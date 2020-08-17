Garden Bouquet and Posies in the Potting Shed

Happy Monday!
It’s always a happy Monday for me when I join my blogging friends
for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms!
You can find my blogging friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.
By August, the garden is fading after weeks of 90+ degree temperatures.
I cherry-picked some blooms for a garden bouquet. . .
Limelight Hydrangeas join Endless Summer Hydrangeas, transitioned from
their bright summer blues and deepened to shades of purple.
Small pinkish-purple flowers cover the Lespedeza that grows wild along the edge of the field. . .
They add an wispy, airy note to the arrangement, joining
purple Verbena Lollipop, a butterfly and bee magnet.
Black Diamond Crape Myrtle adds a vibrant pop of red
in contrast to the purplish-black foliage.
Black Diamond Crape Myrtles are praised for their drought and heat tolerance,
compact habits, fadeless foliage and vibrant bloom colors.
They’re available in red, white, pink, lavender and magenta and hardy in USDA zones 6-9.
I’m weighing in on blooming dish and flower love!
A vintage red and white Chatillon scale provides pedestal for the ironstone pitcher of blooms.
Playing with dishes and flowers in the Potting Shed gives me a cheap thrill,
and way to entertain myself while staying at home.
Scarlet Posey dinnerware provides some cheery red blooms. . .
A pattern inspired by a snippet of 1950s textile, Scarlet Posey
is adorned with a colorful floral design
and bordered by a charming polka dot pattern in red and white.
I find polka dots and gingham checks to be an instant mood lifter!
Ball jars hold more garden blooms. . .
Hydrangeas, allium, hosta blooms, coleus, cleome and verbena.
Purple allium blooms are always buzzing with bees. . .
Seeded glass goblets add a pop of purple to the tabletop vignette.
Details:
Dinnerware / Katie Alice Scarlet Posey, discontinued, used here
Red Polka Dot and Check Flatware / HomeGoods, many years ago
Napkins / HomeGoods & Pier 1
Artland Iris Seeded Glass Goblets
Napkin Rings / consignment shop
Wood Chargers / Pier 1
Ironstone Pitcher & Scale / vintage
Happy Monday Mary! Even though most gardens are waning, you still continue to have beautiful flowers to cut. I love how the hydrangeas turn a beautiful color as we head toward Fall. I had to smile at your Black Diamond Crape Myrtle as we just purchased a pair of them in white this weekend. And speak of smiling, the place setting is a garden delight. Every time I see those chargers, I regret not getting them years ago! Purple goblets were the perfect selection coordinating with the arrangement and adding that additional pop of color to the table. As always, your incredible attention to detail and pattern leave us breathless. I wish you a most wonderful week and such a pleasure to join you today.
I was just evaluating my gardens over the weekend and doing some planning for next year. To garden is to believe in the future! Took some pictures and picked some flowers and herbs for an arrangement. Amazed how good the garden still looks after this heat. These past two mornings with cooler temperatures and less humidity have been delightful. Enjoy them because it is still summer here in N.C. Thanks for your beautiful photos.
Mary, Your combination of flowers and dishes is just beautiful! So many gorgeous blooms in your garden! I love your combination of purples and reds, the whole display is a feast for the senses. Thank you for sharing the beauty, time and talents with us. Jerrie
I love the floral and polka dots on the beautiful dinnerware….and the vintage scale!! Such a beautiful display for your potting shed! Thank you for sharing….happy Monday!
Mary, I never remember seeing the Katie Allen scarlet posey dinnerware…I love it. I agree with Shirley, I regret not purchasing the Pier 1 wood chargers. The purple seeded glass goblets are just the perfect addition to your charming table vignette. The ironstone pitcher filled with flowers from your garden is so handsome resting on the Chatillon scale. The pitcher of flowers on the vintage red chair sets a beautiful still life worthy of framing! I must find purple lollipop verbena next spring, it seems to be the flower that keeps on giving and giving. I think I should also add a couple of Black Diamond crape myrtles. It is always a pleasure to visit your potting shed and gardens and I always look forward to sharing Monday Morning Blooms. Wishing you a delightful day and stay cool!
Mary, I actually gasped when I saw your garden arrangement in your red chair! Such a stunning contrast of colors and floral material. You definitely have a green thumb! Your table is so cheery and happy with your floral dishes, checks and polka dots.
It’s all gorgeous Mary! I love the deeper purple hues of the hydrangeas. Thank you for the flower therapy this morning.
Good morning, Mary. Your post is delightful in every way. I love a mixed bouquet of garden flowers and yours is artfully done. How pretty it looks in your chippy red chair nestled in your collage of pretty blooms.And then displayed on the charming scale amid the dots and checks. Such a happy display of flowers and dishes in your potting shed. Yes, an instant mood lifter. I too regret not buying those wood chargers from Pier !
I always enjoy MMB and you never disappoint.
I totally agree with the others that the deep dark hydrangea blooms add the perfect contrast to this white ironstone gathering of blooms, love it. Your flower partners have chosen interesting containers that we all should take time to “shop our own homes” for . Love Monday blooms, good start of the week. Thanks for your attention to detail, esp. your combination of colors and patterns, so over the top which is why we adore it. It will make me take a second look at my garden in the dog days of summer.
So adorable Mary! The flower arrangement is such a delightful and unexpected combination of colors and blooms and I love the causal feel of it. The plates are so sweet and retro, how did you ever find those napkins that practically mimic the pattern, so cute! Playing with dishes is such a fun activity and this whole scene in your potting shed immediately takes one into a wonderful fairy tale!
Jenna
I would love to join you in your Potting Shed, I see you have 2 sets of floral dinnerware, and was hoping it was one for you and one for me.
Stunning photos once again. You have the magic touch and magic eye to capture it. The bouquet in the white jug on the chair is magnificent!!!!