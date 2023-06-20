Celebrating the Sweet Land of Liber-Tea and Patriotic Tea Party

Celebrate the Red, White and Blue with a Patriotic Tea Party for Independence Day. You’ll find centerpiece and tea party inspiration with Liber-tea and sweet treats for all!
Welcome to our June edition of Tea on Tuesdays,
a celebration of all things ‘tea’
on the third Tuesday of the month!
Pam and I are excited to welcome our special guest,
Sarah, from Hyacinths for the Soul.
With Independence Day two weeks away, we’re celebrating the Red, White and Blue
as our common theme for Tea on Tuesday!
Join me for a celebration of liberty with Liber-Tea . . .
Raspberry Oolong!
Wu Yi Oolong Tea is flavored with raspberry and pieces of dried fruit. . .
apple, cranberry, as well as hibiscus.
It’s a mild and refreshing tea blend that’s aromatic and slightly sweet.
Exercise your freedom and independence and enjoy it hot or over ice!
My love of the Red, White and Blue extends to transferware too!
We’re sipping from Liberty Blue teacups.
Liberty Blue dinnerware was created by Enoch Wedgwood Company,
in the historic Staffordshire district of England.
It was designed on behalf of Benjamin Franklin Federal Savings and Loan,
as a promotional item in commemoration of the company’s 50th anniversary in 1975,
and in celebration of the American Bicentennial in 1976.
Fifteen different historic scenes from the American colonial period
were used on the Liberty Blue dinnerware.
The dinner plates feature Independence Hall, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,
where both the United States Declaration of Independence
and the United States Constitution were debated and adopted.
A Liberty Blue sugar bowl features Betsy Ross, as the creator of the flag,
while the Liberty Blue creamer, as well as the teacup,
depicts Paul Revere and his midnight ride.
The Old North Church is featured on the saucer of the teacup; the location from where the famous
“One if by land, two if by sea” signal is said to have been sent,
related to Paul Revere’s midnight ride of April 18, 1775.
Johnson Brothers Historic America was produced 1930 to 1974.
in blue, brown, green, multi-color and pink.
I found four salad plates in pink, featuring The Capitol,
From the Sweet Land of Liberty, a Red Stripes Brand patriotic tea tin,
is blooming with blue and white hydrangeas and red alstroemeria and flying the flag!
I found the tin on sale at Michaels.
It’s not watertight so I place a cup inside to hold the flowers.
Napkins are waving beaded flag napkin rings
in anticipation of this high flying holiday. . .
Help yourself to some sweet treats . . .
White chocolate dipped strawberries and frosted brownie bites,
both with patriotic sprinkles!
Frozen pound cake makes an easy no-bake treat for teatime, with red and blue stripes
of strawberry and blueberry jam, mixed with cream cheese!
I started by trimming the pound cake and removing the crust,
and sliced it while slightly frozen horizontally into thirds. . . or sort of thirds. ;)
Mix half of the softened cream cheese with several spoonfuls of strawberry jam,
mixing to your preferred color and sweetness.
Mix the other half of the cream cheese with blueberry jam,
spreading the mixtures on the cut cake layers.
On top of the strawberry jam layer, I added thinly sliced strawberries.
Stack the cake layers and wrap the cake well in plastic wrap.
Return it to the freezer for a several hours or overnight until frozen
to make it easier and neater to cut, wiping your knife blade after each slice.
An 1881 Rogers Oneida Ltd. Bicentennial Silverplate Pierced Pie Server
was another antique mall find several years ago.
Fun for a serving a patriotic dessert!
Last but not least, enjoy a brownie bite, topped with a sparkler . . .
Light and Serve!
Happy Birthday America!
The Land of the Free, Because of the Brave.
🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸
Details:
Libertea Tea Raspberry Oolong / The Tea Can Company
1881 Rogers Oneida Ltd. Bicentennial Silverplate Pierced Pie Server / antique mall
Staffordshire Liberty Blue & Johnson Brothers Historic America / antique mall
Red Stripes Tea Tin / Michaels
Drummer Boy ‘Land of the Free, Home of the Brave’ / Hobby Lobby, several years ago
Blue Placemats / Ballard Designs, several years ago
Paisley Tablecloth / HomeGoods, several years ago, used HERE
Table Runner / World Market, several years ago
Stars & Stripes Napkins / Kohl’s, several years ago
Beaded Flag Napkin Rings / HomeGoods, last year
Flatware / vintage
Love this! I pinned so many to Transferware and For the Red, White and Blue boards. Fabulous!! I love the Red Stripes tea tin. Was hoping it was going to be on your amazon listing. Wonderful photos that make us feel proud. God Bless America!
What a spirited tea time! The plate stacks are gorgeous, along with the tin you found at Michaels for the flowers.
I may make the strawberry and blueberry pound cake tea cakes for guests during July.
Thanks for all the inspiration!
🤍💙
*Teatime Tuesday, not MMB!
❤️🤍💙
Wowee, what a treat today’s MMB theme is! Your collection of transferware is amazing. Isn’t it ironic that the US bicentennial china was commissioned and made in England? Your pieces are wonderful. And that dessert/pie server you found is exceptional! So many great elements, and when I see the varied sources, it kinda makes me sad because shopping at, say, Kohl’s, and so many other retailers is just not what it used to be. Thank goodness for antique malls and HomeGoods! Your creative choices for the teas and your desserts – and how you style them – is so impressive. Beautiful table and teatime, Mary.
Good morning, Mary. Liber-Tea sounds delicious whether hot or iced! The plate stack is fabulous, as always. You have a fabulous collection of transferware. The history of the Liberty Blue dinnerware is fascinating. Blue and white hydrangeas with red alstroemeria makes a perfect patriotic arrangement in the Red Stripes tin. I would definitely enjoy the sweet treats. The pound cake with jams is a clever idea and looks delicious. I purchased a Sara Lee pound cake and we enjoyed the lemon pudding, strawberries and blueberries over it with a dollop of whipped cream. What a fabulous find was the pierced pie server. Your table is a gorgeous patriotic display and honors the red, white, and blue spectacularly 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Sharing tea with you this morning is a pleasure, Mary ♥️🫖💙🇺🇸
Inspiration abound, going to make an effort to celebrate the fourth in “Mary” style. Thank you…. And happy 4th!
Mary, what an absolute patriotic treat! It is such an honor to be included as a guest today. You know my passion for our patriotic red, white, and blue. Seeing your Liberty Blue styled in this post is sheer delight. Monnie and I married in 1975, but I was not aware of Liberty Blue transferware until I started my blog decades ago. Once I learned of it, you can bet I was on a mission to find some pieces. Christine of Christine’s Home and Travel Adventures generously sent me some dinner plates to help get me started. I’ve a service for 6 now, and open to adding pieces when I find them. Now that you have shown me the Johnson Brothers Historic America in pink, I’ll be looking to add a few pieces of that to coordinate with the Liberty Blue as you have done. Blogger opens up so many possibilities!!! You can bet I’ll stop by Michaels too and see if a Liberty tea tin is available. Love your clever idea for the no-bake treats. I will also be making those! And the dipped strawberries since I have a huge bowl of strawberries in my refrigerator. OH, and of course I’ll now be on the watch for one of those Bicentennial cake servers. It features an eagle after all!
Again, thank you for inviting me to join this edition of Tea on Tuesdays. My tea loving, patriotic loving heart is giddy with joy! Cheers to the red, white, and blue!
Oh Mary, I don’t even know where to begin, so many incredible details and history fill your table!! You have found so many wonderful patriotic things, the very special china, the silver server, the tea tins…the flag napkins and napkin rings, and the explosion of red, white and blue! The hydrangea and alstromeria arrangement in the tea tin is fabulous, I can’t believe you found the tin at Michael’s! Your patriotic tea time goodies are so pretty, and I love the clever way you made the strawberry and blueberry cake and the sparkler in the brownie bite~ Three cheers for the red, white and blue 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LOVE your posts and they have gotten me in lots of trouble. Before I had to downsize, your pics of the Johnson Bros Historic America would have sent me off on a quest. Now I have to live vicariously through you. Keep up the great work.
Very pretty table Mary, so creative and yet a wonderful nod to our wonderful USA.🇺🇸
Love the white and blue hydrangeas and red alstroemeria in the patriotic tin can. The plates are lovely and that pie server are great finds. The flag napkins look so pretty with the flag napkin rings. So many wonderful details shine on this special table. I would love a peek into your dish closet. Cheers to the red, white and blue.
Mary ~ what a patriotic and inspiring post ! We are attending an outdoor concert this week, and I am going to make the filled pound cake and the brownie bites recipes for everyone to share. Happy Fourth to you. Hugs, Dorinda 🇺🇸
Mary, your patriotic tea is amazing in ALL ways!!! I love your plate stack of transferware. Your attention to every detail never disappoints. Another beautiful and magical tablescape!! Thanks for all of the inspiration.
Mary, your patriotic tea setting is just beautiful! I adore any patriotic setting and anything red, white, and blue. I enjoyed reading about the history of the Liberty china. Your flowers in the sweet tin are so pretty combined with your lovely place settings. All of the treats look so delicious. You have the best recipes! I am definitely going to make the pound cake. Thanks for sharing the recipe. Happy Tuesday!