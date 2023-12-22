Santa’s On His Way: Father Christmases and Chalkware Santas Tablescape

Merry Friday!

Are you making your list and checking it twice?

It’s only three more sleeps until Christmas!

I have one last Christmas table to share that’s fitting with Santa on his way!

It features Vaillancourt Chalkware Santas and Father Christmases collected over 30 years.

I’ll share a little history and then keep words to a minimum,

then let the photos speak for themselves as you scroll!

Vaillancourt Folk Art was born from artist Judi Vaillancourt’s love for antiques and Christmas.

She adapted the Victorian art form of chalkware using her own process,

pouring liquid chalk into vintage confectionery molds and

applying her fine-art skills to the resulting three-dimensional canvas.

I was charmed by the beautiful hand painted details on these Father Christmas figures

created from vintage confectionery and chocolate molds and have

collected Vaillancourt Chalkware Santas since the early 90s.

Vaillancourt’s personal collection of antique chocolate molds

has expanded from 3 in 1984 to 3,000 today.

Still painstakingly crafted in Sutton, Massachusetts,

the typical Vaillancourt Folk Art piece takes 16 people / artisans 3 weeks to create!

If interested, you can read more about the history of Vaillancourt, here.

Santa’s on his way at the table, featured in the licensed art designs of Lisa Audit for

Certified International Christmas Story plates.

The salad plates are served on Woodland Berry Chargers from Williams-Sonoma,

purchased several years ago, and red beaded placemats to add some sparkle.

Santa comes bearing a wreath. . .

A tree . . .

A lantern to light his way. . .

And poinsettias.

The napkin rings are two different patterns, a pine cone design,

paired with a beaded wreath napkin ring with an accent of plaid ribbon.

Wallace Gold Accent Corsica Flatware

adds more plaid details to the table.

My Lynch Creek Farm Centerpiece got yet another tweak, with

Father Christmas sitting atop a plaid plate for stability.

It’s nested in a wood bowl to add some warmth and to pair with natural pine cones.

Beaded garland swags through the centerpiece and down the length of the table,

through the greenery on the table, among the Santas and festive wrapped chocolates.

Table Details:

Santa 9″ Salad/Dessert Plates, Christmas Story Certified International

Santa Chocolates / House of Dorchester, TJ Maxx

Woodland Berry Chargers / Williams-Sonoma, several years ago

Red Beaded Placemats / Kohl’s, several years ago

Wallace Gold Accent Corsica Flatware

Napkin Rings/ Pier 1 and HomeGoods

Napkins / Pottery Barn and HomeGoods

Red Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Tartan Throw / HomeGoods

Beaded Garland, retail days

If I don’t see you again before Christmas Day,

May all your wishes & dreams be delivered by sleigh!. . .

. . .Or motorcycle. ;)

Merry Christmas!

🎄 🎄 🎄

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

