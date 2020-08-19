Happy Wednesday!
I’m sharing a little comfort food today, perfect for your morning coffee. . .
Cinnamon-Pecan Rolls with Cream Cheese Glaze!
This sweet repeat and recipe is deep in the archives and part of a book review
with The Novel Bakers from 2015. It’s definitely worth a re-view and the calories!
The recipe calls for using a 16-oz. package of Pillsbury Hot Roll Mix.
This hot roll mix is hard to find these days like a lot of things during the pandemic.
If you can’t find hot roll mix, you can make these cinnamon rolls using a 1 pound loaf
of frozen bread dough such as Bridgford Ready-Dough or Rhodes;
just plan ahead to allow your dough to thaw overnight in the refrigerator.
Once your dough is mixed or thawed, it’s just a matter of rolling out it out and
then slathering it with butter, brown sugar/cinnamon and toasted pecans.
Roll your dough, cut your rolls and allow them to rise until double in size before baking them off.
Cinnamon-Pecan Rolls with Cream Cheese Glaze
Ingredients
1 (16-oz.) package *Pillsbury Hot Roll Mix or 1 pound loaf frozen bread dough, thawed
(*to add to hot roll mix you’ll need 1 cup hot water, 1 egg, 2 T butter)
1 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
Cream Cheese Glaze, recipe to follow
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°. Bake pecans in a single layer in a shallow pan 5 to 7 minutes or until toasted and fragrant, stirring halfway through.
Prepare hot roll dough as directed on back of package; let dough stand 5 minutes Alternatively, use a thawed 1 pound frozen bread loaf .
Roll dough into a 15- x 10-inch rectangle; spread with softened butter.
Stir together brown sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over butter.
Sprinkle pecans over brown sugar mixture. Roll up tightly, starting at one long end; cut into 12 slices.
Place rolls, cut sides down, in a lightly greased 12-inch cast-iron skillet or 13- x 9-inch pan.
Cover loosely with plastic wrap and a cloth towel; let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts,
30 minutes or until doubled in bulk.
Preheat oven to 375°. Uncover rolls, and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until center rolls are golden brown and done.
Let cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes.
Cream Cheese Glaze
1 (3-oz.) package cream cheese, softened
2 tablespoons butter, softened
2 1/4 cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons milk
Beat first 2 ingredients at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating at low speed until blended. Stir in vanilla and 1 Tbsp. milk. Add remaining 1 Tbsp. milk, 1 tsp. at a time, stirring until icing is smooth and creamy. Spread or drizzle over warm rolls.
Serve rolls with additional cream cheese glaze if desired.
