Dogs, Halloween

Happy Howl-oween from Lola and Sophie

30 Comments

 

Happy Howl-oween from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #halloween #bichonfrise

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you a Happy Howl-oween!

Happy Howl-oween from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #halloween #bichonfrise

They’re wearing festive Halloween collars they inherited from Chloe and Gracie.

Happy Howl-oween from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #halloween #bichonfrise

I found the collars about 10 years ago at HomeGoods.

Happy Howl-oween from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #halloween #bichonfrise

The both agree that it’s not Halloween without a few treats!

Happy Howl-oween from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #halloween #bichonfrise

Sophie: “Where’s she hiding those treats?”

Happy Howl-oween from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #halloween #bichonfrise

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

 Lola and Sophie love these Sweet Potato Treats that are one-ingredient and made in the USA.

No scary fillers, artificial ingredients, or preservatives, just dehydrated sweet potato!

Favorite Sweet Potato Dog Treats | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #halloween #bichonfrise

They come in different sizes or “cuts”. If you have a small dog, the large size “chews”

are easy to cut into smaller pieces with kitchen shears and the “fries” break easily

into small pieces to portion out your dog’s treats throughout the day. . .

Happy Howl-oween from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #halloween #bichonfrise

Or as a bribe to pose for photos. 🐾🐾

Happy Howl-oween from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #halloween #bichonfrise

If you’re looking for grain-free treats for your dog that are healthy too,

Lola and Sophie give them 4 paws (8 paws?) up!

Happy Howl-oween from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #halloween #bichonfrise

Happy Howl-oween from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #halloween #bichonfrise

Getting Lola to hold her bone was a bit of a trick. . .

Happy Howl-oween from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #halloween #bichonfrise

Happy Howl-oween from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #halloween #bichonfrise

Happy Howl-oween from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #halloween #bichonfrise

Lola says posing for photos is so exhausting. . .

Happy Howl-oween from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #halloween #bichonfrise

And Sophie lets out a big yawn that looks like a howl :)

Happy Howl-oween from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #halloween #bichonfrise

Wishing you a Happy Howl-oween with plenty of treats!

🐾🐾

Happy Howl-oween from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #halloween #bichonfrise

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

  30 comments for “Happy Howl-oween from Lola and Sophie

  1. Ann Rue
    October 31, 2020 at 6:24 am

    The photos of Lola and Sophie are just so cute, my little Granddogie, who looks like Lola and Sophie are coming to visit me today. Do you have a recipe to make sweet potato treats?

    Reply
    • Mary
      October 31, 2020 at 6:34 am

      Hi Ann, I haven’t made them but I looked up a recipe. You slice the sweet potatoes about a quarter inch thick with a mandoline, lay them in a single layer on a parchment lined baking sheet and place in a 250 degree oven for 2 – 3 hours, turning occasionally. Allow to cool and store in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks. 🐾🐾

      Reply
  2. Gale Crudup
    October 31, 2020 at 6:35 am

    What an adorable treat it is to see your cute dogs!
    Thanks!
    Also, Mary could you offer a suggestion for keeping glitter from shedding off of faux branches? One suggestion was hairspray. Wondering about anything turning over time!
    Thanks!
    Gale

    Reply
    • Mary
      October 31, 2020 at 7:25 am

      Hi Gale, I would think clear spray sealer would work better than hairspray as it’s more permanent. It’s available in matte or gloss depending on your branches. Look for one that states ‘will not yellow over time’ and maybe experiment on one first. :)

      Reply
  3. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    October 31, 2020 at 6:53 am

    I always enjoy seeing Lola and Sophie!

    Reply
  4. Aquietlife
    October 31, 2020 at 7:04 am

    Such cuties, my girls are getting too fussy in their old age to pose for me, or more like I’ve lost my patience! The happy shots are the best, howling, yawning, side eyeing their treats, adorable! I hope you all trick or treat from your docks this year, you could have a heck of a Halloween boat parade and be covid safe tossing out treats 😉 happy Halloween!

    Reply
  5. Everyday Living
    October 31, 2020 at 7:44 am

    Lola and Sophie are adorable and the girls always bring me smiles. Happy Howl-oween, Mary!

    Reply
  6. Rita C.
    October 31, 2020 at 7:52 am

    They are SO cute! Is it just me or is Sophie a live wire? She’s got so much personality that comes through in these photos! Happy Halloween, Mary.

    Reply
  7. SUSAN
    October 31, 2020 at 8:01 am

    Some of the cutest pictures yet!!

    Reply
  8. Cindi
    October 31, 2020 at 8:11 am

    Adorable- no more words needed. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  9. Ann Woleben
    October 31, 2020 at 8:15 am

    The girls are precious in their Halloween collars. Happy Halloween!

    Reply
  10. Karen Tilma
    October 31, 2020 at 8:26 am

    Mary, Lola and Sophie always make me smile! I love those sweet faces!
    Karen

    Reply
    • Clara
      October 31, 2020 at 10:03 am

      Mary, The girls are so cute in their collars. Their personalities show in the pictures. Happy Halloween! Clara❤️

      Reply
  11. the Painted Apron
    October 31, 2020 at 9:17 am

    So adorable Mary! I love the yawns! The trick and treat bones are soo cute! I would love to see a video of you getting the girls to pose, you must have infinite patience, however I guess they know what to expect by now and are eager to cooperate and get to the rewards :) Happy Howl-o-ween!
    Jenna

    Reply
  12. Jackie
    October 31, 2020 at 9:25 am

    Lola and Sophie are adorable! Happy Halloween!

    Reply
  13. Janet Robinson
    October 31, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Mary, Lola and Sophie are adorable!! Have a Happy Halloween!!! from Maine where it’s 26 degrees!!

    Reply
  14. Julie F
    October 31, 2020 at 10:41 am

    Such cute doggies and so photogenic. Love!

    Reply
  15. shirley@housepitalitydesigns
    October 31, 2020 at 10:41 am

    Happy Halloween Lola and Sophie!!! ….yes, posing for the camera can be exhausting; however, I know you two love the wonderful treats when it is all done. Tell your mom that I love the pillow on the bench and she dresses to you up so wonderfully!

    Reply
  16. Patricia Schaeffer
    October 31, 2020 at 11:02 am

    Dear Ann….My pug Sadie and I wishes you Lola and Sophie a Happy Halloween, and we both agree the ladies look
    aDOGable in their colorful collars

    Reply
    • Mary
      October 31, 2020 at 11:10 am

      Thank you Patricia, Happy Howl-oween to you and Sadie! 🐾🐾

      Reply
  17. Evelyn Nesbit
    October 31, 2020 at 11:12 am

    I always enjoy your content but I must say I’m partial to your posts with your beautiful fur babies! Always my favorites and always adorable! Happy Howl-Oween! 🎃

    Reply
  18. Linda E.
    October 31, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Terrific Halloween pictures! Happy Halloween to you, Mary, and to Lola and Sophie!

    Reply
  19. Chloe
    October 31, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    Lola and Sophie seem to be a bit less patient than Chloe and Gracie, no? I love seeing them and I think the pictures where they aren’t perfectly posed are even more entertaining than those where they are. Happy Howl-oween and thank you for your continued posts.

    Reply
  20. Kathleen
    October 31, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    So cute for Howl-o-ween. If only Sofia and Lola knew just how cute they are when they DO look at the camera I bet they would cooperate every time!

    Reply
  21. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    October 31, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    Cute! Give The Girls a big hug for me Mary! Happy Halloween-enjoy:@)

    Reply
  22. Ellen
    October 31, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    Sooooo cute!!! Wishing them more HAPPY HALLOWEEN treats! 🎃🧟‍♂️🧛🏻‍♀️👻🧙🏻‍♀️🦹‍♀️

    Reply
  23. Kim
    October 31, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    Happy Halloween..the Girls are so funny

    Reply
  24. Betsy
    October 31, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    Looks like those hard-working models worked up at appetite and deserve some special treats! Hope you have a spooktacular Halloween!

    Reply
  25. Sarah
    October 31, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    Happy Howl-oween from Sadie and Sarah! Hope you get lots of treats!

    Reply
  26. Kitty
    October 31, 2020 at 10:35 pm

    Happy Howl-o-ween to Lola and Sophie and you, Mary! Thanks for the smiles 🎃

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: