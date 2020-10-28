Easy to Scare Up: No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars

No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars

Fans of peanut butter and chocolate will love these no-bake bars! They come together in about 10 minutes plus an hour of refrigeration time to allow them to set. Rich like a Reese’s Cup, cut smaller if desired or cut squares into triangles for more servings.

Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 0 mins

Servings: 24 bars

Ingredients 1 cup unsalted butter 2 sticks

2 cups graham cracker crumbs finely crushed

2 cups confectioners' sugar

1 cup peanut butter + 4 tablespoons peanut butter

12 oz. semi-sweet chocolate chips

Assorted sprinkles optional

Instructions Line 13-by-9-inch pan with parchment paper for easy removal of bars.

In medium bowl, mix sugar and graham cracker crumbs; set aside.

Melt butter in a saucepan. Stir in 1 cup of peanut butter, heating until smooth and melted. Pour melted peanut butter mixture over sugar mixture mixing well. Press mixture firmly into parchment-lined pan.

Add 4 tablespoons peanut butter to chocolate chips and melt according to package directions on bag (I used the microwave). Heat and stir until mixture is melted and smooth, being careful not to scorch.

Pour over peanut butter layer in pan. Add holiday sprinkles if desired while chocolate is warm. Refrigerate until bars are set, about 1 hour. When firm, lift bars out of pan by edges of paper and place on cutting board. Cut into bars and serve or package for gifts.