Celebrating the Stars and Stripes: 12 Patriotic Tablescapes for Flag Week & Fourth of July

The week of June 14th is designated as “National Flag Week”,
a week-long observance celebrating the creation of the United States Flag.
June 14th, Flag Day, commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag,
paying tribute to the banner that waves above us all.
Old Glory’s official history dates back to June 14, 1777,
when the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution
establishing America’s banner.
The U.S. flag has gone through an evolution of 26 changes before it became the iconic symbol
that it is today, proudly flying with 13 stripes and 50 stars,
to represent the original 13 colonies and all 50 states.
Americans are encouraged to observe National Flag Week by displaying the flag,
so I’m waving the flag and sharing some patriotic table inspiration
for your Star-Spangled celebration!
Lakeside Summer Table: Red, White and Blue and Nautical Too
Setting sail into summer with some nautical fun on the dock and celebrating the red, white and blue.
DIY Whimsical Patriotic Centerpiece + Tablescape for Independence Day
Fill a red truck with flowers, ribbon and flags to lead a patriotic parade down the middle of your table!
This whimsical centerpiece comes together in less than 30 minutes.
Red, White and Blue Ridge Tablescape
Celebrating the Red, White and Liberty Blue
On the porch with transferware and stars and stripes napkins, pleated and swagged to mimic patriotic bunting.
Party treat pails and patriotic tablescape for Independence Day with recipes for a Star-Spangled celebration
Patriotic Table with Red, White and Liberty Blue
A lakeside table with Staffordshire Liberty Blue
DIY Blooming Watermelon Vase and Patriotic Table
Watermelon vase centerpiece tutorial and alfresco table
Red, White and Blooming Patriotic Table
Red, white and blooming transferware and alfresco table
Celebrating the Red, White and Blue
Create and easy centerpiece using a metal picnic tin
Long May She Wave Patriotic Table
Birdcage centerpiece with table inspiration from Long May She Wave
Lanterns, flags and napkins are folded with pockets to hold flatware
Patriotic tree and table on the porch with an easy centerpiece using a galvanized tiered server
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
{ DIY Patriotic Flower Arrangement with an American Flag }
Long May She Wave!
