How to Make a Cornucopia or Horn of Plenty Centerpiece for Thanksgiving

Find the steps and supplies to create a cornucopia, or horn of plenty, for your Thanksgiving table. This centerpiece is easier to create than you might think and a festive way to celebrate harvest season.
Happy Friday!
Can you believe Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away?
A cornucopia, also known as a horn of plenty, symbolizes abundance and a bountiful harvest,
associated with Thanksgiving.
I’ve been looking for a cornucopia to use as a centerpiece for my Thanksgiving table.
As I couldn’t find the size I wanted, I decided to make one!
I wanted a horn of plenty that was large enough hold an assortment of harvest elements and to use as an arrangement with flowers, fruits and / or veggies for a Thanksgiving table centerpiece. My finished cornucopia is 20 inches long, from front to tail, with an 8 inch wide opening.
This cornucopia came together in a couple of hours.
It wasn’t hard, it just took a little time figuring out the easiest way to do it.
The best part is you can customize it to the size you desire with just a few supplies.
Here the materials I used:
12 x 50 inch roll of chicken wire (I used most of it)
45 foot roll of wired hemp or grapevine wire (I used 2 rolls)
5 inch x 10 yard burlap ribbon (I used less than 2 yards)
Garden twine
Side cutting pliers
Optional: gloves for handling chicken wire
I found the chicken wire and wired hemp at Michaels. Affliate links for supplies are at the bottom of this post for your convenience.
I rolled the chicken wire into a cone the approximate size I wanted my finished cornucopia to be.
Cut the chicken wire with pliers or snips, bending the wire to attach edges.
You may want to used gloves to protect your hands.
I cut a second smaller piece to form the horn of the cone, then placed the smaller cone
over the tail of the larger cone, bending the tail up to give it a horn shape.
Press and mold the wire pieces together. The burlap ribbon will hold them in place.
I wrapped the cone with burlap ribbon, starting at the horn end, overlapping as I went.
When I got to the opening of the cone, I cut the ribbon,
tucking a length inside along the bottom of the cone.
Starting again at the horn end, I wrapped the hemp wire around the cone.
The hemp wire adds some basket-like texture, and holds the burlap in place.
Repeat wrapping with wire until you achieve your desired texture.
When I got to the opening of the cornucopia, I used the wire to attach the ribbon to the chicken wire,
weaving it in and out the holes along the edges.
When I ran out of wire, I used some garden twine that I had as it blended with the burlap.
As I didn’t have a tapestry or darning needle, I snipped the ends off a bobby pin with pliers
so I could run the twine through the holes of the burlap more easily.
I also used the twine to tack down the end of the ribbon inside the cone.
Feel free to skip this step as the inside or the corncuopia will be concealed once filled.
I may add another roll of hemp wire to give the cornucopia more of a basket texture.
When finished, I tied a bow with some brown satin wire-edged ribbon to add some embellishment
and filled my cornucopia with pumpkins, gourds, leaves and nuts.
It’s placed on a board to elevate it as a centerpiece with more harvest elements around it,
including Indian corn.
This is an easy and fun project!
I’ll be using the cornucopia as a centerpiece for a Thanksgiving table with some fruit and flowers on Monday, so I hope you’ll stop back by for some Thanksgiving centerpiece inspiration with my Monday Morning Blooms friends!
There is still time to enter our giveaway, through midnight November 13th.
Visit HERE for the giveaway details and chance to win a beautiful wreath from The Magnolia Company.
If you’re looking for another idea for Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving, you might also like. . .
DIY Cone-ucopias for Thanksgiving
These cone-copias as fun to make as they are to receive! Affordable to make from scrapbook paper, these favors double as table decorations. See them at a Giving Thanks table, HERE.
Looking for some appetizers, desserts or sides for your Thanksgiving feast?
You can find 25 Thanksgiving Recipes You’ll Want to Gobble, HERE.
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Mary, this is an excellent idea and so creative. I know it will be beautiful on your Thanksgiving table. Happy Friday!
Beautiful as always Mary! The step by step directions are so helpful. Can’t wait to see your tablescape on Monday. Have a great weekend!
What a crafty DYI!! Turned out beautiful! I love the ribbon…it adds sooo much! Thank you for sharing!! HAPPY THANKSGIVING!! 🦃🍁 BTW: I’ve seen some large shells that would make a really neat cornucopia…just a thought.
Oh Mary, aren’t you clever in creating in this cornucopia??!! It turned out so great and looks so pretty with the bow and filled with gourds. 👏🏻🍁 🦃 🍂👏🏻
Thank you for sharing your instructions for this creative craft – I love that I can make one in any size I need! Where are the links for the components?
Hi Barb, the Amazon links are at the bottom on the post. Just click on the “shop now” badges. :)
I have a cornucopia made with grape vine. You might take your idea and after the burlap wrapping wrap grapevine or in my case Virginia creeper vine which is all over my property. You are so creative and always love your tables. Happy Thanksgiving. Carolyn
Mary, your creative clever ideas just keep coming. This is wonderful!
Thanks for continuing to inspire us!!! Have a great weekend!
Hi Mary, I think the way you used the wreath is so clever. I’m definitely using your idea. I like the Colonial Trimmings wreath, but love them all really! I follow you on Pinterest already. I follow Magnolia Wreath now. Happy Friday! Clara ❤️
I love it. What a great centerpiece.
Mary, This is a wonderful idea and project! It looks easy enough and your instructions are nicely detailed. This is a beautiful cornucopia! Thanks for sharing. Happy Friday! Clara❤️
Oh, Mary, your cornucopia is beautiful.
This is so beautiful! Thank you!
Nice, clear directions. Love the brown bow too.