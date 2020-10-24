Happy Weekend!
Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman. . .
We’ve had a couple of weeks of beautiful fall weather with daytime temps in the 70s
and mornings in the 50s and dipping down to the 40s.
I love seeing the steam fog rise from the lake in the mornings
when the warmer water temperatures meet the air,
lending the lake a mysterious quality.
This past week we’ve been 10 degrees warmer than average
with daytime temperatures climbing into the 80s again.
We’ve enjoyed a little boating over the past couple of weeks. . .
Lola keeps a look out to make sure we know where we’re going
when she’s not supervising from the Captain’s lap.
Sophie says the warm sunshine and motor
of the pontoon is the perfect recipe for a nap!
We’ve noticed more flags flying on boats in the past couple of months.
Our leaves are starting to turn with pockets of color visible on the shoreline. . .
And our Autumn Blaze Maple is the first to turn.
And we’ve enjoyed some brilliant sunsets recently. . .
Rain is moving in later today and tomorrow but we hope
to enjoy a little sunshine this morning.
Lola and Sophie hope you’re enjoying some beautiful fall weather where you are!
Mary…your photos are such a reminder to be grateful everyday! They are so lovely. You are So talented and thank you for sharing…it makes me look good when I copy you!!
The past several days have been spectacular…have waited so long “just for this’…*sigh* EnJOY the moment! franki
We are not traveling with the pandemic. I appreciate you sharing these beautiful photographs of your lake! You are a very talented photographer. Happy fall!
Beautiful photos. Thanks for sharing.
Beautiful photos Mary, I miss my water views…We’ve had some stellar Fall weather in Bham, we are in full color and deep leaf mode now! Have a wonderful weekend!
Jenna
Beautiful, lovely and all wonderful!! Thanks as always for sharing your joys!!
So beautiful!
You know how much I love your watery view, it always makes me pang for the sea. Your water weekend posts literally wash over me leaving me calm and refreshed. Still no rain here, someone told me none in sight for the month of November, we lose our power Sunday through Tuesday because of severe fire weather and critical winds, NOW can you see how comforting your lake photos are…
Oh I’m so sorry you’re still in fire danger and shutting power off. I keep hoping and praying you’ll have some rain relief. Hope the winds and fire stay far, far away! ♥
Glorious photos~thanks for sharing!
Thanks Ann and thank you for the adorable hand made Halloween card! Happy Weekend ♥
Lola is so cute supervising from the Captain’s lap
Such beautiful pictures Mary. Lake Norman is so lovely. Have a wonderful weekend.
The shot of Lola driving is fantastic Mary!!! All great pics, enjoy the nice weather:@)
Your little slice of heaven on earth is a joy to behold! Those sweet pups bring a big smile everytime we see them, ♥️🐾 and those sunsets are glorious! Thanks for sharing the pictures of our beautiful Amercian flag, long may she wave. Enjoy your lake Mary and these special fall days. Our colors are peaking and the golden-orange-red leaves are swirling down, down, down. 🍂🍊
Thank you for sharing your beautiful views and cute pups. It always makes me smile to see a post from you in my email.
I also look forward to your posts. Your photographs are so beautiful. Who doesn’t love a sunset!
Thank you for sharing those beautiful pictures.
Mary, your LIFE is so beautiful, you know?
Lola and Sophie always seem to enjoy their rides on the boat. Such gorgeous views this time of year. Love the flags waving on the water…Yes, it has been a little warm, but looking forward to lower temps next week….Have a fabulous weekend Mary!