to add another tartan layer on the table.

The bottom screw and ridges on the stand prevented it from sitting level on the plate. . .

Museum Putty / Quake Hold to the rescue!

It provides just enough hold and stability and is easily removed without harming the stand or plate.

Some homemade treats are rounded out with some

grocery store bakery offerings for this busy time of year. . .

Snowball Cookies are melt-in-your-mouth tender and buttery,

filled with finely chopped pecans and covered

with a blizzard of confectioners’ sugar. Find the recipe, HERE.

Brownie bites got a quick and easy upgrade with a swirl of frosting,

topped with festive holiday sprinkles . . .

Cranberry-Orange Scones from the grocery store bakery are petite in size,

allowing you to sample more treats,

and a square of Chocolate-Pistachio Fudge is just the right size

to satisfy your inner chocholic!

This easy microwave fudge recipe comes together in less than 5 minutes.

So creamy and rich; ready to enjoy or gift with 2 hours of chilling time, recipe HERE.

Help yourself to a Pepperidge Farm Chessmen Egg Nog Butter Cookie,

adorned with a festive design, including a wreath, bell, holly, tree, or candy cane.

🎄 🎄 🎄

Table Details:

Santa with Cardinals and Bunny / Ridgefield Home, HomeGoods

Teacups with Cardinals / Corner Ruby, HomeGoods

Cardinal Teapot, Old Saint Nicholas Collection, several years ago, similar Amazon

Cardinal Plates / Mikasa Countryside Christmas Cardinal

‘Night Cap’ Cardinal Napkin Rings / MacKenzie-Childs, two years ago

Ciroa Plaid Plates, White Chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago

3-Tier Stand Server

Tartan Plaid Throw / HomeGoods

Black and White Check Placemats / Crown Linen Designs

Wallace Gold Accent Corsica Flatware

Red Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Napkins / HomeGoods & Pier 1

Visit Pam for more Christmas tea inspiration:

Pam at Everyday Living

