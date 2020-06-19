A Scent-sational Duo: Magnolia and Gardenia
Happy Friday! I’m sharing some fragrant garden blooms, magnolia and gardenia!
I’m always aware when the gardenias are in bloom before I even see them, by the wonderful fragrance permeating the air. . .
Gardenias are native to southern China and Japan and were introduced to the western world in the 18th century, arriving in Charleston, South Carolina. As its flowers were scented like jasmine, it was known as “Cape Jasmine.”
They were later christened “gardenia” in honor of Dr. Alexander Garden, an 18th-century botanist and physician from Charleston.
Gardenias thrive in warm, humid weather in moist, well-drained soil. Most gardenias are hardy in USDA zones 8-11, with a few varieties hardy in zone 7. We’re in zone 7b here in North Carolina. I discovered by accident when I was feeding the azaleas several years ago that they benefit from acid-based fertilizer.
Gardenias can handle full sun as long as they have protection from afternoon sun in higher growing zones. Our gardenias receive morning sun and afternoon shade. Deadheading your gardenia bush by removing fading flowers will encourage more blooms.
We have a Southern Magnolia tree, Magnolia grandiflora, in our yard. Southern Magnolia is known for its thick thick, glossy leaves and big, fragrant white blooms. Southern Magnolia typically grows to 60-80’ tall and spans 20-40′ wide so it needs plenty of space to grow. Southern Magnolia is native to the southeastern United States, spanning from southeastern North Carolina to central Florida, and west to East Texas.
Our magnolia was already part of the landscape when we bought our house 20 years ago so it’s probably 35 years old and is approximately 30 feet tall. My hubby always removes some of the lower branches in the summer to help maintain the lawn, but ideally magnolia should be planted in a natural or mulched area as it sheds some of its large leaves every. single. day. The foliage is wonderful to have to decorate for the holidays and sprucing up the window boxes at Christmas but the leathery leaves are hard to deal with due to their size and as they don’t break down or compost easily.
Our magnolia tree typically blooms from mid May to the end of June. Once fully open, the individual blooms last about a day or two at the most, but their size and fragrance will take your breath away!
Normally the blooms are too high on the tree and beyond the zoom of my camera lens so I took advantage of my hubby’s branch trimming to photograph them and arrange some greenery and blooms. . .
A fragrant combination of white blooms and glossy green foliage. . .
I placed a ball of chicken wire in an urn for an organic and easy arrangement, allowing the branches and blooms to ‘do their thing’. Admittedly impractical as far as longevity for a flower arrangement, but a wonderful way to enjoy the pruned buds, blooms and foliage, albeit briefly.
I couldn’t resist mixing in some gardenia blooms with the magnolia. . .
A fragrant pairing and scent-sational arrangement!
“Sultry as a summer evening and as intoxicating as an exotic perfume, the scent of gardenias settles like a memory onto your soul. The blossoms are just as enticing. Buds shaped like seashells unfurl into velvet soft flowers in the warmth and humidity of early evening. But it’s the fragrance that captivates.”
The summer solstice officially arrives this Saturday, marking the first day of summer for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere. We’re on a warming trend with temperatures climbing back to the 90s after a very wet week and colder than normal temperatures.
Happy Summer. ♥
Lovely, as always~Thank you for sharing.
What an intoxicating combo! Your arrangement is beautiful.
Great pictures!
Mary, your scent-sational arrangement is beautiful. We planted our magnolia 41 years ago, it was the first tree we planted after building our house. The fragrance is intoxicating as are gardenias. The two make a lovely pairing. Have a wonderful weekend! ♥️
Thank you for sharing the beauty of your blooms! We lost our Magnolias and most of our other very old trees during a tornado that hit our small town in Southwest Georgia March of 2019. This fall and into spring 2021 we will begin the planting of new trees and plants. Magnolias and Gardinias are at the top of our list! And I cannot forget your amazing Limelight Hydrangeas!
Oh I’m so sorry to hear that Kellee. I hope your shrubs and trees will flourish once planted. ♥
In stressful times like these, it really helps to start the day (or sometimes wait for an afternoon cup of tea) with beautiful, calming scenes like yours. We can always find a way to create some beauty in our lives with your example to help!
I’m trying to inhale deeply so that I can smell those heavenly scents!! Next time send the scent in the blog please!! LOL!! 😉
I can just imagine the heavenly scent of your beautiful arrangement, Mary. My youngest son included some gardenias in the 140+ shrubs that he planted in his backyard. There are magnolias on my street and somehow those leaves live to end up in my yard!! Lol!! Happy weekend to you. ❤️
Wow what a lovely combination! I had gardenia as my main flower in my wedding bouquet! I wish we could grow that kind of magnolia up here. I love their leathery leaves and the two tones they have. Beautiful arrangement!
There is nothing lovelier than gardenias and magnolias! This southern girl can almost smell your blooms through the beautiful pictures you captured. My hubby fusses about the magnolia leaves- but what enjoyment we get from our tree! Happy Summer! Susan
Thank you for sharing two of my favorites!!
What a beautiful ode to gardenias and magnolias! I have gardenias growing in my patio beds and a big magnolia tree lining the driveway in Bham, oh how I am missing their fragrant blooms! Your arrangement using chicken wire is gorgeous! I loved the Southern Living quote…
Jenna
Your magnolia tree is beautifully shaped Mary. Love the arrangement. Enjoy your day. Clara♥️
We found we had a Magnolia on our property when we moved to N.C. 8 yrs ago. I was delighted to have the leaves for holiday decorating and now it has doubled in size and is in bloom this month. Do the blooms last any longer if floated in bowl of water like Camillias and hellebore? I don’t have a gardenia but my white jasmine vine is blooming and has a similar scent. Haven’t tried cutting any for an inside arrangement but will give it a try.
We have a beautiful Magnolia Grandeflora on our property and it is in full bloom this month. Do the blooms last longer if floated in a bowl of water like Hellebores and Camellias? I don’t have any Gardenias but do have Confederate Jasmine which has a similar scent. Haven’t tried using them in an arrangement yet but will give it a try. Thanks for a lovely post and have a celebratory Summer Soltice.
It may not be the right time of year but I always trim my magnolias(I have little gem) right after Thanksgiving and use them in my Christmas decor. I don’t have pine around but big glossy magnolia leaves are beautiful.
Both are favorites :) and have been beautiful this year. I think they like the good rain we have had and i fertilized my gardenia last year so it is very happy! yours are gorgeous
We have neither growing here in our garden, but magnolia trees are prevelent in our neighborhood. The fragrance is intoxicating! I often snip a bloom or two from neighbor’s trees with permission. Wish they lasted longer! I need to try gardenia again. I had success in containers for while. Love the fragrance and the look of these white beauties.
wow
I wish your posts came with fragrances! I learned a lot by reading about these lovely plants! Thanks, Mary!
I love to bring them indoors and float them in water or in a small arrangement. I can wake in the morning and smell that lovely scent. Brightens my day! I do the same with Jasmine.