Memorial Day: Remembering and Honoring Those Who Gave All

Memorial Day commemorates all men and women who have died in military service for the U.S.

defending our freedom and democracy.

A day set aside to remember and honor those men and women who gave their all,

making the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“I believe our flag is more than just cloth and ink. It is a universally recognized symbol that stands for liberty, and freedom. It is the history of our nation, and it’s marked by the blood of those who died defending it.”

– John Thune

“This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.”

– Elmer Davis

“Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them.”

– Franklin D. Roosevelt

“Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility.”

– Eleanor Roosevelt

“A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.”

– Joseph Campbell

“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”

– Unknown

“True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever cost.”

– Arthur Ashe

“Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime.”

– Adlai Stevenson II

“Each of the patriots whom we remember on this day was first a beloved son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a spouse, friend, and neighbor.”

– George H. W. Bush

However you celebrate this Memorial Day, take some time to recognize

and reflect on those fought for our freedom, giving their all.

May we never forget that freedom isn’t free. . .

And may we always cherish the gift of freedom and remember those who gave their all for it.

🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

