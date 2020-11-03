Dishes, DIY, Tablescape, Thanksgiving

Giving Thanks: Easy 10-Minute Harvest Runner and Tablescape

Create an easy and natural harvest runner and centerpiece for Thanksgiving in less than ten minutes. Additionally you’ll find table inspiration from 18 table stylists for your Thanksgiving feast.

Thanksgiving table with natural harvest runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

Happy Tuesday! Are you wondering like me how it’s already November?

With the Thanksgiving on the horizon, I’m happy to be a part of a Thanksgiving Tablescape Blog Hop!

You can find table inspiration from 18 table stylists at the bottom of this post.

DIY harvest runner with pumpkins, nuts, Indian corn and leaves | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

I love using natural elements as a centerpiece for the table.

Our Thanksgiving feast is traditionally served buffet-style on the kitchen island.

As we don’t need room on the table for platters of food,

there is plenty of room for a centerpiece!

Easy 10-Minute harvest runner for Thanksgiving | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

This runner is easy to assemble using bits of fall and harvest elements,

nothing fussy or fancy!

Easy 10-Minute harvest runner for Thanksgiving | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

I gathered mini pumpkins, nuts, Indian corn and brown magnolia leaves

shed from the tree, to create a casual and organic runner for the table.

Give your leaves a rinse to remove any hitchhikers and allow them to dry.

Magnolia leaves will stay waxy and look fresh for several days if setting your table in advance.

Easy 10-Minute harvest runner for Thanksgiving | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

There are no rules other than keeping your elements low enough to see over

so as not interfere with conversation while dining and arranging your elements

so they’re pleasing to the eye.

Indian corn tied with brown satin ribbon for Thanksgiving | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

I added some Indian Corn for a harvest note. Brown satin wire-edge ribbon is tied around

the dried husks to add some softness and rich, warm color.

Mercury glass votives were tucked into the runner to add a little sparkle and shine.

Indian corn tied with brown satin ribbon for Thanksgiving | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

Once you have all your elements gathered, a runner is easy to create in less than 10 minutes.

 Vary your elements to coordinate with your table or dinnerware,

and feel free to use faux leaves and pumpkins if you prefer.

DIY harvest runner with pumpkins, nuts, leaves and Indian corn for Thanksgiving | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

Items from the produce department, such as pears, pomegranates and artichokes,

can be added to your runner, as seen, HERE, or make a simple runner

using pumpkins and oak leaves from your yard, HERE.

DIY harvest runner with pumpkins, nuts, leaves and Indian corn for Thanksgiving | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

I set my table on the porch. Our weather in November is typically mild in

 North Carolina, in the 60s or even 70s on Thanksgiving day.

We’ve spent many years eating turkey on my mother-in-law’s screened porch.

Thanksgiving table with turkey plates | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

I auditioned my turkeys, setting the table a couple of ways. . .

Thanksgiving table with plaid, natural runner and turkey plates | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

These white Tom Turkey salad plates were found at Pottery Barn several years ago.

Thanksgiving table with plaid, natural runner and turkey plates | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

They’re layered over Autumn Monarch by Johnson Brothers, rimmed with a decorative leafy fruit

and vegetable border, and are one of my favorite gobblers!

Autumn Monarch by Johnson Brothers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes

I decided they were too pretty to cover and removed the salad plates.

Thanksgiving table with plaid, natural runner with pumpkins and turkey plates | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

They’re served up one white beaded edge charger plates,

framed with bronze metal chargers.

Thanksgiving table with turkey napkin rings | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

Tom turkey napkin rings hold fringed napkins and

bone-handled flatware adds some warm texture. . .

Thanksgiving table with plaid, natural runner with pumpkins and turkey plates | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

And amber goblets provide a warm glow.

Thanksgiving table with plaid, natural runner with pumpkins and turkey plates | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

DIY Cone-ucopias are as fun to make as they are to receive!

Thanksgiving table with DIY Cone-ucopias | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

Find the DIY details to make them using scrapbook paper, HERE.

Thanksgiving table with DIY Cone-ucopias | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

Fill them with some paper shred and Thanksgiving treats

for a fun take-away for your family members or guests.

Thanksgiving table with DIY Cone-ucopias | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

I filled my Cone-ucopias with some Lindt / Lindor Harvest Assorted Chocolate Truffles,

harvest candy corn and foil-wrapped chocolate turkeys.

Thanksgiving table with DIY Cone-ucopias | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

While Thanksgiving will look different for many of us with less travelling and social distancing

this year, it’s still important to add a bit of tradition to create some normalcy.

Thanksgiving table with DIY Cone-ucopias | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

For me, it’s setting a pretty table and celebrating what

we are thankful for, even if it’s just the two of us.

Thanksgiving table with turkey napkin rings | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

The end. ;)

Autumn Monarch by Johnson Brothers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes

Thanksgiving Table Details:

Johnson Brothers Autumn Monarch / HomeGoods, several years ago

White Turkey Salad Plates / Pottery Barn, several years ago, used here

Plaid Tablecloth / Target, used here

Flatware /  Towle Seville

Amber Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Turkey Napkin Rings / Pottery Barn, several years ago

White Chargers, Napkins / HomeGoods, several years ago

Bronze Chargers / Hobby Lobby, several years ago

Thanksgiving table with plaid, natural runner with pumpkins and turkey plates | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

Many thanks to Chloe of Celebrate & Decorate for organizing this blog hop!

Autumn Monarch by Johnson Brothers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes

Find more Thanksgiving table inspiration at the links below.

Thanksgiving table with plaid, natural runner with pumpkins and turkey plates | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

 

Thanksgiving table with plaid, natural runner with pumpkins and turkey plates | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes #DIY

Leave a Reply

