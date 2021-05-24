Appetizer, Food, July 4th, Memorial Day

Patriotic Vertical Snack Tray for Easy Entertaining

by  • 8 Comments

Celebrate the Red, White and Blue with a vertical snack tray. As fun to assemble as it is to eat; ideal for easy entertaining and patriotic snacking!

Patriotic Vertical Snack Tray for Easy Entertaining | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #4thofjuly #appetizers #easy #patriotic

With Memorial Day and the holiday weekend approaching, I’m sharing a fun and easy appetizer tray

for your patriotic snacking to celebrate the red, white and blue (or blueberry!)

Patriotic Vertical Snack Tray for Easy Entertaining | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #4thofjuly #appetizers #easy #patriotic #memorialday

It’s easy to assemble and incorporate some healthy red, white and blue snacks to nibble on. . .

berries, grapes, pistachios and hummus, along with some sweet treats too!

Patriotic Vertical Snack Tray for Easy Entertaining | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #4thofjuly #appetizers #easy #patriotic #memorialday

Long time readers might remember this vertical snack tray from a few years ago.

As we’re entertaining and socializing once again as we’re vaccinated,

I thought it was worth a repeat for easy entertaining and the lazy days of summer!

Patriotic Vertical Snack Tray for Easy Entertaining | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #4thofjuly #appetizers #easy #patriotic #memorialday

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

This vertical snack tray combines elements of your favorite cheese and charcuterie boards.

I started with a galvanized metal tiered stand, which makes a festive centerpiece and

takes up less room on your table or kitchen island as you’re serving vertically.

I like this server’s functionality as well as versatility and have used it

to Celebrate the Red, White and Blue,

for a Tropical Table Centerpiece, to Set Sail for Summer

Halloween, Christmas, and as a breakfast station!

I added some Valley Lahvosh Star Crackers to the tray that my sister picked up for me

at her local Sprouts Farmers Market in Georgia.

They’re fun for a star-spangled celebration as well as for an Easy Christmas Tree Cheese Board!

I’ve only seen the star crackers available online in case packs of 12, but if you have

 neighbors or friends to split an order with, it would make the case packs doable.

If anyone finds them by the single box for purchase please leave a comment and let me know.

Patriotic Vertical Snack Tray for Easy Entertaining | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #4thofjuly #appetizers #easy #patriotic #memorialday

The best part -> no cooking or prepping required for this patriotic snack tray

other than opening boxes or packages and giving your fruit a quick wash!

I added some red pepper hummus and star crackers for dipping. . .

Patriotic Vertical Snack Tray for Easy Entertaining | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #4thofjuly #appetizers #easy #patriotic #memorialday

Along with some cheese. . . a wedge of rosemary Asiago and some white cheddar. . .

Patriotic Vertical Snack Tray for Easy Entertaining | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #4thofjuly #appetizers #easy #patriotic #memorialday

3 Seed Beet Crackers from Trader Joe’s are a tasty and a gluten-free option

for family and friends to graze on.

Patriotic Vertical Snack Tray for Easy Entertaining | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #4thofjuly #appetizers #easy #patriotic #memorialday

I included a bowl of mozzarella pearls for blackberry caprese skewers.

Fireworks party picks make a festive skewer and nod to the Red, White and ‘Boom’ !

Patriotic Vertical Snack Tray for Easy Entertaining | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #4thofjuly #appetizers #easy #patriotic #memorialday

Add some berries, grapes and / or cherries for some

healthy red, white and blue fruit snacking . . .

Patriotic Vertical Snack Tray for Easy Entertaining | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #4thofjuly #appetizers #easy #patriotic #memorialday

Include some cured meat and nuts for your crowd.

I added some salami, almonds and pistachios.

Patriotic Vertical Snack Tray for Easy Entertaining | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #4thofjuly #appetizers #easy #patriotic #memorialday

The top tier of the galvanized tray offers a few sweet treats. . .

red, white & blue M&M’s, blueberry yogurt dipped pretzels and frosted sprinkled stars.

Patriotic Vertical Snack Tray for Easy Entertaining | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #4thofjuly #appetizers #easy #patriotic #memorialday

Just pick your favorite red, white and blue foods to build this patriotic snacking station,

customizing it to your taste and your summer entertaining!

Patriotic Vertical Snack Tray for Easy Entertaining | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #4thofjuly #appetizers #easy #patriotic #memorialday

If you’re craving more red, white, and blue food fun, you can find 16+ recipes

to celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry, HERE.

16+ Patriotic Recipes to celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #recipes #desserts #appetizers #cocktails #4thofjuly #memorialday
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Stars and Stripes Swooper Flags on lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #4thofjuly #flag #patriotic #memorialday

However you celebrate this Memorial Day this year, spend a few moments

to remember and give thanks for our military men and women,

who made the ultimate sacrifice that allows us to live in freedom.

America is the Land of the Free Because of the Brave.

Basket on dock with Queen Anne's Lace and Flags | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #4thofjuly #flag #patriotic #memorialday

Wishing you a Safe and Happy Memorial Day!

Patriotic Vertical Snack Tray for Easy Entertaining | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #4thofjuly #appetizers #easy #patriotic #memorialday

 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

Patriotic Vertical Snack Tray for Easy Entertaining | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #4thofjuly #appetizers #easy #patriotic #memorialday

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

Between Naps on the Porch

  8 comments for “Patriotic Vertical Snack Tray for Easy Entertaining

  1. Rita C.
    May 24, 2021 at 7:43 am

    Yes, please! I love all those Americana bits and bobs added to the fun food items for celebrating the red, white and blue!

    Reply
  2. Ellen
    May 24, 2021 at 7:46 am

    Another winner! Memorial Day is for those that gave all!! Anything that honors these soldiers will be in our hearts and minds! The Red White & Blue of our flag are just one way to honor the fallen…I will have all my Red, White & Blue on display this month including my 3 tier galvanized tray…GOD BLESS AMERICA and those that gave all for our FREEDOM! ❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Reply
  3. Debbie Joens
    May 24, 2021 at 7:48 am

    Love this Mary! Thanks as always for the inspiration and reminder of what this holiday is.

    Reply
  4. Everyday Living
    May 24, 2021 at 8:19 am

    The perfect snack tray for Memorial Day weekend! ♥️🇺🇸💙🇺🇸 Stay cool, Mary

    Reply
  5. CoziNest
    May 24, 2021 at 8:44 am

    Yes! What a gathering of deliciousness! Home of the free BECAUSE of the brave…one of my favorite quotes of all time. Great post today, Mary.

    Reply
  6. Kitty
    May 24, 2021 at 9:09 am

    I have a shirt that says…Home of Free Because of the Brave. I love that quote, Mary, and your festive tray. My daughter had a galvanized tray much like yours, that she uses very often. Thanks for all the fun food ideas. ❤️ 🇺🇸 💙

    Reply
  7. Melody Reed
    May 24, 2021 at 10:21 am

    Those star shaped crackers are too fun!

    Reply
  8. the Painted Apron
    May 24, 2021 at 10:48 am

    What fun Mary, and so many tempting yummies, perfect for easy entertaining! I am busy menu planning today for the upcoming holiday weekend, thanks for such a cute appetizer idea!
    Jenna

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: