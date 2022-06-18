Bird, Dogs, Lake Life, Summer, Water, Weekend Waterview

Weekend Waterview: Boating, Osprey, Hot and Stormy

by  • 9 Comments

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #storm #LKN

Happy Saturday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #storm #LKN

It’s been a hot, steamy and stormy week

with the heat index in the triple digits.

Lola on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #lake #pontoon

We did manage to find a window to boat,

avoiding the heat of the day and between thunderstorms.

Lola on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #lake #pontoon

You know it’s hot when you’re happy it’s

a cloudy day and you can escape the sun!

Lola and Sophie on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #lake #pontoon

We always enjoy checking on the Osprey nesting on the lake.

Sophie watching Osprey Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #osprey #LKN #boatingwithdogs

Osprey winter in Central and South America and return to the same nest each year

around the beginning of March.

Osprey Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #osprey #LKN

They can log more than 160,000 migration miles during their 15-to-20-year lifetime.

Osprey Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #osprey #LKN

They build their nests on man made structures . . .channel markers, power poles, nest platforms

designed especially for nesting, dock roofs and occasionally a boat.

Osprey Lake Norman channel marker | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #osprey #LKN

The male osprey usually fetches most of the nesting material, sometimes breaking dead sticks off nearby trees

while the female arranges the nest. The female osprey does most of the incubation,

relieved by the male when she leaves the nest to feed.

The young remain in the nest for about 8 weeks after hatching.

After migrating in the fall, the young remain south on the wintering grounds until 2 years old.

Ospreys begin breeding at about 3 years of age.

Osprey Lake Norman channel marker | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #osprey #LKN

Ospreys possess a reversible outer toe that allows them to grasp with two toes in front and two behind.

Barbed pads on the soles of the birds’ feet help them grip slippery fish.

Osprey with fish Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #osprey #LKN

 When flying with prey, an Osprey lines up its catch head first for less wind resistance.

Osprey with fish Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #osprey #LKN

 Studies show Ospreys caught fish on at least 1 in every 4 dives,

with success rates sometimes as high as 70 percent.

The average time they spent hunting before making a catch was about 12 minutes.

Osprey Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #osprey #LKN

Can you imagine seeing that coming for you?

Yikes!

Osprey Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #osprey #LKN

Once on the endangered list, the Osprey population is slowly making a comeback

after the ban of the insecticide DDT in 1971.

Osprey Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #osprey #LKN

In the US, Osprey are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and moving

an Osprey nest violates federal and state laws, although state laws vary.

Photographing Osprey | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #osprey #LKN

I wasn’t the only one out with my camera to photograph Osprey.

These guys showed up with their National Geographic lenses. :)

Osprey in flight | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #osprey #LKN

We spied this mama duck with her ducklings in tow. . .

Mallard with baby ducklings | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #ducks

So cute paddling as fast as they can to keep up!

Unlike Osprey, there is no ‘Mr. Mallard’ to help ‘Mama’ with her brood.

Barge transporting dock debris on lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

We ran across a barge that looks like it was transporting some dock debris. . .

Pontoon towing boat on lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #pontoon

And boat being towed.

We’ve been both a ‘tow-er’ and a ‘tow-ee’,

we’d much rather do the towing.

Sophie napping on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #lake #pontoon

Sophie does her best napping on the boat, despite the heat. . .

Lola on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #lake #pontoon

Lola moves around a lot. . .

Lola on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #lake #pontoon

Especially that tail blowing in the breeze.

Lola and Sophie on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #lake #pontoon

Sister love 🐾🐾

Sophie's paw | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #lake

Lola and Sophie on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #lake #pontoon

Lola and Sophie are both happy that to have some relief from the heat with

lower humidity and cooler temperatures this weekend.

Lola and Sophie on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #lake #pontoon

Mallard with ducklings | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #lake #ducks

Hope you’re staying cool and your weekend is ‘just ducky’ :) ♥

Weekend Waterview Osprey Storms Ducks Boating | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise #lake #pontoon #osprey

Thank you for your visit!

  9 comments for “Weekend Waterview: Boating, Osprey, Hot and Stormy

  1. Michelle
    June 18, 2022 at 8:10 am

    Awesome pictures!

    Reply
  2. CC
    June 18, 2022 at 8:34 am

    thank you for the awesome lake tour that i so enjoyed with my morning coffee!!

    Reply
  3. Melody
    June 18, 2022 at 8:54 am

    Beautiful photographs and I learned something about Osprey. Thanks!

    Reply
  4. Everyday Living
    June 18, 2022 at 9:09 am

    I so enjoyed my boat ride this morning. The heat and humidity have been brutal. We have a small break this weekend. Mary, the osprey photos are excellent. I am so glad they are slowly coming back. We have bald eagles that regularly fly over us since we are near the river. They are beautiful to behold! Happy Saturday!

    Reply
  5. the Painted Apron
    June 18, 2022 at 9:09 am

    It’s been hot, steamy and stormy at both my houses too Mary 😅 I really enjoyed reading about osprey, we have one that is nesting in the top of my neighbors palm tree~ I watch it fly into the nest and can hear the babies, but you can’t see anything because of all the palm fronds. I often see one flying by with it’s catch of the day and they love to sit on top of the pier pilings while eating their dinner. Such beautiful birds and fascinating to watch. Sophie and Lola are so cute on their boat rides, I hope you get some cool lake breezes this week!
    Jenna

    Reply
  6. Marja Carew
    June 18, 2022 at 9:21 am

    I love all your beautiful pictures! The Ospreys are interesting birds to watch. I loved your cloud pictures.

    Reply
  7. Hetty
    June 18, 2022 at 9:30 am

    I’m ready to move!

    Reply
  8. Kathy M.
    June 18, 2022 at 9:48 am

    What a lovely post. Pictures were incredible.Saw our Osprey fly over last evening after the storm with a good size fish to feed the offspring.
    It was so nice to wake up to temps in the 60’s with low humidity and no storms predicted. We have been lucky to have no damage or outages. A daylily we hybridized and named Summer Soltice is in bloom. this morning. Right on time for summers start this week.Despite the heat the gardens are beautiful. My Vitex and Annabelle Hydrangeas are competing for focal point and the lilies continue to put on a show.
    Enjoy this weekend and thankyou Mary as always for all the joy you bring to your readers.

    Reply
  9. Chloe
    June 18, 2022 at 9:53 am

    You are a wonderful photographer. You should publish a book of your lake views. I am visiting Texas where the temperatures every day have been over 100 degrees. Thank goodness for air conditioning.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: