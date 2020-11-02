Delicious Autumn Arrangement + Hydrangeas Last Hurrah

Happy November!
It’s the first Monday of the month which means
I’m joining my blogging friends for some flower therapy
and Monday Morning Blooms.
You can find my blogging friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.
Autumn is my favorite season and I’m savoring every minute!
I pulled together a natural autumn arrangement in celebration
for today’s Monday Morning Blooms.
Endless Summer Hydrangeas are still pushing blooms with our
mild fall weather and warm 70 degree days.
Our temperatures are dipping into the 30s this week so I cut some hydrangeas
to enjoy before they are nipped by frost and for their last hurrah.
A favorite bird urn from my retail days provided a vase for the arrangement.
To create the arrangement and for easy flower arranging, I used chicken wire to support the flower stems and foliage.
When using foliage or flowers with woody stems, remove 3 – 4 inches of the outer
wood with a vegetable peeler to helps the stems ‘drink’ and stay fresh longer.
I started with some foliage clipped from the trees and shrubs. . .
Sweet Gum, Maple, Lespedeza and Black Diamond Crape Myrtle.
Hydrangeas were added next; both Endless Summer and Limelight Hydrangeas.
Apples were added to the arrangement using bamboo skewers and
Crape Myrtle seed pods provide a little texture and interest.
Pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn and a few fall leaves circle the arrangement,
tucked in and around a grapevine wreath for texture.
We’ve had a couple of beautiful fall weeks recently.
Our leaves typically turn the first week in November in North Carolina,
with the maples the first to put on an autumn show.
With an eye on the forecast, I made this arrangement a couple of days
before Tropical Store Zeta moved through on Thursday.
We were fortunate not to lose power like so many or have any damage,
just clean up from downed tree limbs and lots of leaf debris.
I’m looking forward to seeing the remaining leaves put on their autumn show!
Here a few favorite quotes of my favorite season. . .
“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.”
– F. Scott Fitzgerald.
“Autumn paints in colors that summer has never seen.”
– Unknown
“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”
— L.M. Montgomery
“Autumn…the year’s last, loveliest smile.”
– William Cullen Bryant
“If a year was tucked inside of a clock, then autumn would be the magic hour.”
– Victoria Erickson
“I loved autumn, the one season of the year that God seemed to have put there just for the beauty of it.”
– Lee Maynard
“Fall has always been my favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale.”
– Lauren DeStefano
“Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns.”
– George Eliot
Join me at a Delicious Autumn Lakeside Table, HERE.
Visit my talented friends to see their floral inspiration this week:
Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse
Shirley at Housepitality Designs
Pam at Everyday Living
For our next Monday Morning Blooms, we are thrilled to
partner with a luxurious linen and tabletop company
and share some holiday table inspiration with you!
Mark your calendar for November 16th for a wonderful giveaway to usher in the holidays!
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Mary, what a most magnificent arrangement to honor Fall that will be coming close to an end. I wish I could just ‘freeze frame” this season…Lee Maynard said is perfectly…God surely gave us the season of Fall just for the beauty of it. I am in awe that you still have such beautiful hydrangeas. I had purchased an extra vegetable peeler to place in my “flower arranging supply drawer”
thanks for the tip!
I am a bird lover and I am always so happy when you always create something so beautiful in the bird urn.
One day, I hope to be able to gather things from the yard/garden as you so inspire me…you inspire all of us every day!
So happy you did not have much damage due to Zeta. Have a most beautiful day…great to be Monday Morning Blooming with you!
Lovely way to start my morning. Your arrangement is lovely and all the quotes made me realize I need to slow down my mind and stay in the moment. Autumn is my favorite season and I need to savor it. Will put away my few Halloween decorations but certainly the rest of my autumn decor will remain through out November. Need to bring out my large resin Turkey and check out the stores for some Indian Corn and feathers to add to my dining room table arrangement.
Simply gorgeous! Fall is my favorite season, too. I love your bird urns❣️
Very pretty Mary! I have to chuckle when I see the Indian corn… Some squirrel has been stealing cobs off of a neighbor’s corn stalks and eating them in my yard. I found three so far! Happy November:@)
Mary,
You are the “gift” to all of us that just keeps on giving! Thank you for all the beautiful arrangements, recipes, scenery, and those precious dogs! I always look forward to “unwrapping “ these delights!
Thank you,
Gale
As soon as it warms up here ( 36 in southern Virginia) I am going to cut a few hydrangeas for my table and gather some leaves. You inspire me so!
Mary, your stunning flowers show the beauty of my favorite season. The rich colors and textures are glorious, I wish it didn’t come to an end so quickly. The bird urn is the perfect vessel for your arrangement, your retail days certainly produced some lovelies for you to enjoy. I am one that loves quotes and you used some of my favorite ones in your gorgeous autumn vignette.
We are expecting our first frost tonight, I am not quite ready to let go of warm sunny days. It is always a pleasure sharing Monday Morning Blooms with you…Happy November ♥️
As soon as it warms up here in Virginia ( 35 right now) I am going to cut a few hydrangeas and gather some leaves for my table. Thanks for all the delightful quotes.
Delicious? Yes, and rich, riich colors! So beautiful, Mary. I love how full you make your designs. We were on the western cusp of Zeta as she rolled through fast and furiously on Thursday. So many of our trees are completely defoliated. We were lucky in that we got two day trips in through WV to take in the grand show of color. I hope yours doesn’t disappoint in these next couple of weeks. I have to admit I was a little down yesterday with the time change and early darkness. I’m really looking forward to decorating inside to keep the doldrums away. I cannot wait to see what you do with the partnership you have scheduled for the 16th. Believe me, I won’t miss it! Happy November. I hope you have a wonderful week.
Beautiful epitome of Autumn -full, lush
This is just gorgeous!!!
Mary, Your bird urn is beautiful. The bouquet is stunning! Fall is an awesome season. Enjoy your day! Clara❤️🍁
I agree with the quote, Autumn is indeed the Magic Hour, and your bountiful arrangement of fruits, vegetables, pumpkins and flowers makes my heart sing and my fingers itch for a paint brush Mary! Gorgeous celebration of fall! I’m so glad Zeta was kind to you, she did make a mess in our yard too :) Have a great week Mary and Happy November! 🦃
Jenna
Mary, your arrangement is the epitome of autumn – absolutely glorious! The bird vase is so sweet. The variety of quotes just tops it off to bring this autumn post full circle. I am never disappointed with your blog.
Your eye for color, form and style never ceases to surprise me.
Oh Mary, your arrangement is outstanding! The hydrangeas and the apples add such a pop of color to the display, and the gourds, corn and leaves on the blanket add to the beauty. Thank you for sharing your favorite quotes along with your glorious Autumn display.
Always enjoy your floral extravaganzas! So vibrant and bright, I have one tree in its glory, just wish the other 50 would chime in! The lake backdrop is always a delighting bonus.
Mary, I love your gorgeous urn! You have wowed us with all the beauty of autumn with pretty garden flowers, fall foliage from your yard, and apples in your arrangement surrounded by autumns bounty of Indian corn, pumpkins, gourds, and fall leaves.
Your beautiful quotes are to be savored. Pinning to save them to refer to again!
Thanks for all the flower arranging tips. I hope to have time to forage some persimmon foliage later today. It is so pretty right now and I need to prepare the stems to make it last longer.
Have a lovely week. The weather is so nice. Hoping for no more storms.
Simply gorgeous, Mary. I had forgotten about peeling woody stems…something I learned almost 60 years ago…thanks so much, I still learn something with your tutorials! Hugs, Sandi
Mary, I always look forward to Monday Morning Blooms!!! I’m totally smitten with that urnn!!! Your arrangement is stellar as usual. Happy November!
Wonderfully Beautiful post. Autumn, indeed is glorious!
My vanilla is looking rich and dark….(Thanks for reminding me about this easy terrific gift. Even if I selfishly keep it all, Heh!)
And boy! I wish you would call me and talk me through buying and planting Hydrangeas!
PS: Your photo with your co-Monday girls is hilarious……
Cheers! Ellen
Love this arrangement. All the color is so fun and uplifting.
Completely glorious!! I just drank in all that delicious autumnal glory. So beautiful, it’s always a joy to join you for our special Monday Morning Blooms, but this one captured my heart especially Mary. Your quotes are lovely, too. And the bird urn? It’s one of the very few things that I’ve ever kept from things I sold long ago, although mine is cream with green undertones.
Thank you for another fabulous MMB friend. xoxo Lidy
Great arrangement and sweet quotes, a few new ones. It is my favorite season too and may we all get a chance to linger. I noticed your back view photo which is the only one I have ever seen of you, but we will take what we can get. This whole Monday morning thing is a fun blogger gift to all of us. Flowers in the home just make me smile. Thank you.
Gorgeous and delicious gathering for your Autumn arrangement. Love all the quotes.
Absolutely wonderful!
Thank you for your very lovely post! Cherish each moment of these colorful days, hour by changing hour.
What a beautiful post! I love that urn and the arrangement is just LUSH! Very special quotes indeed, I agree with every one of them. You are teasing us Mary with a picture of your backside, hehe. I was shocked we have gotten to see even that as you have been so private until now. No matter, we love you no matter what. ♥️ Yes, fall is awesome and my favorite season too. On Sunday, we had a cold, gusty day with hard little snow pellets covering the deck and ground. On Wednesday it is supposed to get up to 60 something and I am going to plant my daffodils and put up my outside Christmas lights and maybe even hang my garland on my front porch. With our crazy Michigan weather, you learn to catch these nice days instead of doing it in 20 degree weather, ha. Also, will be getting out our beautiful Tom Turkey plates. 😙🍊🍂
This he richness of your fall colors brightens my morning and provides just what you hope for your friends: inspiration and energy!