Happy Howl-oween from Lola and Sophie

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you a Happy Howl-oween!
They’re wearing festive Halloween collars they inherited from Chloe and Gracie.
I found the collars about 10 years ago at HomeGoods.
The both agree that it’s not Halloween without a few treats!
Sophie: “Where’s she hiding those treats?”
This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.
Lola and Sophie love these Sweet Potato Treats that are one-ingredient and made in the USA.
No scary fillers, artificial ingredients, or preservatives, just dehydrated sweet potato!
They come in different sizes or “cuts”. If you have a small dog, the large size “chews”
are easy to cut into smaller pieces with kitchen shears and the “fries” break easily
into small pieces to portion out your dog’s treats throughout the day. . .
Or as a bribe to pose for photos. 🐾🐾
If you’re looking for grain-free treats for your dog that are healthy too,
Lola and Sophie give them 4 paws (8 paws?) up!
Getting Lola to hold her bone was a bit of a trick. . .
Lola says posing for photos is so exhausting. . .
And Sophie lets out a big yawn that looks like a howl :)
Wishing you a Happy Howl-oween with plenty of treats!
🐾🐾
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Between Naps on the Porch
The photos of Lola and Sophie are just so cute, my little Granddogie, who looks like Lola and Sophie are coming to visit me today. Do you have a recipe to make sweet potato treats?
Hi Ann, I haven’t made them but I looked up a recipe. You slice the sweet potatoes about a quarter inch thick with a mandoline, lay them in a single layer on a parchment lined baking sheet and place in a 250 degree oven for 2 – 3 hours, turning occasionally. Allow to cool and store in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks. 🐾🐾
What an adorable treat it is to see your cute dogs!
Thanks!
Also, Mary could you offer a suggestion for keeping glitter from shedding off of faux branches? One suggestion was hairspray. Wondering about anything turning over time!
Thanks!
Gale
Hi Gale, I would think clear spray sealer would work better than hairspray as it’s more permanent. It’s available in matte or gloss depending on your branches. Look for one that states ‘will not yellow over time’ and maybe experiment on one first. :)
I always enjoy seeing Lola and Sophie!
Such cuties, my girls are getting too fussy in their old age to pose for me, or more like I’ve lost my patience! The happy shots are the best, howling, yawning, side eyeing their treats, adorable! I hope you all trick or treat from your docks this year, you could have a heck of a Halloween boat parade and be covid safe tossing out treats 😉 happy Halloween!
Lola and Sophie are adorable and the girls always bring me smiles. Happy Howl-oween, Mary!
They are SO cute! Is it just me or is Sophie a live wire? She’s got so much personality that comes through in these photos! Happy Halloween, Mary.
Some of the cutest pictures yet!!
Adorable- no more words needed. Thanks for sharing.
The girls are precious in their Halloween collars. Happy Halloween!
Mary, Lola and Sophie always make me smile! I love those sweet faces!
Karen
Mary, The girls are so cute in their collars. Their personalities show in the pictures. Happy Halloween! Clara❤️
So adorable Mary! I love the yawns! The trick and treat bones are soo cute! I would love to see a video of you getting the girls to pose, you must have infinite patience, however I guess they know what to expect by now and are eager to cooperate and get to the rewards :) Happy Howl-o-ween!
Jenna
Lola and Sophie are adorable! Happy Halloween!
Mary, Lola and Sophie are adorable!! Have a Happy Halloween!!! from Maine where it’s 26 degrees!!
Such cute doggies and so photogenic. Love!
Happy Halloween Lola and Sophie!!! ….yes, posing for the camera can be exhausting; however, I know you two love the wonderful treats when it is all done. Tell your mom that I love the pillow on the bench and she dresses to you up so wonderfully!
Dear Ann….My pug Sadie and I wishes you Lola and Sophie a Happy Halloween, and we both agree the ladies look
aDOGable in their colorful collars
Thank you Patricia, Happy Howl-oween to you and Sadie! 🐾🐾
I always enjoy your content but I must say I’m partial to your posts with your beautiful fur babies! Always my favorites and always adorable! Happy Howl-Oween! 🎃
Terrific Halloween pictures! Happy Halloween to you, Mary, and to Lola and Sophie!
Lola and Sophie seem to be a bit less patient than Chloe and Gracie, no? I love seeing them and I think the pictures where they aren’t perfectly posed are even more entertaining than those where they are. Happy Howl-oween and thank you for your continued posts.
So cute for Howl-o-ween. If only Sofia and Lola knew just how cute they are when they DO look at the camera I bet they would cooperate every time!
Cute! Give The Girls a big hug for me Mary! Happy Halloween-enjoy:@)
Sooooo cute!!! Wishing them more HAPPY HALLOWEEN treats! 🎃🧟♂️🧛🏻♀️👻🧙🏻♀️🦹♀️
Happy Halloween..the Girls are so funny
Looks like those hard-working models worked up at appetite and deserve some special treats! Hope you have a spooktacular Halloween!
Happy Howl-oween from Sadie and Sarah! Hope you get lots of treats!
Happy Howl-o-ween to Lola and Sophie and you, Mary! Thanks for the smiles 🎃