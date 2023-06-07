Boats, Dishes, Summer, Tablescape

A Celebration of Summer with 20 Tablescapes and Centerpiece Inspiration

Find summer table and centerpiece inspiration with themes and ideas ranging from nautical, seaside, tropical, or fresh-from-the-garden, for your outdoor entertaining and dining.

Beach tablesetting by the water with shells and hydrangeas #summer #beach #tablescape #water ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I think that alfresco or outdoor dining is at its best when combined with a fun summer theme or activity! With a little imagination, you can be transported to a tropical or seaside locale, enjoy a summer activity like picnicking, or celebrate the flowers or fruits of the season! I pulled together some summer table and centerpiece inspiration from the archives.

Patriotic watermelon vase centerpiece with hydrangeas, sunflowers, roses and flags for the Fourth of July #tablescape #july4th #centerpiece #patriotic

Click on the links in red to see the original post if you’d like more details, table sources

and centerpiece inspiration for your summer dining!

Alfresco Tropical Table and easy centerpiece for summer entertaining | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #beach #flamingos #alfresco #summer

A Tropical Table and Lake Breeze Cocktail

A tropical-inspired tablescape and cocktail for lakeside dining and sipping.

Lakeside Nautical Table and National Lighthouse Day #tablescapes #alfresco #nautical #lighthouse | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Lakeside Nautical Table and National Lighthouse Day

A nautical lakeside table in celebration of National Lighthouse Day

Patriotic Nautical Table by the lake #patriotic #nautical #lake #tablescapes #redwhiteandblue #flag ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Lakeside Summer Table: Red, White and Blue and Nautical Too

Set sail into summer with some nautical fun on the dock and celebrate the red, white and blue.

DIY Blooming Watermelon Vase and Patriotic Table #watermelon #centerpiece #diy #patriotic #alfresco #tablescape #lake #4thofjuly

DIY Blooming Watermelon Vase and Patriotic Table

Create a blooming watermelon centerpiece for the Fourth of July or summer entertaining.

DIY Summer Fruit and Flower Arrangement and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #tablescape #fruit #summer

DIY Summer Fruit and Flower Arrangement + Tablescape

A fruit and flower centerpiece and table on the porch

Garden Bouquets in Watering Cans and Alfresco Table #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Garden Blooms Alfresco Table

A garden-inspired table with blooming watering cans and a quilt for a casual alfresco table. 

Anchors Aweigh and Nautical décor on the Pontoon #nautical #boat #pontoon #lake #patriotic #tablescape #charcuterie #redwhiteandblue ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Anchors Aweigh and Nautical Table on the Pontoon

Nautical and patriotic fun for boating season!

All aboard on the pontoon, decked out from stem to stern, with anchors, ship’s wheels, red, white and blue, and stars and stripes

Seaside Dining beach tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #summer #tablescapes #beach

Seaside Dining Tablescape

A beach-inspired tablescape with the colors of sun, sand, and sea.

Loggerhead Love Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #beach #tablescapes #shells #turtles #lake

More Loggerhead Love Tablescape

Table inspiration from Loggerhead Sea Turtles and summer family vacation. 

Beach tablesetting by the water with shells and hydrangeas ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #summer #beach #tablescape #water

Dockside, Lakeside and Seaside Table for Two

A table on the dock to celebrate the last days of summer and DIY centerpiece with seashells and hydrangeas

Fantasy Island Getaway Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #alfresco #lake #beach #summer

Fantasy Island Getaway Tablescape

A fantasy island getaway and boating excursion tablescape.

A Caribbean {Floating} Island Picnic on the Pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pontoon #picnic #summer #recipes

A Caribbean {Floating} Island Picnic

The pontoon decked out with frolicking flamingos, tropical bunting and hula skirt swags with a Caribbean-inspired menu and picnic

Tomato summer table and centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #alfresco #tomato #summer

You Say Tomato

Celebrating tomato season with a tomato centerpiece and Heirloom Tomato Pie.

Dockside Dining with Butterflies and Hydrangeas #lake #tablescape #hydrangeas

Dockside Dining with Butterflies and Hydrangeas

Garden hydrangeas provide a centerpiece for a dockside table with Lenox Butterfly Meadow Cloud. Post includes an easy tip to keep cut hydrangeas from wilting.

'Welcome Summer' Table with Lemons | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lemons #alfresco #tablescape #summer #lake

Lakeside Limonata Table and Sparkling Cans of Flowers

Sunny lemons provided some cheery table inspiration in a tablecloth and dinnerware for lakeside dining. Sparkling Limonata cans are repurposed as vases for flowers.

DIY Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table #diy #flowers #centerpiece #lemons #hydrangeas #tablescape #summer #alfresco

DIY Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table

An alfresco summer table with steps to create a lemon vase flower arrangement.

Mini lemon ‘vases’ are filled with garden blooms.

August Blues Lakeside Table and ‘Pitcher Perfect’ Limelight Hydrangeas #lake #alfresco #tablescape #hydrangeas #summer #transferware

August Blues Lakeside Table and ‘Pitcher Perfect’ Limelight Hydrangeas

Embracing the August blues with transferware and Limelight Hydrangeas

Lakeside table with sunflowers #sunflowers #lake #summer #alfresco ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Dining with Sunflowers on the Dock

Sunflowers meet a bright farmhouse plaid and blue water views

Lakeside Table with Sunflowers and Black and White Buffalo Check #tablescape #sunflowers #blackandwhite #summer #alfresco

Lakeside Table with Sunflowers and Black and White Buffalo Check

Black and white buffalo check marry cheery sunflowers in a lakeside table for two.

Buzzing with Bees: DIY Flower Arrangement and Summer Tablescape on the Porch #sunflowers #bees #blackandwhite #tablescape #summer

Buzzing with Bees: DIY Flower Arrangement and Summer Tablescape

Celebrate summer with a DIY flower arrangement and table on the porch buzzing with bees.

Buzzing with Bees: DIY Flower Arrangement and Summer Tablescape on the Porch #sunflowers #bees #blackandwhite #tablescape #summer

I’m happy to *bee* a part of a Summer Tablescape Blog Hop next week!

I hope you’ll buzz back to find summer table inspiration from 20+ table stylists and bloggers.

20 Summer Tablescapes and Centerpiece Inspiration #summer #tablescapes #alfresco #beach #lake #nautical #tropical #patriotic #flowers ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

