Memorial Day: Remembering and Honoring Those Who Gave All

Remembering and Honoring Those Who Gave All on Memorial Day

Memorial Day commemorates all men and women who have died in military service for the U.S.

defending our freedom and democracy.

A day set aside to remember and honor those men and women who gave their all,

making the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

"I believe our flag is more than just cloth and ink. It is a universally recognized symbol that stands for liberty, and freedom. It is the history of our nation, and it's marked by the blood of those who died defending it." – John Thune

“I believe our flag is more than just cloth and ink. It is a universally recognized symbol that stands for liberty, and freedom. It is the history of our nation, and it’s marked by the blood of those who died defending it.”

– John Thune

"This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave." – Elmer Davis

“This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.”

– Elmer Davis

"Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them." – Franklin D. Roosevelt

“Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them.”

– Franklin D. Roosevelt

“Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

“Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility.”

– Eleanor Roosevelt

"A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself." – Joseph Campbell

“A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.”

– Joseph Campbell

"Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it." – Unknown

“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”

– Unknown

"True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever cost." – Arthur Ashe

“True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever cost.”

– Arthur Ashe

"Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime." – Adlai Stevenson II

“Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime.”

– Adlai Stevenson II

"Each of the patriots whom we remember on this day was first a beloved son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a spouse, friend, and neighbor."  - George H. W. Bush

“Each of the patriots whom we remember on this day was first a beloved son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a spouse, friend, and neighbor.”

– George H. W. Bush

American Stars and Stripes Swooper Flags lake #memorialday #patriotic #LKN ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

However you celebrate this Memorial Day, take some time to recognize

and reflect on those fought for our freedom, giving their all.

May we never forget that freedom isn’t free. #memorialday #4thofjuly #flag ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

May we never forget that freedom isn’t free. . .

May we always cherish the gift of freedom and remember those who gave their all for it. #memorialday #boat #4thofjuly #flag ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

And may we always cherish the gift of freedom and remember those who gave their all for it.

🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

  15 comments for “Memorial Day: Remembering and Honoring Those Who Gave All

  1. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    May 29, 2023 at 6:34 am

    Thank you for the tribute. May we never forget.

    Reply
  2. Rita C.
    May 29, 2023 at 7:59 am

    Super post, Mary. I especially love your own photo of the sun shining on the flag on the pontoon. You know, I was working on some items for the antique booth this weekend, and among them were some Civil War items. To think brother fought against brother is unimaginable, yet each and every soldier who gave their life needs to be remembered. Let’s hope we can all be the kind of men and women our soldiers find worthy to fight for.

    Reply
  3. Donna
    May 29, 2023 at 8:07 am

    Beautiful post. Have a great and safe Memorial Day

    Reply
  4. Ellen
    May 29, 2023 at 8:24 am

    LOVE ALL THE TRIBUTES! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Reply
  5. Nancy
    May 29, 2023 at 8:27 am

    A Beautiful tribute! We will never forget!
    🇺🇸❤️🤍💙🇺🇸

    Reply
  6. Aquietlife
    May 29, 2023 at 8:50 am

    Thank you for your beautiful Memorial day remembrance 🙏🙏🙏

    Reply
  7. Clara
    May 29, 2023 at 8:59 am

    Wonderful tribute. Thank you Mary! Clara❤️

    Reply
  8. Jenna
    May 29, 2023 at 9:17 am

    Thank you Mary, what an amazing way to start this Memorial Day reading all these very special quotes! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Reply
  9. Cindi
    May 29, 2023 at 9:27 am

    Beautiful…thank you for sharing!

    Reply
  10. Sheryl R
    May 29, 2023 at 9:49 am

    What a beautiful and thoughtful post on this Memorial Day, Mary. Thank you. Let us all remember that freedom isn’t free.

    Reply
  11. Jane
    May 29, 2023 at 11:51 am

    Your post is a fitting and loving tribute to the meaning of this day. Thank you on behalf of our warriors, who serve—and preserve—our democracy.

    Reply
  12. Rebecca
    May 29, 2023 at 12:43 pm

    AMEN AND AMEN

    Reply
  13. Pam
    May 29, 2023 at 1:57 pm

    Beautiful and meaningful, Mary 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Reply
  14. Kitty
    May 29, 2023 at 3:53 pm

    Thank you for remembering and honoring all those who died for our freedom, Mary. ❤️🇺🇸💙

    Reply
  15. Marion
    May 29, 2023 at 5:14 pm

    Thank You Mary for this beautiful tribute. Never forget those who served. Thank You for your service
    Have a nice Memorial Day
    Marilyn,Joan and Marion

    Reply

