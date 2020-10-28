Easy to Scare Up: No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars

No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars are easy to scare up for Halloween or any occasion! Fans of peanut butter and chocolate will love this no-bake treat that comes together in 10 minutes.
No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars are an easy treat that’s fun to scare up for Halloween.
The only trick is waiting the hour needed for them to set up in the refrigerator!
This recipe is an oldie but a goodie and perfect for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup lovers.
Sprinkles are optional and a fun way to dress up these treats for Halloween or any holiday!
For easy cutting, line your pan with parchment paper. When bars are set,
lift the block out of the pan by the edges of paper and cut into bars.
A 9 x 13 pan will give you 24 bars. These bars are rich, so depending on your
sweet tooth you can easily cut each bar into triangles for 48 smaller servings.
The bottom layer is a combination of peanut butter, confectioners’ sugar,
melted butter and graham cracker crumbs.
The top layer is melted chocolate chips with a little peanut butter in the mix that makes
the chocolate layer easy to cut when firm.
Beware. . .they’re hard to resist!
I added some Meri Meri Halloween cupcake picks that I found at HomeGoods.
Cats, skellies, haunted houses, witches, crows and ghosts. . . oh my!
No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars
Fans of peanut butter and chocolate will love these no-bake bars! They come together in about 10 minutes plus an hour of refrigeration time to allow them to set. Rich like a Reese’s Cup, cut smaller if desired or cut squares into triangles for more servings.
Servings: 24 bars
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsalted butter 2 sticks
- 2 cups graham cracker crumbs finely crushed
- 2 cups confectioners' sugar
- 1 cup peanut butter + 4 tablespoons peanut butter
- 12 oz. semi-sweet chocolate chips
- Assorted sprinkles optional
Instructions
- Line 13-by-9-inch pan with parchment paper for easy removal of bars.
- In medium bowl, mix sugar and graham cracker crumbs; set aside.
- Melt butter in a saucepan. Stir in 1 cup of peanut butter, heating until smooth and melted. Pour melted peanut butter mixture over sugar mixture mixing well. Press mixture firmly into parchment-lined pan.
- Add 4 tablespoons peanut butter to chocolate chips and melt according to package directions on bag (I used the microwave). Heat and stir until mixture is melted and smooth, being careful not to scorch.
- Pour over peanut butter layer in pan. Add holiday sprinkles if desired while chocolate is warm. Refrigerate until bars are set, about 1 hour. When firm, lift bars out of pan by edges of paper and place on cutting board. Cut into bars and serve or package for gifts.
Notes
Spray pan with nonstick spray before lining with parchment paper to keep parchment from slipping in pan. Use a long serrated knife for easy cutting. An offset spatula makes for easy spreading of chocolate. Don't omit the addition of the peanut butter to the chocolate chips which makes the bars / chocolate layer easier to cut through.
Find another easy no-bake treat for Halloween Bark, HERE.
And Easy Witch’s Potion Popcorn, HERE. . . don’t omit the Eye of Newt! <|;>)
