Delicious Autumn Arrangement + Hydrangeas Last Hurrah

Happy November!

It’s the first Monday of the month which means

I’m joining my blogging friends for some flower therapy

and Monday Morning Blooms.

You can find my blogging friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.

Autumn is my favorite season and I’m savoring every minute!

I pulled together a natural autumn arrangement in celebration

for today’s Monday Morning Blooms.

Endless Summer Hydrangeas are still pushing blooms with our

mild fall weather and warm 70 degree days.

Our temperatures are dipping into the 30s this week so I cut some hydrangeas

to enjoy before they are nipped by frost and for their last hurrah.

A favorite bird urn from my retail days provided a vase for the arrangement.

To create the arrangement and for easy flower arranging, I used chicken wire to support the flower stems and foliage.

When using foliage or flowers with woody stems, remove 3 – 4 inches of the outer

wood with a vegetable peeler to helps the stems ‘drink’ and stay fresh longer.

I started with some foliage clipped from the trees and shrubs. . .

Sweet Gum, Maple, Lespedeza and Black Diamond Crape Myrtle.

Hydrangeas were added next; both Endless Summer and Limelight Hydrangeas.

Apples were added to the arrangement using bamboo skewers and

Crape Myrtle seed pods provide a little texture and interest.

Pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn and a few fall leaves circle the arrangement,

tucked in and around a grapevine wreath for texture.

We’ve had a couple of beautiful fall weeks recently.

Our leaves typically turn the first week in November in North Carolina,

with the maples the first to put on an autumn show.

With an eye on the forecast, I made this arrangement a couple of days

before Tropical Store Zeta moved through on Thursday.

We were fortunate not to lose power like so many or have any damage,

just clean up from downed tree limbs and lots of leaf debris.

I’m looking forward to seeing the remaining leaves put on their autumn show!

Here a few favorite quotes of my favorite season. . .

“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.”

– F. Scott Fitzgerald.

“Autumn paints in colors that summer has never seen.”

– Unknown

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”

— L.M. Montgomery

“Autumn…the year’s last, loveliest smile.”

– William Cullen Bryant

“If a year was tucked inside of a clock, then autumn would be the magic hour.”

– Victoria Erickson

“I loved autumn, the one season of the year that God seemed to have put there just for the beauty of it.”

– Lee Maynard

“Fall has always been my favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale.”

– Lauren DeStefano

“Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns.”

– George Eliot

Join me at a Delicious Autumn Lakeside Table, HERE.

Visit my talented friends to see their floral inspiration this week:

Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

Shirley at Housepitality Designs

Pam at Everyday Living

For our next Monday Morning Blooms, we are thrilled to

partner with a luxurious linen and tabletop company

and share some holiday table inspiration with you!

Mark your calendar for November 16th for a wonderful giveaway to usher in the holidays!

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

Between Naps on the Porch