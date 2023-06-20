Celebrating the Sweet Land of Liber-Tea and Patriotic Tea Party

Celebrate the Red, White and Blue with a Patriotic Tea Party for Independence Day. You’ll find centerpiece and tea party inspiration with Liber-tea and sweet treats for all!

Welcome to our June edition of Tea on Tuesdays,

a celebration of all things ‘tea’

on the third Tuesday of the month!

Pam and I are excited to welcome our special guest,

Sarah, from Hyacinths for the Soul.

With Independence Day two weeks away, we’re celebrating the Red, White and Blue

as our common theme for Tea on Tuesday!

Join me for a celebration of liberty with Liber-Tea . . .

Raspberry Oolong!

Wu Yi Oolong Tea is flavored with raspberry and pieces of dried fruit. . .

apple, cranberry, as well as hibiscus.

It’s a mild and refreshing tea blend that’s aromatic and slightly sweet.

Exercise your freedom and independence and enjoy it hot or over ice!

My love of the Red, White and Blue extends to transferware too!

We’re sipping from Liberty Blue teacups.

Liberty Blue dinnerware was created by Enoch Wedgwood Company,

in the historic Staffordshire district of England.

It was designed on behalf of Benjamin Franklin Federal Savings and Loan,

as a promotional item in commemoration of the company’s 50th anniversary in 1975,

and in celebration of the American Bicentennial in 1976.

Fifteen different historic scenes from the American colonial period

were used on the Liberty Blue dinnerware.

The dinner plates feature Independence Hall, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,

where both the United States Declaration of Independence

and the United States Constitution were debated and adopted.

A Liberty Blue sugar bowl features Betsy Ross, as the creator of the flag,

while the Liberty Blue creamer, as well as the teacup,

depicts Paul Revere and his midnight ride.

The Old North Church is featured on the saucer of the teacup; the location from where the famous

“One if by land, two if by sea” signal is said to have been sent,

related to Paul Revere’s midnight ride of April 18, 1775.

Johnson Brothers Historic America was produced 1930 to 1974.

in blue, brown, green, multi-color and pink.

I found four salad plates in pink, featuring The Capitol,

at a favorite antique mall.

From the Sweet Land of Liberty, a Red Stripes Brand patriotic tea tin,

is blooming with blue and white hydrangeas and red alstroemeria and flying the flag!

I found the tin on sale at Michaels.

It’s not watertight so I place a cup inside to hold the flowers.

Napkins are waving beaded flag napkin rings

in anticipation of this high flying holiday. . .

Help yourself to some sweet treats . . .

White chocolate dipped strawberries and frosted brownie bites,

both with patriotic sprinkles!

Frozen pound cake makes an easy no-bake treat for teatime, with red and blue stripes

of strawberry and blueberry jam, mixed with cream cheese!

I started by trimming the pound cake and removing the crust,

and sliced it while slightly frozen horizontally into thirds. . . or sort of thirds. ;)

Mix half of the softened cream cheese with several spoonfuls of strawberry jam,

mixing to your preferred color and sweetness.

Mix the other half of the cream cheese with blueberry jam,

spreading the mixtures on the cut cake layers.

On top of the strawberry jam layer, I added thinly sliced strawberries.

Stack the cake layers and wrap the cake well in plastic wrap.

Return it to the freezer for a several hours or overnight until frozen

to make it easier and neater to cut, wiping your knife blade after each slice.

An 1881 Rogers Oneida Ltd. Bicentennial Silverplate Pierced Pie Server

was another antique mall find several years ago.

Fun for a serving a patriotic dessert!

Last but not least, enjoy a brownie bite, topped with a sparkler . . .

Light and Serve!

Happy Birthday America!

The Land of the Free, Because of the Brave.

🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

Details:

Libertea Tea Raspberry Oolong / The Tea Can Company

1881 Rogers Oneida Ltd. Bicentennial Silverplate Pierced Pie Server / antique mall

Staffordshire Liberty Blue & Johnson Brothers Historic America / antique mall

Red Stripes Tea Tin / Michaels

Drummer Boy ‘Land of the Free, Home of the Brave’ / Hobby Lobby, several years ago

Blue Placemats / Ballard Designs, several years ago

Paisley Tablecloth / HomeGoods, several years ago, used HERE

Table Runner / World Market, several years ago

Stars & Stripes Napkins / Kohl’s, several years ago

Beaded Flag Napkin Rings / HomeGoods, last year

Flatware / vintage

