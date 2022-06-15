Celebrate the Stars and Stripes: 12 Patriotic Tablescapes for National Flag Week

Celebrate the stars and stripes and find patriotic table inspiration for the Fourth of July. You’ll find patriotic table ideas with tips to create centerpieces using a watermelon vase, a picnic tin, lanterns, a galvanized tray, party treats pails and more for your Star-Spangled celebration!
The week of June 14th is designated as “National Flag Week”,
a week-long observance celebrating the creation of the United States Flag.
June 14th, Flag Day, commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag,
paying tribute to the banner that waves above us all.
Old Glory’s official history dates back to June 14, 1777,
when the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution
establishing America’s banner.
The U.S. flag has gone through an evolution of 26 changes before it became the iconic symbol
that it is today, proudly flying with 13 stripes and 50 stars,
to represent the original 13 colonies and all 50 states.
Americans are encouraged to observe National Flag Week by displaying the flag,
so I’m waving the flag and sharing some patriotic table inspiration
for your Star-Spangled celebration!
Click on the links highlighted below to visit the complete post for details, sources and inspiration.
Lakeside Summer Table: Red, White and Blue and Nautical Too
Setting sail into summer with some nautical fun on the dock and celebrating the red, white and blue.
DIY Whimsical Patriotic Centerpiece + Tablescape for Independence Day
Fill a red truck with flowers, ribbon and flags to lead a patriotic parade down the middle of your table!
This whimsical centerpiece comes together in less than 30 minutes.
Celebrating the Red, White and Liberty Blue
On the porch with transferware and stars and stripes napkins, pleated and swagged to mimic patriotic bunting.
Party treat pails and patriotic tablescape for Independence Day with recipes for a Star-Spangled celebration
Patriotic Table with Red, White and Liberty Blue
A lakeside table with Staffordshire Liberty Blue
DIY Blooming Watermelon Vase and Patriotic Table
Watermelon vase centerpiece tutorial and alfresco table
Red, White and Blooming Patriotic Table
Red, white and blooming transferware and alfresco table
Celebrating the Red, White and Blue
Create and easy centerpiece using a metal picnic tin
Long May She Wave Patriotic Table
Birdcage centerpiece with table inspiration from Long May She Wave
Celebrating the Red, White and Bloom in the Potting Shed
Patriotic fun in the Potting Shed with blooming watering cans, flowering flag plates and garden gloves
Lanterns, flags and napkins are folded with pockets to hold flatware
Patriotic tree and table on the porch with an easy centerpiece using a galvanized tiered server
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
{ DIY Patriotic Flower Arrangement with an American Flag }
Long May She Wave!
Always enjoy your display of the Red, White and Blue! In Michigan this is summer….lots of water, flags, flowers and food! My mother had Currier and Ives blue dishes year around, and had she seen your Liberty Blue dishes she would have added those too! Your posts are always delightful!
SALUTE!!! Just makes me feel…PROUD!! franki
All beautiful! Our flag is beautiful for sure!! LONG MAY SHE WAVE! FREEDOM!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
A beautiful compilation Mary! Our flag is so majestic. Your flag napkins and truck centerpiece are so cute! Your linens and dishes are all so pretty. Stay cool! This heat wave is brutal! Clara❤️
I started getting out the red, white and blue yesterday Mary, with more to do today, so thank you for all the beautiful inspirations! The 4th is rapidly approaching, I even saw fireworks the other night! 🇺🇸