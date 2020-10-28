Dessert, Food, Halloween

Easy to Scare Up: No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars

14 Comments

No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars are easy to scare up for Halloween or any occasion! Fans of peanut butter and chocolate will love this no-bake treat that comes together in 10 minutes.

Easy to Scare Up: No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #bars #recipes #peanutbutter

Happy Wednesday!

  No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars are an easy treat that’s fun to scare up for Halloween.

The only trick is waiting the hour needed for them to set up in the refrigerator!

This recipe is an oldie but a goodie and perfect for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup lovers.

Sprinkles are optional and a fun way to dress up these treats for Halloween or any holiday!

For easy cutting, line your pan with parchment paper. When bars are set,

lift the block out of the pan by the edges of paper and cut into bars.

A 9 x 13 pan will give you 24 bars. These bars are rich, so depending on your

sweet tooth you can easily cut each bar into triangles for 48 smaller servings.

The bottom layer is a combination of peanut butter, confectioners’ sugar,

melted butter and graham cracker crumbs.

The top layer is melted chocolate chips with a little peanut butter in the mix that makes

the chocolate layer easy to cut when firm.

Beware. . .they’re hard to resist!

I added some Meri Meri Halloween cupcake picks that I found at HomeGoods.

Cats, skellies, haunted houses, witches, crows and ghosts. . . oh my!

Print Recipe

No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars

Fans of peanut butter and chocolate will love these no-bake bars! They come together in about 10 minutes plus an hour of refrigeration time to allow them to set. Rich like a Reese’s Cup, cut smaller if desired or cut squares into triangles for more servings.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time0 mins
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Keyword: bars, chocolate chip, graham cracker crumbs, no bake, peanut butter
Servings: 24 bars

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsalted butter 2 sticks
  • 2 cups graham cracker crumbs finely crushed
  • 2 cups confectioners' sugar
  • 1 cup peanut butter + 4 tablespoons peanut butter
  • 12 oz. semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • Assorted sprinkles optional

Instructions

  • Line 13-by-9-inch pan with parchment paper for easy removal of bars.
  • In medium bowl, mix sugar and graham cracker crumbs; set aside.
  • Melt butter in a saucepan. Stir in 1 cup of peanut butter, heating until smooth and melted. Pour melted peanut butter mixture over sugar mixture mixing well. Press mixture firmly into parchment-lined pan.
  • Add 4 tablespoons peanut butter to chocolate chips and melt according to package directions on bag (I used the microwave). Heat and stir until mixture is melted and smooth, being careful not to scorch.
  • Pour over peanut butter layer in pan. Add holiday sprinkles if desired while chocolate is warm. Refrigerate until bars are set, about 1 hour. When firm, lift bars out of pan by edges of paper and place on cutting board. Cut into bars and serve or package for gifts.

Notes

Spray pan with nonstick spray before lining with parchment paper to keep parchment from slipping in pan.
Use a long serrated knife for easy cutting.
An offset spatula makes for easy spreading of chocolate.
Don't omit the addition of the peanut butter to the chocolate chips which makes the bars / chocolate layer easier to cut through.

Easy No-Bake Halloween Bark | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #nobake #Halloween #recipe

Find another easy no-bake treat for Halloween Bark, HERE.

Easy Witch's Potion Popcorn: No Cauldron Required | homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #treat

And Easy Witch’s Potion Popcorn, HERE. . . don’t omit the Eye of Newt! <|;>)

  14 comments for “Easy to Scare Up: No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars

  1. Ann Rue
    October 28, 2020 at 7:05 am

    The bars look so good, I am going to make some to day and will give some to my daughter, who does so many things for me. Thanks for the recipe

    Reply
  2. Kim
    October 28, 2020 at 7:13 am

    Yum Mary! Thanks for another delicious recipe. Happy Halloween! 👻🍁💀🍂🎃

    Reply
  3. Wandering Dawgs
    October 28, 2020 at 7:51 am

    Yum!

    Reply
    • Franki Parde
      October 28, 2020 at 8:45 am

      Oh, dear…now you have gone & done it…I actually crave peanut butter & chocolate…you have SAVED me!!! franki

      Reply
      • Clara
        October 28, 2020 at 8:59 am

        These look delicious Mary. Thanks! Clara🎃🍁❤️

  4. Babs Yeida
    October 28, 2020 at 7:53 am

    wow, these are sure to make our halloween very merry, Thank you

    Reply
  5. Kathy Menold
    October 28, 2020 at 8:02 am

    My husband will love these. Big fan of Reese’s. Going to be rainy here tommorow. Perfect day to make these treats. Not expecting any trick or treaters this year so might have to turn on a scary movie and eat these all!

    Reply
  6. Debra
    October 28, 2020 at 8:31 am

    Oh I’m drooling this morning! Thanks for this recipe, that even a non-baker like me can handle! 😀

    Reply
  7. the Painted Apron
    October 28, 2020 at 9:13 am

    Oh goodness Mary, these are dangerously easy to make! As a huge peanut butter lover, this is a must try for me! The cute cupcake toppers are the perfect touch! A sweet to make any Halloween monster happy!
    Jenna

    Reply
  8. Gert Stevens
    October 28, 2020 at 9:28 am

    As always these look wonderful!!Thanks for sharing!!

    Reply
  9. Everyday Living
    October 28, 2020 at 9:39 am

    Mary, these look so good and are easy to make. That is a win, win! Happy Wednesday 🧡

    Reply
  10. Aquietlife
    October 28, 2020 at 9:43 am

    Would it be wrong to have these for breakfast? It is a protein… Kind of?

    Reply
  11. Betsy
    October 28, 2020 at 10:41 am

    It’s always fun to have a special treat for the family while handing out sweets on Halloween, and these are perfect!

    Reply
  12. Anna
    October 28, 2020 at 11:34 am

    OMG I love everything peanut butter! I must absolutely try out this recipe. Please send some over my way ;)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

