Weekend Waterview: Boating, Osprey, Hot and Stormy

Happy Saturday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

It’s been a hot, steamy and stormy week

with the heat index in the triple digits.

We did manage to find a window to boat,

avoiding the heat of the day and between thunderstorms.

You know it’s hot when you’re happy it’s

a cloudy day and you can escape the sun!

We always enjoy checking on the Osprey nesting on the lake.

Osprey winter in Central and South America and return to the same nest each year

around the beginning of March.

They can log more than 160,000 migration miles during their 15-to-20-year lifetime.

They build their nests on man made structures . . .channel markers, power poles, nest platforms

designed especially for nesting, dock roofs and occasionally a boat.

The male osprey usually fetches most of the nesting material, sometimes breaking dead sticks off nearby trees

while the female arranges the nest. The female osprey does most of the incubation,

relieved by the male when she leaves the nest to feed.

The young remain in the nest for about 8 weeks after hatching.

After migrating in the fall, the young remain south on the wintering grounds until 2 years old.

Ospreys begin breeding at about 3 years of age.

Ospreys possess a reversible outer toe that allows them to grasp with two toes in front and two behind.

Barbed pads on the soles of the birds’ feet help them grip slippery fish.

When flying with prey, an Osprey lines up its catch head first for less wind resistance.

Studies show Ospreys caught fish on at least 1 in every 4 dives,

with success rates sometimes as high as 70 percent.

The average time they spent hunting before making a catch was about 12 minutes.

Can you imagine seeing that coming for you?

Yikes!

Once on the endangered list, the Osprey population is slowly making a comeback

after the ban of the insecticide DDT in 1971.

In the US, Osprey are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and moving

an Osprey nest violates federal and state laws, although state laws vary.

I wasn’t the only one out with my camera to photograph Osprey.

These guys showed up with their National Geographic lenses. :)

We spied this mama duck with her ducklings in tow. . .

So cute paddling as fast as they can to keep up!

Unlike Osprey, there is no ‘Mr. Mallard’ to help ‘Mama’ with her brood.

We ran across a barge that looks like it was transporting some dock debris. . .

And boat being towed.

We’ve been both a ‘tow-er’ and a ‘tow-ee’,

we’d much rather do the towing.

Sophie does her best napping on the boat, despite the heat. . .

Lola moves around a lot. . .

Especially that tail blowing in the breeze.

Sister love 🐾🐾

Lola and Sophie are both happy that to have some relief from the heat with

lower humidity and cooler temperatures this weekend.

Hope you’re staying cool and your weekend is ‘just ducky’ :) ♥

Thank you for your visit!