Christmas Cardinals Tea with Santa and Tartan Tablescape

Welcome to the December edition of Tea on Tuesdays,
a celebration of tea on the third Tuesday of every month!
Can you believe is Christmas is less than a week away?
Me neither!
This is a busy week for most of us with last minute shopping, baking and traveling for the holidays.
Pam and I are honored you’re taking time out of your busy schedule
to join us today!
You can find Pam’s invitation to tea at the bottom of this post.
Join me for tea by the twinkling lights of the tree . . .
Cardinals have flocked to the table for some Merry Christmas nesting.
We’re sippng on Harney & Sons Holiday Heritage Colonial Williamsburg Blend
It’s described as a classic holiday tea with hints of citrus, cinnamon and a dash of nostalgia!
Harney & Sons Colonial Williamsburg Tea supports the research, preservation, and educational programs
of the non-profit Colonial Willamsburg Foundation.
Each sachet contains enough tea to brew 2 cups and contains black tea,
orange peel, cinnamon flavor, ground cinnamon, apple flavor,
apple pieces, cinnamon pieces, and ground cloves.
More Cardinals are alight on teacups and spoons, as well as our teapot. . .
A tartan throw serves as a tablecoth,
adding a warm and cozy plaid layer for our table,
to pair with tartan plaid rimmed plates. . .
While Cardinal napkin rings marry plaid napkins with black and white checks
to pair with black and white checked placemats.
And Wallace Gold Accent Corsica Flatware
adds more plaid details to the table.
I tweaked my Lynch Creek Farm Centerpiece,
replacing the lantern, with Santa. . . .
I also switched out the white pine cones for natural ones, added some tartan ribbon
and tucked in a Cardinal ornament to perch in the greenery.
St. Nick is bird and animal lover, just like me!
Help yourself to some sweet treats for teatime. . .
A tartan plate wreaths a 3-tier stand server to add another tartan layer on the table.
The bottom screw and ridges on the stand prevented it from sitting level on the plate. . .
Museum Putty / Quake Hold to the rescue!
It provides just enough hold and stability and is easily removed without harming the stand or plate.
Some homemade treats are rounded out with some
grocery store bakery offerings for this busy time of year. . .
Snowball Cookies are melt-in-your-mouth tender and buttery,
filled with finely chopped pecans and covered
with a blizzard of confectioners’ sugar. Find the recipe, HERE.
Brownie bites got a quick and easy upgrade with a swirl of frosting,
topped with festive holiday sprinkles . . .
Cranberry-Orange Scones from the grocery store bakery are petite in size,
allowing you to sample more treats,
and a square of Chocolate-Pistachio Fudge is just the right size
to satisfy your inner chocholic!
This easy microwave fudge recipe comes together in less than 5 minutes.
So creamy and rich; ready to enjoy or gift with 2 hours of chilling time, recipe HERE.
Help yourself to a Pepperidge Farm Chessmen Egg Nog Butter Cookie,
adorned with a festive design, including a wreath, bell, holly, tree, or candy cane.
🎄 🎄 🎄
Table Details:
Santa with Cardinals and Bunny / Ridgefield Home, HomeGoods
Teacups with Cardinals / Corner Ruby, HomeGoods
Cardinal Teapot, Old Saint Nicholas Collection, several years ago, similar Amazon
Cardinal Plates / Mikasa Countryside Christmas Cardinal
‘Night Cap’ Cardinal Napkin Rings / MacKenzie-Childs, two years ago
Ciroa Plaid Plates, White Chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago
Tartan Plaid Throw / HomeGoods
Black and White Check Placemats / Crown Linen Designs
Wallace Gold Accent Corsica Flatware
Red Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
Napkins / HomeGoods & Pier 1
It is always refreshing to see your posts and how you make any day a special day. I keep wondering “how does she have the energy to do all that? Get it out,> photograph it, write the post, and then put it all away at who knows where and start over again.” Oh my! I really enjoy it but it does make me tired thinking about all of that. I do enjoy the Amazon links too! Merry Christmas!
Mary, You had me at Cardinals, my favorite birds! I adore all your table details from the sweet cups and spoons, teapot, adorable napkin rings, and stunning Santa! The bunny in his pocket is such a cute touch. Thank you for all the joy you bring with your tables, recipes, DIYs and sweet pups. Wishing you a Merry Christmas! 🎄
Mary, your cardinal themed teatime is beautiful! We love watching the cardinals with their brilliant red plumage against the gray colors of winter. The twinkling lights of your provide a stunning background for teatime. Tweaking the LCF centerpiece by replacing the lantern with Santa was a great idea! Every detail of the table is stunning, tartans are perfect for Christmas. I would enjoy a couple of snowball cookies and a cranberry orange scone on this cold morning.
It is always a pleasure to join you for teatime! Wishing you a Merry Tuesday ♥️🎄
Absolutely beautiful!! Love it!! I do red cardinals in my Kitchen in the Winter….I also have the same white tiered serving dish…Thanks so much for sharing!!
Merry Christmas!!
Hugs,
Deb
Oh dear Mary, what a lovely Tea Table you have set! I love all the Cardinals! I have the little Cardinal teacup on display in my kitchen with my Vintage Ceramic Christmas tree and vintage Santa mugs. Now I want the Cardinal Tea Pot!
Thank you for all your lovely inspiration!
Merry Tuesday, Mary!
Adorable details for this much needed break from all the stressors of the holiday crunch! Your cardinal theme is carried out in super detail, loving all the checks and tartan accessorizing. Those napkin rings are too cute. The tea sounds really good and substantial. I swear, I think your Lynch Creek arrangement just got even better! They should copy this one for next year’s selections! I always enjoy your teatime posts, and hope you can put your feet up and relax into it, Mary.