Christmas Cardinals Tea with Santa and Tartan Tablescape

Christmas Cardinals Tea with Santa and Tartan Tablescape #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Welcome to the December edition of Tea on Tuesdays,

a celebration of tea on the third Tuesday of every month!

Can you believe is Christmas is less than a week away?

Me neither!

Santa with Cardinals and bunny figurine with greenery table centerpiece #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

This is a busy week for most of us with last minute shopping, baking and traveling for the holidays.

Pam and I are honored you’re taking time out of your busy schedule

to join us today!

You can find Pam’s invitation to tea at the bottom of this post.

Christmas Cardinals Tea with Santa and Tartan Tablescape #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Join me for tea by the twinkling lights of the tree . . .

Christmas Cardinals Tea table with Mikasa Countryside Christmas Cardinal plates #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Cardinals have flocked to the table for some Merry Christmas nesting.

Harney & Sons Holiday Heritage Colonial Williamsburg Tea Blend for Christmas Tea #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

We’re sippng on Harney & Sons Holiday Heritage Colonial Williamsburg Blend

 It’s described as a classic holiday tea with hints of citrus, cinnamon and a dash of nostalgia!

Harney & Sons Colonial Williamsburg Tea supports the research, preservation, and educational programs

of the non-profit Colonial Willamsburg Foundation.

Each sachet contains enough tea to brew 2 cups and contains black tea,

orange peel, cinnamon flavor, ground cinnamon, apple flavor,

apple pieces, cinnamon pieces, and ground cloves.

Christmas Cardinals Tea and Tartan Tablescape #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

More Cardinals are alight on teacups and spoons, as well as our teapot. . .

Christmas Cardinals Tea and Tartan Tablescape #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A tartan throw serves as a tablecoth,

adding a warm and cozy plaid layer for our table,

to pair with tartan plaid rimmed plates. . .

Christmas Cardinals Tea and Tartan Tablescape #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

While Cardinal napkin rings marry plaid napkins with black and white checks

to pair with black and white checked placemats.

Christmas Cardinals Tea and Tartan Tablescape #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

And Wallace Gold Accent Corsica Flatware

adds more plaid details to the table.

Wallace Gold Accent Corsica Flatware with tartan plaid table #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I tweaked my Lynch Creek Farm Centerpiece,

replacing the lantern, with Santa. . . .

Santa with Cardinals and bunny figurine with greenery table centerpiece by the tree #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I also switched out the white pine cones for natural ones, added some tartan ribbon

and tucked in a Cardinal ornament to perch in the greenery.

Christmas Cardinals Tea with Santa and Tartan Tablescape #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

St. Nick is bird and animal lover, just like me!

Santa with Cardinals and bunny figurine with greenery table centerpiece #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Help yourself to some sweet treats for teatime. . .

Christmas Cardinals Tea with Santa and Tartan Tablescape by the tree #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A tartan plate wreaths a 3-tier stand server to add another tartan layer on the table.

The bottom screw and ridges on the stand prevented it from sitting level on the plate. .  .

Museum Putty / Quake Hold to the rescue! #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Museum Putty / Quake Hold to the rescue!

It provides just enough hold and stability and is easily removed without harming the stand or plate.

Teatime treats for Christmas Cardinals Tea #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Some homemade treats are rounded out with some

grocery store bakery offerings for this busy time of year. . .

Christmas Cardinals Tea with Santa and Tartan Tablescape by the tree #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Snowball Cookies are melt-in-your-mouth tender and buttery,

filled with finely chopped pecans and covered

with a blizzard of confectioners’ sugar. Find the recipe, HERE.

Teatime treats for Christmas Cardinals Tea #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Brownie bites got a quick and easy upgrade with a swirl of frosting,

topped with festive holiday sprinkles . . .

 Cranberry-Orange Scones from the grocery store bakery are petite in size,

allowing you to sample more treats,

and a square of Chocolate-Pistachio Fudge is just the right size

to satisfy your inner chocholic!

This easy microwave fudge recipe comes together in less than 5 minutes.

So creamy and rich; ready to enjoy or gift with 2 hours of chilling time, recipe HERE.

Christmas Cardinals Tea table with Cardinal plates, teapot and teacup #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Help yourself to a Pepperidge Farm Chessmen Egg Nog Butter Cookie,

adorned with a festive design, including a wreath, bell, holly, tree, or candy cane.

Christmas Cardinals Tea and Tartan Tablescape #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

🎄 🎄 🎄

Santa with Cardinals and bunny figurine with greenery table centerpiece #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Table Details:

Santa with Cardinals and Bunny / Ridgefield Home, HomeGoods

Teacups with Cardinals / Corner Ruby, HomeGoods

Cardinal Teapot, Old Saint Nicholas Collection, several years ago, similar Amazon

Cardinal Plates / Mikasa Countryside Christmas Cardinal

‘Night Cap’ Cardinal Napkin Rings / MacKenzie-Childs, two years ago

Ciroa Plaid Plates, White Chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago

3-Tier Stand Server

Tartan Plaid Throw / HomeGoods

Black and White Check Placemats / Crown Linen Designs

Wallace Gold Accent Corsica Flatware

Red Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Napkins / HomeGoods & Pier 1

‘Night Cap’ Cardinal Napkin Ring MacKenzie-Child and Christmas Cardinals Tea table with Mikasa Countryside Christmas Cardinal plates #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Visit Pam for more Christmas tea inspiration:

Pam at Everyday Living

Christmas Cardinals Tea table with Mikasa Countryside Christmas Cardinal plates #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Christmas Cardinals Tea with Santa and Tartan Tablescape #christmas #bird #cardinal #tea #tablescape #santa #teatime ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

