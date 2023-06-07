A Celebration of Summer with 20 Tablescapes and Centerpiece Inspiration

Find summer table and centerpiece inspiration with themes and ideas ranging from nautical, seaside, tropical, or fresh-from-the-garden, for your outdoor entertaining and dining.
Happy Wednesday!
I think that alfresco or outdoor dining is at its best when combined with a fun summer theme or activity! With a little imagination, you can be transported to a tropical or seaside locale, enjoy a summer activity like picnicking, or celebrate the flowers or fruits of the season! I pulled together some summer table and centerpiece inspiration from the archives.
Click on the links in red to see the original post if you’d like more details, table sources
and centerpiece inspiration for your summer dining!
A Tropical Table and Lake Breeze Cocktail
A tropical-inspired tablescape and cocktail for lakeside dining and sipping.
Lakeside Nautical Table and National Lighthouse Day
A nautical lakeside table in celebration of National Lighthouse Day
Lakeside Summer Table: Red, White and Blue and Nautical Too
Set sail into summer with some nautical fun on the dock and celebrate the red, white and blue.
DIY Blooming Watermelon Vase and Patriotic Table
Create a blooming watermelon centerpiece for the Fourth of July or summer entertaining.
DIY Summer Fruit and Flower Arrangement + Tablescape
A fruit and flower centerpiece and table on the porch
A garden-inspired table with blooming watering cans and a quilt for a casual alfresco table.
Anchors Aweigh and Nautical Table on the Pontoon
Nautical and patriotic fun for boating season!
All aboard on the pontoon, decked out from stem to stern, with anchors, ship’s wheels, red, white and blue, and stars and stripes
Seaside Dining Tablescape
A beach-inspired tablescape with the colors of sun, sand, and sea.
More Loggerhead Love Tablescape
Table inspiration from Loggerhead Sea Turtles and summer family vacation.
Dockside, Lakeside and Seaside Table for Two
A table on the dock to celebrate the last days of summer and DIY centerpiece with seashells and hydrangeas
Fantasy Island Getaway Tablescape
A fantasy island getaway and boating excursion tablescape.
A Caribbean {Floating} Island Picnic
The pontoon decked out with frolicking flamingos, tropical bunting and hula skirt swags with a Caribbean-inspired menu and picnic
You Say Tomato
Celebrating tomato season with a tomato centerpiece and Heirloom Tomato Pie.
Dockside Dining with Butterflies and Hydrangeas
Garden hydrangeas provide a centerpiece for a dockside table with Lenox Butterfly Meadow Cloud. Post includes an easy tip to keep cut hydrangeas from wilting.
Lakeside Limonata Table and Sparkling Cans of Flowers
Sunny lemons provided some cheery table inspiration in a tablecloth and dinnerware for lakeside dining. Sparkling Limonata cans are repurposed as vases for flowers.
DIY Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table
An alfresco summer table with steps to create a lemon vase flower arrangement.
Mini lemon ‘vases’ are filled with garden blooms.
August Blues Lakeside Table and ‘Pitcher Perfect’ Limelight Hydrangeas
Embracing the August blues with transferware and Limelight Hydrangeas
Dining with Sunflowers on the Dock
Sunflowers meet a bright farmhouse plaid and blue water views
Lakeside Table with Sunflowers and Black and White Buffalo Check
Black and white buffalo check marry cheery sunflowers in a lakeside table for two.
Buzzing with Bees: DIY Flower Arrangement and Summer Tablescape
Celebrate summer with a DIY flower arrangement and table on the porch buzzing with bees.
I’m happy to *bee* a part of a Summer Tablescape Blog Hop next week!
I hope you’ll buzz back to find summer table inspiration from 20+ table stylists and bloggers.
Mary: Your table settings and views are amazing! Tried to decide on a favorite and just couldn’t! Love them all! I am not sure I would ever get anything done besides reading and daydreaming and daydreaming and reading if I had those views! Peace.
Marvelous, I really wish you would write a book…these are beautiful & inspirational. Luv it!!! franki
I love your posts! I wasn’t gifted in the creativity/decor side so I very much appreciate your designs and what you share. Thank you!
I second Franki’s wish!
Oh so fun and of course I remember everyone of these over the years! Just about done with landscaping after 5 years, then I too look forward to some non stop dish play in the years to come!
Wonderful! Can’t even choose a favorite. So many clever ideas to inspire.