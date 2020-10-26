Dockside Dining with Rod and Rowena

Happy Monday!
Rod and Rowena came out of closet for some spooky fun just in time for Halloween!
Rowena decided to dress up as a witch for Halloween this year,
so she pulled out her favorite sparkly hat.
She set a table on the dock so she and Rod could enjoy the view.
The early morning steam fog added a mysterious and spooky quality and
the weather forecast looked promising with sunshine predicted to return. . .
Rowena was disappointed when a blanket of the clouds rolled in and there was
no sunshine or blue water views to enjoy while dining.
Rod is an avid fisherman so he was thrilled to have a cloudy day as it provides
the best cover for fishing as the fish are less likely to be spooked!
Reeling in bone fish is one of his favorite pastimes
and has him grinning from ear-to-ear. . .
He hopes the lake patrol doesn’t come by and ask to see
his fishing license which expired about 100 years ago. . .
Rowena loves to set a festive table!
She pulled out a new silvery spider web tablecloth and smiling
Jack napkin rings she found at HomeGoods a few weeks ago.
Rowena has a passion for flowers and serves as the in-house florist for Hawthorne Gardens.
She loves some bling and found this sequin jack-o’-lantern box at HomeGoods last year.
She decided it would make the perfect centerpiece for her table!
She covered the face openings with a piece of black scrapbook paper,
tucked the handle of the box inside and used an empty plastic
container as vase for flowers.
A sparkly spider floral pick added the final touch to the arrangement.
Rod and Rowena are wine enthusiasts and enjoy a little wine and cheese on the patio
or cocktail on the porch.
Rowena cackled with glee when she spied a pair of dangly spider earrings
at Walmart a couple of weeks ago.
Rowena is a champion for spiders and crusades against spider-discrimination.
She donned her favorite ring. . .
Hung her ‘Witch is In’ Wreath by the table. . .
And pulled out her new broom. . .
She’s feeling downright wicked and
thrilled to be out of the closet! <|;>)
I hope Rod and Rowena tickled your funny bone today. ;)
Wishing you some spine-tingling and bone-chilling fun on Halloween!
So much fun! Rowena looks fetching. She and Rod definitely have the Halloween spirit.
Absolutely charming. Every detail is perfect. Hope they left room for you!! Happy Halloween.
Rod and Rowena are the cat’s meow! Rowena seems to be quite talented with her tablescaping prowess. She seems to be multi-talented, also a sharp and snazzy dresser!
So much fun, Mary. I am so glad they came out of the closet to celebrate dockside!
OMG, what a great way to start the week! Thank you for bringing a smile to me first thing Monday morning! Happy Halloween 🎃!
You crack me up! And you most definitely tickled the funny bone. Rod’s bonefish on an expired license….Rowena’s jewelry.
That is so adorable and creative! Thanks for the smile!
This is too cute!
How wonderful, I know you have a lot of fun preparing this Halloween table.
What fun Mary! Rod and Rowena are quite stylish indeed! Rowena has decorating in her bones. The table and floral arrangement are adorable. Glad she got her new broom so she could get to HomeGoods and find new Halloween treasures. Happy Monday! Happy Halloween! Clara 🎃❤️
I was beginning to wonder where Rid and Rowena were hiding?? She sets a spooky, fun table!! Wonder what they eat and will it show up in their inners when they’re finished?? WOW!! HAPPY HALLOWEEN you two!! 🎃👻🎃💀🧙🏻♀️🧟♂️🧛🏻♀️🦹♀️
ROD!!! Darn automatic input!!
Just love that boney couple. Have a Happy Halloween🧙♀️
You are so clever!
You are always SO creative. Thanks for a fun post and for giving me a morning chuckle. Rib-tickling, really!
You are having too much fun Mary!! I want to know what your neighbors and boaters think of Rod and Rowena!! I burst out laughing when I read his fishing license expired 100 years ago 😂 all the spooky details and witty dialogue brought many smiles, thanks Mary!
What a hoot! So clever of you!
The level of detail is astonishing and your talent is astounding! I have to believe you keep all of these things, well marked, in a storage building, right?:)
Your Halloween decorations are the best! I love your sense of spooky humor, Mary!
Happy Halloween! love Rod and Rowena!!!
I always love when Rod and Rowena make their appearance! I’m especially enamored with Rowena’s floral skills and her sparkly jack o lantern display. Her new earrings add to her skeletal beauty! Rod must be quite the fisherman after 100 years! You playful nature is such fun, Mary!
I was hoping you would bring your Skellies Back…what a Hoot and HOWWWWWL! GRINS, AND Thanks, !
Sandi
Can you take a full view pic of the whole scene with Rod and Rowena together?
Love this table and the incredible detail you put into everything you do. Can you please tell us the manufacturer of the “Spooky” plates with witches hats?
Thank you Hetty! The manufacturer is 222 Fifth, Ghost & Ghouls. 🎃🍁👻💀🍂
Mary, these two bony sweethearts are just to die for 🧡🎃💀🖤
I am so happy these two made an appearance this year; I was beginning to think they were in COVID 19 quarantine!
Rod and Rowena had me cackling with glee! Happy Halloween Mary!
Can you share with us where we can find skeletons like Rod & Rowena? I would love to invite the bony pair to a party at my house. Thanks Mary!
Hi Linda, I got them from Grandin Road a few years ago but have seem them at Target and Walmart :)
I think this is one of my favorites. I look forward to your posts every week but especially the Halloween ones as it’s my favorite holiday. I love the black Hands you got sometime ago at Target but have never been able to find them. Also the black and white checked bottle stopper hat is So cute. Is it McKenzie Childs? All around wonderful story and design. Thank you for all the inspiration. Fantastic!!
In my daughter’s town, we thought it was so funny that the funeral home folks get all dressed up, decorate their front porch and host an open house! I would love to set up a similar vingnette on a front porch one of these years. You’re ideas are so inspiring! Joyful! Happy Halloween!
Where did you find the pillow in Rowena’s lap? You are so creative! Love your blog. Thanks.
Thanks, HomeGoods :)
I do enjoy your Rod and Rowena stories. It is always fun to laugh at their antics and admire their skills. Happy Halloween!🧙♀️
Absolutely hilarious! I have never seen skeleton fish before! Just love it.