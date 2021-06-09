Dessert, Food, Summer

No-Bake Raspberry-Lemon Freezer Pie for the Lazy Days of Summer

Cool down with an easy no-bake dessert for summer, Raspberry-Lemon Freezer Pie.

 How about an easy dessert for the lazy days of summer? This no-bake freezer pie is a sweet way to cool down and comes together in less than 20 minutes. The hardest part is waiting for it to freeze to serve!

I can’t take credit for this recipe, which is adapted from Pioneer Woman. I made only a few minor changes to the recipe which makes a refreshing summer dessert that’s equal parts sweet, tart and creamy!

The filling is a mixture cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk, instant lemon pudding, lemon zest and juice and raspberries.

To make the pie crust you’ll need a package of Lemon Oreos or similar lemon creme sandwich cookies and some melted butter. You only need 30 cookies out of the family size package of Lemon Oreos so you’ll have some left over. 

The cookie crust comes together quickly using food processor. Process until the cookies are fine crumbs and then pour in your melted butter and pulse to combine.

If you don’t have a food processor, place your cookies in a plastic baggie and give them a wack with your rolling pin to take out all your frustrations ;) then mix them with your melted butter.

I’m a fan of an Oreo cookie crust so this pie had instant appeal!

See -> Mini Lemon Curd + Cream Cheese Tarts and No-Bake Chocolate Strawberry Ganache Tart.

Feel free to use a graham cracker crust or substitute another cookie or flavored Oreo if you prefer.

Not a fan of raspberries? Substitute fresh strawberries instead!

Press your cookie crumb mixture into a 10-inch pie pan that is freezer-safe. Use the bottom of a measuring cup to help press the crumbs into the bottom and sides of the pie pan. Place your pie crust into the fridge to chill while you assemble your filling.

Use a mixer to combine your filling ingredients: softened cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk lemon pudding, lemon juice and zest. To give your pie a pretty pink color, add 1 – 2 drops of pink or red food coloring to your filling. When using gel food coloring, start with 1 drop, mix and add another if desired. Fold in raspberries that have been allowed to macerate with some sugar, then pour into your pie crust.

 Allow to freeze for 4 hours or until firm. Remove from freezer for 15 – 20 minutes to allow to soften enough to slice and serve. Top and serve with whipped cream, additional raspberries and lemon zest if desired.

If you want to make ahead and keep in the freezer until needed, wrap tightly in plastic wrap after the pie has frozen solid and store up in the freezer up to 2 months.

Raspberry-Lemon Freezer Pie

Cool off with an easy no-bake dessert for summer, Raspberry-Lemon Freezer Pie.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time0 mins
freezer time 4 hours4 hrs
Total Time4 hrs 20 mins
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Keyword: easy, freezer pie, lemon, no bake, raspberries, summer dessert
Servings: 8

Ingredients

Pie Crust

  • 30 lemon creme sandwich cookies such as Oreos
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter melted

Pie Filling:

  • 6- ounce container fresh raspberries
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 14- ounce can sweetened condensed milk
  • 8- ounce package cream cheese softened
  • 3.4- ounce package instant lemon pudding mix
  • 2 large lemons zested and juiced (about 1/3 cup of juice)
  • 1 - 2 drops pink or red food coloring

To Serve:

  • fresh raspberries
  • Lemon zest for garnish
  • Whipped cream

Instructions

For the crust:

  • Place the cookies into the bowl of a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Process until the cookies become fine crumbs.
  • Add butter and pulse to combine. Press into a freezer-safe 10 inch pie pan and chill in the fridge while making filling.

For the filling:

  • Place the raspberries in a small bowl.
  • Smash the raspberries using the back of a fork, then sprinkle with the sugar; set aside.
  • Combine the sweetened condensed milk, cream cheese and pudding mix in large bowl of mixer.
  • Using a mixer beat on low until smooth, about 1 minute.
  • Add lemon juice and zest and food coloring and whip on medium-high until thick and fully combined, 2 to 3 minutes. Fold in the macerated raspberries until completely combined.
  • Pour into the chilled crust and spread evenly. Freeze for 4 hours or until firm.

To serve:

  • Remove from freezer and allow to thaw slightly, about 15 minutes.
  • Top with whipped cream, fresh berries and lemon zest if desired to serve.

Notes

  •  After 4 hours in freezer, wrap tightly and freeze pie for up to 2 months.  
  • When using gel food coloring, start with 1 drop, mix and add another if desired.
  • Substitute 1 cup chopped fresh strawberries (or more to taste) for raspberries if desired. 
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

It’s hot and steamy this week with the mercury and humidity combining to a heat index in the mid 90’s so this pie is a sweet way to satisfy your taste buds and stay cool!

Hope you’re staying cool where you are. ♥

  12 comments for “No-Bake Raspberry-Lemon Freezer Pie for the Lazy Days of Summer

  1. Cindi
    June 9, 2021 at 7:02 am

    I have never had lemon Oreos but if Oreo is in the name I am guessing it is going to taste good. Can’t wait to make and eat! Thanks for the great recipe. Have a wonderful day playing in the garden.

    Reply
    • Clara
      June 9, 2021 at 8:41 am

      Mary, This recipe sounds delicious. Thanks for sharing. Enjoy your day. Clara❤️

      Reply
  2. franki Parde
    June 9, 2021 at 7:31 am

    THIS sounds like a WINNER!! I am anxious to try it!! MANY THANX for keeping us in the loop!! franki

    Reply
  3. Kim
    June 9, 2021 at 7:39 am

    Hi Mary! I love anything lemon and this sounds divine. For those who might not love raspberries, do you think blueberries or strawberries would be as tasty?

    Reply
    • Mary
      June 9, 2021 at 7:44 am

      Hi Kim, I think strawberries would be a delicious substitution and the pie would still be pretty-in-pink! ♥

      Reply
    • Sue
      June 9, 2021 at 7:53 am

      I can’t wait to try this! Haven’t seen lemon Oreos, hope I don’t have any trouble finding them.

      Reply
  4. LuAnn Pachkoski
    June 9, 2021 at 7:57 am

    Mary, I can’t wait to try this recipe! I love anything Oreos and pink! Looks pretty, delicious, and cool. Perfect for summer! Thank you 🧡

    Reply
  5. Shannon@Belle Bleu Interiors
    June 9, 2021 at 8:39 am

    Mary, I can’t wait to make this pie! Thanks so much for sharing the recipe. Your pie looks both scrumptious and beautiful. It is the perfect treat for a humid summer day plus you don’t have to heat up the house by starting up the oven. We, too, are starting to soar up to the 90s with high humidity. Wishing you a most beautiful day!

    Reply
  6. the Painted Apron
    June 9, 2021 at 8:48 am

    A perfect summer dessert Mary, so pretty in pink! My tummy is rumbling!
    Jenna

    Reply
  7. Kitty
    June 9, 2021 at 8:55 am

    I’ve never had lemon Oreos, Mary! When anything with with raspberries is mentioned, I immediately take notice! This pie sounds wonderful! ❤️

    Reply
  8. Aquietlife
    June 9, 2021 at 8:58 am

    Looks refreshing, I see 103 degrees in our forecast, perfect day to crawl in the freezer with a spoon!

    Reply
  9. Linda Primmer
    June 9, 2021 at 9:26 am

    Another fabulous dessert and so easy. I love lemons, so this appeals to me. A bright refreshing pie for those hot and humid days of summer.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

