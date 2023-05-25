Crowd-Pleasing Patriotic Recipes to Celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry

Celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry with these crowd-pleasing recipes. You’ll find star-spangled treats, berrylicious desserts and healthy appetizers for summer holidays and a patriotic nod to Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

Happy Thursday!

With the Memorial Day holiday weekend approaching,

I’m sharing a round-up of patriotic recipes

to celebrate the red, white and blueberry!

If you’re looking for some patriotic fare for the summer holidays

click on the links in red for the complete recipe.

Watermelons have been arriving in grocery stores, just in time for the holiday weekend and the unofficial start of summer. Serve an American flag formation of Watermelon, Feta and Blueberries for this high-flying holiday. The creamy, salty cheese is the perfect partner to the sweet, juicy melon!

Berry Skillet Cobbler

Individual cobblers are baked in mini skillets with a topping that is rustic and simple to make! Substitute ramekins if you prefer for these easy, mini desserts.

Berry Caprese Bruschetta

Slice and grill a baguette and serve with a bowl of berry caprese medley and let your guests help themselves!

Patriotic Berry Trifle

A berrylicious no-bake dessert with layers of store bought cake berries, lemon curd and whipped cream.

Berry {Quick & Easy} Layered Cake

Or cut your store-bought cake in thirds, layer with your fruit and filling of choice and serve.

Land of the Free Lemonade

A refreshing combination of pureed watermelon & lemonade with watermelon stars and blueberries. Serve as a festive summertime lemonade or add citrus flavored vodka for an adult beverage and summer cocktail.

Red, White, and Blue Sangria

Mix it an hour to two in advance of patriotic sipping and celebrating!

Red, White & Blueberry Salsa

Celebrate the red, white and blueberry with an easy appetizer that’s flavorful, comes together quickly and is healthy too!

Patriotic Berry Trifle in Jars

Trifle in a jar that’s portable and ideal for a picnic!

Star-Spangled Fruit Tart

A quick and easy dessert with refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough to celebrate the Red, White & Blueberry!

Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler

Star-Spangled Slab Pie

This slab pie serves more people than your standard 9-inch pie with much less effort. Less work makes for an ideal holiday dessert and more time for celebrating the Red, White and Blueberry!

Star-Spangled Frozen Berry Dog Treats!

Easy dog treats you can make in your blender! Only 2 ingredients that your pup will lap up!

Red, White and Blueberry Biscuit Shortcake

Enjoy these biscuits two ways: For breakfast/ brunch, served with Basil-Honey Butter, and for dessert, layered with whipped cream and berries as a patriotic shortcake!

Stars and Stripes Berry Trifles

A quick and easy no-bake mason jar dessert!

Red, White & Blueberry No-Churn Ice Cream

No ice cream maker required for this easy dessert~ a perfect treat for the lazy days of summer!

Patriotic Vertical Appetizer Snack Tray

Celebrate the Red, White and Blue with a vertical snack tray. As fun to assemble as it is to eat; ideal for easy entertaining and patriotic snacking!

Find a tutorial to create an easy patriotic centerpiece with an American flag

to celebrate Memorial Day, Flag Day (June 14th), or the Fourth of July, HERE.

While we enjoy a long weekend and holiday in the U.S. with picnics, barbecues, lake or beach time,

Memorial Day is an observance and holiday to remember and honor the men and women

who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives to protect our country and our freedoms.

May we never forget that freedom isn’t free.

🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

