Weekend Waterview: Boating with Dogs, Osprey and Herons
Happy Summer! Lola and Sophie are stopping by to share a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
It’s been another wet week with 3 1/2 inches of rain so we were dog gone happy to see the sun appear and enjoy a pontoon ride on Saturday.
It’s nesting season on the lake and we enjoy checking out the Osprey nests by boat on the water.
Osprey return to their same nest each year around the beginning of March here after wintering in Central and South America.
They can log more than 160,000 migration miles during their 15-to-20-year lifetime.
They build their nests on man made structures . . .
Channel markers. . .
Duck blinds. . .
Power poles, nest platforms designed especially for nesting, dock roofs. . .
And occasionally a boat.
{ insert *wince* here }
The following year we saw the boat owner found a unique way to prevent the Osprey from rebuilding a nest. They win the award for ‘Most Creative Use of Tomato Cages and Pool Noodles’!
Once on the endangered list, the osprey population is slowly making a comeback after the ban of the insecticide DDT in 1971. In the US, Osprey are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and moving an osprey nest violates federal and state laws, although state laws vary.
We spied some herons nesting in the treetops on an island. . .
The look so funny perched together on the limbs, standing at attention. . .
And a little Dr. Suess-esque and uncoordinated when taking off or coming in for a landing . ;)
We always enjoy seeing new sights when we boat. . .
We spied this floating fountain on the lake. It must have quite a pump to shoot so high up in the air.
And we enjoy reading boat names, this one with potted palms on the top deck, christened ‘The Palmtoon’.
Sophie says the sunshine makes her sleepy. . .
She’s dreaming about chasing bunnies which is one of her favorite new activities. . . there are an abundance of bunnies for her to chase.
Lola says she loves her daddy. . .
And she wishes all the dads out there Happy Father’s Day.
Happy National Flag Week, Summer and Father’s Day! ♥
I love the nest pictures
How wonder – that looks like it was a very fun and “summery” boat ride. I agree with you about the Herons…. they brought a smile to my face! Thank you for sharing!
Happy fathers day to your husband Mary. The nature shots are wonderful. The pool noodle boat made me laugh. Next week we may get rain but the weather has been lovely indeed with low humidity. Herons, ospreys and puppy dogs are a perfect way to enjoy the weekend. Thank you! Clara♥️
Nice ride, Mary!! I got a real kick out of the guy trying to keep the nest off his pontoon!! Wonder how long it took him to put that together!! You’ve had too much rain and we haven’t had enough!! It’s either feast or famine as the saying goes! Enjoyed seeing your little girls with you…makes me miss ours all the more!! HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO ALL! Have a wonderful Sunday!!! 🇺🇸♥️🍺🎁🎈
Always love your posts and if they include the girls, then it’s extra special. Love seeing all the sights on the Lake. Thank you for another beautiful and wonderful post! Happy Father’s Day to Sophie’s and Lola’s human Dad!
Beautiful photos Mary! I love seeing the photos of the ospreys and herons, and of course, Lola and Sophie!
Cool and I agree with your Dr. Seuss comment.
We have a pair of Ospreys who return to nest on top of a cell tower which we can view from our back yard. Love to watch them catch fish in a pond across the street and bring them to the young in the nest. Really good parents!
Hope we North Carolinians can catch a break from the rain. Enough is enough.
Have a Happy and sunny Fathers Day.
Your posts are so enjoyable! I love them!
I love to watch the birds on the coast, and herons and ospreys especially…I remember when you posted the nest on the boat roof, and wow, did the owner ensure that wouldn’t happen again!! He still can’t use his boat though, 😂 ! I love the pic of the herons nesting high in the tree, and I often laugh at our resident blue heron, “Freddy” and his antics…the other day I found him on the steps IN our pool!! I’m so glad you had a sunny day and a boat ride, and I love that Sophie and Lola enjoy it so much! Happy Sunday Mary,
Jenna
Beautiful shots, love the herons in the trees, startling! Must be so nice to float about on hot days and take in so many changing sights 😊
Thank you for the virtual tour of your lake!! Loved the tree full of herons! I got a kick out of the Palmtoon!!! Wishing you many happy sunny days this summer!!☀️❤️
Always enjoy a chance to take a trip on the boat with you. Such great site seeing. I am with Sophie, the sunshine makes me sleepy too.
What inviting scenery…the pups, the birds and the lake…started my day off just right. Have a wonderful Sunday, and Happy Fathers’ Day to Sophie and Lola’s daddy…
Reading your blog post feels like a mini vacation for me. Love all the pictures of the ospreys, herons, your sweet dog and the water scenes.
What beautiful views, love the osprey photos. Those herons look a bit like meerkats, all sitting up and looking in the same direction, LOL!!
The osprey sure do find unusual nesting areas, Mary! The photos of the herons in the trees were indeed Dr Seuss-like. Happy Sunday to you, your pups and hubby! I hope your day is not as dreary, rainy and cloudy as it is here. 😘
Happy Father’s Day! Loved your pictures.