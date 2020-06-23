DIY Whimsical Patriotic Centerpiece + Tablescape for Independence Day

Celebrate the Red, White and Blue with a DIY whimsical centerpiece for your table. You’ll find additional patriotic table inspiration from 21 table stylists for your Fourth of July celebration.
The countdown to Independence Day is underway and I’m sharing a whimsical patriotic arrangement and table as part of a Patriotic Tablescape Blog Hop! A special “thank you” to our hosts, Chloe at Celebrate and Decorate and Andrea of Design Morsels for organizing this hop!
You’ll find tablesetting inspiration from 22 table stylists for your Fourth of July celebration at the bottom of this post.
My Christmas Vintage Truck Centerpiece had a patriotic makeover to celebrate the red, white and blue! The spent greenery, berry picks and pine cones are long gone and I removed the “Noel Farms – Christmas Trees” magnets on each of the truck doors.
A plastic liner in the bottom of the truck bed was refilled with fresh wet floral foam.
You can find wet floral foam on the floral aisle of the craft store or online at Amazon. It’s easy to cut with a kitchen knife and trim to the size you need. Soak the wet floral foam in water (or water mixed with floral preservative for longevity). When your foam is saturated, (about 3 minutes or less), place in your truck bed or container. You can use waterproof floral tape to secure the wet foam to your container if needed.
Tip: When using wet floral foam, use the “float soak” method and place the floral foam brick on top of the water. Let the floral foam gradually absorb the water until it’s fully saturated. Plunging the floral foam in the water traps air bubbles and will prohibit the transfer of water from the foam to the flower stems.
Endless Summer Hydrangeas are blooming so I cut some for the centerpiece to join some red and white alstroemeria from the grocery store.
The inspiration for a patriotic truck centerpiece came this Patriotic Vintage Truck Wired Edge Ribbon.
I cut (3) 24-inch lengths, making a loop in each ribbon, then used a wired wood floral pick to secure the loop and to tuck the ribbon picks into the arrangement. Wired wood floral picks come in various lengths from 3 to 6 inches and are available at the craft store or online.
After adding the ribbon picks, I added a small American flag to proudly wave in the back of the truck.
This whimsical centerpiece comes together in less than 30 minutes and is ready for the Fourth of July parade down the middle of your table!
A stars and stripes runner is layered over red, white, blue checks as a foundation for the table.
Ball Stars & Stripes Keepsake Jars hold a flag, sparklers and straws at each place setting and are ready for patriotic sipping.
Help yourself to some thirst quenching beverages
for your Star-Spangled celebration. . .
Land of the Free Lemonade
or
Red, White and Blue Sangria,
and another DIY Patriotic Flower Arrangement using an American Flag.
Galvanized American flag plates, enamel napkin rings and Americana flatware add some additional star-spangled details to the table.
Table Details:
Galvanized American Flag Salad Plates and Napkin Rings / Pottery Barn
Galvanized Chargers / Pier1
Tablecloth / HomeGoods, several years ago
Runner and Napkins / Kohl’s, several years ago
Flatware / Pfaltzgraff Americana
Ball Stars & Stripes Keepsake Jars / Amazon
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Land of the Free Because of the Brave.
