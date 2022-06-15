Dishes, Flowers, July 4th, Tablescape

Celebrate the Stars and Stripes: 12 Patriotic Tablescapes for National Flag Week

Celebrate the stars and stripes and find patriotic table inspiration for the Fourth of July. You’ll find patriotic table ideas with tips to create centerpieces using a watermelon vase, a picnic tin, lanterns, a galvanized tray, party treats pails and more for your Star-Spangled celebration!

The week of June 14th is designated as “National Flag Week”,

a week-long observance celebrating the creation of the United States Flag.

Flag on dock of lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boat #flag #lake #LKN

 June 14th, Flag Day, commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag,

paying tribute to the banner that waves above us all.

Old Glory’s official history dates back to June 14, 1777,

when the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution

establishing America’s banner.

Flag on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boat #flag #lake #LKN

The U.S. flag has gone through an evolution of 26 changes before it became the iconic symbol

that it is today, proudly flying with 13 stripes and 50 stars,

to represent the original 13 colonies and all 50 states.

U.S. Flag at sunrise | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flagday

Americans are encouraged to observe National Flag Week by displaying the flag,

so I’m waving the flag and sharing some patriotic table inspiration

for your Star-Spangled celebration!

 Click on the links highlighted below to visit the complete post for details, sources and inspiration.

Patriotic Nautical Table by the lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #nautical #lake #tablescapes #redwhiteandblue

Lakeside Summer Table: Red, White and Blue and Nautical Too

Setting sail into summer with some nautical fun on the dock and celebrating the red, white and blue.

Patriotic Nautical Table by the lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #nautical #lake #tablescapes #redwhiteandblue

DIY Red Truck Patriotic Centerpiece + Tablescape for July 4th | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #tablescapes #4thofjuly #redtruck #redwhiteandblue

DIY Whimsical Patriotic Centerpiece + Tablescape for Independence Day

Fill a red truck with flowers, ribbon and flags to lead a patriotic parade down the middle of your table!

This whimsical centerpiece comes together in less than 30 minutes.

DIY Red Truck Patriotic Centerpiece + Tablescape for July 4th | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #tablescapes #4thofjuly #redtruck #redwhiteandblue

Red, White and Liberty Blue Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #tablescapes #4thofjuly #redwhiteandblue

Celebrating the Red, White and Liberty Blue

On the porch with transferware and stars and stripes napkins, pleated and swagged to mimic patriotic bunting.

Red, White and Liberty Blue Table for the Fourth of July | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #tablescapes #4thofjuly #redwhiteandblue

Party Treat Pails and Star-Spangled Celebration | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #recipes #tablescapes #4thofhjuly #patriotic #redwhiteandblue #july4th

A Star-Spangled Celebration

Party treat pails and patriotic tablescape for Independence Day with recipes for a Star-Spangled celebration

Lakeside Patriotic Table with Red, White and Liberty Blue | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #patriotic #alfresco #4thofjuly #flag #redwhiteandblue #lake

Patriotic Table with Red, White and Liberty Blue

A lakeside table with Staffordshire Liberty Blue

Patriotic Table with Red, White and Liberty Blue | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #patriotic #alfresco #4thofjuly

Blooming Watermelon Vase DIY and Patriotic Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flagweek #4thofJuly #patriotic #centerpiece #DIY #tablesettings #watermelonvase #flag #tablescape

DIY Blooming Watermelon Vase and Patriotic Table

Watermelon vase centerpiece tutorial and alfresco table

Blooming Watermelon Vase Table Centerpiece and Patriotic Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flagweek #4thofJuly #patriotic #centerpiece #DIY #tablesettings #alfresco #tablescape #lake

Red, White and Blooming Table for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #4thofjuly #patriotic #tablesettings #alfresco #lake #redwhiteandblue #tablescape #flag

Red, White and Blooming Patriotic Table

Red, white and blooming transferware and alfresco table

Patriotic Table for Independence Day with transferware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #4thofjuly #patriotic #tablesettings #alfresco #redwhiteandblue #tablescape

Patriotic table and centerpiece with hydrangeas and flags | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #July4th #nautical #alfresco #tablescapes

Celebrating the Red, White and Blue

Create and easy centerpiece using a metal picnic tin

Patriotic table centerpiece with hydrangeas and flags | homeiswheretheboatis.net #MemorialDay #July4th #nautical #tablescapes

Long May She Wave Patriotic Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #tablescapes #4thofjuly #redwhiteandblue #flag #transfereware

Long May She Wave Patriotic Table

Birdcage centerpiece with table inspiration from Long May She Wave 

Patriotic Table with red transferware and blue bottles and hydrangeas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #tablescapes #4thofjuly #redwhiteandblue #flag #transfereware

Celebrating the Red, White and Bloom in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablesettings #patriotic #redwhiteandblue #flag

Celebrating the Red, White and Bloom in the Potting Shed

Patriotic fun in the Potting Shed with blooming watering cans, flowering flag plates and garden gloves

Celebrating the Red, White and Bloom in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablesettings #patriotic #redwhiteandblue #flag

Banner Yet Wave Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #4thofjuly #tablesettings #redwhiteandblue #flags #tablescape

Banner Yet Wave Tablescape

Lanterns, flags and napkins are folded with pockets to hold flatware

Celebrating the Red, White & Blue with a Patriotic Table and Tree on the Porch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #tablesettings #4thofJuly #porch #redwhiteandblue #tablescape

Patriotic Table on the Porch

Patriotic tree and table on the porch with an easy centerpiece using a galvanized tiered server

Galvanized Tiered Stand Centerpiece and Patriotic Table on the Porch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #tablesettings #4thofJuly #porch #redwhiteandblue #tablescape

Star-Spangled Tables and Centerpieces | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #4thofjuly #patriotic #tablesettings #alfresco #lake #redwhiteandblue #flag

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Patriotic Flower Arrangement with an American Flag Tutorial | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #flowers #July4th #lake #DIY

 { DIY Patriotic Flower Arrangement with an American Flag }

Long May She Wave!

  5 comments for “Celebrate the Stars and Stripes: 12 Patriotic Tablescapes for National Flag Week

  1. Grace
    June 15, 2022 at 7:26 am

    Always enjoy your display of the Red, White and Blue! In Michigan this is summer….lots of water, flags, flowers and food! My mother had Currier and Ives blue dishes year around, and had she seen your Liberty Blue dishes she would have added those too! Your posts are always delightful!

    Reply
  2. franki Parde
    June 15, 2022 at 7:34 am

    SALUTE!!! Just makes me feel…PROUD!! franki

    Reply
  3. Ellen
    June 15, 2022 at 7:51 am

    All beautiful! Our flag is beautiful for sure!! LONG MAY SHE WAVE! FREEDOM!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Reply
    • Clara
      June 15, 2022 at 9:15 am

      A beautiful compilation Mary! Our flag is so majestic. Your flag napkins and truck centerpiece are so cute! Your linens and dishes are all so pretty. Stay cool! This heat wave is brutal! Clara❤️

      Reply
  4. the Painted Apron
    June 15, 2022 at 9:30 am

    I started getting out the red, white and blue yesterday Mary, with more to do today, so thank you for all the beautiful inspirations! The 4th is rapidly approaching, I even saw fireworks the other night! 🇺🇸

    Reply

