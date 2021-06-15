Lakeside Summer Table: Red, White and Blue and Nautical Too

Set sail into summer with some nautical fun at the table and celebrate the red, white and blue too! Additionally, you’ll find table inspiration for summer dining and entertaining from 16 table stylists and bloggers.

Happy Tuesday! As summer officially arrives this Sunday, I’m weighing anchor for a little nautical fun and a Summer Tablescape Blog Hop!

Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing this hop! You’ll find additional summer table inspiration from 16 table stylists at the bottom of this post.

I set a table for two on the dock for a little lakeside dining. It’s red, white and blue, and nautical too!

Stars and stripes are the guests of honor today, as we’re waving the flag in observance of National Flag Week, falling every year during the week of June 14th, the date the United States Flag was created.

Patriotic stars and stripes are paired with nautical anchors and stripes, with rope details on plates, glasses and straws for a nod to summer boating fun.

A boat caddy from our Nautical Pontoon Picnic provided a vessel and centerpiece for the table!

Instead of flatware, dishes and napkins, the compartments are filled with jars to hold flowers and flags. . . red and white alstroemeria and stock and blue hydrangeas.

Plastic bags help keep the jars of flowers from shifting and the arrangement shipshape!

Have a seat on the starboard or port side of the table. . .

Choose the stars. . .

Or the stripes!

A stars and stripes runner sits atop a navy tablecloth to anchor the table. . .

Anchor salad plates are first mate to red and navy stripe dinner plates, both made of melamine for carefree summer dining.

Enamel boat dishes keep flatware and napkins afloat, with rope napkin rings and ship’s wheel party picks.

Anchors aweigh and cheers to the lazy days of summer!

Details:

Anchor tablecloth and Anchor melamine plates / Tommy Bahama, HomeGoods, several years ago

Boat Caddy, Nautical Glasses, Anchor Tray, Napkins / HomeGoods, several years ago

Stars and Stripes table runner / Kohl’s, several years ago

Blue Woven Placemats / Ballard Designs

Rope Flatware / World Market, several years ago

Napkin Rings and Anchor Wine Stopper / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

Enamel Boat Dishes, Ship’s Wheel Party Picks / Pottery Barn, several years ago

