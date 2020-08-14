The Duke’s Mayonnaise Cookbook + Giveaway

Happy Friday! I’m sharing some cookbook love with a giveaway:
The Duke’s Mayonnaise Cookbook: 75 Recipes Celebrating the Perfect Condiment
Celebrate the South’s favorite mayonnaise and learn how to cook with it in new delicious ways with this cookbook from food writer and Duke’s lover Ashley Freeman.
Mayonnaise is one of those polarizing culinary debates akin to putting pineapple on pizza. Those who do love mayonnaise know that no mayonnaise is more beloved than Duke’s, a Southern staple with a cult following that is expanding its reach north.
The Duke’s Mayonnaise Cookbook will show you how to make the most delicious chicken salad or deviled eggs — and introduce new approaches to everyday recipes. Think of what mayonnaise actually is: a beautiful emulsification of eggs, oil, and a touch of lemon for acidity, which are all elements vital to cooking and baking. Adding mayonnaise can help you make the flakiest pie crust, the fluffiest scrambled eggs, and the most delicious chocolate cake.
The Duke’s Mayonnaise Cookbook is a compilation of recipes inspired by author Ashley Freeman’s travels across the country. From classic favorites like Tomato Pie to unexpected dishes like Miso-Glazed Salmon or Sticky Toffee Puddings, you’ll discover how versatile the South’s favorite mayonnaise really is. And with stories and testimonials from beloved well-known chefs and food writers, The Duke’s Mayonnaise Cookbook is a must-have book for loyal fans and newcomers alike.
After over one hundred years, the Duke’s recipe remains the same as it was in 1917 when Eugenia Duke created it in her kitchen in Greenville, South Carolina. At the time, she didn’t realize the gold mine she was sitting on, but instead focused on the sandwiches she made using her homemade mayonnaise. Over the years her business sense allowed her to be a pioneer in the industry, and we have her to thank for the deliciousness that is Duke’s.
We’ve always had Duke’s Mayonnaise in the refrigerator as long as I can remember. To this day, Duke’s is the only mayonnaise we use and the quintessential condiment of summer’s favorite sandwich, the BLT!
I’m so impressed with the styling, beautiful photography and delicious recipes in this cookbook. There is plenty to tempt you for breakfast, lunch and dinner!
A few recipes that caught my eye. . .
Sun-Dried Tomato, Goat Cheese and Spinach Quiche
(with Duke’s in the flaky crust and the filling).
Earl Grey Scones
Overnight Churro Waffles
Bananas Foster Bread with Brown Butter-Rum Glaze
Marinated Steak Salad with Creamy Buttermilk-Herb Dressing
Cottage Pie
Skillet Chicken Parmesan
And for dessert. . . feast your eyes . . .
Mini Key Lime Pound Cakes
Gingerbread Bundt Cake with Candied Ginger and Orange Glaze
Strawberry-Rhubarb Layer Cake
I make all of my own salad dressings, dips, and sauces. I love the flavor and texture mayonnaise gives to everything and often substitute it for the sour cream that is called for in recipes.
Hi, I am not sure I am a Duke’s fan but I do love mayo and have enjoyed over the years a few good mayo recipes but not on the same level as this book!
Hmmmmmmmmm, I have ALWAYS wanted to try a mayonnaise cake…..
I’ve just moved to Florida from California and I’ve never heard of Dukes before. We had Best Foods…
I’m going to give it a gooooo! Ta
Love mayo! My favorite way to use mayonnaise is on the old favorite BLT. Close seconds are in dressings, dips, on chicken, and as a hair treatment. So many uses for mayo!
My favorite use is on sandwiches,especially BLT’s! Another favorite is coating chicken breast and then rolling in Pandora crumbs. Baking the chicken into a delicious tender,juicy perfection!
I use it in my dressings, sauces and most importantly tomato sandwiches in the summer! No mayonnaise but Duke’s for my house.
The best use of Duke’s is simply on a sandwich with any fresh bread. And IF in season, a slab of fresh tomato with a pinch of salt and pepper.
We use Duke’s daily from pimento cheese to my Cesar dressing thank heavens we have a Fresh Market near by so we can always get Duke’s
Good morning!
What a feast of delicious recipes to wake up to! They all look so yummy.
My family is into Deviled Eggs. Make them every weekend. Also have a Mac and Cheese recipe. The grandkids love it! Duke’s is the best………
Thanks for sharing such a beautiful recipe book.
Happy Friday!
This IOWA girl has never heard of Duke’s! I do love cookbooks and new recipes.
Duke’s is the only mayonnaise in my house! I love it on a tomato sandwich, a BLT, in pimiento cheese, and in my tomato and Vidalia onion pie.
I’ve never even heard of Duke’s but I love mayo especially this time of year on a BLT!
The graphics in the cookout are awesome as are the photos. I would love to have one and widen my Mayo horizon.
I do love mayonnaise and use it for most sauces. But my favorite is as a sealer and moisturizer for salmon before grilling, or to secure breading on fried fish.
Love mayo! Especially on toasted tomato/cheese sandwiches.
I do follow your blog by email
Love the recipe from my grandmother Bersie for a delicious chocolate cake with a cream frosting. Always have an extra jar of Dukes in the pantry. Thanks for a chance to win a new cookbook.
I was born and raised in New England so didn’t know Dukes Mayo till I moved down south some 25 yrs ago. Have always been a fan of Mayo and just today will be using it in my dilled potato salad for our supper and on fresh heirloom. tomato sandwiches for lunch. Running out of this staple is not acceptable and causes my husband to panic!
I do love mayonnaise – it’s my favorite condiment for burgers and sandwiches! I also love to use it for my homemade potato salad recipe – makes it so creamy and flavorful! Such a great cookbook with beautiful photos…..
Growing up in SC, I never thought much about mayonnaise, since Duke’s was all we knew. I use Duke’s in a hot artichoke and spinach dip. Thanks for sharing this cookbook.
I am also an email follower of your blog
My husband and I grew up eating Kraft mayo. Recently we could not get Kraft mayo and decided to try DUKES. It is awesome. I used it recently in deviled eggs and they were delicious. We will never use any other mayo.
Duke’s or nothing in our house! Just a few years back my sister’s family was visiting from Illinois. I don’t remember what I was serving, but I noticed my nephew was savoring every bite. That’s the day he discovered Duke’s, and since then his supply has depended on family visits from Tennessee to Illinois. He messaged me just weeks ago that he can now buy Duke’s in Downers Grove, and his wife had not even questioned the two different containers on his shopping list! Oh, the list of favorite uses is endless but begins with tomato sandwich, egg salad, potato salad, and even grilled cheese—none of those is complete without Duke’s!
Duke’s mayonnaise is a staple in our home. I remember as a child my aunt would stock up on it when she came to visit because it wasn’t sold where she was living. Blts, potato salad, and cold slaw are three dishes I use it in regularly.
I love mayonnaise. I use it on sandwiches, in salads and in dressings. I’ve never tried Dukes.
I am a Duke’s convert! To me it’s a creamier, better tasting mayonnaise. I’ve been a mayo lover since way back as a child eating my favorite mayonnaise sandwiches! LOL I use Duke’s for all sorts of recipes but my favorite is a simple tomato sandwich with lots of pepper!
I am a Duke’s convert for sure. When I was growing up, me mother made her own mayonnaise. Duke ‘s in the summer is the best on BLT’s. ,
I love Duke’s mayonnaise! Many people I know are torn between Duke’s and Hellman’s. My favorite way to use mayonnaise is on a fresh tomato sandwich with sourdough bread. Love this post, and all of the wonderful photos.
For years I have collected cookbooks from my travels from CA to Minnesota to Key West to Rhode Island and states in between, also from Paris and England and the Caribbean. The family spent a much needed getaway to SC in June and this would be the perfect go to cookbook in using mayonnaise to remind us of the south. I enjoy reading your posts!
I absolutely love mayonnaise!! One of my favorite ways to use it is in Basil Green Goddess salad dressing. A taste of summer in each bite!
I love Mayo because it’s creamy. A BLT just wouldn’t be the same. I love trying recipes with mayo.
I am a Dukes’s lover from waaaaay back! It’s good on just about anything … ever tried it in a baked potato? Oh boy! A peanut butter and Dukes sandwich has always a favorite of mine. And for some extra special scrambled eggs, mix in a little Duke’s while scrambling. After all … your just adding more eggs and oil to your eggs!
I discovered Duke’s about a year ago. I use a lot of mayo in my cooking and this brand is by far the best!
Dukes? One word. YUM!!
On banana sandwiches! On pineapple sandwiches! On ham sandwiches! On turkey sandwiches! On cucumber sandwiches! On tomato sandwiches! In egg salad for sandwiches! In pimento cheese for sandwiches! In chicken salad for sandwiches! And sometimes, just a plain old mayo sandwich!
In slaw! In dips! In sauces! In deviled eggs! In dressings!
Sorry. Gotta stop and go make a sandwich!
I just discovered Dukes mayo earlier this year in my home state of Wisconsin. Delicious!
I’m a macaroni salad fan and that it where my mayo goes. My daughter recently moved south and for my birthday she sent me a quart of Duke’s mayo. It is really very good!
I am a new fan of Duke’s mayonnaise. I live in Milwaukee, and I have seen references to this brand in several recipes over the years. So imagine my delight when I found it last year at my local Walmart! I use this mayo in my buttermilk salad dressing, my deviled eggs, on sandwiches, and as a coating to my chicken cordon bleu. I would be THRILLED to win this cook book!
Terry
As a true Southerner, nothing but Duke’s in our house. Favorite recipe using Duke’s is in a tomato pie with fresh basil.
BG
I love love love some mayo ( okay a lot) on my BLT, in my dill dip, my chicken salad, my deviled eggs and the list goes on and on. I will have to try Duke’s. Peace to all.
I should be embarrassed by how much I love mayonnaise….but nope, I’m not!!!! Use it with so much stuff but my fave?? Good old fashioned tomato sandwich…where it squirts out the sides with every bite!!!!!!!
I am a mayonnaise lover…specifically Duke’s! My favorite way to use Duke’s is on a fresh tomato sandwich. It perfectly compliments the fresh tomato taste and is the perfect bite!
I love being a subscriber – it’s one of my favorites reads and with ideas that inspire me. Thanks.
Annette
The versatility of mayonnaise is impressive and amazing! I plan to be more adventurous in how I use mayonnaise! If I did win this book, it would be a great help in my experimentation of using mayonnaise in new and creative ways. I am already a subscriber and love your creative posts and beautiful photography, and of course seeing the love-pups.
I love Duke’s and started using it after reading a novel about South Carolina’s low country that offered recipes using Duke’s. Had to buy it at the beach in North Carolina for years and take it home, but now our grocery stores in Pennsylvania stock it. I especially like the olive oil version for yummy potato or macaroni salad. Would love to have the cookbook!
Sliced turkey breast, fresh tomato, and cheese on sour dough bread make the BEST summer sandwich, but the mayonnaise has to be Duke’s!
I make Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake with peanut butter frosting for family birthdays because that’s what most of them request. I’ve never seen Duke’s Mayo but will definitely look for it now.
Nothing but Duke’s in our house! Love it on BLT and in my homemade salad dressing! Definitely need this cookbook!!
My mother makes the best macaroni salad and deviled eggs I have ever tasted and that is why I love mayo! This is the dish she was asked to bring to every family cookout and I grew up filling my plate with this deliciousness and sitting with my cousins listening to everyone saying how good it was. From the pictures you have shown, this cookbook looks to be done very well. The pictures are gorgeous and the recipes sound yummy. Over the last few years, I have really delved into cooking, baking, and trying new recipes. Time spent in my kitchen is relaxing to me. I love cookbooks and have many of them but one more wouldn’t hurt :-). Wink Wink!
I have never heard of Duke’s mayo, but I use mayo in deviled eggs and can not make a sandwich without mayo, I would love the cookbook, to try some of the receipes.
Mary, please pass me an Earl Grey Scone. My hubby is such a mayo fan that he will put it on crackers for a snack. We do use a lot of mayo, I often replace it for sour cream in recipes. The book looks fabulous!
My sister brings me a supply of Duke’s mayonnaise every time she comes to visit!! I live in Connecticut and unfortunately Duke’s isn’t available here 😩 I also order it online as it’s the ONLY mayo I’ll use!!
I didn’t grow up with Dukes, but when I moved to Texas, I tried it and haven’t gone back to anything else since. It’s the best. I love using it in egg salads, sandwiches. I am excited about this cookbook, because it shows me other ways to use it. I always make sure that I have some as a back up, you never wanna run out. As a matter of fact, when the pandemic hit here the Duke shelf was empty, but I always have extra, so we made it through.
Only Dukes! Never want to be without it. I thinly spread the outside of grilled cheese sandwiches with it before browning. It make the most moist, beautiful, perfectly toasted grilled cheese ever. You can even skip the butter if you find that you don’t have it. I found myself with this problem at the beach last week with a lot of hungry children. I think that some of the adults were jealous of the kid’s sandwiches. I know that it sounds weird but you never even know that it is there.
Is there any other kind of mayonnaise? LOL This is my preference but sometimes I have to buy “another” brand. Love it when Publix or another store has a BOGO. I use Blue Plate Mayo on sandwiches and in dips. Have never made a cake using mayo, but would certainly give it a try. Saw several other items I also would like to try. I collect cookbooks and this would be a great addition to my collection. I was introduced to your blog by daughter, and you have such a talent for decorating. Love it and look forward to receiving it. I spent a good part of my life living in NC.
I think Dukes is the best Mayo on the market. I use it in my chocolate cake & every one in my family & church love my potato salad ! This cook book looks awesome. Thanks for sharing
Dukes. Big red tomato. White bread. Perfection!
Oh my word, Mary, the cookbook and all the pictures just has me so intrigued!! What a beautiful cookbook, and I have Duke’s in my fridge right now. I use mayo in my cole slaw, chicken salad, egg salad, tuna salad, shrimp salad, but all those other ideas sound fabulous. Thanks for the opportunity to win!
Love Duke’s mayo!!! We use it for all our sandwiches and salad dressings.
Learn something new every day, never even heard of this mayo, plus to find out it warants it’s own cookbook is wild! Obviously I don’t use mayonnaise more than a couple times a year, but when you find a chocolate cookbook I’m all in!
Discovered Duke’s last year, Game Changer!
I won’t buy any other mayo if Dukes isn’t available. It’s what was in our house growing up and I’ve continued to be a fan. Creamiest Mac and cheese and scrambled eggs too!
Thanks for the opportunity-the cookbook looks yummy. We do not have Dukes where I live but am ordering it on your recommendation. Love your blog-I get new inspiration every time I read it.
I ❤️Love ❤️ Love ❤️ Dukes Mayo! My fav go to snack is Dukes slathered between 2 saltine crackers and pressed together so it oozes out the tiny holes! Sounds weird I know! Try it!!!! Oh and perfect size snack is 6 of these!!!! Would love the cookbook!❤️
I do the same thing. Love it!
So happy to see Dukes in your email today. It is my favorite. In fact, yesterday I told my husband, “Whenever you are at the store and see Duke’s, grab one. I don’t want to run out durning BLT season.”
I LOVE MAYO!!! My favorite way to use mayo is the day after Thanksgiving I love have a turkey sandwich with lots of mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato!!! My second favorite is BLTs!!
I have not used this brand, but I have heard nothing but good things about it. Mayo has to be a staple in every kitchen.
Hi Mary, I read about this book recently on Olla-Podrida blog and was fascinated, so many creative ways to use Duke’s mayonnaise! I am an avid convert to Dukes, I can’t believe I used to use low fat mayo in other brands, if you’re going to have mayonnaise, you’ve got to have the real deal and Dukes is it!! I loved reading the history of how it began, that is amazing! I used Dukes last night to make our favorite dreamy lemon sauce for artichokes, and I have been living on BLTs all summer. Today I’m making our favorite blue cheese dressing with Dukes of course! The cookbook sounds like a must have to me!
Dukes is the best! The only one I buy. And now since we have homegrown tomatoes, nothing better.
I used to have to stock up on Duke’s when I visited my parents in Virginia. Now I can get it in Cleveland! It’s my go-to mayonnaise!
Duke’s Mayo?…..and extra helping please! Love it slathered on just about ANYTHING & EVERYTHING!
No sandwich is complete without mayo! Egg, turkey, BLT, roast beef, I could go on forever. I use a big tablespoon in my tuna noodle casserole and what a difference that makes. I don’t think we have Duke’s in Illinois, at least I haven’t seen it in our stores. I think I will have to order some online and I would love to have the cookbook!
I just found that we do have Dukes here in Charleston, IL! I will be getting some when I get off work!!
Dukes is the best Mayo ever! I love using mayo in cake recipes.
Being from the South and living in South Carolina, we are Duke’s mayo fans, always have been. Only way to eat a fresh tomato sandwich is with Duke’s mayo, salt and lots of black pepper. And, I love to use it in my potato salad as well as deviled eggs.
Out here in the Pacific NW I’ve never seen Dukes but will be ordering some after gazing at those scrumptious recipes! Mayo is definitely a staple in my fridge & now I am excited to try a few new dishes which use it. I love following your delightful blog via email. Thanks so much for sharing the history of Duke’s and the yummy photos.
I am a Dukes convert. Moved to FL 6 years ago and had never heard of Dukes. I now take it back to the Midwest and give it as gifts. Sooo much better in everything than the other large brands. Have made the mayonnaise cake. AMAZING!
When I was growing up in northern NJ, I remember my mom making for me a bread, light coating of mayonnaise and banana sandwich!~ not the same without the mayo!
We are big mayo lovers, especially my husband who eats it on most everything. We panic here if there is only one jar left in the pantry. Before I was married 48 years ago we ate Miracle Whip. Once I was married and hubby bought mayo I have never looked back.
Must use mayonnaise for deviled eggs, certain cakes, and for cooking certain fish recipes. Yum! Thank you for faithfully giving us such amazing gardening, cooking, styling and dog “stuff”. Love it all. And—cannot love and appreciate enough your amazing photography.🥰
Hi Mary, Living in SE Virginia I am very familiar with Duke’s Mayonnaise. My family loves mayonnaise especially this time of year on those tomato sandwiches. This cook book looks so interesting. Would love to try some of those recipes.
Yum. We have used Dukes Mayonnaise for years. I would love to try the scones. They look wonderful. I use Dukes to flavor many things, including salmon. I love it and so does my husband. Thank you for a lovely blog and beautiful pictures.
Southern by the Grace of God, I have always been a Duke’s mayo connoisseur! It makes my slaw creamy and delicious, but I think my favorite is just a home grown tomato sandwich with Duke’s and salt and pepper! Yumm!🌞
Salad dressings, sandwiches and a special cake. Those bundt cakes look yummy, the photos are fabulous. This mayo needs to find its way up north.
Southern born, misplaced by marriage but always a lover of mayonnaise. Fried catfish would not be the same without a dollop of my grandmother’s sweet pickle tartar sauce. And my father felt the only salad dressing worth eating was mayonnaise with fresh garlic. He especially loved dipping his boiled shrimp into this faux aioli ~ actually I think he used the shrimp as a vehicle to get the mayo to his mouth. Even though my Illinois husband is not a mayonnaise-ite, when it’s his night in the kitchen, he always dresses our lettuce salads with a big spoonful of mayonnaise and a sprinkle of garlic salt or garlic powder. And best of all, the man is a convert when it comes to traditional “over the sink” summer tomato sandwiches. Oh ~ lest I forget ~ my sister and I feel that mayonnaise is a major player in the beloved banana peanut butter sandwich! Can there be just one favorite? I think not!
What a wonderful giveaway! I love mayonnaise! I use it in my dips and salad dressings as well as on sandwiches and cold salads!
I love this brand ! It is so good and love it on a big juicy hamburger! Thanks for giving away the book…it looks like a lot of good recipes.
Its UnAmerican not to love Duke’s Mayonnaise – or at least UnSouthern!!! There is no other brand allowed in my house! I would love a chance to win a copy of their cookbook. Thank you for the opportunity!
Oh my, let me count the ways! I use Mayonnaise With all kinds of dressings, dips for veggies and ( especially artichoke dip)for tomatoes, tartar sauce for salmon and other fish, cakes even a chocolate pie that is to die for. But who can not resist a bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich with good mayonnaise ?
Love your photos and recipes. Thank you!
I love Mayonnaise. My family like Miracle Whip which I could not handle to sweet for me.
I use Mayonnaise almost everyday and love it in my Devil eggs
What great sounding recipes! Well, living in the north, our all time favorite is Hellman’s which I LOVE and always have 2 jars in the pantry and one in the frig! We eat a lot of BLT’s, potato salad, tuna macaroni salad, deviled eggs and just basically love mayo! I saw Duke’s in a Sav A Lot store up north once when we were camping and almost bought it but couldn’t pass up my Hellman’s. So now you have my taste buds wondering how different is it from Hellman’s. If I see it again when out shopping, I’ll have to give it a try and see if I like it as much as Hellman’s. Hehe. Never knew it could go in a cake recipe or in scrambled eggs, yum! 😋 Thanks Mary for the give away, but I’ll pass as I am still enjoying my last win with the WONDERFUL “Southern Living Party Cookbook”. ♥️
I have not heard of Duke’s Mayo before your post. We have Hellman’s Mayo as our go to mayonnaise brand. The one recipe I use it with is my Carrot-Dried Cranberry-Pecan Salad.
I am from the South and shamefully have never bought Duke’s mayo before – until one of your posts using it – sooo, since I adore your creative genius, I figured I needed to try Duke’s – and now wonder why I have never bought it before. It makes a huge difference, so no more other brands for us. :) I would have to say I adore peanut butter, Duke’s and banana sandwiches the best! :)
My favorite uses for mayonnaise are pimento dip, BLT’s, and macaroni and potato salad. I live in the Pacific Northwest. We have used Miracle Whip mayonnaise exclusively for over 50 years except when to travel down south and use Duke’s. With my salads I always add a little sugar to the mayonnaise along with a little sweet pickle juice. My mother was a German farm lady from Nebraska. She always said sugar is the secret ingredient Germans use in lots of dishes. My mother-in-law was a German farm lady from North Dakota and always said the same thing!
I am a northerner who loves mayo and tried DUKE’S by way of $ Tree. Bought a $1 bottle there to take along on a 2 week stay in South Carolina. After our 1st sandwiches with it, hubby & I were hooked. It was so much better than the brands up North! We scraped & scraped the lovely white spread out of that little bottle, but didn’t buy more while down there -vowing to find it up North. Ha,ha, not to be found anywhere. I saw an ad for it in a magazine, surely it was coming our way, not so. More time passed. Then, one day at Wal Mart, on the bottom shelf, it was there! We bought 4 quart bottles; the love affair has continued to this day. Some times Duke’s is there and often it isn’t. So we still buy it in bulk. Not long ago hubby came home with 6 Quarts! He’s possesed, Since 3 are still with us I have a definite need for the cookbook! Life is good even with this _ _virus. Thanks for letting me share my story and keep sending your helpful blog.
I love Mayonnaise….best with leftover turkey from Thanksgiving on sandwiches…or skip the bread…just mayo on turkey and stuffing with a little salt!
Dukes is a game changer!
Love Mayonnaise! Not the other white stuff. Potato salad has to have it, with dill, onions and capers. I don’t have Duke’s where I live but now i am on a mission……..
Have loved and used Duke’s for a long time in my egg salad & pimento cheese! the best all around flavor and i would love to try the chocolate cake recipe in the book! I am a email subscriber and thank you for the opportunity!
Oh my, I haven’t had Dukes in years. Now its on my shopping list. I love mayonnaise. For a snack after school back in the 50’s, my mom would spread mayo on saltine crackers. Doesn’t sound very good but oh, delicious.
I have been a follower of you for quite some time. Happy rest of summer and keep on enjoying your lake and boat.
I have not tried Duke’s mayo. As a child I use to eat plain mayo sandwiches. Actually, mayo, onion, and tomato sandwich is one of my favorites. I make a lot of casseroles which contain mayo. When i began home making, I always made chocolate mayo cakes with peanut butter icing and my husband frequently asks me to make one and we have been married for 51 years. I will purchase a jar of Dukes and give it a try,
Mayo lover for sure and there is nothing, absolutely nothing better then mayo in a chocolate cake!
I use mayo in so many ways, but I think my favorite has to be on a fresh home-grown tomato sandwich! There’s nothing better!! Would love to have a copy of this book. Thanks for giving us an opportunity to win it!!!
This Southern girl didn’t know there was any other mayo than Duke’s 🤣… also, it is the only mayo that doesn’t have sugar in it… we use Duke’s Lite everyday… in breakfast egg casserole, in chicken salad, Carrot raisin salad, deviled eggs, dips, sandwiches, …haven’t tried it in any baked items yet.. so that will be soon!!! The Dukes Cookbook photos are amazing and I love the variety of recipes in the cookbook.. some I would never have thought to use mayo… thanks as always for sharing all of your wonderful ideas… take care and stay well!! 🥰
Easy-Breezy marinate chicken breasts for 1-2 hours and throw on the grill. Absolutely moist, tasty, and very juicy chicken breasts.
We do love mayonnaise! No substitute will do!
Sandwiches! Egg Salad, Tuna Salad, BLT!
Chocolate Cake!
Thanks for the chance!
Didn’t grow up with Duke’s in Texas, but I have seen it for the first time recently in my grocery store. Will give it a try. I use mayo in potato and chicken salads (with some sour cream added).
What a crazy gorgeous book! I want to make everything you showed! Thanks for the giveaway – have subscribed for so many years. You always share the BEST things!
A friend whose husband is diabetic turned me on to Dukes as it is sugarless…now it is the only mayo I use and thank god I can now get it from Walmart here in Las Vegas. Fried Spam sandwiches with lettuce and tomatoes on white bread with Dukes…takes me back to my childhood!
Until only about three years ago, Duke’s was never available here in the west (at least in Colorado). I never heard of it. But I stumbled upon a sample-size jar at a dollar store and thought I’d try it. Well…that was it. I was hooked. I never went back to any other mayonnaise. Now I can buy it at some Walmarts (but not all, so sometimes I have to drive across town!). But the addiction is real. I now have my teenage son touting, “If it isn’t Duke’s, it’s not going on my sandwich.” and “It isn’t a sandwich without Duke’s.” I love that kid! And I love Duke’s! I can’t wait to try some of these other ideas your readers have added!
I make most of my dressings, dips, and sauces and of course use mayo on sandwiches, but I’ve never even imagined the likes of what’s in the cookbooks and pictured! Wow! I’ve made many of your recipes so if you like this I’d love to win it :)
Dukes is a great mayo to work with! It has a velvety look and a rich color, big fan :-)
My favorite way to use Duke’s mayonnaise is in tuna salad, made with hard boiled eggs, onion and pickle relish.
I live in South Georgia so of course Duke’s is all I have in my house. I can’t believe I haven’t already seen this book. This would be such a great win!! Thanks for the opportunity.
Your pictures are beautiful as always and the recipes look yummy! I grew up in a house with a Mom who didn’t care for mayo, so we ate very little of it in general. As an “old chick” now, I do use it more and typically have Duke’s in the fridge. But when it comes to BLTs in the summer time with thick slices of fresh tomato and about 5 slices of bacon and some lettuce, ya gotta slather on the mayo….might have one for lunch. Many thanks. ~Judy R~
Hello, our family loves pimiento cheese!!! The quiche looks delicious, along with several others you spotlighted!! Thank you so much for the chance to win this terrific cookbook 😀!!
Our family, my two sons and their families, love mayo! One of their favorite ways to eat spaghetti is to stir mayonnaise into the hot spaghetti! It sounds strange, but it is really good! I also have a tuna quiche recipe that is made with mayonnaise. Delicious! My frig always has a jar of mayo on the shelf and there is always a backup jar in the pantry! With fresh tomatoes in the garden, BLT’s and tomato pie are favorite ways to use mayonnaise.
My favorite for any season is a Peanut Butter, Banana and DUKE’S Sandwich. Once you’ve tried DUKE’S, there’s no going back!
Up here in the north, Hellman’s is the king of mayo. I have used Dukes when my in-laws were in TN & found it to be “eggier “ than Hellman’s, but just as tasty. When I was in hi school, I rubbed my hair in mayo & covered with a plastic bag for an hr before washing every week. It left my hair very shiny. Currently, my neighbor uses it on the coats of her show dogs!!
Potato salad, egg salad,& cole slaw are my go-to mayo recipes. I can see by this cookbook that I need to step my recipe collection!
What a fun cookbook, Mary! We live in the West and use Best Foods Mayo. I have a sentimental recipe my mom made in the 50s and for holidays. She would make a lime Jello, canned milk, cottage cheese, crushed pineapple, green stuffed olives, walnuts, and MAYO molded salad!
I always enjoy the history you give with your fantastic posts Mary, thank you!
YES! I love mayo in my chicken and tuna salads especially. About 20 years ago, when I was living in IL, I gave Dukes a try, It was full of goodness, and now I use nothing else. Since retiring to UTAH, I could not find it anywhere except Amazon. I pay the extra for it because it is the best and worth it! I would adore having this cookbook!
I’m new to NC and heard about Dukes pretty quickly from a few neighbors. I expected it to be ‘just mayo’ but it’s very, very good! I use it in my potato salad and to make my version of a green goddess salad dressing. YUM!
I absolutely LOVE Duke’s mayonnaise. I am a potato salad fan and I always use Duke’s mayonnaise in it. It just wouldn’t be as good without it. Yummy!!
We love duke’s Mayo! We use it for everything, sandwiches, dips, sauces.However, my favorite is as a sauce for baked salmon. Dukes Mayo, olives, capers, pimento and other spices, it is delicious!
I substitute Duke’s for butter when making grilled cheese sandwiches. It results in a lovely, crunchy crust with a bit of zing!
Yes, I am a Duke’s Mayo lover. I live in South Louisiana and the staple mayo here has always been either Blue Plate or Hellmann’s. My mom used to sprinkle paprika in it and tell me it was her homemade mayo. I actually had never tried Duke’s until I read the series of books by Michael Lee West all centered around Charleston, South Carolina where “Teeny” Templeton cooks her way through all kinds of dilemmas and tells you that the only mayo acceptable to use in the south is Duke’s. Of course, I had to try it and loved it and she was absolutely right! Duke’s is as southern as sweet tea and pimento cheese sandwiches. Would love the recipe book, the pictures are like divinity fudge, divine!!
Yes I am a mayo lover! I use it in a BLT of course and coleslaw & marinades.
We love Dukes mayonnaise! I think my favorite use for Dukes is my egg salad recipe. Makes it so rich and creamy and so delicious! I’d love to win this cookbook!
I love love mayo, it is like catsup at our house, good on everything
Duke’s is the ONLY mayonnaise that my family and I will use. On a fresh tomato sandwich…..there is nothing more satisfying in the summer.
My favorite childhood sandwich was mayo and tomato on white bread!!! Still love it!! This cookbook looks amazing–love to win it!!!
Already a subscriber and love your posts as well as Duke’s Mayo.
As a Southerner, I always use Duke’s in everything from potato salad to BLTs to chocolate cake. It’s part of our culinary mystique.
I am from Richmond, VA – the home of Duke’s! There is no other mayonnaise as far as I am concerned!
I’m a huge mayo fan(we don’t carry Duke’s in Southern Ca…but you have piqued my interest in it). My favorite recipe would be using mayo in a lobster roll…or may be potato salad…or maybe a mayo sandwich with tomato soup…or maybe with french fries(a nod to my Belgian heritage :)
I love mayo- especially on BLT sandwiches and egg salad.
I love Duke’s Mayonnaise! My absolute favorite way is on a home-grown tomato sandwich but I also love it in chicken salad, potato salad, deviled eggs, and pimento cheese!
Sandwiches of course, but especially creating sauces and salad dressings
Yes, a mayo lover here. My favorite way to use mayo is to make chicken salad or tuna salad. And I don’t skimp, making sure my salads are wet!
Hello and good eating. I can remember as a small child eating mayonnaise sandwiches. What can I say, I loved mayonnaise. My brothers would be eating a ham and cheese sandwich and I was most happy with my white bread and that deliciously creamy, goodness. As an adult, the love affair continues. I make chicken breast rubbed with mayonnaise then rolled in be italian bread crumbs, yummy and moist. How about wide egg noodles with pieces of chicken, mayo, a little milk and some parmesan cheese. Another favorite of my kids. Appreciate the time and creative ideas you share with us followers.
Love Mayo…..my favorite is in tuna salad ( the tuna from my husbands recent deep sea fishing trips) also second runner up is BLT…Mayonnaise smoothened on each slice of toast!
Duke’s 4-EVER! Sandwiches, sandwich fillings,deviled eggs, hot and cold dips and salad dressings require Duke’s at our house. How fun to try new uses and recipes!
I grew up east of Richmond with Dukes. Our family owned a country store in the 1940’s so it was always on the shelf. Nothing like home grown tomatoes with mayo on white bread. Add bacon and lettuce and there is nothing better. Mom used it in deviled eggs and potato salad. I would love that cook book !
I’m not a mayo fan, but I’ll share this with my chef. He is!
What a nice giveaway, and I use Duke’s Mayonnaise! I recently pinned a chocolate sheet cake made with mayonnaise posted by one of my favorite bloggers.
My favorite way to use mayonnaise: a slightly sweet, slightly savory dip for big fat sweet potato fries!