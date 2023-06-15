Dishes, Flowers, July 4th, Tablescape

Celebrating the Stars and Stripes: 12 Patriotic Tablescapes for Flag Week & Fourth of July

by  • 11 Comments

Celebrate the stars and stripes and find table inspiration for the Fourth of July. You’ll find patriotic table ideas with tips to create centerpieces using a watermelon vase, a picnic tin, lanterns, a galvanized tray, party treats pails and more for your Star-Spangled celebration!

The week of June 14th is designated as “National Flag Week”,

a week-long observance celebrating the creation of the United States Flag.

Flag on dock of lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boat #flag #lake #LKN

 June 14th, Flag Day, commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag,

paying tribute to the banner that waves above us all.

Old Glory’s official history dates back to June 14, 1777,

when the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution

establishing America’s banner.

Flag on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boat #flag #lake #LKN

The U.S. flag has gone through an evolution of 26 changes before it became the iconic symbol

that it is today, proudly flying with 13 stripes and 50 stars,

to represent the original 13 colonies and all 50 states.

U.S. Flag at sunrise | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flagday

Americans are encouraged to observe National Flag Week by displaying the flag,

so I’m waving the flag and sharing some patriotic table inspiration

for your Star-Spangled celebration!

 Click on the links highlighted below to visit the complete post for details, sources and inspiration.

Patriotic Nautical Table by the lake #patriotic #nautical #lake #tablescapes #redwhiteandblue #4thofjuly #starsandstripes ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Lakeside Summer Table: Red, White and Blue and Nautical Too

Setting sail into summer with some nautical fun on the dock and celebrating the red, white and blue.

Patriotic Nautical Table by the lake #patriotic #nautical #lake #tablescapes #redwhiteandblue #4thofjuly #starsandstripes ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

DIY Red Truck Patriotic Centerpiece and Tablescape for Fourth of July #patriotic #tablescapes #4thofjuly #redtruck #redwhiteandblue #starsandstripes ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

DIY Whimsical Patriotic Centerpiece + Tablescape for Independence Day

Fill a red truck with flowers, ribbon and flags to lead a patriotic parade down the middle of your table!

This whimsical centerpiece comes together in less than 30 minutes.

DIY Red Truck Patriotic Centerpiece and Tablescape for Fourth of July #patriotic #tablescapes #4thofjuly #redtruck #redwhiteandblue #starsandstripes ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Red, White and Blue Ridge Celebration for the Fourth of July Tablescape #patriotic #blueridgemountains #tablescapes #redwhiteandblue #4thofjuly #starsandstripes ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Red, White and Blue Ridge Tablescape

Red, White and Blue Ridge Celebration for the Fourth of July Tablescape #patriotic #blueridgemountains #tablescapes #redwhiteandblue #4thofjuly #starsandstripes ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Red, White and Liberty Blue Tablescape on the porch for the Fourth of July #patriotic #tablescapes #4thofjuly #redwhiteandblue ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Celebrating the Red, White and Liberty Blue

On the porch with transferware and stars and stripes napkins, pleated and swagged to mimic patriotic bunting.

Red, White and Liberty Blue Table for the Fourth of July | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #tablescapes #4thofjuly #redwhiteandblue

Party Treat Pails and Star-Spangled Celebration for the Fourth of July #recipes #tablescapes #4thofhjuly #patriotic #redwhiteandblue #july4th ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A Star-Spangled Celebration

Party treat pails and patriotic tablescape for Independence Day with recipes for a Star-Spangled celebration

Lakeside Patriotic Table with Red, White and Liberty Blue for the Fourth of July #tablescapes #patriotic #alfresco #4thofjuly #flag #redwhiteandblue #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Patriotic Table with Red, White and Liberty Blue

A lakeside table with Staffordshire Liberty Blue

Patriotic Table with Staffordshire Liberty Blue Dinnerware #tablescapes #patriotic #alfresco #4thofjuly #flag #redwhiteandblue #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

DIY Blooming Watermelon Vase and Patriotic Table #flagweek #4thofJuly #patriotic #centerpiece #DIY #tablesettings #watermelonvase #flag #tablescape #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

DIY Blooming Watermelon Vase and Patriotic Table

Watermelon vase centerpiece tutorial and alfresco table

Red, White and Blue Table with DIY Blooming Watermelon Vase #4thofJuly #patriotic #centerpiece #DIY #tablesettings #watermelonvase #flag #tablescape #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Red, White and Blooming Table for Independence Day #4thofjuly #patriotic #tablesettings #alfresco #lake #redwhiteandblue #tablescape #flag ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Red, White and Blooming Patriotic Table

Red, white and blooming transferware and alfresco table

Patriotic Table for Independence Day with transferware #4thofjuly #patriotic #tablesettings #alfresco #redwhiteandblue #tablescape ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Patriotic table and metal picnic basket centerpiece with hydrangeas and flags #patriotic #July4th #flag #nautical #alfresco #tablescapes ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Celebrating the Red, White and Blue

Create and easy centerpiece using a metal picnic tin

Patriotic table and metal picnic basket centerpiece with hydrangeas and flags #patriotic #July4th #flag #alfresco #tablescapes ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Long May She Wave Patriotic Table #patriotic #tablescapes #4thofjuly #redwhiteandblue #flag #transfereware #redwhiteandblue ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Long May She Wave Patriotic Table

Birdcage centerpiece with table inspiration from Long May She Wave 

Patriotic Table with red transferware and blue bottles and hydrangeas #patriotic #tablescapes #4thofjuly #redwhiteandblue #flag #transferware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Banner Yet Wave Tablescape #patriotic #4thofjuly #tablesettings #redwhiteandblue #flags #tablescape |©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Banner Yet Wave Tablescape

Lanterns, flags and napkins are folded with pockets to hold flatware

Celebrating the Red, White & Blue with a Patriotic Table and Tree on the Porch #patriotic #tablesettings #4thofJuly #porch #redwhiteandblue #tablescape ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Patriotic Table on the Porch

Patriotic tree and table on the porch with an easy centerpiece using a galvanized tiered server

Galvanized Tiered Stand Centerpiece and Patriotic Table on the Porch #patriotic #tablesettings #4thofJuly #porch #redwhiteandblue #tablescape ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Star-Spangled Tables and Centerpieces for the Fourth of July #4thofjuly #patriotic #tablesettings #alfresco #lake #redwhiteandblue #flag #tablescapes ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

DIY Patriotic Flower Arrangement with an American Flag #4thofjuly #flag #usa #arrangement #centerpiece #MemorialDay #patriotic #flowers #July4th #lake #DIY ©homeiswheretheboatis.net
 { DIY Patriotic Flower Arrangement with an American Flag }

Long May She Wave!

Star-Spangled Tables and Centerpieces for the Fourth of July #4thofjuly #patriotic #tablesettings #alfresco #lake #redwhiteandblue #flag #tablescapes ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

  11 comments for “Celebrating the Stars and Stripes: 12 Patriotic Tablescapes for Flag Week & Fourth of July

  1. Cindi
    June 15, 2023 at 6:45 am

    Beautiful..,as always. I loved the red truck tabletop ( honestly I loved them all!). My hubby used to have a red Ford 150 now he is on his 2nd blue one. Think I have to get a small truck for flowers. Thanks for the inspiration. Peace.

    Reply
  2. Lauren S
    June 15, 2023 at 7:09 am

    What a beautiful collection of patriotic tables! You are so talented and are always so inspiring.

    Reply
    • Clara
      June 15, 2023 at 11:13 am

      Mary, This is a beautiful roundup celebrating the flag. Thanks for the inspiration! Clara❤️

      Reply
  3. babs
    June 15, 2023 at 7:41 am

    thank you,

    Reply
  4. Debbie J
    June 15, 2023 at 7:45 am

    Oh thank you for sharing all these lovely tables! They are all so fun. I’m hosting Bunco in July and this gives me such inspiration.

    Reply
  5. Donna
    June 15, 2023 at 9:42 am

    Lovely, just lovely. Impossible to pick my favorite.

    Reply
  6. Pat
    June 15, 2023 at 9:53 am

    Oh Mary. I have always loved that plaid handled tin! I have that addiction along w/ a few others just saying. Really love it when you do these summary posts. Have a BANNER day!

    Reply
  7. Maria
    June 15, 2023 at 10:39 am

    I am in awe of your ability, after all these years of blogging, to continue to come up with so many beautiful and creative tables! I so enjoy your posts!

    Reply
  8. Pam
    June 15, 2023 at 12:09 pm

    Mary, whether lakeside, in the mountains, on the pier, or porch your patriotic tables are fabulous. I am such a fan of the red, white, and blue there would be no way I could choose a favorite…I love all of them. Long may she wave 🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸💙

    Happy Thursday!

    Reply
  9. Ricki Treleaven
    June 15, 2023 at 12:20 pm

    Three cheers for the Red, White, and Blue! I love everything about your lovely post honoring our flag. I especially love the Staffordshire Liberty Blue plates! Beautiful lakeside table, too. Our Flag Day Ceremony was rescheduled due to bad weather…and today hasn’t been much better.

    Reply
  10. Marion
    June 15, 2023 at 4:16 pm

    How can you pick a favorite,everything is lovely. Love all the Flafs displayed.
    Marilyn,Joan and Marion

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: