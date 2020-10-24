Boats, Dogs, Fall, Lake Life, Water

Weekend Waterview

Steam fog Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #fall

Happy Weekend!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman. . .

Steam fog Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #fall

We’ve had a couple of weeks of beautiful fall weather with daytime temps in the 70s

and mornings in the 50s and dipping down to the 40s.

Steam fog Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #fall

I love seeing the steam fog rise from the lake in the mornings

when the warmer water temperatures meet the air,

lending the lake a mysterious quality.

Steam fog Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #fall

This past week we’ve been 10 degrees warmer than average

with daytime temperatures climbing into the 80s again.

Steam fog Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #fall

We’ve enjoyed a little boating over the past couple of weeks. . .

Lola on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichofrise

Lola on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichofrise

Lola keeps a look out to make sure we know where we’re going

when she’s not supervising from the Captain’s lap.

Lola in Captain's chair | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichofrise

Sophie says the warm sunshine and motor

of the pontoon is the perfect recipe for a nap!

Sophie sleeping on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichofrise

American flag on boat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #flag

We’ve noticed more flags flying on boats in the past couple of months.

American flags on boats | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #flag

Our leaves are starting to turn with pockets of color visible on the shoreline. . .

Steam fog Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #fall

And our Autumn Blaze Maple is the first to turn.

First fall color Maple tree Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #fall

And we’ve enjoyed some brilliant sunsets recently. . .

Sunset Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #sunset

Sunset Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #sunset

Steam fog boat at dock Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #fall

Rain is moving in later today and tomorrow but we hope

to enjoy a little sunshine this morning.

Lola on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichofrise

Lola and Sophie hope you’re enjoying some beautiful fall weather where you are!

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #sunset #boatingwithdogs #bichofrise #flag

