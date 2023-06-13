Hydrangeas and Butterflies Summer Table + DIY Hosta & Hydrangea Centerpiece

Welcome summer at the table with hydrangeas and butterflies. You’ll find tips to create a hydrangea and hosta leaf vase centerpiece as well as hydrangea longevity tips. Additionally you’ll find summer table inspiration from 20 bloggers and table stylists.
Happy Tuesday,
I’m welcoming summer as part of a Summer Tablescape Blog Hop!
You’ll find my blogging friends links and summer table inspiration at the bottom of this post.
You know summer has arrived when
Endless Summer Hydrangeas are blooming!
This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.
Endless Summer Hydrangea is a re-blooming variety of bigleaf hydrangea.
Early season flowers are produced from buds on old wood from the previous year,
with the new season’s growth pushing blooms later in the summer.
I highly recommend planting an Endless Summer Hydrangea if you have room in your landscape.
They mature to 3 – 5 feet in height and width and are hardy in USDA zones 4 – 9.
Hydrangeas need sun to bloom, preferring morning sun with afternoon shade
especially in the hot and humid South. . .just like me. ;)
Endless Summer Hydrangea blooms can be blue or pink depending on your soil’s pH level,
turning blue in acidic soil and pink in alkaline soil.
For blues and purples, the soil pH should be between 5.5 to 5.8.
Use a 3-in-1 Meter to determine your soil’s pH.
You can amend your soil to become more acidic by adding composted oak leaves,
pine needles and coffee grounds, or use a product with sulfur,
following the directions on the package to produce blue flowers.
Garden lime will increase soil alkalinity and keep hydrangeas pink in color.
To create a flower arrangement, I used a favorite vase-within-a vase method,
placing a smaller vase inside a larger one.
The wall between the vases can be filled
with decorative material of your choice to conceal the flower stems
and match the theme or color of your table.
I cut some garden hosta leaves to place between the walls
of the glass vases.
Chicken wire is my ‘go to’ flower arranging tool as it is reusable and
makes for easy arranging to support your flower stems.
Cut your chicken wire at least 4 inches larger than diameter of your vase
so you have enough wire to bend to hold against the
walls of your vase to help keep it in place.
Any chicken wire will work, but I like a coated or painted wire which is rust resistant after repeated uses.
I filled the vase with water and floral preservative
and added the hydrangea blooms, along with a few hosta leaves.
I also filled the outer wall of the vase with water
so the hosta leaves would stay fresh longer.
Tip: Add water to your vase for your flowers first so it’s weighted,
before adding water between the walls of your vases,
to prevent your inner vase from floating.
My two tips to keep your cut hydrangeas from wilting:
Tip Number One: Use Alum!
Hydrangeas are notorious for wilting and alum allows hydrangeas to draw more water from the vase.
Cut your hydrangeas in the morning with they are fully hydrated and not stressed from the heat.
When arranging them, cut each stem at a 45 degree angle for maximum water uptake
and dip 1/2 inch of each cut stem in alum powder.
Place your dipped hydrangea stems in your vase of room temperature water mixed with floral preservative.
For best results, remove the leaves from hydrangeas since they cause evaporation loss
and take water from the head of the flower. Hydrangeas are thirsty flowers,
so check your water level frequently and top off as needed.
Tip Number Two:
To get the longest vase life from your flowers, use
Crowning Glory, an anti-transpirant spray that seals in moisture!
It dries clear and is safe to use on all flower types, especially beneficial
for flowers that are prone to wilting due to moisture loss, like hydrangeas.
I’ve had flower arrangements last two weeks using Crowning Glory!
Crowning Glory will dry within 30 minutes to an hour, depending the temperature and humidity.
Note: Wait to spray roses with Crowning Glory after they are open
as it will prohibit them from opening further.
I set a table on the porch in a celebration of
Endless Summer Hydrangeas and butterflies.
I was all aflutter when I spied this Hydrangea Garden Dinnerware Set
designed by Susan Winget.
It’s melamine and break resistance for carefree summer dining and entertaining.
A Hydrangea Butterfly Table Runner
is layered over a tablecloth, to pair with the dinnerware. . .
Beaded butterfly napkin rings join Portmeiron Botanic Garden flatware,
embossed with butterflies and flowers . . .
And more butterflies migrated to the table on glassware.
Help yourself to Hydrangea Frosted Cupcakes with Butterflies
easy and fun to make for a birthday, tea or garden party!
They’re alight with edible wafer paper butterflies!
Hydrangeas and Butterflies Table Details:
Hydrangea Garden Dinnerware / Certified International
Hydrangea Butterfly Table Runner
Tablecloth / Maison d’ Hermine
Butterfly Napkin Rings / HomeGoods
Butterfly Goblets / La Rochere
Flatware / Portmeirion Botanic Garden
White Woven Placemats / Ballard Designs, several years ago
Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing
this Summer Tablescape Blog Hop!
Find more summer table inspiration from my blogging friends at the links below:
Find a Celebration of Summer with 20 Tablescapes and Centerpiece Inspiration, HERE.
You’ll find summer table and centerpiece inspiration with themes and ideas ranging from nautical,
seaside, tropical, or fresh-from-the-garden, for your outdoor entertaining and dining.
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Mary, not only is your theme extremely well-coordinated, but it’s also full of truly useful ideas. I’m in hydrangea envy while waiting on mine to bloom (alum ready!), but those predominant blues of yours are showstoppers. You have an incredible gift in floral arranging, and also in baking. Those cupcakes look identical to the pattern of those beautiful plates. But it’s not just the plates – the tablecloth and runner, napkins really stand out, yet blend perfectly. I always look forward to your tables and am so happy you join me with this blog hop, thank you. Oh, and I have one of those 3 in 1 meters, and it has become a go-to tool for me, especially in metering soil moisture, not just pH! I highly recommend!
Mary, I have told you for years you need to write a book of your tablescapes! It would fly off the shelves!
I am in hydrangea heaven with your beautiful blooms with hostas and your lovely linens and butterfly motif. Butterflies are high on my list of happiness. Your cupcakes are adorable and I am always impressed with your tips and links. They are so helpful. I learn so much from you.
The napkin rings are beautiful! I am pinning away this morning. I will be back when I have more time to savor each pic. I have an early morning appointment.
Love the butterflies and hydrangeas, such lovely plates! Your flowers are beautiful. My hydrangea is not blooming yet. I want one of those cupcakes!
Mary, your endless summer hydrangeas are gorgeous! I am also a flutter over your Hydrangea Garden dinnerware by Susan Winget and melamine is perfect for alfresco dining. The hydrangea butterfly runner is ideal for your theme. Oh how beautiful are the beaded butterfly napkin rings, amazing jewelry for the table. I am still swooning over the cupcakes with the edible wafer paper butterflies. The photos of the cupcake on the plate is stunning! The table is gorgeous and a delightful welcome to summer. I always look forward to joining you at table! Happy Tuesday
💙
You gave the most beautiful hydrangeas, Mary! The only ones that I can grow are oak leaf hydrangeas. You centerpiece is stunning on your tablecloth and with those melamine plates!! I love those butterfly napkin rings, too! Yes please, I want a cupcake before I leave! 💙
Stunning! Blue hydrangeas always remind me of living on Cape Cod as they are everywhere there! The cupcakes are adorable and made my mouth water. I would so enjoy sitting at this table – well done! BTW, I am off to buy some alum!!
Mary, you had me at blue hydrangeas! What a stunning theme tablescape. It clicks all the boxes with every little detail, including the beautiful cloth, napkin rings, glasses (I didn’t know they made butterfly ones!), and those lovely and practical plates. Really appreciated all the floral and centerpiece tips — you are a flower whisperer lol! And there’s even icing to top the tablescape “cake” with the wonderful cupcakes you created. Thanks for your ever-inspiring ideas!
Oh Mary, this is hydrangea heaven! I love the hosta leaves in your vase and the blue hydrangeas everywhere! And butterflies! I love your melamine hydrangea plates, I really like all the cute melamine plates that are available now, they are so versatile. The napkin rings are gorgeous and your cupcakes are fabulous~ I can’t thank you enough for recommending Crowning Glory, that stuff is truly magic! Sitting at your table is just like sitting in a beautiful Summer garden. A wonderful celebration of Summer!
Mary, such a gorgeous table. I have envy over your gorgeous hydrangeas. The floral centerpiece is lovely. Such a great find with the Susan Winget Melamine butterfly plates. The Ballard white woven plate chargers caught my eye. They look so pretty with your tablecloth and butterfly runner. The beaded butterfly napkin rings are so perfect. Iwould love a pretty cupcake with those edible wafer paper butterflies. Everything is so perfect and a great nod to welcome summer. Always a pleasure top hop along with you.
Endless summer blooms is music to my soul! I’m trying some Endless Summer hydrangeas this year. so far, they have a few blooms. Still young to produce much. You know I’m taking in each and every detail of this gorgeous hydrangea butterfly table. This vision offers a cooling mood to our already hot and humid week. Heat index is preventing us from much outdoor activity. I had to forgo an alfresco setting for my table this time. I much prefer dining out on the terrace. Thanks for sharing all this beauty. It’s always a pleasure and honor to hop through tablescapes with you.
Oh Mary. From the sneak peak I knew this table would be absolutely beautiful and of course it is! I too have serious hydrangea envy – I love all their beautiful colors but the blue ones are my favorites. Hydrangeas do not typically do well where I love so I have to admire vicariously. And those plates – oh my. If ever some plates needed a forever home, it is definitely with you! The placemats, napkins, napkin rings, and table runner are all so beautifully coordinated. Such inspiration. It was a pleasure hopping with you and wishing you a very happy summer!
where I “live”
You are truly ready for summer with this stunning table filled with endless summer hydrangeas. The matching plates and table runner are the icing on the cake. Wait… You already have the most beautiful icing on the cupcakes!
Thanks for sharing your tablescape beauty! 💙
Mary, hydrangeas, cupcakes and butterflies…oh my! I love every detail of your gorgeous table and I am so impressed with those beautiful cupcakes! Blessings, Cecilia @My Thrift Store Addiction
I LOVE your table, Mary. Hydrangeas are a favorite flower, so I’m very appreciative of your tips and tricks for how to get the most out of them in arrangements. I need to purchase alum and Crowning Glory ASAP! Our hydrangeas, especially our limelights, already have lots of blooms on them (YAY!). I love your plates and the table linens, especially the hydrangea runner. The butterfly napkin rings are so cute! I also love the butterflies have flown down and alighted on your pretty cupcakes. LOVE that everything seems to be in the colors of hydrangeas, from dusty pinks to deep blues. Everything is so lovely: Your tablescapes always bring me joy!