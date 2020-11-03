Giving Thanks: Easy 10-Minute Harvest Runner and Tablescape

Create an easy and natural harvest runner and centerpiece for Thanksgiving in less than ten minutes. Additionally you’ll find table inspiration from 18 table stylists for your Thanksgiving feast.
Happy Tuesday! Are you wondering like me how it’s already November?
With the Thanksgiving on the horizon, I’m happy to be a part of a Thanksgiving Tablescape Blog Hop!
You can find table inspiration from 18 table stylists at the bottom of this post.
I love using natural elements as a centerpiece for the table.
Our Thanksgiving feast is traditionally served buffet-style on the kitchen island.
As we don’t need room on the table for platters of food,
there is plenty of room for a centerpiece!
This runner is easy to assemble using bits of fall and harvest elements,
nothing fussy or fancy!
I gathered mini pumpkins, nuts, Indian corn and brown magnolia leaves
shed from the tree, to create a casual and organic runner for the table.
Give your leaves a rinse to remove any hitchhikers and allow them to dry.
Magnolia leaves will stay waxy and look fresh for several days if setting your table in advance.
There are no rules other than keeping your elements low enough to see over
so as not interfere with conversation while dining and arranging your elements
so they’re pleasing to the eye.
I added some Indian Corn for a harvest note. Brown satin wire-edge ribbon is tied around
the dried husks to add some softness and rich, warm color.
Mercury glass votives were tucked into the runner to add a little sparkle and shine.
Once you have all your elements gathered, a runner is easy to create in less than 10 minutes.
Vary your elements to coordinate with your table or dinnerware,
and feel free to use faux leaves and pumpkins if you prefer.
Items from the produce department, such as pears, pomegranates and artichokes,
can be added to your runner, as seen, HERE, or make a simple runner
using pumpkins and oak leaves from your yard, HERE.
I set my table on the porch. Our weather in November is typically mild in
North Carolina, in the 60s or even 70s on Thanksgiving day.
We’ve spent many years eating turkey on my mother-in-law’s screened porch.
I auditioned my turkeys, setting the table a couple of ways. . .
These white Tom Turkey salad plates were found at Pottery Barn several years ago.
They’re layered over Autumn Monarch by Johnson Brothers, rimmed with a decorative leafy fruit
and vegetable border, and are one of my favorite gobblers!
I decided they were too pretty to cover and removed the salad plates.
They’re served up one white beaded edge charger plates,
framed with bronze metal chargers.
Tom turkey napkin rings hold fringed napkins and
bone-handled flatware adds some warm texture. . .
And amber goblets provide a warm glow.
DIY Cone-ucopias are as fun to make as they are to receive!
Find the DIY details to make them using scrapbook paper, HERE.
Fill them with some paper shred and Thanksgiving treats
for a fun take-away for your family members or guests.
I filled my Cone-ucopias with some Lindt / Lindor Harvest Assorted Chocolate Truffles,
harvest candy corn and foil-wrapped chocolate turkeys.
While Thanksgiving will look different for many of us with less travelling and social distancing
this year, it’s still important to add a bit of tradition to create some normalcy.
For me, it’s setting a pretty table and celebrating what
we are thankful for, even if it’s just the two of us.
The end. ;)
Thanksgiving Table Details:
Johnson Brothers Autumn Monarch / HomeGoods, several years ago
White Turkey Salad Plates / Pottery Barn, several years ago, used here
Plaid Tablecloth / Target, used here
Flatware / Towle Seville
Amber Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
Turkey Napkin Rings / Pottery Barn, several years ago
White Chargers, Napkins / HomeGoods, several years ago
Bronze Chargers / Hobby Lobby, several years ago
Many thanks to Chloe of Celebrate & Decorate for organizing this blog hop!
Find more Thanksgiving table inspiration at the links below.
Celebrate & Decorate
Sweet Sensations
Me and My Captain
Belle Blue Interiors
The Little Yellow Corner Store
Panoply
Life and Linda
Our Crafty Mom
White Arrows Home
Living With Thanksgiving
Debbee’s Buzz
Home is Where the Boat Is
Everyday Living
Red Cottage Chronicles
The Painted Apron
My Hubbard Home
Calypso in the Country
Zucchini Sisters
At Home With Jemma
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Brang it on!!! franki
Good Morning Mary,
What a gorgeous post. I am really enjoying the earthy warm hues that are inviting Fall indoors. Wonderful natural tablerunner, with so much visual interest and fluid as well. Your plates are gorgeous and I adore the plaid table cloth. The detail of your tablescape is stunning.
I always enjoy hopping with you and always leave feeling very inspired!
Happy Thanksgiving,
Jemma
Your little tea pot with the leaves over on the sidebar is just way too cute !
Mary, Your table is rich with warm colors and textures perfect for the season. I want to do a Thanksgiving runner one of these days! You make it look so easy and it is nice that guests view is not hampered at all with this style centerpiece.
I love your DIY candy filled cone-ucopias. Along with your collection of turkey plates with the beaded white chargers and cute turkey napkins rings my eyes pleasantly take in all the pretty details of your table.
It is fun to blog hop with you also.
Mary, your harvest runner is so eye-catching with its colors and textures. Plates with beautiful centers are just too beautiful to cover, I am constantly deciding what to do…do I cover or uncover? The cone-ucopias are the perfect takeaway gift for guests and they look so lovely on the table. Every table you set is full of interest and detail. Wishing you a lovely season of Thanksgiving!
Such rich textures using all the browns and creams, Mary! Wow, those brown magnolia leaves look really nice with the natural center runner, and I love that brown satin ribbon on the Indian corn. Lol, I had cartoonish visions of turkeys strutting down your runner runway with their auditioning, much as appear to really do in the wild (the end – very clever!). Those charger plates look like hobnail, a nice feminine touch, as is the fringe on the napkins (that M/F mix I so crave). And that flatware – love. The whole table has all the feels of the outdoors in late fall, and your porch setting was the perfect place. I think I’ll be needing more light in my life come winter, and those mercury glass votives are so pretty. Your special crafting of the fall cone-ucopias kick it all up one more notch. I’d love to be your guest anytime, but am happy to be in your company to soak in such great inspiration. Thanks, Mary!
It’s perfect Mary, I love the autumn colors and a runner of pumpkins, acorns and fall elements looks beautiful from all place settings. low enough for lively conversation yet special enough to remind diners this is Thanksgiving dinner! Love the gorgeous turkey plates and the plaid tablecloth. Of course who wouldn’t be delighted to find a darling Cone-ucopia at their place! We are hoping to be at the beach house this year, having a non traditional Thanksgiving, but giving thanks none the less, that our home was spared…Happy Hopping and Happy November Mary, on to the holidays!
Jenna
Mary, Your tables are always a delight! I always come away with an idea for a centerpiece or special touch as in your little cone-ucopias. I am flower-challenged and your runner is one that anyone can do. Thank you for your continued inspiration and wonderful photos.
Such a wonderful table from your tablecloth, turkey plates (both!) and runner. You never fail to disappoint. Wishing you a blessed Thanksgiving.
Mary, such a bountiful, warm and welcoming Thanksgiving table! And, how lucky to be able to eat on the porch! That’s something I love about years we celebrate in Charleston, SC at my sister’s. Your simple table length centerpiece is a stunner, and I love the addition of the natural magnolia leaves. The white turkey plates are really cute, but I like seeing your vintage inspired dinner plates instead. Perhaps the white plates could be brought in later for a piece of pie? I so agree about making the meal a festive one, even if a much more intimate one. We should always be counting our blessings. Wishing you a healthy and happy holiday!
Beautiful table, Mary! I love all the rich natural tones and especially the plaid tablecloth. You have such wonderful details in your fabulous runner and cut cone-acopias!! I am so bummed I am not hopping with you for this, I hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving. Take Care❤️
Thank you Ann! You are missed! Hope all is well and happy November to you❤️🍂🍁🌾
Mary, What a beautiful Thanksgiving table. Your natural runner is gorgeous. Today I will add ribbon to the colorful corn on our table. I love the way it looks! Your cone a copias are so cute! Enjoy your day sweet friend. Clara ❤️
Thank you for your sweet comment and visits Clara! 🦃🍁🍂🌾❤️
Oh so beautiful my friend! Such richness of colors in this tablescape. And a beautiful cornucopia centerpiece! Such inspiration
Thank you always for your lovely blog!
Your ideas are AMAZING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! only YOU CAN make the mundane and simplistic look exquisite!!!!!!!
Mary, I’m thankful for your beautiful posts. Please keep up the good work!
I would love to join you at this table Mary. You fill my heart with Thanksgiving. Joyce 🧡🦃🌾🍂🍁
Beautiful table, Mary! I had to click over to the darling craft idea. I’m not much of a crafter, but think I will make these. Such a nice detail! I doubt we’ll have guests at our table this Thanksgiving, but I’ll set a pretty table for two.
Love all your Tom Turkey plates. I’ve a pair and would like to find more.
Have a beauutiful week…..
Gorgeous, but my guys would pick †he nuts clean like a bunch of squirrels…very pretty!
It’s always a pleasure dropping by to see what you have in store for us. Love the turkey salad plates and plaid tablecloth.
I have a screened in room – but not the 70 degree weather:(
Oh, well, that won’t stop be from enjoy Thanksgiving.
Have a blessed one,
RR
Your posts are always so uplifting and beautiful Mary, also inspiring us to make festivals a real pleasure. Happy thanksgiving to you.
I love the addition of nuts Mary. Great for the centerpiece on Thanksgiving and cookies at Christmas:@)
Spectacular runner of autumn glory!…The place settings are beautifully curated and what a treat/parting gift for your guests of that most wonderful cornucopia of goodies.
Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family!