Lakeside Summer Table: Red, White and Blue and Nautical Too

Set sail into summer with some nautical fun at the table and celebrate the red, white and blue too! Additionally, you’ll find table inspiration for summer dining and entertaining from 16 table stylists and bloggers.
Happy Tuesday! As summer officially arrives this Sunday, I’m weighing anchor for a little nautical fun and a Summer Tablescape Blog Hop!
Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing this hop! You’ll find additional summer table inspiration from 16 table stylists at the bottom of this post.
I set a table for two on the dock for a little lakeside dining. It’s red, white and blue, and nautical too!
Stars and stripes are the guests of honor today, as we’re waving the flag in observance of National Flag Week, falling every year during the week of June 14th, the date the United States Flag was created.
Patriotic stars and stripes are paired with nautical anchors and stripes, with rope details on plates, glasses and straws for a nod to summer boating fun.
A boat caddy from our Nautical Pontoon Picnic provided a vessel and centerpiece for the table!
Instead of flatware, dishes and napkins, the compartments are filled with jars to hold flowers and flags. . . red and white alstroemeria and stock and blue hydrangeas.
Plastic bags help keep the jars of flowers from shifting and the arrangement shipshape!
Have a seat on the starboard or port side of the table. . .
Choose the stars. . .
Or the stripes!
A stars and stripes runner sits atop a navy tablecloth to anchor the table. . .
Anchor salad plates are first mate to red and navy stripe dinner plates, both made of melamine for carefree summer dining.
Enamel boat dishes keep flatware and napkins afloat, with rope napkin rings and ship’s wheel party picks.
Anchors aweigh and cheers to the lazy days of summer!
Details:
Anchor tablecloth and Anchor melamine plates / Tommy Bahama, HomeGoods, several years ago
Boat Caddy, Nautical Glasses, Anchor Tray, Napkins / HomeGoods, several years ago
Stars and Stripes table runner / Kohl’s, several years ago
Blue Woven Placemats / Ballard Designs
Rope Flatware / World Market, several years ago
Napkin Rings and Anchor Wine Stopper / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago
Enamel Boat Dishes, Ship’s Wheel Party Picks / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Next up is Linda and her Mermaid Kisses and Starfish Wishes table. You’ll be enchanted by her pool-side oasis!
You are here -> Home is Where the Boat Is – Dockside Nautical Table
Life and Linda – Mermaid Kisses and Starfish Wishes
Red Cottage Chronicles – How to Plan the Perfect Summer Dinner Party Tablescape
Hyacinths for the Soul – Summertime, and the Livins Easy!
My Thrift Store Addiction – Lemons and Jadeite Summer Garden Tea for Two
Bluesky at Home – Summer Blue and White Table for a Dinner Party
Celebrate and Decorate – Nautical Tablescape for the Fourth of July
Corner of Plaid and Paisley – Sweet Peach Summer Table
My Hubbard Home – Cottagecore Citrus Tablescape Ideas for Summer Entertaining
Belle Bleu Interiors – Welcoming Summer With an Outdoor Tablescape
The Painted Apron – Shells on the Beach
Living With Thanksgiving – Patriotic Table by the Pond
Debbee’s Buzz – Fun Flamingo Tropical Table
Everyday Living – A Welcome to Summer
Zucchini Sisters – Lobster Table Setting for Two on the Dock
The Little Yellow Corner Store – A Bold, Striking Summer Magnolia Tablescape Inspired by Nature
Panoply – Summer Seaside Scenes Tablescape
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Patriotic and charming. What a delightful way to Celebrate our Nation’s Birthday.
Mary, Delightful post so full of charming nautical elements. Every detail from the title of your post is so clever and creative. I love the boat container for your centerpiece and the smaller boats for holding the napkins and silverware.
The red, white, and blue flowers and flags and nautical plates and accessories are eye catching and look so inviting next to the water. Yes, It makes me want to go boating.
Happy Flag Day and Happy Summer.
Great to join you on this blog hop.
Oh, Mary–what a beautiful celebration of red, white, and blue and you couldn’t find a more lovely place! You have such a flair for creating gorgeous floral arrangements, and patriotic centerpiece is no exception! It is a pleasure to “pull up a chair to your table!” Pinned & tweeted! Blessings, Cecilia @My Thrift Store Addiction
Love all the fun details Mary, right down to the embellished hand sewn edges of the napkins:@)
I salute your patriotic spirit and nautical fun table, Mary!! For the love of all things boat related, this is fabulous!! I love all the details like the jewelry for the napkin rings and the anchor wine cork atop the anchor tray, then wrapped with the anchor napkin!!! So cute!!! This is all in such a beautiful setting, kudos for hauling everything down to the water and not having it all blow away!! Perfect summer table, love it ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸
What a fun and festive table! Your centerpiece is so pretty and all your red, white, and blue details are lovely. An inspiring table, as always.
Thanks, Mary! I needed that! Red, white, blue & nautical too is a fav of mine. You do it beautifully!
So perfect combining your boating life and summer holidays! I love all the nautical touches combined with the stars and stripes, and the boat caddy centerpiece full of flowers and flags takes it over the top! How delightful to sit and sip lakeside, so relaxing and such a wonderful tribute to our red, white and blue. Your table is a fabulous lead off to our Summer Tablescape Hop Mary!
Jenna
Mary, this is a perfect table in celebration of our flag and the setting next to the lake is summer dreaming! The boat caddy makes for a delightful centerpiece filled with alstroemerias and hydrangeas. I love the runner and all of your patriotic/nautical details. It is always a pleasure to hop with you! Happy Tuesday!
That picture overlooking the water is amazing! Love your attention to details.
WOW!!! AHOY to this beautiful table and scene!! ❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
You are simply the best! 🇺🇸🎇🧨!
Mary, your summer nautical table screams summer and a salute to Flag day and more. Just when I think I have seen all of the cute patriotic dishes, I come upon your table. Those plates are perfect. Love the details with the napkins, the boat caddy is wonderful. A lovely way to celebrate your nautical theme. Such pretty alstroemerias and hydrangeas. The runner, along with the tablecloth is striking. Love the water shot of your table.You always pay attention to details and I so enjoy visiting. Always a pleasure Mary to join you.Happy Summer⛵️
You are simply the best! 🇺🇸⛵🎇
Mary, every detail of your summer nautical tablescape is so pretty. Love the galvanized boat. The pillows and linens are perfect for your theme. Even your descriptions fit the theme. Enjoy your dockside table ~ I know I would.
Refreshingly delightful, in for a horrendous heat wave and sitting dockside could not be a more welcoming sight! Love your attention to details and the ability to send cooling thoughts!
Nothing says summer like dinner by the lake, and you have really done it up well! I adore your floral arrangement in the galvanized boat, and all the nautical touches! And, thank you for all the source links. It looks like I have some shopping to do!
Talk about coordinating a theme….. phenomenal…
Perfection as always. I adore your tablescapes, your site is my favorite. Thanks for your efforts. I am always looking for those cute puppy photos too. Every image is better with a doggie :)
Mary, I love your patriotic and nautical table. The flower arrangement is brilliant. :D Your tablescapes always bring a smile to my face!
Mary, oh how I would love to be a guest at this wonderfully patriotic table. Red, white, and blue makes my heart sing! Your entire setting is just beautiful and your centerpiece is gorgeous. The pretty backdrop of the water makes everything perfect for a summer meal. Happy Summer!!!
Mary, what a treat to weigh anchor with you to welcome summer and honor National Flag Week. Every nautical and patriotic detail makes my heart sing. You don’t miss a detail, and each time you share a table, I garner new ideas. I recently set a nautical theme table to share on Sunday with the same thought of welcoming summer, but I don’t have a beautiful water’s edge setting. I miss our sailing days on the lake! With our summer heat already upon us, days on the water would be refreshing. Thanks for the inspiration. It’s always a treat to visit and a special treat to hop with you for Summer Tablescapes. Anchors Aweigh!
Mary, Once again, we are thinking along the same lines, aren’t we? You can tell, I am really dreaming of that like life! Of course on the dock, you have done a wonderful job with all of the lovely nautical touches, beginning with that wonderful anchor bedecked tablecloth. I am happy to see your galvanized little boat container once again. I love how you have filled it with blooms! I know you will have a delightful holiday on the lake!
Mary, what a wonderful way to start off summer. Every detail in the tablescape is beautiful put together and. The flower arrangement in the boat container is cute, cute, cute! I would be content to sit right down and stay a long time, just looking at the view and relaxing over a well designed table.
Mary, Your dockside dining is beautiful! I love the boat caddy anchoring your pretty bouquet. The little boat dishes are adorable. I love the way you displayed the napkins and silverware! So cute! Your plates are pretty too. Your tablecloth and runner are favorites! I have a table runner on my table currently that is similar to your tablecloth. You gave me some great ideas for the fourth! Hopefully soon, you and the girls will be motoring along on the lake with your husband as the Captain. Enjoy your day! Clara ❤️
I like it all especially the nautical rope napkin rings