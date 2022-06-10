Enjoying the Bloom and Sweet and Captivating Fragrance of Gardenias

Happy Friday!
I can always count on the gardenias bursting into bloom
when the calendar page turns to June.
The nose knows :) when they’re in bloom before you ever lay your eyes on them,
as their distinctive, sweet fragrance permeates and drifts through the air!
I wish I had a ‘scratch and sniff’ feature,
so you could enjoy the heady fragrance. . .
Gardenias are native to southern China and Japan and were introduced to the western world
via Charleston, South Carolina in the 18th century.
As its flowers were scented like jasmine, it was originally known as “Cape Jasmine.”
They were later christened “gardenia” in honor of Dr. Alexander Garden,
an 18th-century botanist and physician from Charleston.
Gardenias thrive in warm, humid weather in moist, well-drained soil.
Most gardenias are hardy in USDA zones 8-11, with a few varieties hardy in zone 7.
We’re in zone 7b here in North Carolina.
I discovered by accident when I was feeding the azaleas several years ago
that they benefit from acid-based fertilizer.
Gardenias can handle full sun as long as they have protection from afternoon sun
in higher growing zones.
Our gardenias receive morning sun and some dappled afternoon shade.
We have two gardenia shrubs that are 20+ years old.
They could use some pruning, but function as a living fence and buffer
between us and our neighbors, who enjoy the wonderful fragrance too.
The birds love the year-round shelter they provide.
While deadheading your gardenias by removing fading flowers isn’t necessary,
doing so will encourage more blooms.
“Sultry as a summer evening and as intoxicating as an exotic perfume, the scent of gardenias settles like a memory onto your soul. The blossoms are just as enticing. Buds shaped like seashells unfurl into velvet soft flowers in the warmth and humidity of early evening. But it’s the fragrance that captivates.”
~Southern Living
This concludes my gardenia public service announcement. :)
Scent-sational duo of Magnolia and Gardenia flower arrangement, HERE.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Our gardenia bush is loaded with buds. There is already a light fragrance in the air. Thank you for sharing your beautiful photos.
Our gardenias are in bloom, too and the fragrance is wonderful. Thanks for the beautiful pictures.
Lynne
I’m in New Zealand and it’s Winter so there shouldn’t be Gardenia blossoms now but my bush is covered on blooms. The weather is crazy!!
I love the scent of gardenias and am sad they can’t be grown in my region other than as a summer annual. SL’s description is perfect. Yours are fantastic, and I can imagine how wonderful that area of your landscape must smell! Yesterday felt like a fall day here, and today I’m seeing winter in your photo. I love it, but am content to linger through summer days even if they do become sultry and stormy. Happy Friday!
I had a gardenia right by my door when I lived in the Charleston SC area and had no idea there were any that could live in zone 7b (Virginia) so I am now searching for and planning to plant one! It will look perfect in the moon garden I am planning. Thank you for this piece of information. Your pictures are beautiful!
Mary, Your gardenias are gorgeous! Thanks for sharing! Happy Friday! Clara❤️
I have some gardenias around my patio, they are so pretty and smell so good, I bet the fragrance in your garden with those large bushes is amazing!
How lovely to have gardenia in your garden. We have mostly sun ☀️ and very little shade around our house. The aroma must be intoxicating.
The fragrance always reminds me of home. Growing up we had one at the corner of our house and it was glorious. I’ve never seen one as huge as yours. Beautiful.
MY GOODNESS I can’t believe how big your gardenias are! Love gardenias. The scent is heavenly. You have the perfect growing conditions. I live in North Central TX and we STRUGGLE to grow them. Beautiful. Thanks for the pics.