Dockside Dining with Rod and Rowena

Spooky table for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

Happy Monday!

Rod and Rowena came out of closet for some spooky fun just in time for Halloween!

Dockside Dining with Rod and Rowena | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #skeleton

Rowena decided to dress up as a witch for Halloween this year,

so she pulled out her favorite sparkly hat.

Halloween tablescape by lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #skeleton

She set a table on the dock so she and Rod could enjoy the view.

Dockside Dining with Rod and Rowena | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #skeleton

The early morning steam fog added a mysterious and spooky quality and

the weather forecast looked promising with sunshine predicted to return. . .

Steam fog lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #fall

Rowena was disappointed when a blanket of the clouds rolled in and there was

no sunshine or blue water views to enjoy while dining.

Dockside Dining with Rod and Rowena | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #skeleton

Rod is an avid fisherman so he was thrilled to have a cloudy day as it provides

the best cover for fishing as the fish are less likely to be spooked!

Skeleton fishing dock lake Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #skeleton

Reeling in bone fish is one of his favorite pastimes

and has him grinning from ear-to-ear. . .

Skeleton fishing dock lake Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #skeleton

Skeleton fishing dock lake Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #skeleton

He hopes the lake patrol doesn’t come by and ask to see

his fishing license which expired about 100 years ago. . .

Skeleton fishing dock lake Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #skeleton

Rowena loves to set a festive table!

Halloween table on dock of lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #skeleton

She pulled out a new silvery spider web tablecloth and smiling

Jack napkin rings she found at HomeGoods a few weeks ago.

Halloween table on dock of lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #skeleton

Rowena has a passion for flowers and serves as the in-house florist for Hawthorne Gardens.

Hawthorne Gardens Wicked Beautiful Flowers Tablescape + Rib Tickling Fun | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #skeleton #garden

She loves some bling and found this sequin jack-o’-lantern box at HomeGoods last year.

Sequin jack-o'-lantern box | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

She decided it would make the perfect centerpiece for her table!

Sequin jack-o'-lantern flower arrangement Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

She covered the face openings with a piece of black scrapbook paper,

tucked the handle of the box inside and used an empty plastic

container as vase for flowers.

Sequin jack-o'-lantern flower arrangement Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

A sparkly spider floral pick added the final touch to the arrangement.

Sequin jack-o'-lantern flower arrangement Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

Halloween table on dock of lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #skeleton

Rod and Rowena are wine enthusiasts and enjoy a little wine and cheese on the patio

or cocktail on the porch.

Dockside Dining with Rod and Rowena | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #skeleton

Rowena cackled with glee when she spied a pair of dangly spider earrings

at Walmart a couple of weeks ago.

Dockside Dining with Rod and Rowena | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #skeleton

Rowena is a champion for spiders and crusades against spider-discrimination.

She donned her favorite ring. . .

Dockside Dining with Rod and Rowena | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #skeleton

Hung her ‘Witch is In’ Wreath by the table. . .

Dockside Dining with Rod and Rowena | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #skeleton

And pulled out her new broom. . .

Dockside Dining with Rod and Rowena | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #skeleton

She’s feeling downright wicked and

thrilled to be out of the closet! <|;>)

Skeleton on dock for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #skeleton

 I hope Rod and Rowena tickled your funny bone today. ;)

Dockside Dining with Rod and Rowena | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #skeleton

Wishing you some spine-tingling and bone-chilling fun on Halloween!

Dockside Dining with Rod and Rowena for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #skeleton

Dockside Dining with Rod and Rowena | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape #skeleton

  35 comments for “Dockside Dining with Rod and Rowena

  1. Ann Woleben
    October 26, 2020 at 6:27 am

    So much fun! Rowena looks fetching. She and Rod definitely have the Halloween spirit.

    Reply
  2. Phyllis Addison
    October 26, 2020 at 6:52 am

    Absolutely charming. Every detail is perfect. Hope they left room for you!! Happy Halloween.

    Reply
  3. Everyday Living
    October 26, 2020 at 7:15 am

    Rod and Rowena are the cat’s meow! Rowena seems to be quite talented with her tablescaping prowess. She seems to be multi-talented, also a sharp and snazzy dresser!

    So much fun, Mary. I am so glad they came out of the closet to celebrate dockside!

    Reply
  4. Sherri Grosso
    October 26, 2020 at 7:26 am

    OMG, what a great way to start the week! Thank you for bringing a smile to me first thing Monday morning! Happy Halloween 🎃!

    Reply
  5. Rita C.
    October 26, 2020 at 7:36 am

    You crack me up! And you most definitely tickled the funny bone. Rod’s bonefish on an expired license….Rowena’s jewelry.

    Reply
  6. Debbie F
    October 26, 2020 at 7:44 am

    That is so adorable and creative! Thanks for the smile!

    Reply
  7. Dorothy Walsh
    October 26, 2020 at 8:01 am

    This is too cute!

    Reply
  8. Sandra
    October 26, 2020 at 8:18 am

    How wonderful, I know you have a lot of fun preparing this Halloween table.

    Reply
    • Clara
      October 26, 2020 at 10:27 am

      What fun Mary! Rod and Rowena are quite stylish indeed! Rowena has decorating in her bones. The table and floral arrangement are adorable. Glad she got her new broom so she could get to HomeGoods and find new Halloween treasures. Happy Monday! Happy Halloween! Clara 🎃❤️

      Reply
  9. Ellen
    October 26, 2020 at 8:18 am

    I was beginning to wonder where Rid and Rowena were hiding?? She sets a spooky, fun table!! Wonder what they eat and will it show up in their inners when they’re finished?? WOW!! HAPPY HALLOWEEN you two!! 🎃👻🎃💀🧙🏻‍♀️🧟‍♂️🧛🏻‍♀️🦹‍♀️

    Reply
    • Ellen
      October 26, 2020 at 8:20 am

      ROD!!! Darn automatic input!!

      Reply
  10. Kathy Menold
    October 26, 2020 at 8:26 am

    Just love that boney couple. Have a Happy Halloween🧙‍♀️

    Reply
  11. Ann Knott
    October 26, 2020 at 8:27 am

    You are so clever!

    Reply
  12. Lauren S
    October 26, 2020 at 8:38 am

    You are always SO creative. Thanks for a fun post and for giving me a morning chuckle. Rib-tickling, really!

    Reply
  13. Jenna
    October 26, 2020 at 8:50 am

    You are having too much fun Mary!! I want to know what your neighbors and boaters think of Rod and Rowena!! I burst out laughing when I read his fishing license expired 100 years ago 😂 all the spooky details and witty dialogue brought many smiles, thanks Mary!

    Reply
  14. Maureen
    October 26, 2020 at 8:56 am

    What a hoot! So clever of you!

    Reply
  15. June Fisher
    October 26, 2020 at 8:59 am

    The level of detail is astonishing and your talent is astounding! I have to believe you keep all of these things, well marked, in a storage building, right?:)

    Reply
  16. YVonne Shafer
    October 26, 2020 at 9:03 am

    Your Halloween decorations are the best! I love your sense of spooky humor, Mary!

    Reply
  17. Theresa R Keller
    October 26, 2020 at 9:13 am

    Happy Halloween! love Rod and Rowena!!!

    Reply
  18. Kitty
    October 26, 2020 at 9:19 am

    I always love when Rod and Rowena make their appearance! I’m especially enamored with Rowena’s floral skills and her sparkly jack o lantern display. Her new earrings add to her skeletal beauty! Rod must be quite the fisherman after 100 years! You playful nature is such fun, Mary!

    Reply
  19. Sandra Magle
    October 26, 2020 at 9:32 am

    I was hoping you would bring your Skellies Back…what a Hoot and HOWWWWWL! GRINS, AND Thanks, !

    Sandi

    Reply
  20. Janine Jacobs
    October 26, 2020 at 9:40 am

    Can you take a full view pic of the whole scene with Rod and Rowena together?

    Reply
  21. Hetty
    October 26, 2020 at 9:44 am

    Love this table and the incredible detail you put into everything you do. Can you please tell us the manufacturer of the “Spooky” plates with witches hats?

    Reply
    • Mary
      October 26, 2020 at 9:46 am

      Thank you Hetty! The manufacturer is 222 Fifth, Ghost & Ghouls. 🎃🍁👻💀🍂

      Reply
  22. Dorinda Selke
    October 26, 2020 at 9:48 am

    Mary, these two bony sweethearts are just to die for 🧡🎃💀🖤

    Reply
  23. Betsy
    October 26, 2020 at 11:14 am

    I am so happy these two made an appearance this year; I was beginning to think they were in COVID 19 quarantine!

    Reply
  24. Linda
    October 26, 2020 at 11:23 am

    Rod and Rowena had me cackling with glee! Happy Halloween Mary!

    Reply
  25. Linda
    October 26, 2020 at 11:30 am

    Can you share with us where we can find skeletons like Rod & Rowena? I would love to invite the bony pair to a party at my house. Thanks Mary!

    Reply
    • Mary
      October 26, 2020 at 12:14 pm

      Hi Linda, I got them from Grandin Road a few years ago but have seem them at Target and Walmart :)

      Reply
  26. Sandi Lee
    October 26, 2020 at 11:31 am

    I think this is one of my favorites. I look forward to your posts every week but especially the Halloween ones as it’s my favorite holiday. I love the black Hands you got sometime ago at Target but have never been able to find them. Also the black and white checked bottle stopper hat is So cute. Is it McKenzie Childs? All around wonderful story and design. Thank you for all the inspiration. Fantastic!!

    Reply
  27. melody reed
    October 26, 2020 at 11:46 am

    In my daughter’s town, we thought it was so funny that the funeral home folks get all dressed up, decorate their front porch and host an open house! I would love to set up a similar vingnette on a front porch one of these years. You’re ideas are so inspiring! Joyful! Happy Halloween!

    Reply
  28. suzyque
    October 26, 2020 at 11:59 am

    Where did you find the pillow in Rowena’s lap? You are so creative! Love your blog. Thanks.

    Reply
    • Mary
      October 26, 2020 at 12:13 pm

      Thanks, HomeGoods :)

      Reply
  29. Cindi
    October 26, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    I do enjoy your Rod and Rowena stories. It is always fun to laugh at their antics and admire their skills. Happy Halloween!🧙‍♀️

    Reply
  30. Chris Wells
    October 26, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    Absolutely hilarious! I have never seen skeleton fish before! Just love it.

    Reply

