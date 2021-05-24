Patriotic Vertical Snack Tray for Easy Entertaining

Celebrate the Red, White and Blue with a vertical snack tray. As fun to assemble as it is to eat; ideal for easy entertaining and patriotic snacking!

With Memorial Day and the holiday weekend approaching, I’m sharing a fun and easy appetizer tray

for your patriotic snacking to celebrate the red, white and blue (or blueberry!)

It’s easy to assemble and incorporate some healthy red, white and blue snacks to nibble on. . .

berries, grapes, pistachios and hummus, along with some sweet treats too!

Long time readers might remember this vertical snack tray from a few years ago.

As we’re entertaining and socializing once again as we’re vaccinated,

I thought it was worth a repeat for easy entertaining and the lazy days of summer!

This vertical snack tray combines elements of your favorite cheese and charcuterie boards.

I started with a galvanized metal tiered stand, which makes a festive centerpiece and

takes up less room on your table or kitchen island as you’re serving vertically.

I like this server’s functionality as well as versatility and have used it

to Celebrate the Red, White and Blue,

for a Tropical Table Centerpiece, to Set Sail for Summer

Halloween, Christmas, and as a breakfast station!

I added some Valley Lahvosh Star Crackers to the tray that my sister picked up for me

at her local Sprouts Farmers Market in Georgia.

They’re fun for a star-spangled celebration as well as for an Easy Christmas Tree Cheese Board!

I’ve only seen the star crackers available online in case packs of 12, but if you have

neighbors or friends to split an order with, it would make the case packs doable.

If anyone finds them by the single box for purchase please leave a comment and let me know.

The best part -> no cooking or prepping required for this patriotic snack tray

other than opening boxes or packages and giving your fruit a quick wash!

I added some red pepper hummus and star crackers for dipping. . .

Along with some cheese. . . a wedge of rosemary Asiago and some white cheddar. . .

3 Seed Beet Crackers from Trader Joe’s are a tasty and a gluten-free option

for family and friends to graze on.

I included a bowl of mozzarella pearls for blackberry caprese skewers.

Fireworks party picks make a festive skewer and nod to the Red, White and ‘Boom’ !

Add some berries, grapes and / or cherries for some

healthy red, white and blue fruit snacking . . .

Include some cured meat and nuts for your crowd.

I added some salami, almonds and pistachios.

The top tier of the galvanized tray offers a few sweet treats. . .

red, white & blue M&M’s, blueberry yogurt dipped pretzels and frosted sprinkled stars.

Just pick your favorite red, white and blue foods to build this patriotic snacking station,

customizing it to your taste and your summer entertaining!

If you’re craving more red, white, and blue food fun, you can find 16+ recipes

to celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry, HERE.

However you celebrate this Memorial Day this year, spend a few moments

to remember and give thanks for our military men and women,

who made the ultimate sacrifice that allows us to live in freedom.

America is the Land of the Free Because of the Brave.

Wishing you a Safe and Happy Memorial Day!

🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

