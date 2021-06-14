Celebrate the Stars and Stripes: Patriotic Tablescape Round-Up

Celebrate the stars and stripes and find patriotic table inspiration for the Fourth of July. You’ll find patriotic table ideas with tips to create centerpieces using a watermelon vase, a picnic tin, lanterns, a galvanized tray, party treats pails and more for your Star-Spangled celebration!

Happy Monday and Flag Day!

June 14th is Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag, paying tribute to the banner that waves above us all.

Americans are encouraged to observe Flag Day, so I’m waving the flag from the archives and sharing some patriotic table inspiration for your star-spangled celebration!

DIY Whimsical Patriotic Centerpiece + Tablescape for Independence Day

Fill a red truck with flowers, ribbon and flags to lead a patriotic parade down the middle of your table! This whimsical centerpiece comes together in less than 30 minutes.

Celebrating the Red, White and Liberty Blue

On the porch with transferware and stars and stripes napkins, pleated and swagged to mimic patriotic bunting.

A Star-Spangled Celebration

Party treat pails and patriotic tablescape for Independence Day with recipes for a Star-Spangled celebration

Patriotic Table with Red, White and Liberty Blue

A lakeside table with Staffordshire Liberty Blue

Watermelon vase centerpiece tutorial and alfresco table

Red, white and blooming transferware and alfresco table

Create and easy centerpiece using a metal picnic tin

Birdcage centerpiece with table inspiration from Long May She Wave

Patriotic fun in the Potting Shed with blooming watering cans, flowering flag plates and garden gloves

Lanterns, flags and napkins are folded with pockets to hold flatware

Patriotic tree and table on the porch with an easy centerpiece using a galvanized tiered server

I’m happy to be part of a Summer Tablescape Blog Hop tomorrow! I hope you’ll to stop back by to find summer table inspiration ranging from seaside-themed, blue and white, nautical, flamingo fun, patriotic, citrus-inspired and more!

