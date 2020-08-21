Chewy Butterscotch Chocolate Chip Cookies with a Secret Ingredient
Sweet butterscotch chips join dark chocolate morsels in a chewy chocolate chip cookie. This easy cookie recipe comes together quickly and delivers on flavor, thanks to a secret ingredient.
Are you a fan of chewy chocolate chip cookies?
If so, I think you’ll like these cookies which are super easy to make!
Unlike other cookie recipes, no mixer is required to cream the butter and sugar together
thanks to a secret ingredient.
Can you guess what the secret ingredient is? Would you be surprised to hear that it’s mayonnaise?
Before you run away screaming ;) here’s a reminder of what mayonnaise is:
An emulsification of eggs and oil, with a touch of lemon for acidity~
ingredients essential in cooking and baking.
This recipe comes from
by Ashley Strickland Freeman
I made one change to the recipe, adding some butterscotch chips to marry
with the dark chocolate morsels I already had.
I love the combination of the sweet butterscotch chips paired with the dark chocolate chips,
but feel free to use the chips of your choice in these cookies.
With their chewy centers and crunchy bottoms, these cookies did not disappoint!
which makes it easy to portion out your dough for uniform baking.
The dark chocolate morsels are a little larger than
standard chocolate chips so they stay gooey and melty
a little longer when the cookies are warm from the oven.
Chewy Butterscotch Chocolate Chip Cookies
Makes 2 dozen cookies
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
Pinch of salt
3/4 cup Duke’s Mayonnaise
1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup bittersweet chocolate chips (I used Nestle Toll House Dark Chocolate Morsels)
1/2 cup butterscotch chips
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.
Stir together flour, cornstarch, baking soda and salt in small bowl.
In a medium bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, sugars, egg and vanilla until mixture is smooth. Add the flour mixture and stir until combined. Fold in chocolate and butterscotch chips.
Using a small cookie scoop, scoop the dough into 24 balls or roll into 24 (1 ½ inch) balls. Place dough balls 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets.
Bake at 350 for 12 – 14 minutes, until bottoms and edges of cookies are lightly golden. Let cool on baking sheets for 5 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.
