Celebrating the Stars and Stripes: 12 Patriotic Tablescapes for Flag Week & Fourth of July

The week of June 14th is designated as “National Flag Week”,

a week-long observance celebrating the creation of the United States Flag.

June 14th, Flag Day, commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag,

paying tribute to the banner that waves above us all.

Old Glory’s official history dates back to June 14, 1777,

when the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution

establishing America’s banner.

The U.S. flag has gone through an evolution of 26 changes before it became the iconic symbol

that it is today, proudly flying with 13 stripes and 50 stars,

to represent the original 13 colonies and all 50 states.

Americans are encouraged to observe National Flag Week by displaying the flag,

so I’m waving the flag and sharing some patriotic table inspiration

for your Star-Spangled celebration!

Lakeside Summer Table: Red, White and Blue and Nautical Too

Setting sail into summer with some nautical fun on the dock and celebrating the red, white and blue.

DIY Whimsical Patriotic Centerpiece + Tablescape for Independence Day

Fill a red truck with flowers, ribbon and flags to lead a patriotic parade down the middle of your table!

This whimsical centerpiece comes together in less than 30 minutes.

Red, White and Blue Ridge Tablescape

Celebrating the Red, White and Liberty Blue

On the porch with transferware and stars and stripes napkins, pleated and swagged to mimic patriotic bunting.

A Star-Spangled Celebration

Party treat pails and patriotic tablescape for Independence Day with recipes for a Star-Spangled celebration

Patriotic Table with Red, White and Liberty Blue

A lakeside table with Staffordshire Liberty Blue

DIY Blooming Watermelon Vase and Patriotic Table

Watermelon vase centerpiece tutorial and alfresco table

Red, White and Blooming Patriotic Table

Red, white and blooming transferware and alfresco table

Celebrating the Red, White and Blue

Create and easy centerpiece using a metal picnic tin

Long May She Wave Patriotic Table

Birdcage centerpiece with table inspiration from Long May She Wave

Banner Yet Wave Tablescape

Lanterns, flags and napkins are folded with pockets to hold flatware

Patriotic Table on the Porch

Patriotic tree and table on the porch with an easy centerpiece using a galvanized tiered server

