How to Make a Cornucopia or Horn of Plenty Centerpiece for Thanksgiving

Find the steps and supplies to create a cornucopia, or horn of plenty, for your Thanksgiving table. This centerpiece is easier to create than you might think and a festive way to celebrate harvest season.

A cornucopia, also known as a horn of plenty, symbolizes abundance and a bountiful harvest,

associated with Thanksgiving.

I’ve been looking for a cornucopia to use as a centerpiece for my Thanksgiving table.

As I couldn’t find the size I wanted, I decided to make one!

I wanted a horn of plenty that was large enough hold an assortment of harvest elements and to use as an arrangement with flowers, fruits and / or veggies for a Thanksgiving table centerpiece. My finished cornucopia is 20 inches long, from front to tail, with an 8 inch wide opening.

This cornucopia came together in a couple of hours.

It wasn’t hard, it just took a little time figuring out the easiest way to do it.

The best part is you can customize it to the size you desire with just a few supplies.

Here the materials I used:

12 x 50 inch roll of chicken wire (I used most of it)

45 foot roll of wired hemp or grapevine wire (I used 2 rolls)

5 inch x 10 yard burlap ribbon (I used less than 2 yards)

Garden twine

Side cutting pliers

Optional: gloves for handling chicken wire

I found the chicken wire and wired hemp at Michaels. Affliate links for supplies are at the bottom of this post for your convenience.

I rolled the chicken wire into a cone the approximate size I wanted my finished cornucopia to be.

Cut the chicken wire with pliers or snips, bending the wire to attach edges.

You may want to used gloves to protect your hands.

I cut a second smaller piece to form the horn of the cone, then placed the smaller cone

over the tail of the larger cone, bending the tail up to give it a horn shape.

Press and mold the wire pieces together. The burlap ribbon will hold them in place.

I wrapped the cone with burlap ribbon, starting at the horn end, overlapping as I went.

When I got to the opening of the cone, I cut the ribbon,

tucking a length inside along the bottom of the cone.

Starting again at the horn end, I wrapped the hemp wire around the cone.

The hemp wire adds some basket-like texture, and holds the burlap in place.

Repeat wrapping with wire until you achieve your desired texture.

When I got to the opening of the cornucopia, I used the wire to attach the ribbon to the chicken wire,

weaving it in and out the holes along the edges.

When I ran out of wire, I used some garden twine that I had as it blended with the burlap.

As I didn’t have a tapestry or darning needle, I snipped the ends off a bobby pin with pliers

so I could run the twine through the holes of the burlap more easily.

I also used the twine to tack down the end of the ribbon inside the cone.

Feel free to skip this step as the inside or the corncuopia will be concealed once filled.

I may add another roll of hemp wire to give the cornucopia more of a basket texture.

When finished, I tied a bow with some brown satin wire-edged ribbon to add some embellishment

and filled my cornucopia with pumpkins, gourds, leaves and nuts.

It’s placed on a board to elevate it as a centerpiece with more harvest elements around it,

including Indian corn.

This is an easy and fun project!

I’ll be using the cornucopia as a centerpiece for a Thanksgiving table with some fruit and flowers on Monday, so I hope you’ll stop back by for some Thanksgiving centerpiece inspiration with my Monday Morning Blooms friends!

DIY Cone-ucopias for Thanksgiving

These cone-copias as fun to make as they are to receive! Affordable to make from scrapbook paper, these favors double as table decorations. See them at a Giving Thanks table, HERE.

