Weekend Waterview: Boating with Dogs, Osprey and Herons

Boating with dogs | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #bichonfrise #pontoon

Happy Summer! Lola and Sophie are stopping by to share a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

It’s been another wet week with 3 1/2 inches of rain so we were dog gone happy to see the sun appear and enjoy a pontoon ride on Saturday.

Osprey nest on platform | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

It’s nesting season on the lake and we enjoy checking out the Osprey nests by boat on the water.

Boating with dogs | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag #lake #bichonfrise ##pontoon

Osprey return to their same nest each year around the beginning of March here after wintering in Central and South America.

Osprey nest on channel marker | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

They can log more than 160,000 migration miles during their 15-to-20-year lifetime.

Osprey nest on channel marker | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

They build their nests on man made structures . . .

Osprey nest on channel marker | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

Channel markers. . .

Osprey nest on duckblind | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

Duck blinds. . .

Osprey nest on duckblind | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

Power poles, nest platforms designed especially for nesting, dock roofs. . .

Osprey nest on dock gazebo | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

And occasionally a boat.

Osprey nest on boat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

 { insert *wince* here }

Most creative use of tomato cages and pool noodles to keep Osprey from nesting on your boat! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

The following year we saw the boat owner found a unique way to prevent the Osprey from rebuilding a nest. They win the award for  ‘Most Creative Use of Tomato Cages and Pool Noodles’!

Osprey Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

Once on the endangered list, the osprey population is slowly making a comeback after the ban of the insecticide DDT in 1971. In the US, Osprey are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and moving an osprey nest violates federal and state laws, although state laws vary.

Osprey nest on channel marker and boating with dogs | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #bichonfrise #pontoon

We spied some herons nesting in the treetops on an island. . .

Herons nesting in trees Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The look so funny perched together on the limbs, standing at attention. . .

Herons nesting in trees Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

And a little Dr. Suess-esque and uncoordinated when taking off or coming in for a landing . ;)

Herons nesting in trees Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Boating with dogs | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag #lake #bichonfrise #pontoon

We always enjoy seeing new sights when we boat. . .

Fountain on lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

We spied this floating fountain on the lake. It must have quite a pump to shoot so high up in the air.

The Palmtoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag #lake #pontoon

And we enjoy reading boat names, this one with potted palms on the top deck, christened ‘The Palmtoon’.

Boating with dogs | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag #lake #bichonfrise #pontoon

Sophie says the sunshine makes her sleepy. . .

Boating with dogs | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag #lake #bichonfrise #pontoon

She’s dreaming about chasing bunnies which is one of her favorite new activities. . . there are an abundance of bunnies for her to chase.

Sophie napping on boat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag #lake #bichonfrise #pontoon

Boating with dogs | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #pontoon #bichonfrise

Lola says she loves her daddy. . .

Boating with dogs | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag #lake #pontoon #bichonfrise

And she wishes all the dads out there Happy Father’s Day.

Flag on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag #lake #pontoon

Happy National Flag Week, Summer and Father’s Day! ♥

Weekend Waterview Boating with dogs, osprey and herons | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag #lake #bichonfrise #pontoon

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

  18 comments for “Weekend Waterview: Boating with Dogs, Osprey and Herons

  1. Marsha
    June 21, 2020 at 7:24 am

    I love the nest pictures

    Reply
  2. maggiewild
    June 21, 2020 at 7:29 am

    How wonder – that looks like it was a very fun and “summery” boat ride. I agree with you about the Herons…. they brought a smile to my face! Thank you for sharing!

    Reply
    • Clara
      June 21, 2020 at 9:27 am

      Happy fathers day to your husband Mary. The nature shots are wonderful. The pool noodle boat made me laugh. Next week we may get rain but the weather has been lovely indeed with low humidity. Herons, ospreys and puppy dogs are a perfect way to enjoy the weekend. Thank you! Clara♥️

      Reply
  3. Ellen
    June 21, 2020 at 7:56 am

    Nice ride, Mary!! I got a real kick out of the guy trying to keep the nest off his pontoon!! Wonder how long it took him to put that together!! You’ve had too much rain and we haven’t had enough!! It’s either feast or famine as the saying goes! Enjoyed seeing your little girls with you…makes me miss ours all the more!! HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO ALL! Have a wonderful Sunday!!! 🇺🇸♥️🍺🎁🎈

    Reply
  4. Kathi
    June 21, 2020 at 8:19 am

    Always love your posts and if they include the girls, then it’s extra special. Love seeing all the sights on the Lake. Thank you for another beautiful and wonderful post! Happy Father’s Day to Sophie’s and Lola’s human Dad!

    Reply
  5. Everyday Living
    June 21, 2020 at 8:50 am

    Beautiful photos Mary! I love seeing the photos of the ospreys and herons, and of course, Lola and Sophie!

    Reply
  6. Donna
    June 21, 2020 at 8:54 am

    Cool and I agree with your Dr. Seuss comment.

    Reply
  7. Kathy Menold
    June 21, 2020 at 9:03 am

    We have a pair of Ospreys who return to nest on top of a cell tower which we can view from our back yard. Love to watch them catch fish in a pond across the street and bring them to the young in the nest. Really good parents!
    Hope we North Carolinians can catch a break from the rain. Enough is enough.
    Have a Happy and sunny Fathers Day.

    Reply
  8. Clair Kelly
    June 21, 2020 at 9:09 am

    Your posts are so enjoyable! I love them!

    Reply
  9. the Painted Apron
    June 21, 2020 at 9:23 am

    I love to watch the birds on the coast, and herons and ospreys especially…I remember when you posted the nest on the boat roof, and wow, did the owner ensure that wouldn’t happen again!! He still can’t use his boat though, 😂 ! I love the pic of the herons nesting high in the tree, and I often laugh at our resident blue heron, “Freddy” and his antics…the other day I found him on the steps IN our pool!! I’m so glad you had a sunny day and a boat ride, and I love that Sophie and Lola enjoy it so much! Happy Sunday Mary,
    Jenna

    Reply
  10. A quiet life
    June 21, 2020 at 9:27 am

    Beautiful shots, love the herons in the trees, startling! Must be so nice to float about on hot days and take in so many changing sights 😊

    Reply
  11. Ann Krucek
    June 21, 2020 at 9:31 am

    Thank you for the virtual tour of your lake!! Loved the tree full of herons! I got a kick out of the Palmtoon!!! Wishing you many happy sunny days this summer!!☀️❤️

    Reply
  12. Sharon
    June 21, 2020 at 9:42 am

    Always enjoy a chance to take a trip on the boat with you. Such great site seeing. I am with Sophie, the sunshine makes me sleepy too.

    Reply
  13. Granny Gay:)
    June 21, 2020 at 9:43 am

    What inviting scenery…the pups, the birds and the lake…started my day off just right. Have a wonderful Sunday, and Happy Fathers’ Day to Sophie and Lola’s daddy…

    Reply
  14. Mary from Life at Bella Terra
    June 21, 2020 at 9:53 am

    Reading your blog post feels like a mini vacation for me. Love all the pictures of the ospreys, herons, your sweet dog and the water scenes.

    Reply
  15. Carole @ From My Carolina Home
    June 21, 2020 at 10:41 am

    What beautiful views, love the osprey photos. Those herons look a bit like meerkats, all sitting up and looking in the same direction, LOL!!

    Reply
  16. Kitty
    June 21, 2020 at 11:29 am

    The osprey sure do find unusual nesting areas, Mary! The photos of the herons in the trees were indeed Dr Seuss-like. Happy Sunday to you, your pups and hubby! I hope your day is not as dreary, rainy and cloudy as it is here. 😘

    Reply
  17. Chloe
    June 21, 2020 at 11:46 am

    Happy Father’s Day! Loved your pictures.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: