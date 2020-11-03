Giving Thanks: Easy 10-Minute Harvest Runner and Tablescape

Create an easy and natural harvest runner and centerpiece for Thanksgiving in less than ten minutes. Additionally you’ll find table inspiration from 18 table stylists for your Thanksgiving feast.

Happy Tuesday! Are you wondering like me how it’s already November?

With the Thanksgiving on the horizon, I’m happy to be a part of a Thanksgiving Tablescape Blog Hop!

You can find table inspiration from 18 table stylists at the bottom of this post.

I love using natural elements as a centerpiece for the table.

Our Thanksgiving feast is traditionally served buffet-style on the kitchen island.

As we don’t need room on the table for platters of food,

there is plenty of room for a centerpiece!

This runner is easy to assemble using bits of fall and harvest elements,

nothing fussy or fancy!

I gathered mini pumpkins, nuts, Indian corn and brown magnolia leaves

shed from the tree, to create a casual and organic runner for the table.

Give your leaves a rinse to remove any hitchhikers and allow them to dry.

Magnolia leaves will stay waxy and look fresh for several days if setting your table in advance.

There are no rules other than keeping your elements low enough to see over

so as not interfere with conversation while dining and arranging your elements

so they’re pleasing to the eye.

I added some Indian Corn for a harvest note. Brown satin wire-edge ribbon is tied around

the dried husks to add some softness and rich, warm color.

Mercury glass votives were tucked into the runner to add a little sparkle and shine.

Once you have all your elements gathered, a runner is easy to create in less than 10 minutes.

Vary your elements to coordinate with your table or dinnerware,

and feel free to use faux leaves and pumpkins if you prefer.

Items from the produce department, such as pears, pomegranates and artichokes,

can be added to your runner, as seen, HERE, or make a simple runner

using pumpkins and oak leaves from your yard, HERE.

I set my table on the porch. Our weather in November is typically mild in

North Carolina, in the 60s or even 70s on Thanksgiving day.

We’ve spent many years eating turkey on my mother-in-law’s screened porch.

I auditioned my turkeys, setting the table a couple of ways. . .

These white Tom Turkey salad plates were found at Pottery Barn several years ago.

They’re layered over Autumn Monarch by Johnson Brothers, rimmed with a decorative leafy fruit

and vegetable border, and are one of my favorite gobblers!

I decided they were too pretty to cover and removed the salad plates.

They’re served up one white beaded edge charger plates,

framed with bronze metal chargers.

Tom turkey napkin rings hold fringed napkins and

bone-handled flatware adds some warm texture. . .

And amber goblets provide a warm glow.

DIY Cone-ucopias are as fun to make as they are to receive!

Find the DIY details to make them using scrapbook paper, HERE.

Fill them with some paper shred and Thanksgiving treats

for a fun take-away for your family members or guests.

I filled my Cone-ucopias with some Lindt / Lindor Harvest Assorted Chocolate Truffles,

harvest candy corn and foil-wrapped chocolate turkeys.

While Thanksgiving will look different for many of us with less travelling and social distancing

this year, it’s still important to add a bit of tradition to create some normalcy.

For me, it’s setting a pretty table and celebrating what

we are thankful for, even if it’s just the two of us.

The end. ;)

Thanksgiving Table Details:

Johnson Brothers Autumn Monarch / HomeGoods, several years ago

White Turkey Salad Plates / Pottery Barn, several years ago, used here

Plaid Tablecloth / Target, used here

Flatware / Towle Seville

Amber Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Turkey Napkin Rings / Pottery Barn, several years ago

White Chargers, Napkins / HomeGoods, several years ago

Bronze Chargers / Hobby Lobby, several years ago

